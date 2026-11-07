Video: First Of Its Kind, This Indian Metro Is Operated Entirely By Women

The Pink Line of the Pune Metro was inaugurated earlier this week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also known as Metro Line 3, the route has improved connectivity to the city's Hinjewadi IT hub. The line is also unique for one reason: it is operated entirely by women.



A video by content creator Lali highlights the unique features of the metro line. The 23-km line also aims to create more opportunities for women in the public transport sector.



Pune's Pink Line Metro



The metro line is completely above ground. The line links the Hinjewadi IT hub to Shivajinagar, another prominent area in Pune. Thirty per cent of the power needed for the metro comes from solar energy. Women operators drive the train.





Many people praised the initiative taken by Pune Metro. “Such a progressive step,” one person wrote. Another added that such measures were present in other cities as well. “In Nagpur as well, women drive the metro trains.”

A viewer pointed out, “The majority of Bengaluru Metro pilots are women.”



However, some users were not impressed by the policy and questioned its purpose. “How does it matter who drives? Till the day we keep on differentiating, it means we have not developed,” a person claimed.



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Pune Pink Line Metro: Fare



Commuters have to spend Rs 62 for trips covering more than 18 km. This is much higher than the maximum fare on the current network, which is Rs 35.



The minimum fare for the line is Rs 12.



The Pink Line will integrate with the city's existing metro network, providing seamless connectivity and reducing dependence on private vehicles. It will ease traffic congestion and vehicular emissions.



PM Modi also laid the foundation for the second phase of the Pune Metro this week. Set to be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 13,500 crore, the initiative comprises Pune Metro Lines 2A, 2B, 4 and 4A.



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