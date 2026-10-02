Rubina Dilaik's Ladakh Stay Is The Perfect Travel Inspiration: How To Reach From Delhi, Places To Explore

Rubina Dilaik may have given us the perfect place for a long vacation. The actor went to Ladakh with her family, and from her post, it seems that the place was nothing short of magical.



In a video, Rubina says that she stayed in Ladakh for almost a week and left with “something much more than memories of a beautiful stay.”



She praises the food, hospitality, and kindness of the locals. “Our family felt safe, relaxed and completely at home here, and we enjoyed every single moment,” she adds.



If you are planning a Himalayan escape like Rubina Dilaik, here is all you need to know about how to get to Ladakh.



How To Reach Ladakh From Delhi



You can reach Ladakh from Delhi in an hour by flight. Another option is to take a flight to Srinagar and then go by bus to Leh.



If you are planning to go by road, there are three options, including the Srinagar-Leh Highway. Another option is the Manali-Leh Highway, which goes through Rohtang, Keylong and Taglang La.



You can also take the Leh-Manali route via Keylong, Darcha, Zanskar and Nimoo.



Trains are another option. You can take a train from Delhi to Jammu or Srinagar, and then go to Leh by taxi or bus.

Also Read: Flight Fuel Prices Hiked By Rs 16/Litre From October 1: What It Means For Airfares And Travellers



Places To Explore



One of the must-visit sites is Pangong Tso (lake). Situated at a height of 14,270 ft above sea level, the lake is famous for its ever-changing colours.

Photo Credit: Representative image/Pexels



Indian nationals need an Inner Line Permit (ILP) to visit the place, as per the Ladakh tourism department. It is best to check any tourist and weather advisories before planning any trip.



The Khardung La pass is hailed as the "Gateway to the Nubra and Shyok Valley." Located 45 km from Leh, it offers breathtaking views of the Himalayan peaks.

Photo Credit: Representative image/Pexels



If you want to see some unique geographical formations that remind you of the moon, Lamayuru is another place to visit. Located 115 km away from Leh, the town is known for its rugged landscape and 11th-century monastery.

Photo Credit: Representative image/Pexels



To enjoy the beauty of the Himalayas and its crystal-clear waters, head to Nubra Valley and Tsomoriri Lake.

Photo Credit: Representative image/Pexels



The Alchi and Hemis monasteries are renowned for their artworks, including wood carvings, thangkas and sculptures.

Photo Credit: Representative image/Pexels

People travelling to Ladakh may suffer from altitude sickness. It is advisable for travellers to get themselves fully acclimated to the place by taking complete rest for two days or through gradual climbing/gain of altitude.

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