Indian Tourists Spread Newspaper, Eat On Vietnam Airport Floor. Video Goes Viral

In a viral video, a large group of Indian travellers is seen sitting on the floor of a Vietnam airport and eating from disposable plates. What appears to have been a casual group meal has sparked an online debate about travel etiquette and public behaviour while abroad.

The clip shows newspapers spread across the floor of a waiting area, with around 15 to 20 people seated together for the meal. Notably, several chairs nearby appear to be vacant, yet the group chooses to sit on the floor. The video, reportedly filmed by one of the travellers, carries the caption, "Indian style lunch in Vietnam airport." Throughout the clip, members of the group can be seen enjoying their meal and cheerfully waving at the camera.

Also Read: The Himalayas Rank As The World's Highest Mountain Range Thanks To 3 Giant Peaks

Several viewers criticised the tourists on X and argued that such incidents can affect how Indian travellers are perceived overseas.

"Very proud to tell y'all that our fellow Indians organised a bhandara inside the terminal building of an airport in Vietnam. I would request everyone travelling abroad: please don't consider organising this kinda setup in any airport," one wrote.

A user said, “Poore duniya mein desh ko badnaam karo. (Bringing shame to the entire country)."

Another added that such behaviour could eventually make international travel more difficult for Indians.

READ | After Garba On Vietnam Airport Tarmac Goes Viral, Vir Das Predicts 'Garba On Mars'

“What were they thinking?” asked a person.

For some people, this is embarrassing to even watch.

“India needs civic sense in schools as a mandatory course,” a user added.

“Just because you like the smell of your food doesn't mean others like it...Don't do this in shared spaces like airports, buses, and trains,” said a person.

Also Read: World's Most Visited Museum Isn't The Louvre, It's In China