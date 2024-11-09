Goa Tourism Declines Compared To Previous Years: Report

Goa is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India. (Photo: iStock)

Goa's reputation as the ultimate vacation destination appears to be on the decline. The draw of sandy beaches and boisterous parties has been surpassed by more affordable options in Sri Lanka and Thailand, luring tourists away with their exciting nightlife. People's transition from Goa's sun-kissed beaches to other seaside paradises has been gradual due to growing travel costs, unregulated hotel rates and subpar tourist experiences according to reports. The global pandemic accelerated this tendency, with a substantial drop in foreign visitors.

Also Read: Singapore Sees 13 Per Cent Increase In Indian Tourists In First Nine Months Of 2024

According to a CEIC Data report, foreign tourism has yet to return to pre-Covid levels. The analysis noted a stark discrepancy in visitor numbers, with only 1.5 million foreign visitors visiting the state in 2023, compared to 8.5 million in 2019. According to the report, regular tourists from countries such as Russia and the United Kingdom are opting for Sri Lanka over Goa.

In the wake of the report, a lot of people on social media recounted their own bad experiences with the so-called "Goa taxi mafia." Several travellers claimed taxi drivers harassed and overcharged them; some even shared incidents in which many drivers physically or verbally threatened them for giving rides to foreigners.

Once in Goa, we gave a lift to a foreign tourist in our car. Some taxi guy stopped us and asked us to get him down, or they would break the car. Goa tourism is ruined majorly by how taxi mafia behaved. Interesting case study. This never happens in Pushkar or Udaipur https://t.co/YFhdWDTnz7 — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) November 5, 2024

I paid 2000Rs for a flight ticket from Mumbai to Goa in 2018 & paid 2500Rs for a freaking TAXI from Goa Airport to Arambol! Their Taxi Mafia is next level. Uber/Ola doesn't work & its all exploitation! @BJP4Goa@DrPramodPSawant Kindly take action otherwise say BYE to revenue! https://t.co/PBz5S7OSd9 — veritableIndology (@veritableIndo) November 5, 2024

In 2014, the arrival of popular ride-hailing applications such as Ola and Uber was resisted by the state's taxi unions. The local taxi unions went on strike, pushing the Goa government to outlaw both Ola and Uber in the state.

Also Read: Charter Flights Attract Tourists From New Global Destination To Goa: Tourism Department

With Southeast Asia and other destinations growing in popularity, the costs and inconveniences of travelling to Goa have compelled even Indian tourists to search for other options. Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia offer better infrastructure and lower travel costs. Some of these countries have also announced that Indians no longer need a visa to travel to their country. As competition from other regions grows, Goa, once a bustling tourism destination, may continue to witness a dwindling number of travellers.