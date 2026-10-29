Delhi-Jaipur Travel Time To Reduce By 1.5 Hours. New 191 Km Rail Route Via Neemrana Advances

Preparations for the construction of the proposed 191-kilometre railway line between Delhi-Rewari and Jaipur have finally accelerated. On Wednesday, Rao Rajendra Singh, BJP MP from Jaipur, met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and requested faster preparations of the DPR.

The Railway Board has now approved the DPR and final location survey for this new route. The railway line is expected to directly connect several major industrial areas in Haryana and Rajasthan that are not currently connected to the rail network.

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Complete Route of Delhi-Rewari-Jaipur Railway Line

The new railway corridor is planned as an alternative route for trains travelling between Delhi and Jaipur. The existing rail route via Alwar and Bandikui experiences heavy traffic, which often leads to delays.

The proposed route through Neemrana and Kotputli could reduce travel time between Delhi and Jaipur by around 1 to 1.5 hours.

However, the actual time savings will depend on the final alignment, project execution and train operations. The proposed route is also expected to improve connectivity for passengers travelling between Haryana and Rajasthan.

The railway line originates at Rewari Junction and runs directly to Jaipur via Shahjahanpur, Neemrana, Behror, Kotputli, Paota-Pragpura, and Shahpura in Rajasthan.

Neemrana and Kotputli Industries to Benefit

Neemrana is a part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and is also home to several industrial units. The new rail line will provide a cheaper and faster route for the transportation of raw materials to companies in Neemrana and the large cement industry in Kotputli. This will also reduce the high cost of truck transportation.

Benefits for Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra

Alongside benefiting passengers on the Delhi-Jaipur route, the new rail network will also help passengers travelling to Gujarat and Maharashtra. The alternative route could help distribute rail traffic more efficiently and improve connectivity for people travelling for employment, education and business.

Rajdhani and Tejas services could potentially use the proposed corridor, subject to railway planning and operational decisions. The final train services and operating arrangements will depend on decisions taken after the project planning process.

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Jaipur MP Raises Other Railway Development Issues

During his meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Rao Rajendra Singh also raised several other railway-related issues in the Jaipur region. He requested the development of the proposed Sunderpura railway station on the Jaipur-Reengus section and the redevelopment of Badhal railway station.

The MP also discussed train stoppages at stations in Jaipur Rural, including Kishangarh-Renwal, Naraina and Sambhar Lake.