Bengaluru Airport Launches India's First Sensory Room For Neurodivergent Travellers

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has introduced a first-of-its-kind sensory room at Terminal 2 to promote inclusive air travel, PTI reported. Designed for travellers who are neurodivergent or have sensory sensitivities, this unique facility offers a peaceful, controlled environment. Located near the 080 International Lounge on Level 4, the sensory room is tailored for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD), anxiety disorders, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and other sensory or mental health conditions.

Also Read: "Eyes Are Tricking Me" - Viral Video Capturing Landscape Of Pamir Plateau Leaves Internet Awestruck

"We are committed to building an inclusive and passenger-friendly airport," said Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd. "BLR Airport has consistently aimed at offering the latest innovations, from our biophilic, sustainable Terminal 2 to digital solutions that enhance efficiency." He added, "The addition of the sensory room aligns with our mission to create a seamless and stress-free experience for every traveller, ensuring that inclusivity is not just a feature, but a core value for us."

According to a release issued by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Monday, the sensory room offers a serene, controlled environment designed to help travellers feel more at ease before their journey. Research in sensory regulation and occupational therapy suggests that even brief periods (15-30 minutes) in a calming, sensory-friendly environment can significantly reduce feelings of overwhelm, the release added.

Also Read: 5 Airline Stopover Programmes That Offer You (Almost) Free Mini-Vacations

Developed in collaboration with Incluzza, a part of the EnAble India group, the sensory room incorporates various features designed to provide a soothing experience. It includes ambient lighting options for different sensory preferences and an art mural with organic abstract patterns that promote emotional well-being. The space also offers interactive elements, such as a ball pool, floor and wall projections, a sensory toy station, and specialised products like treatment mats, crash pads, and weighted blankets. Additionally, auditory components, such as a sound system and a white noise machine, can be used to create a calming atmosphere. To further aid concentration and stress reduction, the room includes a scent diffuser, a lava lamp, and a balancing board.