Attending JLF 2025? Here's the ultimate city guide to Jaipur for a memorable trip

The iconic Jaipur Literature Festival has returned to the Pink City with an exciting hybrid model for its 18th edition. The kaleidoscopic programmes of the upcoming JLF 2025 will continue to foster literary dialogue, bringing together leading voices of literature, arts, politics, and science under one roof at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur from January 30 to February 3. With an exciting lineup of speakers, insightful sessions, breathtaking performances and more each time, the renowned literary carnival sees a roaring footfall every year. If you, too, are planning to arrive) in the city to attend the JLF 2025, stick around a little longer because the Pink City has a lot more to offer.

Bursting with ornate palaces, salmon-hued facades, and imposing forts, the capital city of Rajasthan has been a commercial and cultural hub in northern India for centuries and is one of the world's most important craft centers, popular for its block-printed cottons, metalwork, hand-painted clay pottery, and fine jewellery. Confused what to do with your spare time here? Keeping this quick guide with our top picks in Jaipur handy is all you need to do!

A handy city guide to Jaipur

WHERE TO GO

Amer Fort

Built in the year 1592, Amer Fort (or Amber Fort) stands like a bastion atop a hill roughly 20 minutes' driving distance from the heart of Jaipur. Getting to the fort requires a short uphill hike that's well worth the effort, for the sandstone monolith is a pristine epitome of Rajasthani architecture, with intricate patterns of inlaid marble, spectacular garden courtyards, underground tunnels, and intriguing historical tales. Visit the UNESCO-listed site early in the morning to watch elephants being bathed, or arrive at the Kesar Kyari garden in the evening to witness a spectacular sunset. The nearby colonnaded Nahargarh Fort is another good reason to venture outside the capital.

Watch a mesmerising sunset from the top of the Amer Fort. Photo: Instagram/amer_fort

City Palace

You just can't miss the never-ending salmon hued City Palace that has stood at the heart of Jaipur for three centuries, ever since Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II decided to relocate his court from the city of Amer. Still home to Jaipur's modern-day royal family, the fairytale-like regal abode is a sprawling complex of Rajasthani and Mughal buildings, landscaped lawns, domed rooftops, and more. Explore the seven-storied Chandra Mahal, Mubarak Mahal for its display of costumes and textiles, Armoury dedicated to finely-crafted daggers and swords, Peacock Courtyards, Diwan-i-Am which showcases an exquisite collection of miniature paintings, and Friends of the Museum Bazaar for some high-quality souvenirs. While at it, do visit Hawa Mahal or the Palace of Winds, another eye-catching site in the complex.

Albert Hall Museum

Oldest one in Rajasthan, the Albert Hall Museum boasts an extensive collection of art and historically significant artefacts. Arrive here to witness charming permanent exhibits of an Egyptian mummy, antique coins from different periods of Indian history, miniature paintings, 18th-century costumes worn by royalties, and a peculiar collection of 19th-century clay figures demonstrating all the yoga poses. At night, multicoloured lights brighten the exterior of the alluring building, making it look straight out of a royal dream.

Arrive at the Albert Hall Museum to see some stunning historical gems on exhibit. Photo: Instagram/albert_hall_museum

WHERE TO STAY

Samode Haveli

The 300-year-old Samode Haveli was one of the Pink City's firsts to turn into a boutique hotel. Think colour-pop pastel interiors, bespoke service, and arguably Jaipur's most inviting pools! Nestled down a quiet street within the old town's pink ramparts, the hotel is just a five-minute drive from the city's main attractions, including Hawa Mahal, City Palace, and Jantar Mantar. Built across many levels around a series of traditional chowks or leafy courtyards with interconnecting waterways, the haveli is a quintessential Indo-Saracenic ancestral home to an aristocratic family. The rooms here retain the exquisite luxuriousness of their regal past while offering guests contemporary amenities. For a truly regal experience book the Sheesh Mahal—a suite of floor-to-ceiling original-coloured glasswork.

Experience regal luxuries at their best at Samode Haveli. Photo: Instagram/samode_hotels

Tree of Life Resort & Spa Jaipur

Spacious villas, a huge pool overlooking the Aravallis, a spa offering holistic wellness, an organic garden, and walking trails—Tree of Life Resort & Spa Jaipur has been designed to pamper all your senses. With 13 villas spread over seven acres, the resort does not do weddings or parties, so arrive here for serenity and a luxurious quietude away from the bustle of the city. Laze around at the bell-shaped infinity pool, take a stroll in the Eternal Garden, meditate at The Ganesh Abode & Temple, and spend some quality time at the Serene on the Ridge, an open-air sit out offering a bird's eye view of the city.

Rambagh Palace

The former hunting lodge and royal residence of the Maharajas of Jaipur, Taj-owned Rambagh Palace offers an unbeatable combination of history, heritage, and flawless hospitality. Originally built in 1835, it is one of the country's most exquisite hotels, sprawling across an area of 47 acres and offering 78 stunningly restored, luxury rooms and suites, with giant beds, grand furnishings, wooden columns to separate living and sleeping quarters, traditional artwork adorning the walls, marble bathrooms, and modern amenities. Experience the best of humble Rajasthani hospitality as well as fine-dining at an array of restaurants and bars, pamper yourself at the award-winning Jiva Grande Spa, and simply, enjoy the pleasures of a regal life.

WHERE TO EAT

Relish royal Rajasthani recipes at 1135 AD. Photo: Instagram/1135adjaipur

1135 AD

If you wish to get transported to the royal past of Rajput grandeur and dine in the grand Amer Fort, arrive at the 1135 AD. Recreating the old-world charm with engraved furniture and grand chandeliers, the restaurant serves Rajasthani and Mughlai cuisine, with age-old palace recipes like laal maas, badam shorba, mushroom galouti kebab and Junglee maas popular as ‘hunter's delight'. The open-air courtyard, a formal dining room and a private dining space called Sheesh Mahal is perfect for intimate candle-lit dinners. Pro tip: splurge on Thaal-e-Jodha, the nest local vegetarian delicacies served in a traditional silver thali, and you would thank us later.

Meraaki Kitchen

Conceptualised by visionary entrepreneur Shivika Kothari and culinary expert Chef Neha Deepak Shah, Meraaki Kitchen offers a seamless blend of simplicity and perfection in global cuisine. Each dish is thoughtfully curated to weave a tale of spreading joy and positivity. Relish crowd favourites like sushi and flavour-packed Thai noodles, and don't miss the signature kala-khatta sangria—a delightful mix of kala khatta and orange bitters, served with a playful popsicle. All of this can be savoured in their serene outdoor space adorned in calming aqua tones.

The enchanting turquoise interiors of Bar Palladio. Photo: Instagram/barpalladio

Bar Palladio Jaipur

A classic Italian cafe and bar inspired by an iconic Venetian café with a Sicilian garden, Bar Palladio Jaipur needs no introduction. Brainchild of its Italian owner Barbara Miolini and designed by Dutch designer Marie-Anne Oudejans, it is located in a restored garden belvedere in the historic Narain Niwas Palace Hotel. Bar Palladio is popular in Jaipur and beyond for its enchanting interiors of turquoise, white and saffron. Little tented pavilions outside are perfect for evening cocktails—pick from a select list of forever favourites including Lulista (a coconut margarita) or the popular Marina Rossa. Gorge on innovative as well as classic dishes like quinoa samosa with minced chicken and ravioli with pumpkin and walnut, minestrone, penne all'arrabbiata, spaghetti carbonara, and more.

WHERE TO SHOP

Bapu Bazaar

The ever-so-lit bazaars in the Pink City brim with everything from costume jewellery and precious gemstones to embroidered textiles, cobalt blue pottery, and Rajasthani puppets. Stuff your bags with souvenirs from Bapu Bazaar, located just a few blocks southwest of Johari Bazaar in the heart of Jaipur. Don't forget to take home the famous mojari footwear, Jaipuri razaai (quilt), bangles made of lac, and traditional Bandhej (tie-dye) saree.

Get your hands on b lock-printed fabrics that Jaipur is famous for. Photo: Instagram/anokhijaipur

Anokhi

A classy, upmarket boutique selling high-quality traditional textiles, what's there not to like? At Anokhi, get your hands on block-printed fabrics, tablecloths, bed covers, cosmetic bags and scarves, as well as a range of well-designed, beautifully-made clothing that combines Indian and Western influences. Once done shopping your heart out, unwind at the wonderful organic cafe on the premises and a decent bookshop offering a range of classics.

Rajasthali

The state-government-run emporium of Rajasthali, facing Ajmer Gate, is packed with Rajasthani artefacts and handicrafts, including enamelwork, embroidery, pottery, woodwork, jewellery, puppets, block-printed sheets, miniatures, brassware, mirror work, and more. Before you head out to the city's famous bazaars, scout out prices here for quality items.

Jaipur isn't merely a city—it is a vibrant tapestry of history, culture, and architectural grandeur. Whether you are seeking heritage, cuisine, or craftsmanship, the Pink City offers an unforgettable escape that is sure to leave you spellbound.

WEATHER IN JAIPUR

Best Time to Visit Jaipur

Winter (November to February): Winter is the most popular season to visit Jaipur, offering cool and comfortable temperatures ranging between 10°C and 22°C. This is the perfect time for sightseeing at iconic landmarks. Additionally, the city buzzes with cultural events and festivals. For January 2025, Jaipur is expected to experience cool mornings and evenings, with daytime highs averaging 20°C and nights dropping to around 7°C. Perfect weather for exploring the city's outdoor attractions!

Monsoon (July to September): Jaipur experiences moderate to heavy rainfall during the monsoon. While sightseeing may require an umbrella, the rains bring a refreshing vibrancy to the city. The Aravalli hills surrounding Jaipur turn lush green, and the lakes look even more picturesque.

Summer (March to June): Summers in Jaipur are characterised by scorching heat, with daytime temperatures often exceeding 40°C. Though the weather can be harsh, early mornings and evenings are relatively cooler, making it feasible to explore the city's markets and heritage sites. For budget travellers, summer is an excellent time, with fewer crowds and discounted accommodations.

HOW TO REACH JAIPUR

By Airways

Jaipur International Airport (JAI) is located about 13 km from the city centre and is well connected to major cities across India and abroad. Domestic carriers offer frequent flights to Jaipur from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, while international airlines connect Jaipur to destinations in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

By Railways

Jaipur is a key stop on the Indian Railways network. The Jaipur Junction railway station is centrally located and offers excellent connectivity to cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. For a royal travel experience, consider booking a journey on the luxurious Palace on Wheels, which includes Jaipur as part of its itinerary.

By Roadways

Jaipur boasts excellent road connectivity with major cities via national highways. The Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH 48) ensures a smooth 4-5 hour drive from the national capital. Regular bus services, including luxury and state-run coaches, operate from nearby cities like Delhi, Agra, and Udaipur. Self-driving enthusiasts will also enjoy the scenic routes through Rajasthan's countryside.