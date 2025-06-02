Watch: China's Bullet Train Passed Vlogger's Coin Stability Test, Leaves Internet Impressed

With its exceptional speed, smoothness, and engineering prowess, China's bullet train system is a marvel that has left the world in awe. And now, a video showcasing the train's remarkable stability is going viral on social media. Shared on Instagram by travel vlogger Lovepreet Jaggi, the clip features him testing the locomotive's stability by placing a coin upright on the train's window while it travels at an astonishing speed of 280 km per hour. To his amazement, the coin remains standing as the train speeds down the tracks.

The vlogger revealed that he was travelling from Chongqing to Guangzhou, a journey of approximately 1,300 km. He claimed the train would cover the distance in just 6 hours. He further shared that he paid Rs 6,000 for his second-class ticket, which included a recliner seat, a food tray and a large window to enjoy the passing scenery. During the ride, the vlogger also enjoyed a meal consisting of an Americano and what appeared to be porridge.

Watch the full video here:

The video received plenty of reactions. A user wrote, "China is living in 2050."

Another added, "6k for 1300km in only 6 hours is worth every penny."

A viewer shared his own train experience in China and wrote, "The train experience in China is exceptional. There's no hassle with reservations, and even if we cancel the ticket ourselves, no charges are deducted…The best part is that trains in China are always punctual."

A person commented, "I tried the same trick here in Saudi Arabia at 300km/h and it worked."

The video is close to hitting 2 million views.