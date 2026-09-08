Telugu YouTuber Detained At Hyderabad Airport Over Alleged UK Job Fraud

Popular Telugu YouTuber Ramana Nandana was detained by police at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here on Monday over alleged job fraud in the United Kingdom.

The RGIA police detained the UK-based YouTuber following lookout notices issued against her after a case was registered in Andhra Pradesh.

Nandana, who is known for her channel ‘Nanadu's World ', and her husband Jagarlamudi Madhukar allegedly collected large sums of money by promising jobs in London.

A fraud case was registered against Nandana, Madhukar, and his father Mohan Rao at the Ibrahimpatnam Police Station in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district.

The RGIA police are likely to hand over the YouTuber to Ibrahimpatnam Police later in the day.

The case at Ibrahimpatnam Police Station was registered on a complaint by Mamillapalli Sivakranthi Kumar, a UK resident.

The complainant alleged that he transferred Rs 15 lakh in multiple instalments to bank accounts linked to Destiny Consultancy, allegedly connected to Madhukar and Nandana, to secure a UK visa extension, employment assistance, and a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS).

The complainant told police the promised visa services never materialised and a supplied CoS document turned out to be fraudulent. He stated that only Rs 2 lakh was refunded after repeated demands.

The FIR names Jagarlamudi Madhukar as accused number one, Rama Nandana as accused number two, and Mohan Rao as accused number three. They have been booked under charges of cheating and fraud. A Lookout Circular (LOC) was issued for the trio, leading to Nandana's detention upon arrival at the airport.

Nandana has already issued a public video statement denying all allegations, stating that neither she nor her husband owns or runs the consultancy. She alleged that their names were misused and attributed the claims to a targeted smear campaign stemming from personal disputes. The couple also moved the High Court seeking to quash the FIR.

Nandana had a special cameo appearance in Megastar Chiranjeevi's film ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' along with Nayanatara, which was released in January 2026.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)