Pregnant Telangana Woman Rides Bullock Cart To Reach Ambulance Due To Poor Roads

Poor road connectivity in Telangana's Komaram Bheem Asifabad district has once again raised concerns over access to emergency healthcare after a pregnant woman from Sarkepalli village in Wankidi mandal had to be taken to a waiting ambulance on a bullock cart.

Karishma, a resident of Sarkepalli, went into labour on September 5, and her family members alerted the 108 emergency ambulance service seeking immediate medical assistance. However, the ambulance reportedly could not reach the village because of muddy and damaged road conditions and became stranded near Marepalli.

The ambulance started towards the village but was reportedly unable to proceed beyond Marepalli after the road turned muddy and difficult to navigate. With the ambulance unable to reach the village, Karishma's family members and local residents arranged a bullock cart to transport her to the stranded emergency vehicle. She was taken through the difficult road stretch before being transferred to the ambulance.

The ambulance subsequently transported Karishma to the Wankidi Government Hospital, where she delivered a baby girl. Reports said the mother and newborn were safe following the delivery.

The incident has triggered fresh concerns among residents over the condition of the road connecting Sarkepalli and Marepalli, particularly during the monsoon.

Villagers said muddy stretches and poor road conditions make it difficult for two-wheelers, autos and other vehicles to move through the area, creating additional risks during medical emergencies.

Residents said pregnant women, elderly people, children and seriously ill patients are particularly vulnerable when emergency vehicles cannot reach the village. They urged authorities to take immediate measures to improve road connectivity and ensure that ambulance services can access Sarkepalli without obstruction.

Previously in August 2024, a pregnant woman in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, was forced to travel about 2.5 km by bullock cart after a 108 ambulance could not reach her village because of muddy and damaged roads. That case ended tragically, with the unborn child dying before hospital treatment.