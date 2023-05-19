7-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Telangana

The authorities have said that they are taking steps to control the stray dog population.

A 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at a park near Railway Colony in Warangal-Kazipet area of Telangana on Tuesday.

The child, identified as Chotu, is the son of migrants from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh who sell small items on the roadside.

Chotu was playing in the park when he was attacked by the dogs. He suffered injuries all over his body and was taken to MGM Hospital but could not be saved.

The incident has sparked outrage among locals, who are demanding that the authorities take action to contain the stray dog menace.

There have been multiple incidents of stray dog bites and attacks reported in recent weeks. In the last week of April, just in Hanumakonda, 29 incidents of attacks on children and adults were reported.

In March, an attack on a 6-year-old child was reported in Kushibagga area of Warangal. Both locals and the migrants are demanding a solution to the problem, so children and others are not endangered by stray dogs.

In February, a 5-year-old was mauled to death by a pack of strays in Amberpet area of Hyderabad.

The authorities have said that they are taking steps to control the stray dog population, but locals say that more needs to be done.

