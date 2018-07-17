Student Commits Suicide After Being Scolded For Quarreling, Say Police

Students staged a demonstration on the campus of the institute (Representational)

An 18-year old student of a government polytechnic here has allegedly committed suicide upset over being reprimanded by a part-time staff, triggering a protest by 200 students today, police said.

Sanjay Prasad was found hanging in his hostel room yesterday, they said.

He was said to be upset after the staff had pulled him up for having a quarrel with another student and asked both of them to bring their parents.

The students staged a demonstration on the campus of the institute, demanding immediate action against the part-time staff.

Authorities declared a holiday today for the polytechnic and assured the students that their demand would be looked into, following which the agitation was given up, police said.