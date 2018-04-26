Jayalalithaa Blood Sample Not With Us, Apollo Hospital Tells Madras High Court

The court order came as it heard a petition filed by S Amrutha, who claims to be Jayalalithaa's daughter. It fixed the next hearing for June 4.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: April 26, 2018 19:49 IST
Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospital in September, 2016 and died on December 5 that year

Chennai:  The Apollo Hospital on Thursday told the Madras High Court that it does not have blood samples of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

On Wednesday, the court had ordered Apollo Hospital to submit a report on the blood samples of Jayalalithaa, who was admitted to the hospital on September 22, 2016 and died on December 5 that year.

Amrutha had approached the High Court for an order for DNA test to prove that she was Jayalalithaa's daughter.
 

