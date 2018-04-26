Jayalalithaa Blood Sample Not With Us, Apollo Hospital Tells Madras High Court The court order came as it heard a petition filed by S Amrutha, who claims to be Jayalalithaa's daughter. It fixed the next hearing for June 4.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospital in September, 2016 and died on December 5 that year Chennai: The Apollo Hospital on Thursday told the Madras High Court that it does not have blood samples of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.



On Wednesday, the court had ordered Apollo Hospital to submit a report on the blood samples of Jayalalithaa, who was admitted to the hospital on September 22, 2016 and died on December 5 that year.



The court order came as it heard a petition filed by S Amrutha, who claims to be Jayalalithaa's daughter. It fixed the next hearing for June 4.



Amrutha had approached the High Court for an order for DNA test to prove that she was Jayalalithaa's daughter.





