3 Workers Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas At Tata Electronics Plant In Tamil Nadu

Three contract workers died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a wastewater storage tank at the Tata Electronics plant near Hosur in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Monday evening.

The incident took place at around 5.10 pm at the company's Marie Gold factory near Ullukurukkai village, under the jurisdiction of Rayakottai police station.

According to the police, the three workers were engaged in cleaning a wastewater storage tank known as the Nano Filter (NF) Tank, which receives wastewater discharged from BMB-3. The cleaning work is reportedly undertaken once every two months on a rotational basis.

Those who died have been identified as Sarathi Kumar (25), Akmal Babu Bhai (28) and Kaveri (31), all contract workers employed through Nelco, a contractor. They were from different villages in the Dharmapuri district.

According to the police, Akmal first climbed onto the tank and opened its lid for inspection. However, toxic gas emanating from the tank reportedly affected him, causing him to fall inside.

On noticing this, Sarathi Kumar attempted to rescue him but was also overcome by the gas and fell into the tank. Kaveri, who then alerted the factory's safety team, also attempted to rescue the two men but was similarly affected and fell inside.

The factory's safety team subsequently rescued all three workers and shifted them to the occupational health centre within the premises, where they were given first aid. They were later taken in a factory ambulance to a private hospital in Hosur. However, doctors declared all three dead on arrival.

Police officials visited the scene and have launched an investigation. The bodies have been sent to the Government Medical College Hospital in Krishnagiri for post-mortem examination.

The deaths have raised questions about safety protocols followed during the cleaning of industrial wastewater tanks, particularly the assessment of toxic gases and the availability of appropriate safety equipment and rescue mechanisms.

The incident also brings into focus the need for strict compliance with industrial safety procedures and the use of technological solutions to prevent workers from having to enter potentially hazardous confined spaces.

Investigation is under way.