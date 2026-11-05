Man Beheads Colleague Over Rs 30,000 Loan, Throws Body In Cemetery In Gujarat

A man from Odisha beheaded his colleague over a Rs 30,000 loan and threw the severed head and body around three kilometres apart in Gujarat's Surat.

The accused, identified as Sachit Kumar Narendra Bal, and the victim had been working at the same powerloom company for the past six months. According to the police, the victim had borrowed Rs 30,000 from Bal and had not been returning the money. The two frequently engaged in fights over the issue.

Angered over this, Bal murdered his colleague.

The incident came to light on November 3 when the police control room received information that a man's headless, naked body was lying in a cemetery near the Gotlawadi intersection.

Subsequently, the police detained and interrogated Bal - who confessed to the crime.

Based on the accused's information, the police recovered the severed head near the railway tracks under the Alkapuri Railway Bridge - about three kilometres from the cemetery.

According to the police's initial estimate, the murder may have occurred about two days ago.

The body and the severed head have been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the accused has been arrested, officials said.

(With inputs from Amit Thakur)