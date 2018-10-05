Newly-Elected Bengaluru Deputy Mayor, 44, Dies Of Heart Attack

Ramila Umashankar was elected as deputy mayor of Bengaluru last week.

Bangalore's newly-elected Deputy Mayor, Ramila Umashankar of the Janata Dal (Secular), died of a massive heart attack on Thursday night. She was 44 years old.

Ms Umashankar was also a corporator from Kaveripura ward of Karnataka. She was elected as the Deputy Mayor of Bengaluru on September 28.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy expressed grief over Ms Umashankar's death.

The Chief Minister remembered her as a "dedicated social worker and committed party worker."

"It is shocking to learn that she is no more with us," he said in a statement.



The news of her death came as a shocker to many.



Sharing her picture from yesterday, a user tweeted wrote, "Just yesterday she was at the Metro launch. Deeply shocked."

Newly elected B'luru Deputy Mayor Ramila Umashankar passes. Just yesterday she was at the Metro launch. Deeply shocked Heartfelt condolences pic.twitter.com/73RBlsCR6b - Ali Goravanakoll (@AGoravanakoll) October 5, 2018

"RIP Deputy Mayor Ramila Umashankar. It is disheartening to hear about the sudden death at 44," another user wrote.