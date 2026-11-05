What Is The 'Zeptoverse'? Physicists Detect Signals At The Smallest Scale Yet

Scientists have found evidence of a rare particle decay as they picked up faint signals from the smallest scale of nature ever, roughly 100 billion times smaller than an atom, a nearly incomprehensible dimension that physicists have nicknamed the "zeptoverse".

According to an official statement, the researchers found evidence of a one-in-ten-billion decay of a beauty particle, becoming the first to do so using data from a single experiment.

According to phys.org, the discovery was made using the Large Hadron Collider, the world's largest and most powerful particle accelerator. It smashes protons together to produce particles that scientists can study.

Working at CERN's LHC along the Swiss-French border, an international team of scientists captured evidence of an extraordinarily rare subatomic event.

"Physicists have been chasing this decay for more than forty years," said Marco Santimaria, who co-led the 19-person international analysis team. "Extreme precision is required to pick the muons out of the overwhelming background."

The team studied the wreckage of high-energy particle collisions and observed a "beauty quark" decaying into two muons. This transformation is so rare that it is said to happen only once in every ten billion instances.

"Consistent with theoretical predictions, the new result places limits on possible new particles beyond the Standard Model," the statement added, revealing why these results matter.

They said that for decades, scientists have relied on the Standard Model of particle physics as the master rulebook for how the universe operates at its most microscopic level.

However, this framework still leaves major questions unanswered, such as the true nature of dark matter and how matter survived the Big Bang.

"The upgraded LHCb was a major undertaking—a 15-year design and construction project from a 1,900-member international collaboration," Professor Chris Parkes, head of the Department of Physics and Astronomy at The University of Manchester, said s quoted by the media outlet.

"The U.K. made the largest national contribution to the project, pioneering new technologies that have made today's result possible where we probe nature at a new scale. But this is also just the start; we are planning the construction of an experiment that will exploit the capabilities of the next-generation High Luminosity LHC, probing physics at an even smaller scale."