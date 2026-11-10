NASA Announces $1 Million Competition For Students Developing Future Moon Base Solutions

NASA has announced a $1 million student competition that gives young people an opportunity to help design its planned Moon Base. The challenge invites students from high schools and colleges across the United States to come up with creative ideas and solutions for a place where astronauts will one day live, work and explore on the Moon, according to NASA.

The Moon Base Student Challenge was announced on Sunday during a MAX POWER event at the Kennedy Space Centre Visitor Complex in Florida. As part of NASA's Golden Age of Science initiative, the competition aims to encourage students to take part in solving real problems linked to the agency's future plans for the Moon.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said the challenge is meant for students who enjoy thinking creatively, working in teams and finding solutions to difficult problems. He added that students do not need to wait until they graduate to contribute to NASA's projects, as curiosity and fresh ideas can help shape future space missions.

NASA is currently working on plans to build a Moon Base in the lunar South Pole region. The base will provide a place for astronauts to live, work and explore. Establishing a permanent human presence on the Moon will also help prepare for future missions that will send astronauts to Mars.

Carlos Garcia-Galan, manager of NASA's Moon Base Program, said the agency wants to consider every possible need of astronauts who will live and work there. He explained that students can bring fresh ideas and different ways of thinking to the project, as the future Moon Base is being planned for the generations who may experience humans living on the Moon permanently.

Six Categories For The Moon Base Challenge

As part of the competition, student teams will be asked to develop new ideas and designs in six areas. These include power generation and storage, construction, life-support systems, surface mobility, communication networks and astronaut safety.

The challenge has been designed to help students develop skills that could be useful for future careers in the space industry. It will also allow them to work on ideas that could help NASA develop new technologies for its planned Moon Base.

Elaine Ho, associate administrator for NASA's Office of STEM Engagement at NASA Headquarters, said students are the next generation of explorers and innovators. She added that their different ideas and viewpoints could help NASA imagine what life and work away from Earth might look like.

How To Participate In The Challenge

Students interested in taking part must register through NASA's STEM Gateway. Registration for the competition will remain open until January 25, 2027.

The challenge includes different stages and does not require participants to have previous specialised engineering or technical experience. Students from technical, vocational and other academic backgrounds can take part and develop skills by preparing project studies, design proposals and presentations for people involved in the project.

NASA's Office of STEM Engagement developed the competition in collaboration with its Moon Base Program. The Institute of Competition Sciences will manage the challenge through a contract with NASA's Centre of Excellence for Collaborative Innovation.

To check eligibility and other details, visit the official website of the Moon Challenge.