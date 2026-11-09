Energy Drinks May Raise Risk Of Heart Problems In Young Adults: Study

Energy drinks are often consumed by people who want to feel more active or stay awake for longer. However, a new study has raised concerns about the possible effects of these drinks and other stimulant-containing products on heart health. The research found that reports of serious heart problems were more common among people using products containing caffeine, according to the NY Post.

The findings come from new research released by the American Heart Association (AHA). The researchers conducted a retrospective observational analysis of more than 28,000 reports submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These reports covered several cardiovascular problems, including cardiac arrest, heart attacks, abnormal heart rhythms, palpitations, rapid heart rate, chest pain and fainting.

According to the findings, cardiac arrest appeared around 11 times more frequently in reports involving products containing caffeine and other stimulants than in reports involving products without these ingredients.

The analysis also found higher reports of increased heart rate, chest pain and fainting among people consuming these substances.

Around 45% of the reported cardiovascular events linked to stimulant-containing products involved adults between the ages of 18 and 34.

The stimulants examined in the study included caffeine, methylxanthines, guarana, yerba mate, synephrine and yohimbine. These ingredients were found in products such as soft drinks, meal replacement shakes, protein bars, smoothies and vitamins.

How Much Caffeine Is Safe

Colin Kane, a paediatric cardiologist, service chief at Children's Health and professor at UT Southwestern Medical Centre, said the findings add to earlier reports about the possible heart-related dangers of consuming high amounts of caffeine.

He explained that previous case reports and individual experiences had already indicated that high caffeine intake could be dangerous for people with existing heart conditions, as well as those without known heart problems.

According to a 2026 American Heart Association Scientific Statement on caffeine and cardiovascular disease, adults can generally consume up to 400 mg of caffeine per day. This is equivalent to approximately five 8-ounce cups of regular black caffeinated coffee. However, the amount of caffeine in some energy drinks and supplements can be much higher.

Senior study author Dr Pamela Benavidez, a cardiothoracic anaesthesiologist at Fairfield Medical Centre in Lancaster, Ohio, said some energy drinks contain up to three times more caffeine per fluid ounce than brewed coffee.

She warned that even a small serving of these products could exceed the recommended daily caffeine limit. She also pointed out that they often contain other stimulants, including synephrine, yohimbine and methylhexanamine, which may interact with caffeine in ways that are not fully understood, particularly among young and healthy people.

The researchers have advised young people to keep track of how much caffeine they consume and remain alert to possible heart-related symptoms after using these products.

Benavidez advised people experiencing any of these symptoms to seek medical help immediately.

Kane said people with existing heart conditions, particularly those with potentially dangerous heart rhythm problems, should be especially careful. Older adults with coronary artery disease also need to be aware of the possible risks.

The researchers cautioned that the findings are preliminary and have not yet been published as a complete peer-reviewed research paper.

Since the study was observational, it can only show a connection between stimulant-containing products and heart-related problems. It cannot establish that these products directly caused the reported medical events.

Kane pointed out that the researchers did not know how many people consumed these products without experiencing or reporting any symptoms. He also noted that the FDA reports were voluntary and could contain incomplete, inconsistent or selectively submitted information.

Other factors, including alcohol or drug use, strenuous exercise and undiagnosed heart conditions, may also have contributed to the reported cardiovascular events.

The American Beverage Association, based in Washington, DC, defended the safety of energy drinks in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

The association claimed that energy drinks contain less caffeine than coffeehouse coffee and said no regulatory agency had found that their other ingredients interact harmfully with caffeine.

Andrea Wong, chief science officer of the Council for Responsible Nutrition in Washington, DC, also questioned the study's findings.

She said the analysis did not account for the actual number of people consuming these products, whether they were using them excessively or incorrectly, or how much caffeine and other ingredients each serving contained. Therefore, it could not establish the rate of cardiovascular events or accurately measure the associated risks.