Partner Content

Different people are allergic to various substances. The most common allergies include specific food, pollen, dust, dust mites, mould spores, and pet dander. All of these allergies are prevalent in India in huge numbers. Allergies vary in both prevalence and severity. This makes it a difficult challenge to tackle. Health insurance is required to ensure your general well-being. Ensure you have enough insurance coverage so your medical emergency does not coincide with a financial emergency.

Some individuals have a speciality food allergy that deteriorates their condition often. This is when they wonder whether health insurance policies will cover allergy treatment. Health insurance now covers allergy therapy. Allergic reactions necessitate proper treatment. Thus, many insurers offer coverage for such procedures. You can read the insurance policy's terms and conditions to check if allergies are covered.

Allergies and Health Insurance

Simply put, an allergic response is a reaction that occurs inside a person. This happens when they come into contact with foreign particles such as dust, pollen, mould spores, pet dander, dust mites, or a specific food item. Food allergies have become more prevalent in recent years, impacting millions of individuals globally. This type of allergy is believed to affect 1-2% of the general population, although their frequency is exceptionally high in children.

Hypersensitivity to food results from an immunological reaction from ingesting specific food items. This response happens exclusively in certain people when a small amount of the food is taken. These allergies can be moderate or life-threatening, with symptoms including hives, swelling, digestive difficulties, and, in extreme cases, anaphylaxis. The good news is that health insurance covers hospitalisation due to an allergy.

Types of Specialty Foods Covered

Insurance policies typically cover a variety of speciality foods, including:

1. Gluten-free options for those with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.

2. Provide hypoallergenic formulas and specialised meals for newborns and children with food allergies or intolerances.

3. For those with metabolic issues, consider low-protein or protein-free options.

4. Elemental formulations for those with severe food allergies or gastrointestinal issues.

Navigating the Coverage Process

In India, there are several health insurance available. There are only a few plans that excel in this criteria. A basic health plan is designed with the idea that you are generally healthy and have no particular needs. Apart from the exclusions, there are no general exceptions when filing a claim.

You might choose a basic health insurance plan and take advantage of the benefits it provides. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India ensures that all plans offer standardised coverage and payment for different healthcare-related charges. Suppose you want extra coverage and perks, such as ambulance expense reimbursement, covering for additional family members, particular coverage for known health concerns, and so on. In that case, you may simply obtain these by paying an additional price. All you have to do is evaluate the best health insurance plans till you find the best one.

Steps You Must Take When Suffering from Extreme Food Allergies

● Buy a Medical Policy - Don't allow common allergies to prevent you from purchasing a medical plan, even if they are not included. Think above and beyond that. Normal allergies are easily treated, and medical therapy is quite inexpensive. On the other side, hospitalisation for severe food allergies incurs high expenditures. The insured person benefits greatly from an insurance plan since it covers severe allergies. Purchasing a medical insurance policy is critical if you are highly allergic to food since your insurance provider will cover your hospitalisation costs.

● Seek Expert Advice - If you have second thoughts about purchasing a specific medical insurance plan, seek professional assistance. All health insurance companies provide toll-free helplines that are open throughout business hours. You can seek clarity on your doubts and questions.

What Else Should You Consider When Choosing a Health Insurance Plan?

Several insurance providers cover speciality food allergies even though they may have certain limits. Take a look at the coverage you may need for tests and procedures. These may include:

● Skin prick allergy tests

● Allergy blood tests

● Spirometry to measure lung function

● Immunotherapy (allergy shots and tablets)

● Fractional exhaled nitric oxide tests (FeNO)

● Oral food challenge

● Exercise challenge

The Bottom Line

Food allergies can substantially influence a person's quality of life and financial stability. While some health insurance companies have begun to provide coverage for specialised foods, the standards and scope of coverage can differ significantly. Individuals with food allergies may improve their access to the specialist foods required to maintain a safe and healthy diet. They must understand the eligibility criteria, navigate the process successfully, and look for new policies.

Keep in mind that your allergy does not prevent you from getting health insurance. Even if you have allergies, health insurance providers will give you a variety of policies. They will address your severe allergies. Purchasing health insurance becomes critical if you are allergic. It gives you much-needed peace of mind when it comes to paying for medical fees.

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.