YourBiology Gut+ (Reviews 2023) | Healthy Gut means ... Happy Life

YourBiology Gut+ - Brief introduction

Product Name: YourBiology Gut+

Manufacturer Company: WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED

Company Data - Communication:

12 Payne Street

Glasgow

G4 0LF

United Kingdom

Contact telephone: +16 162 32 6011

Email: support@yourbiology.com

Price/Package: USD 64.99

YourBiology Gut+ - What is digestive health?

The health of the digestive system expresses a general condition, including all diseases related to gastrointestinal function.

Therefore, it includes a wide range of functions starting from the mouth (with the entry of food into the organism) and ending at the rectum (with the exit of its waste).

This means a number of organs including the esophagus, stomach, small intestine and of course the large intestine.

So speaking of digestive health problems includes a range of everyday digestive problems, some less severe (such as constipation and diarrhea), and others much more serious and long-lasting (such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)).

Referring to "good digestive health», we should be able to ensure the proper functioning of all the organs involved in the digestive process.

Any disorder in each of these organs can cause great "difficulty" in a person's daily life and have a serious impact on their psychology, as well as their general health.

In this article, we decided to "review" a digestive health product that - as its sales show - is extremely popular among the people.

Let's look at the YourBiology Gut+ supplement and the benefits it can really offer to the user (male or female).

YourBiology Gut+ - What it is

YourBiology Gut+ is a broadly advertised gut health supplement making a big impact among consumers.

It receives positive reviews from its users, considered as one of the top gut health supplements today (2023).

We can confirm this simply by looking at the supplement's clinically supported ingredient formula, which is advanced absorption technology for maximum and fastest benefits.

YourBiology Gut+ is one of the most fortified probiotic supplements on the market.

Contains 40 billion CFU per serving of four strains of 4 bacteria, highly beneficial for good digestive function.

In addition, with its high-tech capsule not dissolving quickly, it allows the probiotic bacteria to reach the small intestine alive and not be neutralized by the strong stomach acids, a big problem with many probiotic supplements.

They may indeed provide a large number of CFUs, however, how many of them actually "survive" to the gut?

If they contact the stomach acids they are "killed", so they offer absolutely no health benefits.

Nevertheless, YourBiology Gut+ uses a patented technology for its capsules. MAKtrek Bipass technology protects good bacteria from stomach acid so they can survive and colonize the gut, offering up to 250 times better survival rates compared to other probiotic supplements.

The capsule form of the supplement allows for easy use, even for the busiest people.

All you need to do is, take 2 capsules a day and you have ensured better health for your gut and a feeling of general wellness and a good mood every day.

YourBiology Gut+ - Target group

As already mentioned, YourBiology Gut+, unlike most probiotic supplements on the market, offers 40 million CFU surviving the digestion phase and passing live into the gut.

Unlike most commercial supplements, they offer less than 25 million colony-forming units (CFU) per serving, of which a questionable number of bacteria ultimately survive the digestive process and stomach acids.

A higher number of colony forming units (CFU) indicates a higher "potency" of the supplement, meaning that it can be much more beneficial, effective and fast acting for people with problems and disorders in their digestive function.

In addition, it is an ideal proposal for people who - due to some illness or the use of antibiotics - need extra reinforcement of their intestinal flora.

Besides, people with implemented changes in their lifestyle (diet, sleep, exercise) may face an impact on their digestive function.

Overall, YourBiology Gut+ is a high-quality probiotic supplement aimed at everyone (adults) feeling the need for an extra boost in their gastrointestinal health.

Anyone with digestive issues can benefit (immediately) from using the premium YourBiology Gut+ supplement.

Your Biology Gut+ - When the Digestive System is considered healthy and When needs "strengthening"?

The term "healthy digestive system" is quite general, broad and confusing as to what it encompasses.

However, by the experts, is used to express the smooth condition & functioning of the entire digestive tract... from the mouth and esophagus, through the stomach & intestine, to the rectum.

The gut plays an extremely important role in a person's health... and not just in their digestive health, but also in their overall health & well-being.

It hosts trillions of microorganisms (including various "good" & "bad" bacteria).

Many of these live bacteria & other microorganisms that live in the gut play a key role in balancing the gut flora.

This is important as it also affects the function of digestion, the immune system and even the cognitive function of the brain.

In addition, by ensuring a balance in the intestinal flora, weight regulation is promoted, metabolic function is improved, and the individual's mood is enhanced.

This complex ecosystem - called the "gut microbiome" - is the "cornerstone" for overall good health and enhanced immunity, for a stable body weight, good mental health and wellness.

Below we see the reasons a healthy gut microbiome is important:

● Helps the organism absorb nutrients better.

● Breaks down food and contributes to optimal digestive function.

● Fights indigestion and bloating.

● Supports the immune system.

● Promotes a healthy body weight.

● Allows good bacteria to multiply and thrive.

● Keeps bad bacteria in check to maintain the balance of intestinal flora.

● Prevents serious diseases.

● Supports the cognitive functions of the brain.

● Positively affects a person's mood

Your Biology Gut+ - Relationship between Gut and Brain - Role of YourBiology Gut+

Scientists often talk about 2 "brains" in the human organism: one in the head and one in the gut, with this actually hiding a huge truth.

Both of its "brains" develop in the embryonic phase from the same kind of tissue and then a part of this tissue becomes the central nervous system | CNS (i.e. the brain and spinal cord) and the other in the enteric nervous system | ENS (i.e. the gut).

Something also worth mentioning is that the same hormones and neurotransmitters control both - both the CNS and the ENS -.

This practically means that they are in constant communication with each other.

You may have even heard of something called the "gut-brain axis".

This is a term given by experts and explains the connection between them.

Here is an example.

The feeling of nervousness is often reflected in abdominal pain or agitation. In general, stress and anxiety (as research shows) are directly related to the health of the digestive system.

This is because one of the organism's most important neurotransmitters (responsible for mood regulation and control: serotonin) is produced in almost 95% of the gut.

Your Biology Gut + - So what benefits can YourBiology Gut+ offer?

The probiotic supplement YourBiology Gut+ is a natural proposal to strengthen the intestinal (and not only) health of the person, as well as an effective treatment for the unpleasant symptoms of IBS.

It contains strains of bacteria contributing to the restoration of intestinal flora, which has a particularly positive impact on the user's digestion, immunity, mood, and even cognitive function.

In recent years, people seem to be becoming more informed about health issues and realizing the benefits of using probiotics in their daily lives.

This has led to a skyrocketing market for probiotic supplements, which is both good and bad at the same time.

Yes, this development offers a huge variety of choices to the consumer, however, it also hides many risks.

Unfortunately, many "fraud" products have been released on the market.

Some of them are simply "ineffective", while some others may even be harmful to the user's health.

Therefore, finding something really good and beneficial for one's health is not as easy as it sounds.

YourBiology Gut+ is a natural probiotic supplement with many truly unique health benefits for the user, both their digestive and overall health.

Nevertheless, let's look at some of the most important of them:

Improved digestive health

The primary role that experts recommend regular probiotics play is - clearly - to ensure a well-regulated digestive function of the body.

The bacteria living inside the intestine create chemical substances necessary for the processing of food and the optimal absorption of nutrients.

Inadequate intake of probiotics - according to scientific evidence - can lead to very serious chronic health problems and painful digestive disorders.

YourBiology Gut+ favors the digestion process and promotes a healthy digestive system, offering the organism "good" bacteria to balance the intestinal flora.

Elimination of bloating

If the stomach becomes an unwilling host to unhealthy gut flora, it can build up gas causing discomfort. However, introducing healthy gut flora can counteract unhealthy gut flora, reducing the chances of bloating. YourBiology Gut+ is a probiotic that improves every aspect of healthy digestion.

Reduced stress and anxiety

Serotonin - as known - is one of the so-called "hormones of joy".

As already mentioned above, an overwhelming percentage - this so important hormone - is produced in the digestive tract.

This automatically means that a healthy digestive system and good intestinal flora can contribute to the optimal production of serotonin, which in turn effectively reduces stress levels and its unpleasant consequences for the organism.

There are even official studies showing a person's mood is related to their digestive health and is affected by the state of their stomach.

Based on these studies, YourBiology Gut+ has built a formula acting as a digestive health booster to fight the symptoms of stress leading the organism to premature aging and wear and tear.

Action against constipation

One of the most common gastrointestinal problems encountered by modern man - mainly due to poor nutrition - is constipation.

Probiotics have a very positive effect on the functioning of the digestive system fighting the problem of constipation and leading to healthier and smoother bowel movements.

Many IBS patients take probiotic supplements (on doctor's orders) to deal with the unpleasant symptoms of the disease and to gain a healthy gut, without discomfort and pain during bowel movements.

Antidiarrheal action

Another common problem that many people face is diarrhea.

In this case, - as it happens with constipation - probiotic supplements are an ideal ally in the good functioning of the intestine.

Taking them regularly can greatly relieve those suffering from various forms of diarrhea, while it seems to be able to reduce the risk of its occurrence by 42%.

However, taking probiotics seems to even reduce the risk of viral diarrhea episodes in both children and adults (men and women).

Fighting chronic digestive disorders

Inflammatory bowel diseases (such as ulcerative colitis, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)) disturb the intestinal microflora, causing the person unpleasant digestive disorders in daily life.

These digestive disorders - unfortunately - significantly affect his general health (spiritual, physical, psychological), as well as the organism's immunity.

Nevertheless, consuming probiotics such as the premium YourBiology Gut+ supplement can rebalance the gut flora between good and bad bacteria and relieve the excruciating symptoms of chronic digestive disorders.

Enhanced immune system

Probiotics play a very important role in strengthening the immune system of a person (of any age), inhibiting the growth of harmful gut bacteria and promoting balance in the intestinal flora.

The natural supplement YourBiology Gut+ contributes drastically with a super-enhanced formula to the stimulation of the immunity of the user's organism and the prevention (up to 40%) of colds and various gastrointestinal infections.

Optimum absorption of nutrients

Probiotics have a positive effect on gut health and facilitate the absorption of nutrients from food by the body.

Especially for people following a strict diet (either for weight loss or for health reasons) is recommended to take a good probiotic supplement regularly to help better absorb the valuable nutrients.

Improved weight loss

As mentioned above, a healthy gut means a healthy body weight.

Therefore, by helping with the probiotic supplement YourBiology Gut+ the conquest of a healthy digestive system, you essentially improve the organism's ability to"lose weight".

Specific strains of probiotics have the power to block the absorption of lipids from the gut and cause their elimination from the organism (in the feces) instead of passing into the bloodstream.

Further research proves that probiotics increase the feeling of satiety and help you stay "faithful" to the nutritional plan followed.

Another parameter proven is that probiotics increase the burning of body fat and enhance the functioning of the metabolism, by stimulating the secretion of specific hormones ... such as GLP-1.

Improved physical condition

Probiotics reduce - as shown above - the absorption of dietary fat in the intestine.

This automatically implies the elimination of a large amount of fat from the body, thus improved look and (mostly) improved physical condition.

The YourBiology Gut+ supplement can help you get back in shape, get rid of excess body weight and live a better life.

Improved skin health

Consuming YourBiology Gut+ can also actively contribute to improving the health and look of the skin.

It enhances the moisture absorption rate of the skin and helps it to remain shiny, elastic and healthy.

In addition, it fights the aging process and prevents the formation of wrinkles.

It tightens the pores of the skin and helps it acquire a better texture.

Improves dry & dull skin, but also fights oily skin.

It has a beneficial effect against acne, dermatitis and other skin diseases (such as eczema).

Enhanced cognitive function of the brain

Besides, if you think that probiotics will only bring benefits to your digestive health you are very wrong.

These tiny bacteria have a big effect on our mental health and on the proper functioning of the brain as well.

Memory, learning ability, ability to recall information and concentration.

According to scientific research, taking probiotics such as YourBiology Gut+ helps in communication between the gut and the brain.

Taking specific strains of bacteria can therefore improve serious health conditions such as autism, memory disorders, bipolar disorder and lowered cholesterol levels

Taking probiotic supplements may even be beneficial for heart health.

Probiotics contribute to the reduction of bad LDL cholesterol, to the more favorable breakdown of fats & bile in the intestine, and therefore to the improvement of the organism's cardiovascular function.

Action against depression

Probiotics, today, tend to be used (with medical advice) even to treat mental disorders and to stimulate psychology.

As mentioned many times, the relationship between brain and gut is real and scientifically confirmed.

Thus, an imbalance in gut bacteria has a direct impact on a person's mood and mental health.

The supplement can help you boost your mood every day and improve your psychology and motivation.

Healthier teeth and gums

Researchers now claim (after extensive studies) that probiotics can be a natural treatment for gingivitis.

Indeed this is true.

According to studies carried out, probiotics significantly contribute to the fight against bad bacteria associated with tooth decay and causing gum infections.

Vagina balance

In addition, something (perhaps) surprising.

Probiotics are also extremely beneficial for the balance of the flora of the female vagina (especially during periods of taking antibiotics).

Probiotics - like the YourBiology Gut+ reviewed in this article - are a "shield of protection" against gynecological problems and dysfunctions (such as thrush and yeast infections).

YourBiology Gut+ - Active ingredients

YourBiology Gut+ is one of the most modern, advanced and effective probiotic supplements on the market today.

It consists of 4 powerful bacterial strains (specially selected for the many benefits offered) that can effectively help eliminate the symptoms of IBS as well as all digestive disorders.

Additionally, this leading digestive health supplement contains probiotic nutrients protecting the good gut bacteria and allows them to survive and multiply.

Here are the main ingredients of YourBiology Gut+:

Lactobacillus Paracasei: This is a bacterium often used to boost immunity, reduce inflammation and effectively improve skin texture and health.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus: Next important bacteria selected for stimulating the balance of the vaginal flora, protecting the vagina from yeast functions. It contributes to reducing the symptoms of IBS and favors smooth intestinal function.

Bifidobacterium Lactis: This bacterium contributes drastically to increasing intestinal motility, meaning optimal processing of food, maximum absorption of nutrients, and - certainly - healthier bowel movements.

Lactobacillus Plantarum: Another beneficial bacterium working to enhance bowel movements and contribute to the optimal digestive function of the individual. In addition, it reduces the accumulation of gas, fights cramps and defeats the daily discomforts you have in your stomach.

Fructooligosaccharides: Fructooligosaccharides are the "food" for the four (4) good bacteria to survive and create a healthy colony in the gut.

It is a natural prebiotic fiber contributing to gut health.

YourBiology Gut+ - Pros & Cons

PROS

Has GMP certification.

Features a clinically tested formula backed by scientists.

The supplement uses MAKtrek® Bipass technology.

Free of GMOs, dairy and gluten.

Promotes good gut bacteria.

Fights the symptoms of IBS.

Reduces the development of bloating .

Includes 4 strong bacterial strains improving gut health from the very first days of use.

Strengthens the organism's immunity.

CONS

It does not offer any subscription.

Available only through its official website.

YourBiology Gut+ - Ideal Use – Results obtained

Although 100% is safe, YourBiology Gut+ supplement should ALWAYS be taken according to its company's directions for use.

This means:

Step 1: Take 2 capsules of YourBiology Gut+ every day: 1 in the morning and another 1 at night (before bed).

Step 2: After just 2 weeks of regular use you will start to notice improved digestion, less bloating/indigestion/stomach cramps, reduced anxiety and improved skin quality.

Step 3: After 1 month, your overall health will have improved significantly.

Your digestive function, as well as your cognitive functions, your immunity, and even your psychology will have improved significantly.

In addition, you will have a much healthier metabolism and lose weight more easily.

Step 4: After just 3 months, you will be able to enjoy the full benefits of YourBiology Gut+ in your organism, which will be much more properly "regulated", more functional and healthier than ever.

YourBiology Gut+ - User Reviews

“Two (2) sizes down in my pants!”

Heather N., Boston, MA

I read an article about the gut-brain axis and how gut health is paramount to a person's overall health.

Therefore, I found YourBiology Gut+ and decided to give it a try as it seems to fit all the criteria.

I've been taking it for 4 weeks regularly and I've already dropped two (2) sizes in my pants.

Thank you very much.

"The brain fog is finally gone!"

Sherod N., Columbus, OH

Unfortunately, for a long- time the brain fog that plagued me was truly unbearable.

For hours, I would "freeze" at work, unable to think and react, and this was completely embarrassing.

I read somewhere about the importance of the gut-brain axis and so I started taking YourBiology Gut+.

The brain fog is finally gone.

YourBiology Gut+ - Purchase

● One (1) pack USD 64.99

● Two plus one (2 + 1) packs USD 129.99

● Three plus two (3 + 2) packs USD 194.99

YourBiology Gut+ - Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What to expect from using YourBiology Gut+?

A: YourBiology Gut+ is a 100% natural, top-quality nutritional supplement created to boost digestive health and fight digestive disorders.

It is a combination of 4 strains of beneficial bacteria and prebiotic fibers acting directly on the digestive tract and offering fast and very important health benefits.

Within the first days of use, you will have a spectacular reduction in annoying digestive symptoms and the feeling of discomfort bothering you after meals.

YourBiology Gut+ probiotic supplement is intended for daily use.

The final benefits of taking it for a minimum of 3 months are not only limited to the digestive function of the organism but also extend to its general, physical, spiritual, psychological and fitness health.

As a result of a systematic treatment with YourBiology Gut+, you will experience enhanced immunity, optimal digestive function, better mood and mental wellness, improved body weight and toned physical condition.

Q: Can YourBiology Gut+ Help With Weight Loss?

A: Research has now overwhelmingly proven that the gut has a direct connection to body weight.

I mean, normal-weight individuals appear to have a different gut microbiome compared to overweight or obese individuals.

More specifically, scientists, after many clinical investigations, concluded that there are 2 main families of probiotics in the gut: Bacteroidetes and Firmicutes.

Body weight - these studies revealed - appears to be affected by the balance of these 2 families of bacteria.

In this research, there was another very important observation: people with obesity or overweight people seem to have more Firmicutes bacteria and less Bacteroidetes, compared to people of normal body weight.

Here is something else very important.

The gut microbiome - which is now related to body weight- also affects the absorption of nutrients, as well as the regulation of the body's energy balance, metabolic rate, and ultimately the individual's body weight.

Several studies have focused on the effect that probiotics have specifically on stubborn abdominal fat.

Therefore, according to this research mainly those from the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium families play the most important role in fighting it.

Q: What foods can I eat with YourBiology Gut+ for optimal digestive health benefits?

A: Below, we see 10 beneficial foods rich in probiotics boosting your digestive health:

● yogurt

● sauerkraut

● kefir

● kombucha

● pickles

● miso

● dark chocolate

● the pea

● the wine

● soft cheeses

Q: When should we not take probiotics (like YourBiology Gut+)?

A: Probiotics are natural supplements containing live microorganisms (bacteria).

Therefore, often, they are extremely sensitive to external conditions.

Thus, it would be good not to take probiotics on an empty stomach, but also not in combination with hot drinks or meals that may affect their action.

Besides, many probiotic supplements require refrigeration to keep their beneficial bacteria alive.

YourBiology Gut+ however is a probiotic supplement not requiring refrigeration.

Q: Are probiotic supplements suitable for pregnant women?

A: The period of pregnancy is often followed by painful and disturbing changes in bowel function... and therefore also in the frequency of defecation.

Many women - during pregnancy - face the problem of constipation and painful bowel movements.

Probiotics are not only suitable for pregnant women but they are even recommended by gynecologists to help them effectively deal with constipation.

Q: Can YourBiology Gut+ help with IBS symptoms?

A: Surely, it can

In fact, the positive effects of the beneficial bacterial strains of YourBiology Gut+ are observed almost immediately after the first weeks of its administration.

Patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or spastic colitis, showed a significant improvement in their bowel motility, the quality of their bowel movements, as well as their general clinical picture.

Q: Does YourBiology Gut+ also work against UTIs?

A: Yes. Especially for women, it has been observed that they often show symptoms of urinary tract infection (UTI), explained by the fact that they present a smaller amount of lactobacilli.

Therefore, replenishing them by taking YourBiology Gut+ can strengthen the microflora and prevent UTIs from occurring.

YourBiology Gut+ - Summary

Finding a probiotic supplement is extremely simple today. Hundreds of supplements are available on the market and extremely accessible... even online.

Nevertheless, finding a good quality probiotic and at a reasonable price, is not such a simple task.

YourBiology Gut+ is a high-quality probiotic supplement combining four (4) highly active strains of bacteria to boost the user's digestive health, overall health and wellness.

It is available at a reasonable price and accessible to everyone.

It receives very positive user reviews and seems to be able to help solve the various digestive problems plaguing the modern busy stressed man.

In Conclusion, we can safely state that it is worth a try.

