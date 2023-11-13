Partner Content

What are the Benefits of a Meal Delivery Service?

Do you ever find yourself struggling to know what to cook? Are you the type to make a sandwich for work and get something to take out instead? You're not alone. There's a statistic on it - well, multiple statistics. One in three office workers set themselves the New Year's challenge of taking lunch to work to cut down on spending. One in four office workers are still buying lunch from the shop instead of a packed lunch. Finally, office workers spend, on average, £21 a week - that's just Britain. In the US, people are spending, on average, $53 a week. The same will resonate worldwide.

But then we go back to the question of not knowing what to make or whether we'll be able to resist the lure of a shop lunch instead - essentially spending double. What's the one solution? Meal delivery services.

They bridge the gap between mental power and hunger, taking both away from you. That's one benefit, and they're not restricted to lunch delivery services, so what other benefits do they bring?

Let's explore.

Healthier Living

Healthy living is one of the best benefits a meal delivery service brings. Most focus on healthy living, and most meal delivery services offer the option to tailor based on your dietary requirements. You can discover the best meal delivery service on websites like Top10.com. If you want to lose weight, you'll see a display of slimming meals. If you need to gain muscle, you'll see an array of protein-filled meals. It's rare to find a meal delivery service that doesn't advertise a focus on helping you live healthier - and they're correct.

Most of the popular meal delivery services deliver fresh meals, often prepared the day before, with organic ingredients and a lack of processed foods. The odd meal delivery service will focus on 'indulging', but the main aim for most is almost always promoting healthy living and a healthy lifestyle.

Compare the calorie and macro content of a meal delivery service meal and a meal deal at McDonald's or the supermarket, and you'll notice the difference.

Money Saving

Depending on your lifestyle choices and spending habits - money saving is one of the benefits of a meal delivery service. If you notoriously order takeout for lunch and dinner, a meal delivery service will save you a dramatic amount of money. If you could go to the supermarkets and make your lunches and have a meal delivery service for dinner, then yes, it will save you money.

If you order meal deliveries for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, then the cost is perhaps on the higher end of the scale.

However, they can save you money if you use them wisely. Supplementing one meal a day with a meal delivery service will save money - thanks to the cost of living crisis spreading around the globe.

They Stop Food Wastage

Moving on fluidly from saving money - meal delivery services are more likely to prevent food waste. How often do you find half of your weekly shop goes in the bin because food has gone out of date? On average, the world wastes around 2.5 billion tons of food each year,

with the US having the worst reputation for discarding food - 60 million tons each year.

With a meal delivery service, you don't even have to think about it, so you're more likely to pick it up to take it to work with you - and eat it because it feels like takeout.

It Saves Time

Have you ever heard of the saying - 'there just aren't enough hours in the day?' So many people feel like they don't have enough time to eat at work, with one-third of people actually skipping lunch because they don't have time. That transpires into ordering takeout at home because...there aren't enough hours left in the day!

With meal prep delivery services, once they arrive at your door, put them in the fridge, and they're good to go. Most will allow you to order for a minimum of two days, extending up to an entire week of food.

Imagine the bliss of returning home and not thinking about what you need to eat.

A Better Relationship With Food

Are you a picky eater? Or do you go for the same foods simply because you know they taste good and they're easy to cook? Well, meal delivery services will open your taste buds to a new world of flavours - flavours you're more likely to try because someone else has made it for you. You'll find you have a much happier and healthier relationship with food.

Are you convinced that a meal delivery service is for you? If you're someone who's constantly wasting money on takeout, or if you're someone who eats out at lunch, or wasting money on food you don't end up eating, or someone with no time - then a meal delivery service is probably for you.

