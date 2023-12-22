Partner Content

Selank addresses a problem that affects men and women without prejudice or discrimination.

Anxiety and depression are serious issues that make it difficult to get through a day.

Even worse, some of the medications and treatments prescribed to handle these mental health conditions have not been successful in the past.

Therefore, many believe that Selank is the answer to this health epidemic.

Learn more about Selank peptide in the complete review:

Selank Peptide Review

Selank is a peptide that reportedly works to help alleviate anxiety and tension.

It's designed to keep men and women in a calm headspace and without the need to rely on harmful prescription antidepressants or tranquilizers.

In the past, Selank has proven a safe and effective solution for treating anxiety and depression.

Be that as it may, there are several important factors to consider before buying Selank, including:

Purpose

How It Works

Selank Benefits

How to Use

Selank Dosage

Side Effects

Clinical Research / Results

Discover more about Selank peptide including its mechanism of action, benefits, side effects, and correct dosage, below:

What is Selank?

Selank, also referred to as TP-7, is a synthetic peptide designed to reduce the symptoms associated with anxiety.

Furthermore, the peptide has shown the ability to influence other aspects of mental health, too.

Selank derives from the naturally occurring peptide in the body known as tuftsin.

Tufsin is a tetrapeptide that stimulates the phagocytic activity of polymorphonuclear leukocytes (see: How It Works).

In other words, the peptide is activated in the spleen where it's bound to a carrier of the leukokinin molecule.

Here, tuftsin has a noticeable impact on the central nervous system (CNS) along with the immune system.

Selank was developed at the Institute for Molecular Genetics of the Russian Academy of Sciences in the early 1980s.

Since then, the peptide has been examined for its anti-anxiety properties along with short and long-term effects on personal health.

As such, Selank has already been approved in Ukraine and Russia to treat generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).

For now, Selank peptide remains outside the supervision and regulation of the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

How Does It Work?

Selank is considered a nootropic and anxiolytic peptide.1

Anxiolytic peptides are designed to combat anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions.

The peptide was created by a scientific institution in Russia more than 40 years ago.

Accordingly, there is more of an understanding of how Selank functions compared to other peptides, even though the biological process is still very complicated.

Selank poses as a synthetic analog of the naturally occurring peptide tuftsin.2

For this reason, the synthetic version mimics the effects of tuftsin which has an interesting relationship with the central nervous system (CNS).

Tuftsin influences many important factors critical to the brain, including balancing cellular activities and neurotransmitters.3

Selank has also been found to increase serotonin and dopamine, both of which are essential to feeling good, relieved, and satisfied.

The peptide also increases the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF).

Moreover, Selank displays several anti-inflammatory properties that are essential for healing and recovery, even in the brain.

More importantly, Selank inhibits enzymes involved in the degradation of enkephalins and other endogenous regulatory peptides.

As such, the peptide prevents the deterioration of other peptides necessary to keep the brain active and protected from outside intrusions.

Selank Benefits

First and foremost, the peptide is designed to treat general anxiety disorders that affect mental health.

Selank has even been compared to other antidepressants like Medazepam, Diazepam, and Phenazepam, outperforming all 3 substances in clinical trials.4

It's reassuring news since many have cautioned against using benzodiazepines for years.

As a result, Selank is a refreshing alternative to more traditional and common forms of antidepressants.

However, treating anxiety is far from the only reported advantage of using Selank.

In fact, Selank is also reported to deliver the following benefits to men and women:

Reduces anxiety and stress. Increases dopamine and serotonin levels. Anti-inflammatory properties reduce swelling and pain. Improves short-term and long-term memory. Improves focus and learning abilities. Manages symptoms of alcohol / drug withdrawals. Potential long-term treatment for depression.

There are debates regarding how closely anxiety and depression are connected in the brain.

Be that as it may, generally feeling less tense and anxious usually equals feeling better and happier.

As such, Selank has also been examined as a potential treatment for depression, although studies are more limited.

Selank resembles Semax in many ways, both of which are currently being studied for treating anxiety and depression.5

How to Use

Selank is not only effective but produces quick results.

In fact, most users of the peptide notice effects within 10 - 20 minutes of administration.

From there, the positive effects usually last for 12 - 18 hours.

Accordingly, many people choose to use Selank as a daily supplement.

The good news is that it is nearly impossible to abuse the peptide so long as users stay within the suggested dosage guidelines (more details, below).

In general, the results improve and become more pronounced the longer an individual uses Selank.

There are multiple ways to administer peptides like Selank with the most popular route being intranasal.

Peptide nasal sprays are easy to use and convenient compared to subcutaneous or intravenous injections.

The fast-acting peptide produces anti-anxiety effects almost immediately and usually lasts for the better part of a day.

Nevertheless, new users should begin with a lower dosage to monitor the body for any potential side effects.

Side Effects

There are conflicting viewpoints on the safety of Selank.

For many, the peptide is very safe for consumption and has not produced any serious or dangerous side effects.

These personal testimonials are published by countless men and women who had positive experiences using Selank.

However, since the peptide is outside the regulation of the FDA, most of this information is based on personal experiences.

Unfortunately, there is not much information in Western medicine compared to what the Eastern bloc knows about Selank.

Be that as it may, most agree that the health risks associated with the peptide are minimal.

In fact, the low toxicity profile of the compound makes it virtually impossible to overdose from or abuse.

Still, most of the clinical trials conducted involved animals, not human subjects.

Therefore, it's impossible to make a complete determination until more quality information becomes available.

Despite this, most acknowledge that Selank is much safer compared to using conventional benzodiazepines for anxiety and depression.

Even better, Selank does not produce the same nasty side effects withdrawing from the substance as is the case with benzos.

Generally, most users experience unwanted side effects within the first 2 - 4 weeks of use as the body adjusts to the supplement.

These symptoms are usually classified as mild to moderate and include:

Fatigue

Nausea

Brain Fog

Hair Loss

The most serious side effect is potential hair loss due to elevated BDNF production.

For this reason, new users should begin with a lower dosage and monitor symptoms within the first few weeks.

Selank Dosage

Unfortunately, there is no standard dosage for Selank.

The primary reason is because the substance is not regulated by the FDA.

Despite this, most consider Selank safe for consumption so long as proper usage is followed.

The amount of the dosage varies based on a few factors (age, sex, health condition) along with the method of administration.

Those who are using injections will not need nearly as much of the compound to see results as the intranasal route.

In general, most recommend the following dosage for Selank:

Subcutaneous Injections: 100 - 300mcg p/ day

Intranasal Spray: 750 - 1,000mcg p/ day

Often, people who use the nasal spray spread the applications throughout the day.

Therefore, you do not need to ingest all of the daily amount in one spray.

Additionally, the dosage for intranasal application varies dramatically.

For some, they begin experiencing unwanted side effects with as little as 250mcg per day.

Thus, you may need to increase or decrease the dose after monitoring the effects for a couple of weeks.

Selank Results

There are new, more effective means for managing anxiety and depression.6

In the past, conventional forms of antidepressants and tranquilizers have not proven safe or reliable.

However, Selank is radically different from previous failures.

Thus far, the synthetic peptide has not produced the same inconsistent results or dangerous side effects.

Despite it, the peptide is blatantly ignored in the West where only a little over 100 clinical studies have been published since the 1980s.

It's unfortunate considering most of the discoveries from clinical studies are encouraging and warrant more research.

Selank is beneficial to both physical and mental health in men and women.

The peptide is already approved for treating anxiety in other parts of the world, including most of the Eastern bloc.

Selank mimics the effects of the naturally occurring peptide tuftsin, which plays a pivotal role in the central nervous system (CNS).

Nevertheless, unlike traditional benzos, Selank does not produce the same awful side effects or nasty withdrawals after discontinuing use.

Selank is closely related to another peptide and nootropic, Semax, which also features healing and restorative properties.7

Selank Peptide Review Summary

Anxiety is a significant problem that ruins the day of many men and women.

It's becoming an increasing concern in the United States where it remains the most commonly diagnosed mental illness.

Extreme anxiety causes a myriad of issues including having a problem relaxing, feeling satisfied, or getting a good night's rest.

For this reason, Selank can reverse the awful symptoms of moderate to high anxiety.

The peptide is specifically designed to combat anxiety and depression by stimulating natural processes in the brain.

