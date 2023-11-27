Partner Content

Kratom is the common name for the psychedelic plant scientifically called Mitragyna speciosa. It is typically found in Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Papua New Guinea. For centuries, the plant extract has been used to get help from several physiological ailments through smoking, chewing, and using it as a tea. Research states kratom has opioid-like qualities and stimulant effects.

Kratom is found in a wide variety of strains, including red, green, and white strains. Red strains come from the most potent and mature leaves. Green strains are comparatively less potent than red strains and are made from semi-matured leaves, while white strains come from immature leaves and aren't found that widely.

Due to a lack of research, the FDA issues regular notices for reduced use of the extract since it may have side and other adverse effects. This article covers red maeng da kratom, its origin, mechanism of action, uses, dosage, prices, and many other factors.

About Red Maeng Da Kratom

Among all the kratom strains available worldwide, ted maeng da kratom is not only one of the most renowned but also one of the best. It is also known to be one of the oldest strains since local cultures in Southeast Asian countries have been using it for centuries. Although this kratom strain has effects like white strains, red maeng da kratom is regarded as the purest form.

Generally, red maeng da kratom helps induce mental clarity and boosts energy levels so the user feels productive all day. However, it must be noted that not all users can sustain its effects due to the strain's high potency. The high potency level is due to the presence of high quantities of hydroxymitragynine, an alkaloid in kratom leaves. It is also found that the effects of consuming red maeng da kratom start instantly after ingestion.

Red maeng da is harvested from horn-shaped kratom leaves, which are characteristically different from regular kratom leaves. It is due to the presence of high levels of alkaloids and flavonoids in these leaves that produce the psychedelic effect in red maeng da kratom, making it a favorite in the kratom community. Thus, if you wish to boost your energy levels and feel the goodness of kratom, red maeng da kratom extract is a must-try.

Mechanism

Kratom extract typically contains alkaloids like mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine. These alkaloids are present heavily in the red maeng da kratom extract. These alkaloids mainly have a stimulating effect on the human body. They primarily bind with the mu receptors of the brain in a similar fashion as opioids do.

Red maeng da kratom is also known to bind with other receptors in the brain. At mild doses, it can act on the adrenergic and serotonergic systems, which causes a lowering of pain and inflammation in the body. Typically, people use red maeng da kratom for its analgesic effects and energy-boosting properties.

However, since the strain somewhat alters the hormonal balance, people sometimes become dependent on it. Thus, it is recommended to use the product in the recommended dosage. Dosage also depends on the tolerance level of the person consuming the product.

Not every user will observe similar effects at a similar dosage since different people's physiology is different. Some may require higher doses, while some may require mild doses. This has been elaborately described in the dosage section.

Scientific Research

Research has already stated that red maeng da kratom contains alkaloids like any other kratom extract. The red maeng da variety contains mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine as the primary components. Although therapeutic research is sparse, various research has been done to show some therapeutic benefits.

Research states that the strain may have anxiolytic properties that help lower anxiety in the user. Research also states that red maeng da kratom has analgesic effects that help lower inflammation and pain in various body parts. Since the alkaloids in the strain alter the hormones and affect different brain receptors, the effects may be a reason for that. No body part except the brain is affected by the strain. However, there are studies ongoing on this front.

Research states that after ingesting red maeng da kratom, people observe effects within five to ten minutes. These effects can last as long as five or at least two hours. However, the intensity highly depends on the amount of red maeng da kratom ingested, i.e., the product's dosage. If used recreationally, the dosage should be kept in check since side effects may occur, which may be short- and long-term.

Research has also been done on the side effects caused by kratom. Red maeng da kratom is observed to cause dizziness and lethargy when consumed at higher doses. The FDA issues regular warnings against consuming any kratom strain due to some of the findings of side effects, which can sometimes be lethal.

Pros and Cons

Although there are a few disadvantages of consuming red maeng da kratom, many advantages far outnumber them.

Pros

Red maeng da kratom has been researched to find that it provides pain relief. It can also help lower inflammation pain and also keep joint pain away.

Red maeng da kratom acts as a stimulant, like coffee, improving concentration, alertness, and desire to work with enhanced focus.

The kratom strain is primarily used to boost energy levels, providing the users with energy to be productive the whole day.

Red maeng da kratom also elevates mood by eliminating general mental problems and keeping the user joyful.

The extract is commonly available at all leading kratom retailers both online and in physical markets since it is one of the most popular kratom strains.

Cons

Lack of dosage awareness often leads users to overdose on the product and subject themselves to adverse health issues or side effects. Constipation and dizziness are common side effects of overconsuming red maeng da kratom.

Since red maeng da kratom helps users fight several physiological conditions, many people become dependent on the strain, which may be problematic in the long run.

Red maeng da kratom is often sold fraudulently if the user isn't aware of the scams happening in the industry. Thus, anyone buying red maeng da kratom should buy it from reputed vendors

Correct Dosage Of Red Maeng Da Kratom

It isn't easy to define a particular dosage range for red maeng da kratom. This is because different people have different tolerance levels, and different companies have different potency levels for the product.

Thus, as a general rule of thumb, these dosage ranges have been fruitful for people of different experience levels.

People who are first-timers in consuming red maeng da kratom shouldn't go beyond 2 grams. At this level, mild stimulation is produced with no risk of side effects.

Two to four grams of dosage leads to a small burst of energy and mental upliftment.

A moderate dose of four to six grams of red maeng da kratom soothes physical pain and keeps mental problems away. However, only intermediates should dose at these levels.

Experienced people go beyond six grams but not above eight grams. Users typically feel euphoric and lazy at such high doses, and exceeding eight grams may lead to potential side effects like dizziness.

Pricing

Red maeng da kratom is available at all reputed online stores at highly competitive prices. Three of the best places to buy red maeng da kratom at unbelievable prices include:

Super Speciosa : Red maeng da kratom powder starts at $9.99 for 20 grams and goes all the way to $499 for 5 kg. Red maeng da kratom capsules are also available. These capsules start from $16 for 60 capsules to $119.99 for 1000 capsules.

Golden Monk : Red maeng da kratom powder starts at $45.98 for 250 grams and goes up to $103.98 for a kilo. Golden Monk also allows subscriptions where buyers can save 10% more. Red maeng da capsules are also available starting at $51.98 for 250 capsules, which go up to $293.98 for 2000 capsules.

MIT 45 : Two variety packs are available here - one is the 125g pack costing $25.97, and the other is 250g for $39.97. MIT45 also allows subscriptions, which provide a 10% discount. Red vein capsules can also cost $25.97 and $39.97, providing 125 and 250 capsules, respectively.

Customer review

Red Maeng da kratom powder is rated 4.5 stars on the Super Speciosa website with over 3000 reviews. People generally like the energy-boosting element of the strain.

Golden Monk has rated red maeng da kratom powder with five stars. There are around 177 reviews and ratings, with people also loving the product's energy boost and other therapeutic benefits.

Red maeng da kratom products sold by MIT45 are also highly rated on the MIT45 website, with hundreds of positive reviews. The strain is also positively rated on all review websites, with occasional reviews of side effects and a few adverse effects of overdosing on the product.

About the condition/disease, the product is made for?

Red maeng da kratom is known to work under several conditions. It has been used for several centuries worldwide, and vendors nowadays use different products made using the extract to help users get relief from their problems.

Since red maeng da kratom helps enhance dopamine and serotonin levels, people with anxiety issues can get relief. It helps people calm down and helps fight stress after a long day at work.

Enhancing dopamine and serotonin levels in the body also helps trigger neurotransmitter production. It helps the body fight pain and inflammation. Regulation of these hormones also helps in mood enhancement and keeps the user happy.

People with insomnia or other sleep disorders also benefit from red maeng da kratom since it helps people calm down, helps the brain focus better, and helps them concentrate on getting a good night's sleep.

Since red maeng da kratom has a certain degree of psychedelic effects, people tend to feel euphoric. It also helps people with anger and stress issues to calm down and enjoy the environment.

Red maeng da kratom is also known to boost sex drive in the users. It can help in better erection by supplying more blood throughout the body and is also sent to the penis. Balancing the mood and making one jovial, red maeng da kratom also helps users enjoy sexual intercourse in a calm state of mind.

Natural remedies / any other remedies

Although red maeng da kratom helps users fight several ailments, when it is coupled with other natural remedies, the action is more pronounced.

Turmeric is an excellent natural pain killer that acts perfectly on inflammation. Coupled with red maeng da kratom, turmeric can work wonders. Turmeric also helps with indigestion, ulcers, stomach upset, and psoriasis. Cloves, with the presence of eugenol, also act as a natural painkiller. When coupled with red maeng da kratom extract, pain relief is faster.

It is already known that most people consume red maeng da kratom for its energy-boosting and stress-lowering effects. However, some natural remedies like meditation, regular exercise, relaxation exercises, time management strategies, aromatherapy, and other processes can also be combined with consuming the extract to produce better effects.

Meditation, yoga, exercise, and ample magnesium consumption can help induce great sleep. However, the calming effects of re maeng da kratom extract can also boost the action of these natural remedies in generating a night of good sleep.

Red maeng da kratom is also widely used to enhance the body's energy levels. It is also combined with using Ashwagandha, ginseng, rhodiola extract, and peppermint for added benefits. Ashwagandha helps boost memory and testosterone levels.

Ginseng not only boosts energy but also lowers blood sugar levels. Rhodiola helps boost energy by fighting fatigue and also helps with other mental conditions. Thus, combining these natural remedies with red maeng da kratom does wonders.

Eating many fruits like bananas, nuts, seeds, oily fish, nutritious vegetables, and fermented foods helps enhance mood. The results are unbelievable when red maeng da kratom products support these foods. It will help you stay happy and feel empowered all day long.

Red maeng da kratom powder powered by proper meditation is a natural way of feeling euphoric. The combination of both these things produces incredible results, making you feel empowered most of the time and keeping you as calm as possible.

Any cautions to be taken?

Since red maeng da kratom is a psychedelic product, users must take special care of the regulations and precautions issued by doctors. Some of these precautions are described below:

Most people who overdose or consume significant proportions of the compound through the mouth are at risk of developing severe side effects. Problems like breathing troubles, aggression, nausea, hallucinations, and many other problems can arise. Research also states that some conditions can be linked to opioid withdrawal symptoms when used in the long term.

Many people apply kratom on the skin, but little research states skin problems may arise due to red maeng da kratom application.

Pregnant mothers should stay away from kratom consumption. After the baby's delivery, lactating mothers often face kratom withdrawal symptoms, and the babies may also require special treatment for the mother's addiction.

Although there isn't much research available on the use of kratom by breastfeeding mothers, to stay on the safer side, they shouldn't also use it for their health and the baby's health.

People with alcohol dependence and kratom addiction have been reviewed to have increased suicidal tendencies. Thus, both these factors shouldn't be combined at any cost.

People with epilepsy should also avoid consuming red maeng da kratom since it increases the chances of seizures.

Kratom is deemed to worsen heart conditions. Thus, people prone to heart problems should usually avoid kratom products, especially red maeng da kratom, since it has an enhanced level of alkaloids.

Overuse of red maeng da kratom can worsen mental conditions. It is observed that overuse of red maeng da kratom may make anxiety and related mental conditions more severe. It may also affect sleep and the typical behavior of the user.

Red maeng da kratom is also known to interact with other drugs. Thus, people who already have chronic conditions and are dependent on other medications must avoid using any form of kratom products. It can worsen the already existing condition.

Any other research?

There have been multiple studies conducted on the use and implications of kratom.

According to a research paper by Swogger and Walsh (2018) titled 'Kratom Use and Mental Health: A Systematic Review,' the researchers shed light on both the positives and negatives of kratom consumption. The researchers used various kratom research papers from the 1960s till 2017 and suggested several observations. They said kratom may act as an alternative to opioids and is used as a harm-reducing tool. It can also enhance mood and relieve anxiety. The adverse mental effects produced due to the consumption of red maeng da kratom seem to be mild.

Potential risks include dependency, withdrawal symptoms, negative interactions with medications, and increased problems of psychosis. Even in this research, the researchers concluded more evidence is required to understand the mental health effects of using kratom.

In a recently concluded published research paper, the researchers show the prevalence of kratom usage. It is titled 'Kratom: history, pharmacology, current user trends, adverse health effects and potential benefits.' It states that around 0.3% to 1.7% of the US population will consume the extract as of 2023.

It is mainly consumed orally using tablets and capsules since these are more convenient than stirring kratom powder in water and then consuming it. Tea is also a trendy kratom consumption medium. People primarily consume red maeng da kratom because of pain, anxiety, and passive problems.

In another study using the 2021 National Survey of Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), participants who had used kratom for the last 12 months were used as a sample. The report showed around 1.04% of people from states with no kratom policies consumed it.

It was 1.20% in those states where KCPA (Kratom Consumer Protection Act) was in force and 0.75% in those states where a state ban was in force. It shows kratom regulatory policies by the US government may have worked significantly. However, a large population still consumes the product in banned states of the country.

FAQ's

What are the benefits of red Maeng da kratom?

Consuming red maeng da kratom has several benefits in a regulated fashion. Studies reveal the strain can help boost energy levels, relieve pain, improve mental clarity, provide feelings of euphoria, and ease opioid drug cravings. However, the extract should be taken in the permissible dosage since overdosing can lead to adverse side effects both in the short and long term.

Does red maeng da kratom consumption lower testosterone levels?

Studies show that regular consumption of kratom extract does not affect the circulation of testosterone, FSH, or LH levels in the human body.

Conclusion

Ultimately, it can be said that red maeng da kratom is a helpful extract for people suffering from different conditions. Red maeng da kratom is studied to have been potent against lethargy by boosting energy levels, against mental problems by promoting calmness, against insomnia by helping the brain concentrate better, and against pain through its analgesic properties. However, more research has to be done so that discoveries can be revealed and more health conditions can be addressed.

Only those vendors with GMP compliance should be chosen for the buyers' betterment. The products should be manufactured in FDA-registered facilities. Vendors should manufacture kratom products considering the farm laws, procure kratom from authentic farms, and keep the dosage levels in check. These vendors should also have proper lab test reports so that the products sold are free from harmful bacteria and heavy metals.

The FDA and other health agencies should also monitor these developments and acknowledge the benefits of consuming kratom products. Government agencies and vendors should work in unison to recognize the work of each other and promote both the positive and negative sides of the product.

