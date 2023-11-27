Partner Content

The Kratom tree, scientifically called Mitragyna speciosa, is a species of coffee plant native to Southeast Asian countries. Traditionally, people have consumed kratom by chewing its leaves, making tea out of its extract, as an opioid substitute, as a medicine, and for religious ceremonies. It has stimulating properties and behaves like an opioid.

Interacting with the opioid receptors of the brain, kratom can help users fight multiple ailments. It reduces pain and inflammation, fights tiredness, boosts mood, and provides pleasure or euphoria. However, due to sparse research on the medical benefits of the extract, health agencies like the FDA have issued warnings against consuming kratom products.

The effects are caused due to the presence of alkaloids in the extract, mainly mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine. Kratom is available in different strains according to the maturity of the leaves. In this article, we will mainly talk about red kratom strains and their various effects.

About Red Kratom

Red kratom is known as one of the most potent kratom strains. Not only does this kratom strain have highly stimulating effects, but it also is known for its medicinal benefits. Due to the effects offered, it is also one of the most demanded kratom strains.

Red kratom strains are derived from matured kratom leaves containing the highest alkaloids. However, red strains aren't beginner-friendly due to the high alkaloid content since even a tiny quantity of the product can cause complex effects.

In this section, we will dive deep into the mechanism by which red kratom acts on the body, scientific research conducted on it, its pros and cons, the dosage, pricing, and a few other details.

Mechanism

All kratom products contain alkaloids, typically mitragynine and 7-hydroxy mitragynine. However, the level of these alkaloids in the red strains is maximum, which helps produce excellent stimulating effects on the human body. These alkaloids mainly bind to the mu receptors of the brain and similarly stimulate the body as opioids.

Studies have also shown that red kratom strains can bind with other brain receptors. When taken in mild doses, red kratom can act on the adrenergic and serotonergic systems of the body. Affecting and stimulating these systems causes a lowering of pain and inflammation. People prefer red kratom strains over other strains since the analgesic effects and energy boost the strain provides are excellent.

However, due to the many upbeat and euphoric effects produced by red kratom strains, many people have been observed to become addicted or dependent on the product. It is not a good sign because long-term product usage may lead to various side effects. Thus, people should stop ingesting kratom when the problem exits the body. Thus, it is highly required to maintain the correct dosage of kratom and not overdose on it.

The mechanism of action is similar in all users, but the time after which people see the actions may be different since different people have different physiological systems. Some observe extreme effects at low or mild doses, while some, even after dosing at dangerous, observe mild behavioral changes. However, users should stick to the dosage chart and never exceed ten grams in one day or a single sitting.

Scientific Research

Ample scientific research has been done to study the plant, its anatomy, and its constituents. There is proven research on the presence of various alkaloids in the plant. The most abundant alkaloids present in kratom leaves include mitragynine and 7-hydroxy mitragynine. However, little research has been done on the medicinal benefits to prove how vital red kratom strains can be for various human ailments.

Recent studies have confirmed that red kratom strains have anxiolytic properties, which help lower anxiety and irritability in humans. Research has also been done that states red kratom strains can lower pain and inflammation pain effectively. However, more research has to be done to come up with accurate and more tangible facts. It may also be the case that by stimulating the brain, the alkaloids make the human think the pain is subsiding, whereas the pain still exists, but the person can't feel it. However, research also confirms that kratom doesn't stimulate other body parts except the brain.

The time taken for actions to start on the body depends from person to person. However, it is generally observed that effects start showing within five to ten minutes. It is confirmed that the effects produced by red kratom strains last for as long as two hours, and the higher the potential, the higher the time limit. For example, the effects of red maeng da kratom may last up to five hours in some cases.

On the negative side, researchers have also deciphered a few side effects associated with overconsumption or overdosing of red kratom strains. Two of the most common short-term side effects include dizziness and tiredness of the body and mind. Due to the product's short and long-term side effects, the FDA issues regular warnings to limit the consumption of kratom products. Many states of the USA have banned the product's selling, procurement, possession, and buying.

Pros and Cons

Consuming red kratom in the specified dosage has imaginable advantages for the users. However, overdosing on the product will eventually lead to adverse effects, including downsides.

Pros

Red kratom strains typically help people eliminate pain and inflammation through their soothing effects. Thus, people with joint pain can also consume red strains to find pain relief.

Red kratom strains are known to stimulate the brain highly. It typically acts like coffee, making the brain more aware and allowing the person to think better with more mental clarity and get a spurt of energy boost.

These kratom strains help a person stay active for the whole day since the energy levels are boosted to the maximum levels in the body. Increasing energy levels also helps the user perform better in bed with their partners.

Red kratom strains are famous for keeping mental problems away. It helps keep anxiety, stress, and depression at bay by keeping one happy and delivering a feeling of euphoria.

Red kratom strains are easily accessible from all reputed online vendors and physical stores since the demand for these strains is high. However, users should know their limits and be aware of the dosage.

Cons

Side effects due to overconsumption or overdosing on red strains are one of the primary disadvantages. These side effects are why the FDA regulates the product heavily, and many states in the USA have banned the product. Dizziness and Constipation are some of the common side effects. However, these side effects may also persist in the long run.

Dependency on these strains is also a significant problem in today's world. People become dependent on the product since it helps them handle several physiological problems. However, even after the problem disappears, people persistently consume red strains.

The Kratom industry has become a massive hit in the past few years, allowing several new businesses to throng the market. It has also increased the chances of buyers facing fraudulent activities. Since the red strains are in high demand, the chances of people getting cheated are maximum with this product. Thus, buyers should only trust reputed vendors, dealers, and physical shops.

Dosage

Red kratom contains high alkaloid levels, making it the most potent strain. Thus, ingesting even a tiny product will produce outstanding effects. Thus, first-time users should always start with one gram of the product to feel the effects and gradually increase the dosage to see how much their bodies can ingest.

Although it is challenging to provide the exact dosage information about red kratom extracts, there is a general rule for ingesting the product, which is listed below:

Generally, one to two grams will start the stimulation activities of the product. It will improve focus, productivity, performance, and mood upliftment.

Around two to four grams provides the perfect balance between stimulation and sedation. Mind sedation is observed at these levels.

Between four to six grams is the intermediate stage. It helps one sleep better since the relaxation effects are at their peak. Pain management is also excellent at these levels, with significant anti-inflammatory effects and muscle and joint relaxation.

Around six to eight grams of red strain is only advisable for experienced users since the effects won't be desirable for beginner intermediates.

Going beyond eight or ten grams is undesirable since it may cause headaches and dizziness. Consuming red kratom at this level regularly will lead to other unwanted adverse effects in the short and long term.

Pricing

The prices of red kratom strains are competitive in the industry, with high discounts provided all year round. With time, the price of this product has become cheaper, and the quality has enhanced with the reputed vendors. Here are the prices at three of the best-known kratom vendors in the USA.



Super Speciosa : The vendor sells red kratom powder in five different quantities. However, the cheapest is the 20g pack, available at only $9.99, and the costliest is the 5kg pack, which costs $499. Red kratom capsules are also cheap here, starting at $16 for 60 capsules, which go up to $119.99 for 1000 capsules.

Golden Monk Kratom : One of the best kratom vendors in the industry, Golden Monk Kratom provides 250g of red kratom powder for $45.98, 500g for $80.98, and 1 kg for $103.98. There is also an option to subscribe to the company and save 10% on all delivery. Red kratom capsules at Golden Monk Kratom start at $51.98 for 250 capsules and go up to $293.98 for 2000 pieces.

MIT45 : The soothing and relaxing red kratom powder is available at $25.97 and $39.97 for 125g and 250g, respectively. MIT45 also allows subscriptions, which provide an additional 10% off. Red vein capsules are also available at $25.97 and $39.97, delivering 125 and 250 capsules, respectively.

Customer reviews

Red kratom is highly rated on most big-name review websites and news channels. People generally enjoy the energy-boosting and sedative effects of these strains. With over 3000 reviews on the Super Speciosa website, red maeng da kratom powder has a rating of 4.5 stars. People generally love the energy-boosting power of the mentioned product. Red maeng da capsules are also 4.5 rated on the website with great energy-stimulating benefits.

On the Golden Monk Kratom website, red kratom capsules are rated 5 stars with around 102 reviews. Red kratom powders are also rated at 5 stars with 80 to 100+ reviews on the products on the website. Golden Monk Kratom's website is one of the most renowned kratom vendors, and the reviews on its website are authentic.

The red strain products on the MIT45 website are the number one selling products. With its unique energy-boosting and soothing properties, the red strains are also highly rated on the MIT45 website. MIT45 is also a reliable vendor that sells GMP-compliant kratom products with top-notch consistency.

About the conditions, the Red Kratom is used for

Red vein kratom strains have become popular because of the number of health conditions the extracts can rectify. Red maeng da, red Bali, Red Thai, red Borneo, and red Sumatra are some of the most famous red vein kratom strains. These are some of the expected benefits of ingesting the extracts mentioned above:

Red kratom strains have a high level of alkaloids in them. It boosts the body's dopamine and serotonin levels, which calms a person down. Thus, consuming red kratom helps lower anxiety and irritability in the user.

An enhanced dopamine and serotonin level helps better conduct nerve signals throughout the body. Thus, the work of neurotransmitters like acetylcholine is enhanced, helping the body manage pain and inflammation effectively. Increasing these hormones also helps enhance mood and keeps the person consuming the product happy.

Since red kratom helps people stay calm and composed and improves their focus and concentration, these strains also allow them to fight insomnia. It helps the user enjoy a night of good sleep, waking up with more incredible energy and being productive all day. Thus, a limited dose of kratom will help transform the user's lifestyle.

Studies show an increase in energy, a stress-free life, and a better overall lifestyle are crucial to having a great time in bed with their partners. Thus, red kratom strains help the user with a good mood and an excellent sex life.

Natural remedies or any other remedies

Since it is known that red strains provide significant effects, combining them with other natural remedies will accelerate the healing process. These are some natural plant-based products to combine with red kratom strains.

Red kratom strains are known to have an excellent effect in reducing pain and inflammation. Furthermore, combining it with Boswellia, turmeric, or cloves will work wonders. Boswellia is an Ayurvedic medicine that not only reduces inflammation but also helps with arthritis and reduces skin damage. Turmeric also helps with indigestion and ulcers, while cloves, with the help of their eugenols, help lower pain faster.

To calm the mind meditation is one of the best ways. Eating healthy, exercising, and staying in a noise-free environment also help keep the mind focused. However, combining this with the required dose of red kratom will help one achieve euphoria, a motivated lifestyle, and a happier mood.

Ashwagandha, Rhodiola, and Ginseng are popular in improving the body's energy levels. However, combining these plant-based products with ref kratom extract helps people achieve a lethargy-free, stress-free, and motivated lifestyle with high energy levels.

A boost in energy also keeps the sex life of the person healthy. Red kratom extracts also help improve sexual desire. Natural herbs like fenugreek, Asian ginseng, horny goat weed, and watermelon also act as excellent aphrodisiacs. Thus, combining these items in one's meal will solve multiple sexual problems using all-natural formulations.

Any cautions to be taken

Since red kratom strains contain a high level of alkaloids, users must keep tabs on the dosage and consume the extract cautiously.

Consuming red kratom products through the mouth is a trend. However, consuming too much may cause side effects like aggressive behavior, nausea, breathing problems, hallucinations, and other related problems. Through research, it is also observed that overconsumption may cause opioid withdrawal symptoms in the long term.

Since not much research has been done on kratom's actions on the skin, nothing substantial can be revealed about its application on the skin.

Pregnant women are advised to stay clear of the extract since consuming it during pregnancy may result in opioid withdrawal symptoms after the baby's delivery. The baby's health may also be jeopardized in such cases. Not much is known about the case of lactating mothers, but to stay on the safer side, they shouldn't consume red kratom extracts.

Since overconsumption of red kratom may cause hallucinations and seizures, people with epilepsy should avoid it.

The alkaloids present in kratom are known to interact with medicines. Thus, people suffering from chronic problems and getting regular medications shouldn't consume red kratom products.

Any other research

Multiple research studies have been done on red kratom, showing multiple positive and negative effects of using the extract. These are some of the well-known studies.

In a study conducted by Boffa et al. (2019) titled "Alkaloid profiles and activity in different Mitragyna speciosa strains," the researchers used high-performance liquid chromatography to study the alkaloid content of kratom leaves. The observations state at least 24 alkaloids were present in red kratom strains (Red Bali strain) and eleven alkaloids in other vein types of the extract. As expected, mitragynine and 7-hydroxy mitragynine were present in the most abundance. Thus, the research confirms the presence of high alkaloid quantities in red kratom strains.

According to a study by Gurundmann et al. (2023), the pharmacological effects of consuming kratom tea were studied. The observations drawn by the researchers were that the mitragynine level consumed through red kratom tea was lower than other traditional methods of consuming the extract. Consuming red kratom tea was a better way of consuming the extract since the positive effects like mood improvement, energy boost, and pain relief were more pronounced. Ingesting kratom tea is also considered a safer form of kratom consumption.

A 2023 paper published in Harvard Health Publishing titled 'Kratom: The New Opioid? A closer look at kratom consumption trends' authored by Henly, shows the potential health risks and implications of consuming red kratom products. The research has observed that there has been a sharp increase in the number of kratom consumers in the last few years, and it is perceived to be a safer alternative to prescription opioids. The research also talks about side effects like addiction, withdrawal symptoms, seizures, liver damage, and fatality that may follow due to overconsumption or long-term consumption of red kratom strains.

FAQ's

What is red kratom tea?

Red vein kratom is known as one of the most potent kratom strains. When kratom powder is mixed with hot water and sipped like tea, it is known as kratom tea, and when red vein kratom products are used, it is called red kratom tea. Preparing kratom tea is easy, and recipes can be easily found online.

What are the benefits of red kratom tea?

If red kratom tea is consumed in low doses, its positive effects are endless. Red kratom strains help with mental problems, boost energy levels, work as a sedative drug, bring on euphoria, and provide good sleep. However, these strains should be consumed in limited dosage and not experimented with much.

Conclusion

Ultimately, it can be said that red kratom is a fascinating product with great health benefits. However, there is still a requirement for further research. Health agencies should also acknowledge the positive effects and work with the vendors to keep the product safe for human consumption.

Special care should be taken for the dosage levels and the precautions described in the earlier sections. We are sure that more positive results will be discovered with further research and development in this field. The future of the kratom industry and red kratom products look good.

