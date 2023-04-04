Quietum Plus Reviews 2023 | Natural Supplement Based On Tinnitus Relief Or Scam?

Is Quietum Plus a fraud or a real benefit for hearing health?

A brief introduction - Review

A large number of people suffer in their daily life from hearing problems having either difficulty hearing their interlocutor clearly, or having problems like tinnitus, whispering and whistles.

Often these situations bring to these people extreme embarrassment and shame.

It is also usual for some people to be extremely sensitive to noises and unable to tolerate high intensities.

The slightest noise can make these people feel agitated, restless, feeling panic and distance from the environment.

The natural supplement Quietum Plus uses selected natural ingredients to help strengthen hearing and improve the daily life of these people.

This particular nutritional supplement - according to its manufacturer - is for people who already have hearing problems, or for people predisposed to losing their hearing as they age.

This article offers a detailed review of the Quietum Plus supplement (with updated data for 2023).

Quietum Plus – Supplement data

GMP certification

Manufactured in an FDA-approved facility

100% natural ingredients

Ingredients backed by scientific research

GMO-free

60-day money-back guarantee

Gluten-free formula

Non-addictive formula

100% effective capacity

Stimulants-free

Easy to use and fast acting

No side effects

Quietum Plus – Company Data - Communication

contact@quietumplus.com

Toll-Free: 1-800-390-6035

International: +1 208-345-4245

Quietum Plus – References

References to the natural supplement Quietum Plus have been made by the following reputable & reliable sources ¨

NIH (National Library of Medicine)

Healthline

Frontiers (Science News)

Nature

JTCM (Journal of Traditional Chinese Medicine)

Hearing problems – What's their cause?

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Ringing and buzzing in the ears is a common condition, also known as tinnitus.

Although many consider tinnitus as a phenomenon characterizing only the third age, the truth is completely different.

This is a common symptom manifested by the perception of sounds in the ear, or in the head in general.

Nevertheless, these sounds are not due to any external source but are a creation of the organism itself and no one else can perceive them.

Tinnitus is a much more common problem than most people think.

Almost 15 to 20% of people seem to be affected by this hearing impairment.

Tinnitus is usually a symptom of an underlying and not independent condition.

They are often due to conditions such as hearing loss (due to advanced age), or even an auditory injury or some other circulatory system disorder.

This condition - as it worsens over time - can lead to partial or even total hearing loss.

Fortunately, today, there are the right nutritional supplements to prevent the onset of tinnitus, as well as help reduce its symptoms.

Quietum Plus is an innovative proposal for hearing health.

Its 100% natural ingredients ensure a natural stimulation of hearing and reduce the unpleasant symptoms of hearing dysfunction that make your daily life difficult and create insecurity/shame/fear.

Its list of natural ingredients is very impressive.

All its ingredients - one by one - are scientifically backed, providing real health benefits (without any side effects).

The Quietum Plus supplement comes in easy-to-use capsules offering immediate benefits to your hearing health and to the overall health of your body.

For example, the nootropic benefits of the supplement, aiming to improve brain function and effectively regulate mood, are also important.

In this Quietum Plus review, we try to explore all the useful information about this supplement and ascertain its real action, as well as the real benefits it can provide.

We answer questions you may have on its identity, its mode of work and its composition.

Besides, which side effects it can cause in the organism and what reviews are received from its users (to date)?

Tinnitus - presenting a characteristic ringing, buzzing in the ear hissing, roaring, or sounds resembling cicadas/clicking/or radio jams - is a problem affecting many people with hearing loss.

There is a broad variety of causes leading to the onset of tinnitus, or even worsening an existing problem.

A common cause of this tinnitus is damage to the hair cells in the inner ear.

If these hair cells are damaged, they send irregular signals to the human brain, resulting in the perception of incorrect sounds (i.e. tinnitus).

Below we see the most common causes leading to tinnitus:

Presbycusis (age-related hearing loss)

Exposure to loud noises

Excessive concentration of alveolus in the ear

Meniere's syndrome

Acoustic neuroma

Eustachian tube dysfunction

Otosclerosis

Temporomandibular joint problems

High blood pressure

Cardiovascular diseases

Anemia

Allergies

Head or neck injury

Hypothyroidism

Diabetes mellitus

In some people, even drinking alcohol, smoking and taking caffeine can lead to tinnitus.

There are also certain medications (which we will look at in detail below) that can also cause tinnitus. In this case, you should report the symptoms to your doctor.

It has also been proven that stress, anxiety and fatigue are important factors in their aggravation.

Fortunately, Quietum Plus is a supplement created from specially selected natural ingredients (clinically supported) to reduce the symptoms of tinnitus and lead a better quality of life.

What medications can cause Tinnitus (or make it worse)?

Medicines that may cause or worsen existing tinnitus

Aspirin (and other non-steroidal/anti-inflammatory drugs)

Some antibiotics

Antimalarial drugs (chloroquine, quinine)

Diuretics

Cancer medicines (such as methotrexate and cisplatin)

Tricyclic antidepressants

Quietum Plus – What it is – how it works

Quietum Plus is a natural supplement for hearing health, a non-medicinal preparation that is, not an appropriate treatment.

However, it contributes to the improvement of the person's auditory health and to the treatment of various hearing dysfunctions, in a completely natural way.

Quietum Plus, in its formula, combines healthy natural ingredients contributing (according to official clinical research) to the improvement of the overall health of the ear.

This unique combination of natural nutrients strengthens hearing and reduces hearing loss with age.

According to its official website, Quietum Plus is a natural product, a completely safe option to enhance auditory function, especially for those who do not wish to get involved with drugs.

It is completely safe and reliable to use.

Does it really work?

Yes. Quietum Plus really works.

This formula uses only natural ingredients that - very simply and in a completely safe way - strengthen the organism's own natural processes by enhancing hearing.

Quietum Plus hearing health supplement is not just a supplement to help fight tinnitus, but rather a natural hearing health enhancement product improving overall ear health in a variety of ways and offers multiple benefits (over time).

This natural formulation has the ability to enhance blood circulation in and around the ears, allowing optimal circulation in the organism (via the blood) of nutrients and oxygen (which ultimately leads to optimal ear function and hearing).

Through the blood - the nutrients - also reach the ears, helping to maintain their health and smooth functioning.

The Quietum Plus supplement achieves this with powerful antioxidant elements that are included in its active ingredient formula.

The powerful antioxidant elements contained protect against the damage caused by free radicals and effectively fight oxidative stress.

Thus, they prevent age-related hearing loss.

Next, Quietum Plus blend of ingredients boosts the production of earwax, which (as negative as it sounds) is essential for ear protection.

Here is why. Wax is a natural protection of the ear from dangerous bacteria and atmospheric pollutants, preventing them from entering the ears and causing damage to them.

This significantly reduces the chance of ear infections that will affect their hearing function.

Therefore, don't be too quick to find the increased wax production that the supplement will cause in your ears as a negative factor.

This is the natural way of protecting them and strengthening your hearing (and even over time, with old age making its presence felt).

Creating the wax is an important step in protecting your ears.

In addition, the Quietum Plus supplement ensures that the dangerous liquid will not damage the inner ear (drum).

Finally, another reason to select the natural hearing enhancement supplement Quietum Plus is that it strengthens the immune system and prevents serious diseases and infections (related to hearing, or the organism, in general).

List of ingredients

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Quietum Plus supplement consists of a powerful proprietary formula of 18 specially selected plant extracts of high quality and proven efficacy.

The supplement has been specially created to support healthy hearing and fight hearing problems that make you suffer in your everyday life.

In addition, these 18 natural extracts strengthen the organism in general, promote its optimal functioning (at every level) and stimulate its immunity.

In the Quietum Plus supplement you find:

Mucuna Pruriens and Maca Root

They fight inflammation.

Soothe the nervous system.

Help to repair the damage of neurons.

Epimedium and Tribulus Terrestris

They help regulate neuroinflammation.

Protect against free radicals.

Provide a high antidepressant effect.

Dong Quai

Ensures strong stimulation of the ears.

Supports brain cell health.

Helps with hearing acuity.

Muira Puama and Ginger

They offer strong antioxidant elements.

Actively protect against free radicals and aging.

They promote nerve regeneration.

Catuaba Powder and Damiana

They enhance blood flow.

Promote optimal circulation of nutrients in the organism.

They ensure strong neuroprotective properties.

Protect the brain from ageing.

Ashwagandha and Piperine

They are powerful adaptogenic ingredients.

Increase mental alertness.

They prevent cell degeneration.

Sarsaparilla Root and Asparagus

They help cleanse the body of neurotoxins.

They protect the nervous tissue.

They enhance cognitive function.

Vitamin A, Vitamin B and Zinc

They help improve auditory function.

They effectively nourish brain connections.

Support a healthy immune system.

L-Tyrosine and L-Arginine

They balance blood pressure.

They are a powerful mood & psychology stimulant.

Help prevent and fight depression.

Quietum Plus - Benefits from its use

Quietum Plus is a natural food supplement supporting ear health and significantly enhances hearing.

It is aimed at elderly people (with age-related hearing loss) and younger people with tinnitus problems (due to other causes).

It is worth mentioning at this point that - in addition to the significant benefits offered by the supplement in terms of hearing function - it also offers a multitude of other benefits for the overall health of the organism and its smooth functioning.

Quietum Plus can provide real health benefits, without much effort.

Its enhanced natural ingredient formula (with eighteen (18) herbal supplements) is easily absorbed by the organism and offers rapid action without causing side effects.

All that is needed is regular administration according to the company's instructions and within a few weeks, you notice the positive changes occurring in your hearing and in your organism in general.

Ideally, the supplement should be combined with a healthy lifestyle and a nutrient-rich diet.

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

However, let's look in detail at the most important benefits of using Quietum Plus:

It improves the cognitive functions of the brain

As we age, we notice all our functions decline.

The reason this happens is mainly the aging of the brain.

The deterioration occurring in the brain cells implies a reduced functionality of the organism at every level.

Quietum Plus contains powerful antioxidant elements that prevent the aging of brain cells and strengthen every function of the organism (including memory, learning ability, and even hearing).

Supports earwax production

Although most people think of earwax production as a negative, it is actually one of the most effective ways to naturally protect the ear from dirt and bacteria.

In addition, this "cream" associated with earwax is an indicator of ear health, since it acts as a natural moisturizer thus preventing excessive dryness of the ears.

The natural supplement Quietum Plus acts as a booster in the production and maintenance of wax and offers deep protection of the ears from inflammation, and other diseases or injuries.

Improves cardiovascular health

The smooth blood circulation promoted by the natural formula of Quietum Plus also leads to the optimal cardiovascular function of the organism.

Each organ of the body is properly supplied with the amount of blood needed and the nutrients it carries.

Fights oxidative stress and prevents aging

Stress is a basic element of the daily routine of modern life.

Unfortunately, however, it has a negative effect on the health and functioning of the organism, causing a multitude of problems and malfunctions.

It is not an exaggeration (since it is supported by a series of research) that stress is associated with many dangerous (even fatal) diseases, as well as with the premature aging of the organism's cells.

Stress causes the body to produce a hormone called cortisol.

Cortisol, however, hinders blood flow and therefore the transport of nutrients to the various organs of the organism (including the ears).

This is where Quietum Plus can help.

Some of its ingredients work effectively in fighting stress, thus protecting the organism.

It enhances the absorption of nutrients

The composition of Quietum Plus naturally strengthens the digestive function and promotes the optimal absorption of all those nutrients that the organism needs so much for its smooth functioning and the maintenance of its general health.

It strengthens the organism's immunity

One of the extremely important overall health benefits that the Quietum Plus supplement offers is boosting the immune system.

This helps both to maintain the hearing health of the person and to protect their general health from threats and dangers.

Boosts energy levels

The natural composition of the supplement offers extra stimulation to the organism and large amounts of energy.

It does not contain any artificial stimulants or other dangerous substances.

Only natural ingredients deeply stimulate the organism and enhance the user's sense of health/wellness.

Side effects

A natural food supplement like Quietum Plus - made from one hundred (100) percent natural nutrients - does not cause any side effects in the organism.

It does not contain harmful substances that could potentially "damage" the organism.

Contains only nutrients promoting ear health.

The formula of Quietum Plus is safe to use.

Nevertheless, be careful.

The supplement consists of 18 powerful herbs that - in some people - are likely to cause side effects or other problems.

In the event that the person manifests any adverse effect, it is advisable to discontinue its use immediately and visit a doctor.

Prior to administration of the supplement, check its ingredients and make sure you are not allergic to any of them.

In general, user testimonials report only minor discomfort at the beginning of the supplement's administration, which even subsides after a while.

Serious side effects have only been associated with an overdose of the preparation.

The recommended dose - according to the company - is 2 capsules per day.

Common overdose side effects (as reported) are hiccups or side effects including irregular heartbeat, loss of balance and feeling sick.

Therefore, answering the question if Quietum Plus is safe, we answer that it is safe to take it as long as it is used in accordance with the company's instructions and with all safety rules.

This means that it is always best to get advice and approval from your doctor before using Quietum Plus (or any supplement), especially if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, have a medical condition, or are taking any medication.

Quietum Plus is manufactured in an FDA-approved and GMP-certified facility in the USA.

Scientific studies supporting its action

On the official website of Quietum Plus you will be able to find several reports about the action and effective power of the supplement.

You will see real user reviews, as well as scientific evidence supporting its action.

You will also see that the formula of this supplement was created based on scientific research into various natural ingredients to identify the specific ones offering the maximum health benefits against tinnitus.

Instructions for use and recommended dosages

Quietum Plus is a natural nutritional supplement in capsule form.

It is very easy to use and its formula has been created to be easily absorbed by the organism and ensure the maximum possible health benefits.

The recommended dose for the product - as defined by the company – is 1 capsule per day.

Ideally, the capsule should be administered with a meal (to maximize the absorption of its active ingredients).

To gain maximum benefits from the supplement following treatment (on a daily basis) for at least 6 months in combination with an exercise program and a healthy diet plan.

Real user reviews & rating

Since its official launch, the Quietum Plus hearing health supplement has been steadily gaining in popularity.

Although it is a relatively different and special nutritional supplement, it seems that the world is showing a huge interest and the issue of "bad hearing" is much more common than we thought.

Based on customers who have used Quietum Plus and their reviews, we can say that this supplement is a true "gem" for hearing and ear health.

Characteristically stated by a user:

“I use it when I'm super tired. It calms me down and helps clear my mind. Plus you can't beat the price considering the quality you're getting." - Nathan D. Nichols CA

Excellent value for money is a reason often cited in user reviews, as it appears that the Quietum Plus costs less than many competing products.

The rating Quietum Plus receives so far online is 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Quietum Plus - Purchase - Price

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Quietum Plus is a 100% natural supplement available only through its official website.

It is not available in any third-party online or physical store, not even on Amazon.

When Quietum Plus was originally released, the price was set at USD100 per bottle. Today - and to make this "miracle of hearing health" more accessible to everyone - the company decided to offer a "brave" discount.

With the new price per bottle at USD69 (reduced even further on multi-buy orders), Quietum Plus is now affordable for everyone.

The prices and discounts provided by the company for Quietum Plus are listed below:

1 bottle of Quietum Plus at USD69 per bottle

3 bottles of Quietum Plus at USD59 per bottle

6 bottles of Quietum Plus at USD49 per bottle

Every Quietum Plus order comes with free shipping (for the USA).

Frequently asked questions

Q: Will Quietum Plus definitely work for me?

A: We've seen what tinnitus is and what it causes inside your brain.

The ear ringing, buzzing and whistling you hear occurs when there is damage/dysfunction of the ear (for various reasons) which disrupts the sounds the brain perceives.

All of the ingredients in Quietum Plus work in a way to fight these hearing problems and support healthy ear function.

Backed by hundreds of clinical studies, they are 100% natural & of the highest quality and combine traditional with modern medicine and all this with the support of modern technology.

In general, Quietum Plus has only benefits to offer the organism.

However, results vary among persons.

Q: Is there a money-back guarantee for Quietum Plus?

A: Clearly, the company has made provisions to ensure you a stress-free purchase.

Quietum Plus comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee, so you can feel "safe" that - even if the supplement doesn't work for you - you won't lose your money.

Therefore, if, for any reason, you are not completely satisfied with the results, you can simply ask for a full refund (no further questions or explanations).

Q: How many bottles should I order?

A: As shown above, to see real benefits, you should follow a program of supplement administration combined with a healthy lifestyle, for about 6 months (minimum).

Therefore, we recommend ordering the 6 packages, which guarantees you the biggest discount.

Moreover, even if you are not satisfied, you can ask for 100% of your money back (within 60 days as the guarantee offered by the company allows).

Quietum Plus - Conclusion

Today - with the development of science and technology - you don't need to live limited and cut off from your environment. You don't have to settle for a problematic hearing creating shame and insecurity, fear and distancing yourself from your surroundings.

Quietum Plus, a natural dietary supplement, is a science-backed natural formula to strengthen the inner ear and prevent hearing problems (whether due to aging, injury, or other reasons).

It is a safe supplement of the highest quality plant extracts, providing the organism with all the necessary vitamins and minerals to support ear and hearing health.

Order now, while the Quietum Plus stock lasts. The demand is high and you will often see that the product is in short supply.

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Tags: NDTV Health Supplements, Quietum Plus

Content Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's sales as mentioned above as a source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

Supplements must be taken carefully and under expert guidance for maximum benefit. Please consult your doctor before starting any supplements to weigh the pros and cons and side effects if any, and especially if you have any pre-existing health condition.