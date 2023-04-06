Nugenix Total-T Review 2023 | Side Effects, Benefits, Alternatives and More

Introduction

Testosterone deficiency can affect men in numerous ways. An abrupt decline in testosterone levels will cause major changes in men's health and alter their physical strength and mental clarity. As a result of low T-Levels, men in their 30s, 40s, and 50s begin to encounter muscle loss and weakness.

Fortunately, natural testosterone supplements have been shown to enhance testosterone levels significantly, and Nugenix Total-T is one such product. However, other products are also being introduced regularly, and supplements like TestoPrime and Hunter Test provide the same benefits without the side effects of Nugenix Total-T. Let's discuss how these products deal with testosterone insufficiency in males and if they are truly beneficial. This article will also discuss the benefits of TestoPrime and Hunter Test and why it might be wise to pick those instead of Nugenix Total-T.

What is Nugenix Total-T?

If you suffer from testosterone deficiency, you can use the nootropic Nugenix Total-T to boost your t-levels. This supplement contains huperzine A, L-theanine, caffeine, and other essential compounds that aid cognitive performance. However, many people who choose this supplement must be aware of its multiple side effects. Therefore, even if you benefit from this supplement and your t-levels increase, you will still have to deal with the negative consequences that this supplement might cause.

⇢Here Are the top 2 Nugenix Total-T alternatives

The Ingredients of Nugenix Total-T Supplement

Nugenix Total-T has diverse ingredients that promote general health but also cause side effects in many people. The ingredient list contains various antioxidants, critical vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. The antioxidant combination contains beta-carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin.

Vitamins C and E protect against free radical damage, while zinc aids immune system function. Copper, magnesium, manganese, and potassium are also included in the mineral blend. The Nugenix recipe comprises a few artificial ingredients too. Preservatives and additives present in this supplement are in stark contrast to what many other natural testosterone boosters provide.

Nugenix Total-T ingredients

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B12

Vitamins C

Vitamin E

Copper

Zinc

Manganese

Magnesium

L-Citrulline Malate

Fenugreek Extract

Tongkat Ali

Eurycoma Longifolia Extract

Boron

Gelatin

Rice flour

Magnesium stearate

Silica

Coconut oil

How does Nugenix Total-T Work?

Nugenix Total-T is not an exogenous source of testosterone. An exogenous source of testosterone means testosterone in its purest form, which you would either inject with a syringe or massage into your body as a gel. These are frequently effective therapies for extremely low testosterone levels.

However, athletes and bodybuilders are also known to misuse them. Natural testosterone enhancers like Nugenix Total-T are intended for men with low, but not extremely low, natural testosterone levels. They are even appropriate for people with moderate testosterone production who wish to push themselves to their natural higher limits.

This supplement will always carry you to your natural, safe limit, but there may be a few side effects. You must know what negative effects you face if you use Nugenix Total-T.

Cons of Nugenix Total-T

Nugenix review states that it contains some artificial chemicals that may harm some people.

Some of the ingredients in this supplement, particularly zinc, are used in low dosages (high levels should be automatically included in any testosterone booster for better benefits). There is 1 mg of zinc in each dose when you should be taking 11 mg per day.

It lacks vitamin D, a major omission because it is highly required for higher testosterone production. Vitamin D deficiency is frequently the underlying cause of low testosterone in the first place.

There is also no d-aspartic acid, another prominent substance in many other testosterone boosters priced similarly. D-aspartic acid is a highly effective amino acid that helps to increase testosterone levels in men.

Ashwagandha is also missing in the formula of the Nugenix Total-T supplement. Indeed, you can readily find ashwagandha as a standalone supplement, but you shouldn't have to, especially if you're already paying for Nugenix Total-T.

Common Side Effects As Per Nugenix Review

Nugenix Total-T stimulates your body to produce more testosterone, with limited side effects. Some of the Nugenix review have stated below side effects:

The most common side effects of this supplement are:

Headache

Nausea

Dizziness

Upset stomach

Constipation

Vomiting

Anxiety

Mood swings

Nugenix Total-T will likely boost your natural testosterone output by increasing active vitamins and minerals. However, the side effects mentioned above might be too much for some people.

Everyone's body works differently, and these side effects might affect people with various intensity levels depending on their physiology and health. If the side effects do not go away naturally, you should stop taking this supplement and consult a doctor.

The Precautions You Should Follow While Taking Nugenix Total-T Supplement

Nugenix Total-T is a testosterone-enhancing supplement that improves energy, lean muscle mass, and strength. According to a Nugenix review, the pill is also recognized to aid with mood enhancement. However, it should be remembered that certain side effects are linked with Nugenix Total-T, and that's why some precautions should be followed as stated in Nugenix review:

It is critical to contact a healthcare expert before beginning any new testosterone supplement.

It is advised that you begin with the smallest possible dose and gradually increase it until you reach the prescribed level.

Drink lots of water while taking Nugenix Total-T to avoid dehydration.

If you notice any negative side effects, such as increased aggressiveness or anxiety, stop using the supplement and consult your doctor.

Is Nugenix Total-T a Safe Supplement?

The Nugenix Total-T supplement is regarded as one of the most known testosterone boosters on the market. However, according to a Nugenix review, it comes with certain side effects. In addition, a few components this supplement contains are used in extremely low doses and are possibly ineffectual in raising healthy T-Levels.

One of the ingredients in Nugenix Total-T is B vitamin, which men should ingest in moderate amounts. However, taking it regularly may result in adverse effects ranging from vomiting or nausea to skin irritation.

Dealing with low testosterone levels is difficult, but using Nugenix Total-T to raise the levels might result in mood swings, hostility, male pattern baldness, and excessive body hair growth. In addition, the inappropriate dose of various ingredients is why Nugenix Total-T is not deemed completely safe.

Top Alternatives to Nugenix Total-T

If the side effects of this supplement are too problematic for you, it is better to look for other better and safer alternatives. Luckily, there is no shortage of testosterone boosters in the market, and you can easily choose one that suits you better. For example, TestoPrime and Hunter Test are great testosterone supplements that will work as alternatives to Nugenix Total-T.

1. TestoPrime - Best Nugenix Total-T Alternative on the Market

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

→Click HERE to Visit the Official Website

What is TestoPrime?

TestoPrime is one of the well-known testosterone supplements for beginners and professional bodybuilders battling to raise their T-Levels. Aging can slowly deteriorate your health, but a low testosterone level can affect you even if you are just in your 30s. In addition, low T-level causes various mental and physical problems in men because testosterone levels directly impact male growth hormone production, which improves cognitive health and muscular growth.

Testosterone insufficiency can also cause low libido and low self-esteem in men. The testosterone booster TestoPrime comprises natural components clinically proven to help men with low testosterone levels. In addition, TestoPrime is made of entirely natural ingredients and is free of negative health effects.

TestoPrime Ingredients

TestoPrime comprises all-natural components that work together to increase testosterone levels. The maker of TestoPrime carefully selected these ingredients based on promising preliminary research.

D-aspartic acid

Panax ginseng

Vitamin B6

Ashwagandha extract

Fenugreek

Zinc

Vitamin D

Pomegranate extract

Green tea extract

Vitamin B5

Garlic extract

Black pepper extract

How to use TestoPrime?

When starting a new supplement, it's recommended to follow the manufacturer's instructions completely. For example, take four capsules daily before breakfast to achieve the greatest effects with TestoPrime. However, most people must wait a few weeks to notice benefits, and it may be tempting to take a bigger dose of TestoPrime than is suggested.

However, adding more capsules to your diet will not result in a sudden increase in testosterone levels since several of the ingredients of TestoPrime operate best at a certain dosage. Therefore, taking more capsules would be useless and will only significantly impact your spending for no real advantage.

The Benefits of TestoPrime

TestoPrime addresses the underlying cause of low testosterone levels and boosts testosterone production to increase its levels. TestoPrime promises various health advantages by restoring your T-levels, including enhanced strength and energy.

• Increased Energy Levels

Constant stress causes low energy and weariness and might even lead to anxiety. TestoPrime contains numerous adaptogens that assist your body in coping with stress by lowering cortisol, the key stress hormone. Lowering cortisol levels can provide a variety of other health advantages, including increased physical and mental energy, quicker fat burning, and a lower risk of heart disease and stroke.

• More Muscle and Increased Strength

One of the main reasons individuals contemplate using natural testosterone boosters is to improve their gym performance. Testosterone is a key hormone in muscle development and having higher-than-average levels frequently results in faster muscle growth. Another way TestoPrime aids muscle and strength development is by providing quicker recovery periods. Faster recuperation allows you to train more frequently with the same intensity, significantly increasing your results.

• Body Fat Reduction

Testosterone supplements aid in fat burning through various processes, directly affecting fatty acid metabolism, glucose regulation, and thermogenesis. Increased testosterone levels enhance mood, and you will be more inclined to go to the gym, which is ideal for burning fat and building muscle. In addition, greater muscle mass will enhance your basal metabolic rate (BMR) because muscular tissue requires more energy.

• Improved Libido

Sexual performance and libido require adequate testosterone levels. Unfortunately, many people with testosterone shortage drop in libido, while others develop poor sexual performance, which can bleakly impact their mental health. Many of these symptoms can be alleviated by gradually increasing your body's testosterone levels, allowing you to resume a healthy lifestyle.

→Click HERE to Visit the Official Website

2. Hunter Test - Best Nugenix Alternative for Muscular Mass and Mental Clarity

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

→ Click HERE to Visit the Official Website

What is Hunter Test?

Hunter Test is a natural testosterone booster made of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and herbal extracts. It can boost vitality, the muscular mass, libido, and mental clarity. Roar Ambition, which has previously manufactured various sports and wellness products, launched this testosterone booster.

The supplement is manufactured in the United Kingdom and the United States, with comprehensive cGMP and FDA-certified lab testing. Dietary supplements are mostly not regulated by the FDA, but Hunter Test is made following FDA standards and recommendations. In addition, the supplement contains only natural and scientifically approved ingredients to prevent negative side effects.

Hunter Test Ingredients

This testosterone-boosting supplement's ingredients are entirely natural and side effect free.

D-Aspartic acid

Asian Ginseng

Magnesium

Vitamin D3

Vitamin K2

Ashwagandha

Zinc

Boron

Benefits of Hunter Test

• Increased Muscle Growth

There is a link between higher testosterone levels and increased muscle mass. The male hormone testosterone promotes protein synthesis and enhances your chances of gaining muscle mass. Testosterone can decrease fat storage in the body as well. As a result, your metabolism speeds up because each pound of muscle consumes around six calories daily, which is significantly more than what a pound of fat consumes.

• Higher Energy Levels

Hunter Test's magnesium, zinc, and vitamin K2 blend are designed to enhance energy levels. All the vitamins and minerals in this supplement increase your metabolic rate and the efficiency of breaking down foods for energy.

• Improved Libido

Taking this testosterone booster will result in enhanced libido and fertility. D-aspartic acid stimulates testosterone synthesis and boosts sperm count. As a result, your libido and confidence will improve.

• Increased Focus

Combining Asian Ginseng and ashwagandha can help you focus, enhance mindfulness, and improve your mood. Sharp concentration and an enhanced attention span will make you more productive and alert.

→ Click HERE to Visit the Official Website

Conclusion

Testosterone normally declines with age, diminishes energy, reduces muscular mass, and increases weight. Low testosterone levels are also associated with irritation, anxiety, melancholy, and mood swings. To avoid these factors, it is a great option to start having a testosterone booster.

Nugenix Total-T is a popular choice among many men. However, it comes with certain side effects. TestoPrime and Hunter Test, on the other hand, are completely side effects free and will provide great benefits when taken regularly.

