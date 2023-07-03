NMN Supplement: Best NMN Supplements To Boost NAD+ In 2023

What's NMN?

NMN is short for nicotinamide mononucleotide, naturally found in all living organisms. At a molecular level, it is a ribo-nucleotide, a fundamental nucleic acid RNA building block. Structurally, NMN comprises a nicotinamide group, a ribose, and a phosphate group. It serves as the immediate precursor to the vital molecule nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), and it's known to be a crucial element in boosting NAD+ levels within cells.

What is Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+)?

NAD+ is an essential coenzyme required for life and cellular functions. Enzymes are catalysts that make biochemical reactions possible. Coenzymes are ‘helper' molecules that enzymes need to function.

Benefits of NMN

Are you aware that every cell in your body requires NAD+ for optimal functioning? Its precursor, NMN, is required as well. NAD+ regulates important cellular functions such as energy metabolism, DNA repair, gene expression, and cellular stress responses. These functions are essential for the smooth operation of your cells.

Your cells must have plenty of NMN to produce enough NAD+ to support these functions. As you age, your body's NMN levels decrease, which leads to a decline in NAD+ levels. This decline may cause various health effects associated with aging.

Studies have shown that people with age-related conditions such as diabetes and liver diseases tend to have lesser levels of NMN and NAD+. Test-tube and animal studies also propose that NMN can have a role in other aspects of aging, including heart and brain health.

Does NMN supplementation work?

Studies in animal models, especially mice, suggest that NMN supplements can provide various benefits, including reversing aging and improving cognitive health.

But does NMN supplementation work in humans?

That's a difficult question to answer now. Study on the effects of NMN supplementation in people is comparatively new, and very less clinical trials (the gold standard for demonstrating a clinical benefit) have been issued.

One study researched the effects of taking 250 milligrams (mg) of NMN daily for 10 weeks in postmenopausal women with pre-diabetes and overweight or obesity. Those who took NMN had increased insulin sensitivity and signaling.

Note that two authors involved in this study are listed as inventors of patents using NMN.

Another recent study inspected the effects of taking NMN on amateur runners during exercise training. In this study, 48 runners ages 27 to 50 took oral NMN supplements at 300, 600, or 1200 mg daily for 6 weeks or a placebo.

By 6th week's end, those who received NMN in addition to their regular exercise training had improved aerobic capacity compared with those who were given the placebo, and the higher doses produced greater results.

The scientists proposed this might have been related to higher oxygen intake levels.

Another recent study examined the effects of NMN on sleep quality in Japanese adults 65 or older. Contestants in this study received either 250 mg of NMN or placebo control for 12 weeks.

Although taking NMN supplements did not improve sleep quality, the scientists did see improvements in overall drowsiness and muscle responsiveness in the individuals who received NMN in the afternoon when compared with the placebo group or individuals who took it in the morning.

Top 3 NMN Supplement To Boost NAD+

Liposomal NMN - Best Overall (editor's Choice)

Doublewood NMN

Cymbiotika NMN

#1. Liposomal NMN

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Liposomal NMN can address all of one's physical health difficulties. It is very supportive for those in their 30s and 40s with health issues. Liposomal NMN is a nutritional supplement formulated using all-natural components.

People using Liposomal NMN daily can enhance their body's NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide). According to current studies, it can extend one's life and even reverse aging.

About Liposomal NMN

It is a dietary add-on that can increase the body's NAD+ levels through organic ingredients derived from reliable sources that pose no threat to health. Health professionals developed the supplement to enhance the natural synthesis of NAD+ molecules. It does not include artificial stimulants, making it appropriate for daily use.

Recent research indicates that NAD+ levels can be raised using NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide). It can also restore NAD+ levels to their young levels. NMN can reduce the aging process by boosting NAD+ levels. It can enhance NAD+ levels within the cells. NMN has also been shown to improve mitochondria function, which worsens with age.

Ingredients

Liposomal NMN is a potent mixture of four scientifically supported substances consumers rave about. The following ingredients are utilized to make Liposomal NMN effective:

Vegetable Cellulose

Silicon Dioxide

Nicotinamide Mononucleotide

Microcrystalline Cellulose

Features

The supplement targets the body's NAD+ levels, which have been discovered to be incredibly effective for anti-aging, DNA damage prevention, and muscle repair. The supplement's properties are discussed below:

cGMP manufacturing

Non-GMO

Organic

Soy-free

Gluten-free

Vegan-friendly

Zero preservatives

Sugar-free

100% Natural

Scientifically proven

Benefits

Supplements with a composition that can target NAD+ levels in the body via NMN are quite rare. An innovative nutritional supplement, Liposomal NMN uses NMN to give the body a wide scope of advantages. Here are the supplement's advantages:

Increases energy

Stimulates DNA repair

Improves metabolism and cardiovascular health

Relaxes aching muscles and promotes bone and joint health

Improves sleep

Improves muscle strength

Enhanced immunity

Improves men's sexual health

Lifts the spirits

Improves cognitive health

Facilitates normal cellular activity and maintenance

Revs up mitochondria

Aids in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels

Price

One can purchase liposomal NMN at discounted prices on the supplement's official website. People should only purchase Liposomal NMN from the main site for safety and security reasons. It aids in avoiding scams and bogus productions.

One bottle contains a dosage for two months. Below are included specifics on the cost of Liposomal NMN:

1 bottle is available for $69.95 plus shipping.

3 bottles are available for $199.95. Shipping is free.

Obtain 6 bottles for $349.95 + Free Shipping

If buyers are unhappy with the supplement after testing it, the manufacturer offers a 67-day money-back guarantee.

#2. Doublewood NMN

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Double Wood is a reputable supplement brand that has earned an amazing reputation in the industry. Their NMN supplement comes in a 250mg dose per serving, which is half the dose compared to other products, making it a suitable choice for people who want to start with a lower dose. Doublewood's NMN can address all of one's physical health difficulties. It is very favorable for those in their 30s and 40s with health issues.

About Doublewood NMN

NAD+ is abundant within the human body. According to health professionals, this chemical is a potent anti-aging agent. NAD+ regulates many biological functions. It is essential for keeping the body's cells alive and healthy.

It can accelerate mitochondria, which is the key to aging gracefully and living longer. This pill immunizes users against time and aging, allowing them to live as if they were in their 20s.

People who use Doublewood NMN daily can enhance their body's NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide). According to current studies, it can extend one's life and even reverse aging.

Ingredients

Doublewood's NMN supplement does not contain magnesium stearate or silicon dioxide. Instead, it uses rice flour as an alternative. The capsules, however, are made of gelatin and unsuitable for vegans or vegetarians.

Features

Effectively Raise NAD+ Levels – NMN enters the cells via a newly discovered pathway (Slc12a8 protein) to boost NAD+ levels, which reduces as we age.

Made and Tested in the USA – the NMN tablets are manufactured and tested in New York. Testing is available upon request.

Benefits

Supports healthy aging - Studies have shown that Nicotinamide Mononucleotide supports DNA repair and the Sirtun genes linked with healthy aging.

Studies suggest that Nicotinamide Mononucleotide can aid in producing bodily energy, particularly in older individuals.

NMN can support the production of NAD+ and can be taken orally. Studies have shown it can increase NAD+ levels in muscle tissues and the liver.

Manufactured in the USA - Our NMN supplement is made in the USA and is tested for purity and potency.

Price

The recommended NMN dosage is between 250 – 1500 mg per day. Due to the high cost of creating this compound, we suggest taking a daily dose of 250-500 mg to accommodate those with financial concerns.

To maintain high NAD+ levels throughout the day, taking one 125 mg capsule of NMN upon waking up and another after lunch, if taking a total of 250 mg per day, is recommended. NMN is quickly absorbed and has a short half-life.

For a higher dose, take one 125 mg capsule in the morning and then take additional capsules every 1-3 hours until you reach your desired total dose. Each bottle of Doublewood NMN costs $48.95 (60 x 125 mg capsules)

#3. Cymbiotika NMN

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Cymbiotika's NMN formula includes polyphenols and antioxidants in addition to the health benefits of NMN. This supplement can increase NAD+ levels throughout the body.

Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, is introducing its Nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) product today.

The NMN formula from Cymbiotika includes polyphenols, antioxidants, and NMN's health benefits. This supplement can greatly improve the levels of NAD+ in the body.

About Cymbiotika NMN

Cymbiotika's NMN supplement, which includes polyphenols and antioxidants, can greatly increase the levels of NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) in the body. NAD+ is crucial in maintaining healthy gene expression, energy, and metabolism.

By taking NMN supplements, we can increase NMN levels in our bodies. It will enhance the production of NAD+ and assist in maintaining healthy levels of NAD+ as we age. Since NAD+ creation is critical for keeping your cells working optimally, NMN is an important dietary supplement for maintaining cellular health.

Maintains healthy DNA

Reduces oxidative stress and slows premature aging

Supports cellular metabolism and energy

Ingredients

NMN (Nicotinamide mononucleotide), Apigenin 98%, Green Tea Extract (20% L-Theanine), Resveratrol (98% Transresveratrol), Green Coffee Bean (10% Caffeine)

Other Ingredients: Rice Flour, Veggie Capsule

Benefits

At Cymbiotika, we use only the finest quality bioavailable, organic, and wild-crafted ingredients in our products. This product contains ZERO chemicals, animal products, GMOs, fish, soy, wheat, gluten, corn, dairy, lactose, eggs, yeast, sugar, solvents, alcohols, binders, flavors, additives, preservatives, coloring, fragrance, silicone, and BPA.

Price

Pricing starts at $77, and it is available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website.

Take 2 capsules, one time a day, for optimal results. It may be better absorbed with a fat-containing meal. Each bottle contains 60 capsules. It is suggested to be taken alongside your daily dose of Cymbiotika Magnesium L-Threonate for a synergistic effect.

FAQ

What are the criteria for choosing the best NMN supplements?

Choosing the best NMN supplement can be daunting, especially with many companies claiming to be the best. However, there are one or two key points to remember when making your decision:

Purity: The best NMN supplements use 98% purity NMN. It ensures that you're getting as much of the active ingredient as possible.

Dosing: No official dose of NMN is recommended, but most brands offer between 250mg - 750mg per serving.

Quality: Look for supplements that keep their formula clean and avoid ingredients like artificial fillers and magnesium stearate. Vegan-friendly capsules are also a plus.

Who should not be taking these supplements?

A nursing mother, pregnant woman, or an individual with chronic medical conditions like hypertension, diabetes, or heart disease should consult a doctor or pharmacist before purchasing or taking these supplements.

How long do NMN supplements take to show results?

To answer the question, there is no clear-cut answer to how long it takes for NMN to start working, as it can vary from person to person. However, studies have shown that NMN supplements can increase NAD+ levels within a few weeks, with one study showing a measurable rise in blood NAD+ levels after 30 days.

It is crucial to note that the biological benefits of NMN may not be immediately noticeable as they occur at a cellular level.

Some people may report increased energy or improved skin, but others may not notice any significant changes. More research is needed to know the long-term effects of NMN on the body and how it can benefit overall health and longevity.

What are the NMN supplement's side effects?

It's important to note that the long-term effects of taking NMN supplements are not yet known, as it is a relatively new area of research.

It's also worth mentioning that some potential side effects of increasing NAD+ levels through NMN supplementation may include interactions with certain medications or medical conditions, such as cancer, due to its potential effects on cellular growth.

Some individuals may also experience gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, diarrhea, or bloating. However, potential side effects can be validated after some more research.

Is an NMN supplement safe to consume?

It's important to remember the safety of any supplement, including NMN, can be influenced by several factors, including dosage, frequency of use, age, gender, underlying health conditions, and interactions with other medications or supplements.

Until now, no reports of any significant adverse effects associated with NMN supplementation in humans exists. Before beginning any new supplement regimen, seeking advice from a healthcare provider is crucial, especially if you have underlying medical conditions or take medications.

Since no long-term study is available, it is not known if NMN supplementation is safe for long-term use. It's always imperative to weigh the potential benefits against the potential risks before deciding to take any supplement on a long-term basis.

When should you start consuming NMN supplements?

It's crucial to know that there are limited studies on the long-term effects of NMN supplementation, and it needs to be clarified how it might affect individuals differently based on factors like genetics, lifestyle, and pre-existing medical conditions.

Before beginning any new supplement routine, seeking advice from a healthcare expert is important.

They can help you determine if NMN supplementation is correct for you and at what dosage based on your health profile.

What are the effective ways to increase your NMN naturally?

If you want to increase your NAD+ levels without supplements, there are several natural ways. Here are some options:

High-intensity interval training (HIIT)

Studies have shown that HIIT can activate certain longevity genes that increase NAD+ levels. However, starting slowly and seeking advice from your physician and a trainer is important to avoid any negative health implications.

Fasting

Intermittent fasting has been shown to activate genes that can increase longevity at a cellular level. It's best to start with entry-level regimens like 18:6 fasting and seek medical advice before attempting more aggressive fasting methods.

Heat and cold shock:

Your cells respond to stress by triggering protective genes, which also applies to heat and cold shock. However, it's important to seek guidance from a professional to avoid causing harm.

Conclusion

NMN supplements are gaining popularity among people interested in anti-aging supplements due to their potential benefits. With the decline of NAD+ levels linked to various age-related diseases, the expectation is that NMN, as the direct precursor to NAD+, can boost levels and extend longevity.

The global anti-aging supplement market is projected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2027, indicating consumers' growing interest in anti-aging supplements.

This review presented the top 5 NMN supplements available in 2023 based on their purity, research-backed dose, lack of additives and fillers, and sustainable vegan capsules. Each supplement has unique features, pros, and cons, which can help individuals choose the best option that suits their needs.

Taking high-quality NMN supplements can be a promising step toward maintaining optimal health and longevity.

Supplements must be taken carefully and under expert guidance for maximum benefit. Please consult your doctor before starting any supplements to weigh the pros and cons and side effects if any, and especially if you have any pre-existing health condition.