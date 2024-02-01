Partner Content

Phytocannabinoids are one of the most talked about topics in recent times, not only because of their medicinal benefits but also because of the side effects that they may bring. These cannabinoids are typically isolated from the Cannabis plant, and at least 113 varieties have been found. Some of the best-known phytocannabinoids are THC or tetrahydrocannabinol, CBD or Cannabidiol, and CBN or Cannabinol.

However, there is ongoing research in the field, and new positive results occur monthly. Here, we will discuss two famous CBD brands, CBDFx and Level Select CBD, and see why CBDFx is far better than consuming Level Select CBD. Let's get rolling, shall we?

One of the best-known phytocannabinoids found in 1940, Cannabidiol, better known as CBD, is the second most potent cannabinoid after THC. The cannabinoid is known to cause relief from multiple health ailments ranging from mental problems to physical problems like aching joints.

Although the amount of research and data collected on CBD is scarce, research is ongoing to determine the plant-based product's actual positive and side effects. Nevertheless, the herbal product is promoted worldwide as a therapeutic product, and people have shown considerable response in the past few years.

What is Level Select CBD?

Level Select CBD is a CBD brand famous for good and bad reasons. When it came into the market, it took the market by storm with its easily accessible and affordable products. However, the company's reputation has been tarnished with time since multiple other well-known and well-established brands have started producing excellent products.

Despite the widespread bad news about the brand, which will be discussed in the upcoming sections, there are also a few positives of the brand and its ingredients. The brand was once featured in Bloomberg, US News, Discovery Channel, Rolling Stone, and CBS Sports. The products delivered by the company come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. The Products sold by Levels Select CBD are affordable, with 30-35% discounts available all year round. There are subscription options also available with the company, and the company presents gifts when bought on a subscription basis. Level Select CBD doesn't charge any shipping charges. However, the number of negatives about the company far overshadows the positives.

Click Here To Visit Official Website

What is CBDFx?

CBDFx is one of the most significant CBD product manufacturing companies, established in 2014. The products available with CBDFx are highly affordable, and the recipe for its preparation hasn't changed much in so many years. A wide range of CBD products like full spectrum, broad spectrum, and CBD isolate are on the company's shelves.

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Click Here To Buy From Official Website

All the products from the house of CBDFx are grown organically and are entirely free from GMOs with proper third-party lab tests. The company provides a 60-day customer satisfaction guarantee on all products and free shipping for all orders above $75. CBDFx also provides a Certificate of Analysis (COA) with all purchases to check the quality of the product.

CBDFx is known to help users in different ways. Some of them are listed below:

Pain relief: It is a known fact that CBDfx containing pure and potent CBD has the properties to help fight pain. Through endocannabinoid activity, CBDFx may relieve lower chronic pain and reduce inflammation.

Mental health: CBDFx is known to have been found to help people relax by slightly intoxicating the mind. These properties make CBDFx fight depression symptoms, anxiety, and possibly psychosis. People are believed to have gotten rid of PTSD symptoms by consuming CBD and overcoming nightmares.

Neuroprotection: Research states that CBD oil lowers children's seizure activity and helps them overcome Davet syndrome. Studies also show that CBDFx may help people with Parkinson's, Huntington's, Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and Cerebral palsy.

Heart health: Through the calming properties of CBD, it can help lower blood pressure. It is known that high blood pressure is the precursor to multiple heart risks like stroke and heart attack, to which CBDFx can lend a helping hand.

Sleep: Due to its calming effects and power to relieve stress and anxiety, people with insomnia get much relief by consuming CBDFx supplements. It also helps ordinary people improve their sleep and make sleep disorders stay at bay.

Click Here To Visit Official Website

Level Select CBD VS CBDFx: A Better Health Benefit?

Since the use of CBD has been so hyped, the number of companies selling CBD products has increased significantly in the last few years. However, only a few of those companies have met customers' expectations.

At the same time, most have either shut down or been under heavy scrutiny for dealing with false CBD products and making a fool out of the customers. Here, we will discuss some points comparing Level Select CBD and CBDFx and see which stands out.

No third-party testing: Well-established companies, like CBDFx, follow good manufacturing practices (GMP) and continually test their CBD products before launching them. These tests are done in third-party registered laboratories where several elements present in the product are checked. The THC Levels in all CBD products must be less than or equal to 0.3%, there should be no presence of heavy metals like arsenic, and the product should be free from all disease-causing microbes.

These reports are on the company website or sent to the customers in the package. However, in the case of Level Select CBD, you don't get to see the lab reports, which are from a third-party laboratory. Thus, there remains a doubt in the customer's mind regarding the product's safety. So, avoiding Level Select CBD in this regard will be the best.

Use of synthetic CBD: In CBDFx, the cannabinoids are most potent since they are used in their raw and natural form. If CBD is mixed with additives and other synthetic materials, not only will the potency of the cannabinoid decrease, but also the medical benefits of it are lost. However, in the case of Level Select CBD, the latter case is observed where the product obtained additives that reduced the product's potency and subjected the consumers to side effects.

Thus, you should always check the labeling and see the percentage of the cannabinoid in the product and from where it is sourced. US laws say it must be sourced from licensed, high-quality hemp farmers, and CBDFx is an approved vendor. So, CBDFx can again be trusted on the potency parameter.

False claims: Although there are orders from the government regarding the fraudulent marketing of CBD products, most companies have found loopholes in the laws and have exploited their customers. It is often observed Level Select CBD makes vague claims about treating certain chronic diseases using its CBD products. The company also claims that CBD is safe for people of every age group, which is entirely wrong since people with existing problems may get subjected to side effects.

On the contrary, CBDFx, despite having such an excellent reputation, still advises its customers to consult a doctor before consuming its CBD supplements. The use of deceptive videos and images in the name of marketing false claims is not incorporated by CBDFx, making the company honest and trustworthy.

Thus, if you see these misleading campaigns, avoid the company and report it to competent authorities like the FDA. Furthermore, it would help if you did thorough research before choosing a CBD since your health will be at stake. It's always best to choose a reputed company like CBDFx.

Improper labeling: It is usually seen that Level Select CBD doesn't use proper product labeling. Sometimes, the labeling doesn't have the correct percentages of CBD, THC, and other elements in the product. It is a wrong practice and is completely unethical since customer's health will be jeopardized.

CBDFx is a GMP-compliant company that follows safe manufacturing practices and shows transparency in its labeling. The integrity and honesty of CBDFx are what has been fueling the company's success for such a long time. Thus, again, in this regard, CBDFx is a clear winner.

Click Here To Buy From Official Website

Red Flags And Warnings!

Level Select CBD has inconsistent levels of CBD and THC in its products, which causes various kinds of effects in different people. The product activates the body's endocannabinoid system and binds with the receptors, thereby taking mild brain control. Although it might seem the product is doing excellent work in lowering stress and fighting pain, the high doses of CBD and THC are taking a toll on the body. These high doses lead to multiple side effects, like nausea, tiredness, and irritation.

It can also cause blood thinning and prove problematic for the enzymes present in the liver. In blood test reports, abnormalities can also be observed. CBD oil in excess may also lead to diarrhea and reduced appetite, followed by tiredness. An overdose may lead to fatal accidents, and hospitalization may be necessary. Thus, consuming Level Select may not be the best plan of action for you; instead, you should find other alternatives in the market with proper dosage according to the guidelines of the US government. The problem doesn't stop here. Level Select products aren't sourced from licensed hemp farmers.

It is known that Level Select products use synthetic CBD, which is not only low in potency but also has no medical benefits. Thus, it is not at all safe to consume products from Level Select. Another problem with Level Select products is the use of mint flavor in most of their products.

CBD lovers don't much appreciate the flavoring of CBD products. Other alternatives to Level Select don't use much flavoring in their products since external flavoring is a type of additive, and additives are known to lower the potency of CBD.

What Sets CBDFx Apart?

There are multiple other alternatives to Level Select. Unlike Level Select, these alternatives are derived from organic hemp grown by licensed farmers and have many online positive reviews with fast-acting effects on the body. After using these alternatives, people have experienced significant changes in their lifestyles.

Unlike Level Select, these alternatives carry no artificial flavoring, which may not be appealing to the users. One of the best-known alternatives of Level Select is CBDFx. Let us know why CBDFx should be chosen by you and what benefits the product carries.

There are multiple benefits of taking CBDFx products. Some of them are listed below.

CBDFx products help tackle anxiety and depression efficiently with no reported side effects.

CBDFx products can be used to treat Select epilepsy syndromes.

People are known to use CBDFx products to get help for PTSD and nightmares.

CBDFx products may help people tackle opioid addiction problems.

One of the primary uses of CBDFx products is to relieve pain and inflammation in the body, especially joints.

CBDFx products taken for a long time in the required quantities can help protect against neurological diseases.

Click Here To Visit Official Website

How much do CBDFx products cost?

A bottle of 60 CBD gummies costs roughly $54.99. These gummies are incredibly delicious to eat and produce the necessary effects on the body.

What does CBD mainly help with?

CBD has multiple positive effects on the body. Most people consume CBD to relieve pain and inflammation and sleep well since CBD works wonders against insomnia by fighting stress and anxiety. It also helps muscle recovery and improves the body's overall wellness.

What are the CBD Levels?

There are three levels of CBD - one is the full spectrum or a mix of CBD and 0.3% or less amount of THC; another is the broad spectrum, which contains more than two types of cannabinoids in legal quantities; and the last one is isolates which contain only CBD and no other cannabinoids.

Conclusion

Ultimately, CBD has multiple benefits. However, its dosage should be kept in check since uncontrolled dosage may lead to massive problems in health, both physically and mentally. When choosing the best company for buying CBD products, the research should be done appropriately, and all shady-looking companies should not be tried.

The best way forward is trying CBDFx since it is one of the best organically grown hemp-derived CBD product manufacturing companies in the US. Most CBD lovers know the products and have garnered numerous good reviews online. Thus, you should throw all your Level Select products today (if you are a company consumer) and try CBDFx. We bet you will fall in love with the company from the first day.

Advertising and Marketing by:

This content was marketed by Brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For queries reach out support@brandingbyexperts.com

Disclaimer The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's sales as mentioned above as a source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

This article is sponsored content. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and it does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.



Supplements must be taken carefully and under expert guidance for maximum benefit. Please consult your doctor before starting any supplements to weigh the pros and cons and side effects if any, and especially if you have any pre-existing health condition.