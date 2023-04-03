Kerassentials Reviews: Fortified Foot Fungus Oil

Does it operate? What Ingredients does Kerassentials contain? Is there value for money?

Kerassentials is a liquid tincture made from high-quality specially selected oils and beneficial minerals helping to protect the feet from fungi (skin and nails).

The application of Kerassentials special oil is extremely simple and "clean".

Its regular use ensures immediate benefits for your skin and nails, while - according to research - it has the ability to protect nail keratin, fight fungi and strengthen your natural immunity, containing only natural ingredients promoting health and not causing any side effects.

If you've always been ashamed of your feet, now - with Kerassentials - you can show them off proudly.

Kerassentials – what it is

Kerassentials is a natural formula created by mixing specific therapeutic oils and nutrients for the immediate and effective treatment of foot fungus (fungus of the nails, but also of the broader foot skin).

The active formula of the Kerassentials tincture works with the goal of foot health. Prevention and treatment of fungi are associated with many unpleasant effects: itching, bad smell and wounds.

The action of Kerassentials oil is immediate and provides relief.

However - to have real results - it should be used daily according to the company's instructions.

The oil is not a simple fungus treatment.

Kerassentials is health care for your feet, preventing the growth of fungi and generally taking care of your feet and maintaining them beautiful, healthy and attractive.

The Kerassentials formula was created by a doctor and not by chance.

Applying it regularly to the skin and nails will provide you with a number of important benefits, such as:

protection of the feet from infections

prevention and fight against fungi

support for healthy nails

protection of nail keratin

fight against foot odor (resulting from fungal growth)

healthier and rested feet

Nail fungus is undoubtedly a very annoying problem.

It afflicts millions of people around the world and creates embarrassment and shame for these people when they need to show off their feet.

However, it is not something you should worry about, since there is a solution.

Indeed a 100% natural and effective solution.

Kerassentials is a special product based on medical knowledge to offer immediate action and clear benefits, made in the United States in an FDA-approved facility with the highest quality ingredients.

Onychomycosis: Is it a disease?

Referring to nail fungus, everyone's mind automatically goes to their feet.

Nevertheless, this is not absolute.

Nail fungus is a disease that can affect both toenails and fingernails.

The frequency is certainly higher for the toenails, as they spend many hours closed in the shoes.

Sweat and the closed environment of shoes favors the growth of fungi.

Fungi are a disease with "expansive" tendencies.

They may first appear on one nail. However, if they are not treated in time, it is almost certain that they will spread to other nails, as well as to the surrounding skin.

Besides, a fungus can affect the whole nail or only a part of it.

Onychomycosis is a disease and requires treatment when diagnosed.

It is caused by a fungal infection, the most common of which are the so-called dermatophytes.

Although a disease is more often found in elderly people, it is nevertheless a disease without age limitation.

It can appear at any age, often related to foot hygiene.

How do I know if I have Nail Fungi?

Nail fungus manifests itself in a very specific way and has a clear clinical picture.

The main symptoms of nail fungus are the following:

Soft and brittle nails

Discolored nails (white or yellow in color)

Nails damaged and ready to fall off

Rough nails

Crooked nails

Dark-colored surface under the nails

Foul-smelling feet

Nails slightly raised

A person may exhibit some of the above symptoms (not necessarily all).

Nail Fungus – Main causes

A fungal infection is nothing more than a nail infection (in hands and feet) caused by a microbe invading the nail bed.

Onychomycosis when affecting the nail changes its appearance and quality.

The nails become more flexible, soft and brittle, change color and quality on their surface, their shape is distorted and in some cases, they retreat completely and fall off.

However, what causes onychomycosis?

Nail fungus is usually caused by 3 main categories of organisms affecting nail quality. These are:

Fungi affecting the skin and nails (dermatophytes)

Candidiasis of the nails

Non-dermatophytic mold bacteria.

All three categories of organisms cause almost the same painful and annoying symptoms, while their duration can develop into years if the infection is not properly and effectively treated.

Many times, it may not even be possible to separate the exact origin of the infection as the symptoms are almost identical.

In these cases, to make an accurate diagnosis, a special analysis of the microbe is required.

Dermatophytes is the most common of the 3 nail infections, with the other 2 accounting for only 8% (candidiasis) and 2% (non-dermatophyte mold bacteria) of onychomycosis cases.

However - indicatively - the most common symptoms of these 3 different organisms are the following:

- The dermatophyte fungus Trichophyton rubrum is the most common form of onychomycosis and shows the symptoms mentioned above.

- The fungus Trichophyton mentagrophytes usually causes a white surface on the nails.

- Candidiasis from the bacterium Candida albicans is the most common cause of chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis of the nails.

What is the role of age in nail fungus?

As mentioned above (without this being binding), age is an important factor in the occurrence of onychomycosis.

Nevertheless, why does this happen? Is there a scientific basis?

Surely, there is.

Advanced age also means reduced blood circulation in the feet, as well as a "weaker" immune system.

This automatically means a greater risk of infection, especially if the person is exposed to hazards (walking barefoot in public areas such as a swimming pool, public shower, locker room, gym, using the same personal care items as other people, etc.).

In addition, the person's chance of getting onychomycosis increases if the person has a history of skin disease with injuries and scars (such as psoriasis).

Finally, also important health conditions related to onychomycosis (and increasing the chances of its manifestation) are diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Onychomycosis disease is widespread. It can start from one nail and spread to the rest.

However, it will hardly be transmitted simply from one person to another.

Common personal care and foot protection items (towels, non-sterile manicure-pedicure tools, socks, shoes), however, increase the chances.

Fungi grow in moist and warm environments.

Exposing your feet and hands to such an environment (and even one that multiple people are exposed to, such as a shower) is also a factor increasing the chances of the fungus spreading from one person to another, as uncommon as that may be.

Kerassentials Onychomycosis treatment oil – how it works

Kerassentials tincture is a specially studied and doctor-created combination of 8 natural (and very active) oils targeting the treatment of fungi and other microorganisms in the nails and the surrounding skin area.

Our feet - like our body in general - also need care and protection.

The natural oils of Kerassentials ensure that you always keep your feet healthy and young, presentable and worthy of admiration.

To achieve this, the Kerassentials tincture opens a frontal attack on the roots of the fungus with these 8 selected oils.

Referring to care, we mean really care.

The results of regular and consistent use of Kerassentials oil are truly impressive and long-lasting.

In the composition of Kerassentials there are antioxidant and anti-inflammatory ingredients, which act soothingly, calming feet and hands from the very unpleasant effects of onychomycosis.

The fungus that has attacked the nails is immediately eliminated (from the inside out) with the specific 8 oils of Kerassentials.

Therefore, skin and nails stay healthy and beautiful.

Something that almost all users of Kerassentials testify is that their legs and hands are brighter and more beautiful after using this particular treatment.

The skin is nourished and the dead cells making it look sick, dull, gray and dark are removed.

Kerassentials - Ingredients

What will win you over from the very first moment in Kerassentials is its "pure" composition.

With no "secret ingredients" and strange mixtures, it gives clear results in the fight against fungi and other microbes.

Kerassentials is a product prepared by a doctor.

Its powerful ingredients have been carefully selected and are backed by scientific studies.

They are GMO-free, natural and organic.

Below we look at them in more detail.

First oil: Lavender oil

We associate lavender essential oil in our minds mainly as aromatic.

The intense scent of lavender is a favorite choice for many people.

Nevertheless, lavender oil is not just for fragrance and freshness but ensures many very important health benefits.

More specifically, lavender offers the body a number of properties:

antiseptic

analgesic

relaxing

healing

sedative

stimulation

soothing

rejuvenating

anti-ageing

In addition, it effectively nourishes the skin and nails, fights acne and scars, and - thanks to its abundant antioxidant elements - revitalizes and renews it.

Second oil: Flaxseed oil

The next very important oil found in the Kerassentials mixture is linseed oil.

Linseed oil comes from the cold pressing of ripe flax seeds.

It is extremely beneficial, as it is rich in palmitic, alpha-linolenic, stearic, oleic, linoleic, fatty acids and surely in vitamin E (all ingredients beneficial for nails and skin, offering moisturizing and powerful antioxidant properties).

It is easily absorbed and ensures immediate health effects in the affected area.

It is an ideal choice for very dry and dehydrated skin.

Omega-3 lipids and thiamine are key components found in flaxseed, playing a key role in the health of nails, skin and hair.

The lignan polyphenols in flaxseed oil help eliminate fungus and maintain healthy skin and nails.

Third oil: Almond oil

Certainly, from a formula like that of Kerassentials, almond oil could not be left out: the "king" of oils in the field of beauty and not without reason.

Almond oil has become very popular mainly for its powerful moisturizing power.

It is a natural ingredient, with the ability to improve our health and beauty.

The antifungal and antibacterial action of almond oil is a strong protective shield for the skin, so it always remains beautiful, young and full of health.

Almond oil contains many beneficial vitamins and minerals, useful in treating various skin problems.

Fourth oil: Clove Bud

Next ingredient is the clove, another incredibly aromatic oil with many important health properties.

Clove oil provides a significant number of antioxidant and antibacterial properties working beneficially in most skin conditions.

It has also been used as a treatment for various inflammatory diseases (such as asthma), as well as an anti-ageing method (according to Science Direct).

The eugenol and eugenyl acetate found in cloves protect cell membranes from carcinogenic attacks but also from harmful free radicals.

Fights fungi and helps effectively prevent various infections (with a simple application to the skin and nails)

It is a key component of Kerassentials and significantly increases its effective power.

Fifth oil: Manuka Honey

Manuka honey is one of the most powerful natural oils. It is even more powerful than tea tree oil.

It offers a strong therapeutic effect even in the most serious fungal diseases and relieves unpleasant symptoms.

A delicious and fragrant sweetener, Manuka honey, in addition to its pleasant taste, also ensures incredible health and beauty benefits.

With strong anti-fungal properties, it offers shiny and hydrated skin and prevents fungal infections and the growth of other microbes.

Sixth oil: Chia Seed

You may know Chia seeds as a breakfast food, but they have other (very important) health benefits.

Chia seeds have now been inextricably linked (and with scientific research) to skin health, but also to the smooth functioning of the gastrointestinal system and effective weight loss.

They are extremely rich in omega-3 fatty acids, offering multiple health and immunity benefits to the body in general.

Chia seed oil has antifungal and antibacterial properties that benefit the health of the skin and nails and provide them with a strong protective effect.

Seventh oil: Isopropyl Palmitate

This is maybe the first time you've heard of isopropyl palmitate, but it's an opportunity to learn a few important things about it.

Isopropyl palmitate is a natural ingredient working as a booster in maintaining nails and skin healthy and beautiful.

It has a strong emollient and moisturizing effect, facilitating the dispersion of the treatment.

Eighth oil: Aloe Vera leaf extract

Last (but not least) ingredient of Kerassentials tincture is Aloe Vera leaf extract, with plenty of valuable antioxidants, providing strong protection to the skin.

Besides, its proteolytic enzymes help to remove dead cells and rejuvenate the skin.

Kerassentials Oil - Instructions for use and dosage

The use of this particular oil is very simple and this is thanks to the special brush/applicator included in its package.

The application is done simply with the brush, both on the nails and on the affected skin.

The product should be applied to clean, well-dried ends.

It is oil-based, which is why it works best after a good footbath.

The company recommends using Kerassentials 3 to 4 times a day, for faster results and immediate elimination of the fungi that bother you.

Does it cause any side effects? Is it safe to use?

Kerassentials is a 100% natural product, completely safe, with the scientifically supported formulation.

All its ingredients are of the highest quality, selected after long research and clinical tests.

Kerassentials active formula encourages skin and nails to stay healthy, shiny and beautiful.

Kerassentials oil is a care and health product aimed at people of all ages and all genders.

It does not cause any side effects and can be used both as a natural treatment for fungus and as a preventive measure for healthy skin and healthy nails.

Manufactured in the United States, in FDA-approved facilities, with strict sterilization guidelines.

It does not contain toxic elements, carcinogens or harmful stimulants.

It can be used safely for long periods.

Kerassentials Oil – Pros and Cons

PROS

Promotes the health and beauty of the skin and nails on feet and hands.

It is very simple to use and applies very easily (and cleanly) to the affected areas.

Fights all the unpleasant symptoms of fungi, such as itching, pain and inflammation.

It increases the defense of the cells, so they can fight more successfully various infections.

Moisturizes and gives a brighter and healthier look.

CONS

It is not an approved treatment.

Offers online purchase only (via official website).

Could Kerassentials be just another fraud?

Kerassentials oil is a legal, 100% natural, scientifically backed and doctor-created product.

Its use is recommended even by doctors.

Its organic formula does not cause any side effects and is completely safe even for long-term use.

Kerassentials oil offers prevention, protection and care for damaged limbs.

Hands and feet are transformed with Kerassentials' powerful blend of 8 oils.

The results of using Kerassentials are beyond real.

Kerassentials - Purchase

When you hear about a tincture of 8 essential oils, it is natural to be scared about the price you will face.

However, the price of Kerassentials is perfectly reasonable.

Maybe not low, but certainly very affordable.

It is also certainly equivalent to the quality of the specific therapeutic preparation.

Kerassentials is available from its official website at the following prices:

- 30 day (1 month) supply: USD69 per bottle with free shipping.

- 90 day supply (3 months) : USD59 per bottle with free shipping.

- 180 day supply (6 months) : USD49 per bottle with free shipping.

Is it worth the money spent?

Definitely yes.

Even if you don't have a problem with infections and fungi, Kerassentials offers your feet a powerful care so that they are always flawless, beautiful and healthy.

The numerous benefits of Kerassentials make it a worthwhile purchase that you won't regret.

Kerassentials' blend of powerful botanicals and minerals takes care of the health of your hands and feet and the treatment of fungal infections.

Kerassentials oil – Purchase points

The purchase of the original Kerassentials oil is done exclusively through the company's official website.

The ordering process is very simple.

Then - in a very short time - the product is delivered to your door.

On the official website, you can find the product at reduced prices to save even more money.

Is there a refund offered?

The Kerassentials company provides a 60-day money-back guarantee on every purchase of Kerassentials Oil.

The manufacturer offers this money-back guarantee since they are sure of its effectiveness.

Therefore, you can be sure of your purchase and give the oil a chance to prove its power to you.

The manufacturers unconditionally and fully reimburse customers not satisfied with the results of Kerassentials.

Conclusion: What does the science say about Kerassentials Oil?

Kerassentials is backed by science (as it was created by a doctor) and offers real benefits to hands and feet.

Doctors and health professionals put together a powerful formula of 8 amazing essential oils promoting healthy skin and nails.

The ingredients in Kerassentials are all-natural, of the highest quality and backed by scientific research.

In conclusion, Kerassentials oil is a powerful natural product with a dynamic blend of natural oils maintaining your feet and hands healthy.

The natural ingredients of Kerassentials oil offer a highly synergistic action to improve the tone, appearance and texture of the skin, promote healthy nail growth and fight any infections threatening their health.

Supplements must be taken carefully and under expert guidance for maximum benefit. Please consult your doctor before starting any supplements to weigh the pros and cons and side effects if any, and especially if you have any pre-existing health condition.