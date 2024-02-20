Partner Content

If you're looking to pass a drug test, then you'll need to understand how synthetic urine kits work. This comprehensive guide will give you all the information you need, including instructions on how to pass using synthetic pee, and the pitfalls to avoid.

I'll also provide detailed reviews of the best synthetic urine kits available in the market, and explain exactly why they are top-rated.

If you're eager to explore these options right now, here's a quick rundown:

● Clear Choice Quick Luck Synthetic Urine

● Clear Choice Sub Solution

I'll highlight the differences between good and bad brands of synthetic urine samples, and offer practical advice on passing the test as well, from preparing the sample through to top tips on smuggling your sample in and submitting it properly.

The Three Types Of Urine Drug Test You Could Face

You can't use synthetic urine for all types of urine drug tests. It's just far too risky for the more advanced types of scrutiny you could face with most drug tests.

There are actually three levels of scrutiny you could face, and you can only get away with submitting a high-quality synthetic urine sample under the lowest level of scrutiny. This is because you won't be searched, and you won't be observed when you submit the urine sample.

Here are the three levels, so you can understand what I mean:

1. Unsupervised urine tests

This is where you will be able to use best synthetic urine products. It's the most common type of drug testing, being cheap and easy to administer. You simply take the sample up behind a screen, or into a different room, submit your sample, then come out and hand it over.

Nobody observes you, and you are rarely searched (and never intimately). Thankfully, this is the most common type of test and it's unlikely you'll face anything else. But beware, test detect synthetic urine too.

2. Supervised urine test

This is where you will be supervised throughout the process. It doesn't mean you will necessarily be directly observed, but someone will be in proximity to you while you submit the sample, to deter any attempts to cheat tests with the best synthetic urine.

3. Observed urine test

This is done rarely, but is done for law and probation purposes, and also if you failed a previously administered unsupervised urine test. This is where someone is literally watching you urinate; they are watching it come out of your body so that you cannot fool the test in any way with synthetic urine use.

How Complex Does Synthetic Urine Have To Be To Pass A Drug Test?

Fake urine, whether it's synthetic urine legal or not, doesn't actually have to be overly complex to pass a drug test. You shouldn't think it has to mimic actual human urine or real human urine exactly in composition.

The reason is that the sample goes through the following stages of scrutiny:

1. Within two minutes of handing over, the sample temperature is taken. As long as it's between 90°F 100°F, it then gets past onto the next stage. This is often where detect synthetic urine or detect fake urine techniques come into play.

2. All samples face a validity dipstick test. This is where the sample is tested for a few things, such as creatinine, pH and specific gravity ranges, sometimes urea and uric acid levels, and the presence of adulterants such as nitrates.

3. All samples face a urinalysis, which is the immunoassay test which is also usually a dipstick test. This is where the sample is tested for the presence of drugs (the panel drug test). Usually, this will be a standard five-panel drug test, not that it matters because you know that your sample is clean, whether it's from a synthetic urine solution, clear choice synthetic urine, or unisex synthetic urine.

4. Only if the sample fails any of the first three stages does it undergo a full gas chromatography – mass spectrometry analysis. In fact, sometimes, they don't even bother with the full analysis if it fails the temperature or validity checks, they just pass it back as a failed test.

So, synthetic pee unisex, natural urine, or dehydrated urine doesn't have to be overly complex, it just has to be good enough to pass a validity check, and any human scrutiny as follows:

● Has to contain urea and uric acid

● Must be within the correct specific gravity and pH ranges

● Must contain the right volume of creatinine

● Should contain several other chemical components found in natural human urine or actual urine

● It needs to look like own urine (and preferably smell and froth like it)

● Has to be within the correct temperature range. And if you're trying to hide synthetic urine, temperature consistency is key."

What Is Biocide & Why Did It Cause Such A Stir In Drug Testing?

A few years back, forums and social media started to mention that the fake urine they had been using to pass a drug test was failing. Synthetic urine reviews mentioned more and more brands that were failing on a more consistent basis.

The suspicion fell on a footprint. This is where there is a common ingredient that is being looked for, something artificial that can be picked up during validity testing. The chemical composition of the synthetic urine was likely playing a crucial role in these failures.

The suspicion fell on biocide preservatives. These are common house preservative found in thousands of different products, including many brands of fake urine. It became notable that a lot of the brands that did contain biocide, or refused to say they didn't, were failing more heavily than the brands that stated they did not use biocide as preservatives.

This brought into question the chemical properties of the synthetic urine. Were the failing brands missing some key elements or containing excess of others?

All three of the top urine brands I'm going to mention to you later in detailed reviews have stated clearly that they don't contain biocide preservatives. Their unique chemical composition and chemical properties set them apart from the failing brands.

The Problems With Using Fake Urine For Drug Tests

There are a few problems with using synthetic urine kit to pass a drug test, so it's only right that I tell you about the issues as well as how good it can be.

The first issue is the temperature problem. Because most fake urine kit brands use a heatpad, it's possible for these to fail, or to kick out the wrong amount of heat.

Unless you have a heat source, say availability to hot and cold water, literally before you go into the building to submit your fake urine sample, then you could struggle if the temperature is wrong.

The number one reason why synthetic pee fails a drug test is due to it being submitted outside the correct temperature range, not because of visual scrutiny or it failing validity checks.

The second major problem is that it's only suitable for unsupervised drug testing. But what about a surprise drug test?

Some people claim you can submit fake urine samples using a prosthetic, or for a female, hiding the sample in the body.

These are ridiculous risks to take, and unlikely to fool someone. Being able to submit them in a natural way is pretty much impossible when someone is even indirectly looking at you.

So, if it's an unsupervised test, sure, use pre mixed synthetic urine, but it's not, then I would recommend a good quality detox drink like Rescue Cleanse detox drink instead.

Avoid These Poor Quality Synthetic Urine Brands

Before I tell you what the top three best synthetic urine brands are, let's discuss the worst ones and explain why they aren't recommended.

These are the synthetic urine products that will not pass a modern drug test:

● Magnum

● U Pass

● Urine Luck

● Monkey Whizz

● Quick Fix

● X Stream

● Smart Choice

Most of these contain biocide preservatives, and those that don't simply lack the complexity or visual similarity to a urine sample to pass a modern drug test.

If you're considering the 'fake pee near me' option, through local convenience stores or smoke shops, then these are the brands you will mostly find for sale.

You're paying a greatly inflated price, and you'll get substandard synthetic urine sample for your money. I really wouldn't advise buying fake urine locally. Instead, opt for a powdered urine kit from premium brands online that have all the characteristics needed to actually pass a test.

Synthetic Urine Reviews: Top 3 Best Synthetic Urine Products

Now let's turn to the three brands of synthetic urine that will pass a drug test.

These are the benchmark brands, each providing a unique solution synthetic urine kit, that every other product trails by a considerable distance. This is for reasons I will now explain, such as their reliable temperature strips and high-quality liquid synthetic urine.

1. Quick Luck- Overall Best Synthetic Urine Brand

This is the newest premium synthetic urine kit on the market. Launched around five years ago, it is premium in every sense of the word.

Quick Luck has the following attributes to get you through a drug test:

● Balanced for pH and specific gravity

● Contains right amount of urea and uric acid

● Contains right proportion of creatinine

● Contains a total of 14 chemicals found in human urine

● Looks, froths, smells like real urine

● Premixed for instant use, just like a powdered synthetic urine kit would be

● Uses heat activator powder to maintain temperature

Nothing else comes close to Quick Luck, and it's the benchmark upon which you have to judge every other synthetic urine brands out there.

Don't get me wrong, this is an expensive product, costing $100 for a box. However, you get exactly what you pay for, and that's the highest quality synthetic pee on the market.

Because of its complexity, it will pass any level of normal scrutiny. That means you can rely on it to work under pretty much any circumstances, even with modern digital drug testing.

Plus, it doesn't rely on a heatpad. Heatpads can fail, or kick out variable heat, which means you stand more chance of getting to the test center and realizing your urine sample is too cold or too hot. That then requires last-minute intervention which can be a real problem.

With Quick Luck, you simply wait until you arrive, then just before you go in, you tap in a little of the heat activator powder. Shake it until it dissolves, and it will raise the temperature slightly. Keep repeating this until you have a sample that shows a good reading on the temperature strip at close to 100°F.

It takes all of the issues away in terms of temperature, it's highly complex to give you the best chance of passing, and because it's premixed as well, so it's ideal for on the spot/short notice drug testing.

You can buy Quick Luck only direct from Test Negative , through the test negative website. It's a urine test kit that takes the guesswork out of preparing urine samples.

2. Sub Solution Powdered Urine Kit

Sub Solution was the bestselling, and highest quality fake urine brand for over a decade. The only reason it's not now is because of Quick Luck. Sub Solution and Quick Luck are both made by Clear Choice. So, Quick Luck is just basically upgraded Sub Solution, with the main difference being that it's premixed whereas solution is a powder you have to hydrate.

An additional advantage of Quick Luck and Sub Solution is that you can freeze synthetic urine for future use, making it an excellent choice if you need to prepare for unpredictable drug testing situations.

So, Sub Solution isn't as good for on-the-spot drug testing, because there is an extra step which means you need filtered water and a couple of minutes to prepare the sample. But the ability to freeze synthetic urine can help overcome this issue, as you can prepare batches in advance.

But other than that issue, it's almost identical to Quick Luck, with the following characteristics:

● Perfectly balanced for specific gravity and pH ranges

● Contains the right proportion of creatinine

● Contains urea and uric acid

● Contains 14 chemical markers found in human urine

● Looks, smells, and even froths like urine

● Uses heat activator powder

I've already told you how good the heat activator powder is, so I don't need to repeat it all again. But it is the most efficient way of heating urine in just two minutes, and getting a highly reliable sample.

Sub Solution is slightly cheaper than Quick Luck, costing $85. If you're looking for high-quality urine, then Sub Solution or Quick Luck are equally as good at passing a test, especially when you consider that you can freeze synthetic urine to maintain its quality.

Sub Solution is available only through the Clear Choice web store at Test Negative .

3. Test Clear Urine

I'm always surprised that most people have never heard of Test Clear urine, even after detailed checking out online about using fake pee for a drug test.

It's really good quality, and also cost effective at $50.

It is a powder though, so just like Sub Solution, you will have to hydrate it using jug filtered water (don't use tap water or mineral water, because these contain things not found in urine).

These are the characteristics that Test Clear urine has:

● Contains the right amount of creatine

● Contains the correct amount of urea and uric acid

● Perfectly balanced for pH and specific gravity

● Contains at least eight (stated) chemicals found in human urine

● Uses a pair of very high quality heatpads

So, you'll need to hydrate this, and it is an extra step, but for 50 bucks, you're getting a really high quality fake urine.

There's also the downside of it using heatpads rather than the incredible heat activator powder, and if you've got the money, then I'd recommend Sub Solution or Quick Luck every single time.

But it is a really good setup. It's a pair of thin, high-quality, heatpads. They are self-adhesive, and once activated, they wrap around the bottle perfectly to seal it in on both sides.

This pairing up around the whole sample kicks a good heat steadily into it. Also, if one heatpad does fail, the second one is at least picking up some of the slack.

Overall then, if money is an issue for you, then Test Clear powdered urine is a fantastic third option that will pass all standard scrutiny.

Test Clear urine is only available direct from the Test Clear webstore .

Tips On Passing A Drug Test Using Fake Urine

Now I want to quickly talk you through some of the top tips I have for passing drug tests.

I used Quick Luck in its powdered form to pass drug tests last year. It was really easy to do, because it was a standard unsupervised test and I knew what I was doing.

Here are my top three tips:

1. Don't arouse suspicion in how you dress. You need to tuck the sample discreetly into your underwear, because you won't be intimately searched. If you then go over the top with wearing baggy clothes, it will look suspicious. Use jogging bottoms or loose trousers or shorts, but other than that, try and look as normal as possible.

2. Don't take a coat with you if possible. The reason is that they might pat you down rather than tell you to take it off, which could mean they inadvertently touch the pre-mixed sample.

3. Just before you go into the building, always check the sample temperature. Obviously, if you are using Sub Solution or Quick Luck then you'll have to heat activator powder, but if it's a heat pad product, then you'll need some hot water (a cheap flask is good for this) in order to warm it up more. Make sure you maintain the proper temperature range for the sample.

Does Synthetic Urine Work To Pass A Drug Test?

So there you go, does synthetic urine work? Undoubtedly it does, as long as you are sensible and do everything I've said here. You may wonder, how much synthetic urine should be used? The answer depends on the requirements of the test.

You need to pick the right brand of synthetic urine kits, and Quick Luck , Sub Solution, or even at a pinch the Test Clear urine, are all good enough to pass temperature checks, validity checks, and urinalysis. These kits typically include a synthetic urine sample and heating pads to maintain body temperature.

Don't be panicky or weird when you take the urine sample in, so that you aren't seen as suspicious, and definitely check the temperature before you go in to submit it. It's important to note the shelf life of your synthetic pee to ensure its validity.

By doing all those things, you are raising your chances of passing drug tests using a fake sample to over 90%. Although some might argue that genuine human urine could be more reliable, the advancement in laboratory equipment has made it possible to detect such attempts.

Fake Urine FAQ

What is the temperature of female urine?

All human urine exits the body at around 98°F, and more broadly, somewhere between 95° and 100°F. So it doesn't matter if you're male or female, it's all the same in terms of temperature.

If you're looking to pass a drug test with fake urine, then the sample has to be between 90°F and 100°F to be a legal sample. Outside that range, it couldn't possibly come from a human being and will be rejected.

How long does urine stay warm between your legs?

It depends partly on how you mean by between your legs, but however you are thinking about this as a man or woman, then the answer is not long.

Although it will be closer to body temperature, it will quickly cool to reach the ambient temperature around you, which is unlikely to be above 37°C (100°F).

The only way to keep urine warmer than the temperature of the surrounding environment is to put a heat source next to it (a heatpad), or to raise the temperature using something like hot water, or to use a good quality synthetic urine like Quick Luck which comes with heat activator powder to raise the temperature.

How long do you need to be clean to pass a urine drug test?

This is a really tough question because everyone is different, dosing is different, what you've taken is different, over what time period, so many different factors.

The way to look at it is simple in a broad sense though. If you have taken drugs in the past five days, and it's not a regular thing, then you're probably be okay. If you're taking drugs two or three times per week, and smoking more days of the week or not, then you'll probably still test positive for up to a week.

If you pass a home drug test, will you pass a lab test?

Broadly, you should be able to pass a lab test if you passed a home drug test for the same drug.

However, the cut off (sensitivity) of home drug tests isn't as good. If you are going to test yourself before the day of your test, or on the morning of your test, make sure you know how sensitive the home drug test kit is, and research online what the cut-off times are for the relevant drugs at the drug company you are going to be tested by.

What is the normal urine temperature for drug test?

Urine always exits the body within a very narrow temperature range, at around 98°F. Unless you really ill, it's never going to be above 100°F.

To allow for a couple of minutes cooling, any sample between 90°F and 100°F has to be accepted as legal. That's the normal temperature range required to satisfy the criteria for being valid for a drug test.

Note that they have to test your sample temperature within two minutes. If you don't think they have, and it fails for that criteria, then you must challenge them to prove otherwise.

What color should urine be for a drug test?

Urine should be a natural color. Everyone's a slightly different, but it's pretty universally somewhere within the straw to light yellow range.

Some people claim you can stain this with vitamin B2 and B12 to look the correct color, but I know from testing it, that that's actually a load of nonsense because it just looks really obviously adulterated.

If you're facing a drug test you don't want to be flushing out your urine, or adulterating in some way so you have to mess around with a color, or worry about the color.

A good quality detox drink like Rescue cleanse , which does not require additional water, will flush out the toxins faster than natural. This creates a gap in the toxin flow of three or four hours, during which time you can submit a clean sample that also looks right, and contains ingredients that it should due to the ingredients of the detox drink.

Can a urine test tell the difference between benzos?

Benzodiazepines have different metabolites. Therefore, although common benzodiazepines will be detected in standard drug testing, they aren't all detectable separately, and some are not detectable at all.

In fact, during standard drug testing, Alprazolam, clonazepam, temazepam, and triazolam are usually not found at all unless a specific drug test is used to detect them.

How long does it take to get std test results back from the doctor urine?

If your sample is negative for drugs then it could be as little as 24 hours. If it's positive, it will usually go for further analysis, which adds another day or two onto the timescales.

However, different doctors in different circumstances will operate differently, as do different drug testing companies. Usually though, if you haven't heard back within three days, then it's bad news and you have been caught.

Can you use 3 day old urine drug test?

If you are talking about keeping your own urine, or someone else's, in a refrigerator for three days or more before a drug test, to ensure you have a clean sample, then that's really not going to work.

Even in the refrigerator, urine starts to spoil within 24 hours, and sometimes as little as 12 hours. It will start to cloud, and its composition starts to change. It's impossible to use three day old urine for drug test.

It would be far better to simply use a high-quality synthetic urine. Quick Luck is the most complex brand on the market, that looks, froths, smells like urine. It also contains 14 compounds found in human urine, meaning it will get through almost any sample validation tests. It comes with heat activator powder, which means you can raise the temperature to be within the correct temperature range (between 90°F 100 Fahrenheit) in as little as 90 seconds.

How long does one hit of weed last in urine test?

If you literally mean one inhalation of weed to get a hit, then a couple of days if you haven't smoked anything in the previous week or so before that.

If you mean a complete joint, then it's impossible to say. How big is the joint? How strong is that weed? What else have you been doing, and over how long?

If you seriously believe you are a light smoker and you've only had a small amount of cannabis in the lead up to a drug test, and it's been nothing in the previous two or three days, then you will probably test negative.

What is the quickest way to pass a drug test?

The quickest way to pass a urine drug test is simply to submit another sample other than your own urine. The best thing to do is to use synthetic urine. According to synthetic urine reviews , Quick Luck is the best synthetic urine you can buy. It's highly complex, and you can alter the temperature to make it legal in just 60 seconds. Why bother trying to adulterate your own urine, when you can smuggle in a small sample of high-quality fake urine that is guaranteed to pass.

What can I put in my urine to pass a test?

There is nothing that you can put into your own urine to pass a drug test. Common adulterants such as nitrates and aspirin will be picked up by validity checks. You either need to mask the toxins with the detox drink called Rescue Cleanse, actually get clean using Toxin Rid pills to complete an accelerated detox, or to just submit a fake sample of high-quality synthetic urine called Quick Luck .

What happens if you add water to your urine test?

I guess I would have to ask why on earth you would add water to your urine test. Whether you drink water to try and flush yourself out, or you add water directly to your urine, the result will be the same: it will fail as a diluted/adulterated sample. It will be very easily detectable because it will alter the pH and specific gravity.

That's why home remedies don't work. Anything which tells you to drink a lot of water in the hours leading up to your test is misleading you, and you will fail. Not only will you potentially not create a gap in the flow of toxins out of your body, but it won't have the correct chemicals in it within the normal ranges, and it won't be within the correct pH and specific gravity ranges.

Drug test labs have been spotting this nonsense for years. They do detailed validity checks that check for adulteration, pH, specific gravity, and all the other obvious methods that may have worked 20 years ago, but that won't now.

Is There Any Special Female Synthetic Urine Kit?

You can get unisex tube and tap dispensing kits for fake urine. As a female, the idea would be that you would tape it to your leg, and then you can sit in a natural position and dispense from the crotch.

However, if it's an unobserved drug test this is pointless anyway as you won't be seen. If it's a supervised/observed test, then nobody is going to be fooled by you fiddling around with a tube and tap system while trying to dispense a sample anyway.

