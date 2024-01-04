Partner Content

BPC 157 is changing the way people examine the brain.

The peptide has recently made headlines for its ability to treat a variety of mental health conditions, including depression and anxiety.

Moreover, BPC 157 has a fantastic reputation for improving the amount of time it takes to recover from critical wounds and injuries.

Accordingly, the future of BPC 157 is extremely bright and encouraging.

Interested? Discover more about BPC 157 peptide in the complete review:

What is BPC 157?

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Click Here Now to pick up BPC 157 from our top rated source, Sports Technology Labs.

Body Protective Compound 157, otherwise referred to as BPC 157, is transforming the lives of many people desperate for answers.

Unfortunately, many treatments for mental health have failed in the past.

The brain is incredibly complicated and even in the era of modern science and medicine, many unknowns still exist.

Despite this, BPC 157 is trending in the right direction regarding healing, repair, and recovery.

For starters, the peptide significantly improves the amount of time spent healing from serious injuries.1

Moreover, there is also evidence that BPC 157 treats anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions.

BPC 157 has also been studied as a potential treatment for those recovering from alcohol and drug abuse.

Additionally, the peptide is popular with athletes and bodybuilders since it reduces the time spent recovering post-workout.

Nevertheless, BPC 157 exists outside the regulation of the FDA since the organization has refused to examine the peptide in more detail.

Still, many women and men have persisted, with numerous customer reviews and personal testimonials advocating for its use.

While more research is necessary to make a final analysis on BPC 157 the initial results are encouraging (more details, below).

Body Protective Compound 157, like many peptides, is not just limited to treating or influencing one aspect of health.

Rather, the peptide is coveted for its ability to treat both the body and mind.

Learn more about BPC 157 peptide including mechanism of action, benefits, side effects, and results in clinical studies, below:

(Special Offer! Click Here Now and subscribe to the Sports Tech Labs newsletter to instantly save 10% on your order!)

How Does It Work?

Body Protective Compound 157 is a peptide that is naturally produced in the stomach.

The peptide is very short yet composed of 15 different amino acids.

It's suggested that the combination of amino acids serves as the building blocks for numerous biological and hormonal functions.

BPC 157 is found in gastric juice and regulates the Brain-Gut Axis (BGA).2

Here, the peptide is capable of influencing multiple physical and mental aspects of the body.3

For starters, it has been found to treat gut or stomach issues, including Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

The peptide also features a rare ability to heal and repair a variety of injuries (tendons, muscles, ligaments, etc.).4

Furthermore, BPC 157 targets the central nervous system where it can perform other miracles.5

It's the primary reason the peptide is linked to many forms of mental health, including anxiety and depression.

The various, potentially overlapping mechanisms of action make BPC 157 a difficult compound to understand until more research is dedicated to the subject.

Notwithstanding, previous studies have found that the peptide performs various roles such as:

● Hair Growth

● Muscle Growth

● Reduced Inflammation

● Cellular Repair & Regeneration

● Nitric Oxide Synthesis

Still, more research is necessary to determine precisely how BPC 157 affects the body and what role it plays in biological / hormonal processes.

BPC 157 Benefits

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Click Here Now to pick up BPC 157 from our top rated source, Sports Technology Labs.

Body Protective Compound 157 features a wide range of benefits.

First, the peptide is outstanding at recovering faster from critical injuries, including serious cuts, burns, and other wounds.

BPC 157 also treats stomach conditions and other physical ailments while guarding against infections.

Secondly, the peptide is associated with managing several different mental health disorders.

Thus, the top benefits of BPC 157 include:

● Rapid Healing & Recovery

● Protects the Heart & Body

● Heals Gut / Stomach Issues

● Reverses Drug-Induced Brain Damage

● Treatment for Anxiety & Depression

● Treatment for Alcohol / Drug Withdrawals

● Protects against Allergies, Viruses, and Infections

BPC 157 is capable of healing and repairing injuries related to muscles, tendons, ligaments, and the nervous system.6

The peptide promotes fast healing by reducing inflammation and protecting the body against harmful viruses or infections.

There is clinical support that the compound can reverse the damage caused by drug and alcohol abuse.

In fact, the variety of mental health conditions BPC 157 may treat is noteworthy, including:

● Alcoholism

● Alcohol / Drug Withdrawals

● Anxiety

● Depression

● Drug Addiction

● Parkinson's Disease

● Seizures

● Tremors

In the past, BPC 157 has been observed for healing the brain from Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) along with strokes.7

Additionally, the compound has proven beneficial in limiting tremors and seizures that may appear during the withdrawal process.

Thus, it may significantly reduce the awful symptoms associated with alcohol and drug withdrawals.

(Special Offer! Click Here Now and subscribe to the Sports Tech Labs newsletter to instantly save 10% on your order!)

How to Use

Body Protective Compound 157 is available for sale in multiple different forms.

In general, the most popular BPC 157 supplements are available orally and topically, as well as via injections.

Of course, oral consumption is the most straightforward method to administer the peptide.

However, this method of administration also produces the fewest positive effects since peptides are not easily absorbed into circulation.

Therefore, the compound stays in the stomach / gut where it's most likely to influence the Brain-Gut Axis.

Meanwhile, BPC 157 injections require more time to prepare the substance yet offer the highest rates of absorption.

Here, the injection can be applied close to the site of the injury or for another topical application.

Thus, most consider intramuscular injections the best way to administer BPC 157 for severe injuries or isolated pain.

For now, BPC 157 is legal and available to purchase in most countries (including the United States and Canada).

However, its use remains restricted to "experimental" since the compound is not regulated by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Recently, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) also classified the compound as prohibited from sports competition.

Therefore, make sure you avoid use if you are currently participating in a sport or athletic competition that conducts random drug tests.

Side Effects

The good news is that BPC 157 does not appear to produce any serious side effects or long-term health concerns.

Be that as it may, the peptide has not been extensively studied, especially in human subjects.

Accordingly, those who are new to Body Protective Compound 157 should begin with a lower dosage to monitor how the body responds.

For many, the side effects are minimal to non-existent as many personal testimonials advocate for its use.

Nevertheless, the most common side effects reported, include:

● Nausea

● Fatigue

● Dizziness

● Headaches

These symptoms are generally not severe and may dissipate after a couple of weeks of use.

More importantly, BPC 157 does not appear to present any toxicity to the liver, kidneys, or heart.

However, anybody who experiences migraines should discontinue immediately.

The peptide has, in rare circumstances, dropped blood pressure to very low and unsafe levels.

For this reason, make sure that you also monitor your blood pressure each day.

(Special Offer! Click Here Now and subscribe to the Sports Tech Labs newsletter to instantly save 10% on your order!)

BPC 157 Dosage

Body Protective Compound 157 is currently only designated for "experimental" use.

The FDA has yet to establish a universal or accepted therapeutic dosage for the compound.

Be that as it may, numerous user reviews can provide more of a blueprint for responsible and safe use.

The amount of the dose is based on several factors including age, sex, weight, health history, and method of administration.

Therefore, most users that are taking the supplement orally range from 500 - 1,000mcg per day.

On the other hand, those who prefer injections aim for a dosage between 400 - 600mcg per day.

It's important that new users do not exceed recommended daily limits with the thought they'll enjoy the benefits faster.

Rather, new users should begin with a lower-than-suggested dose and gradually increase after monitoring for a few weeks.

Often, the most pronounced side effects of peptides appear during the first few weeks of introducing the substance to the body.

Thus, avoiding a high amount can prevent the person from experiencing unwanted side effects.

Some users decide to cycle off BPC 157, just like you would with Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs).

Stacking BPC 157 & TB-500

Body Protective Compound 157 is effective when used on its own.

However, many men and women prefer to stack the peptide with others in a weight stack.

There are a variety of weight stacks available for sale each with their intended purpose (cutting weight, bulking up, etc.).

Often, BPC 157 is combined with TB-500 to maximize results.

The 2 peptides are popular supplements to pair together since they complement each other in many regards.

BPC 157 and TB-500 are both outstanding at treating injuries and promoting rapid repair and recovery.

The difference is BPC 157 is usually administered at the site of injury whereas TB-500 has more of a universal, full-reaching effect in the body.

Additionally, TB-500 is far superior at producing muscle growth and increasing strength / power.

Meanwhile, BPC 157 is more suitable for treating gastrointestinal issues along with mental health conditions.

The opportunity to bundle both peptides into a weight stack is a great way to save money and extend the value of your investment.

BPC 157 Clinical Research / Results

Click Here Now to pick up BPC 157 from our top rated source, Sports Technology Labs.

BPC 157, like many peptides, has a bright and optimistic future.

The initial clinical research dedicated to the subject has produced some noteworthy results.

Still, the compound has been studied more extensively in animal subjects compared to humans.

Unfortunately, much of this has to do with politics as antidepressants continue to be pushed as the only legitimate solution for managing anxiety and depression.

In the past, BPC 157 has demonstrated a rare ability to increase serotonin and dopamine, both of which are essential to managing your mental health.8 9

Additionally, the peptide improved symptoms related to alcohol withdrawal in animal subjects.10

BPC 157 reduces tolerance and dependency to many drugs, including amphetamines and opioids.11 12

The compound also reverses damage caused by substance abuse and restores to a previous state that is not corrupted by alcohol or drugs.13

BPC 157 has been extensively observed in animal subjects regarding the healing of soft tissue injuries.

The peptide has been found to promote rapid healing and recovery because of how it influences the Growth Hormone receptor.14

As such, the injuries that BPC 157 may heal are not just limited to muscles and ligaments.

In the past, the peptide has also been examined as a potential remedy for cornea / eye issues and skin problems.

BPC 157 is also linked to improved flow of blood vessels and reduced oxidative stress along with other anti-aging properties.

The compound works overtime to protect multiple organs and is one of the best remedies for treating gastrointestinal problems.

(Special Offer! Click Here Now and subscribe to the Sports Tech Labs newsletter to instantly save 10% on your order!)

BPC 157 Peptide Review Summary

BPC 157 seeks to rewind time and bring the body and mind back to a place before a substantial injury.

The peptide heals and repairs a wide variety of physical ailments, especially those related to the gut and stomach.

Meanwhile, the compound also possesses a rare ability to improve the mind, even after damage caused by substance abuse.

BPC 157 increases serotonin and dopamine, both of which are critical to having less anxiety and feeling happier.

Click Here Now to pick up BPC 157 from our top rated source, Sports Technology Labs.

References

1. Huang T, Zhang K, Sun L, Xue X, Zhang C, Shu Z, Mu N, Gu J, Zhang W, Wang Y, Zhang Y, Zhang W. Body protective compound-157 enhances alkali-burn wound healing in vivo and promotes proliferation, migration, and angiogenesis in vitro. Drug Des Devel Ther. 2015 Apr 30;9:2485-99. doi: 10.2147/DDDT.S82030. PMID: 25995620; PMCID: PMC4425239.

2. Appleton J. The Gut-Brain Axis: Influence of Microbiota on Mood and Mental Health. Integr Med (Encinitas). 2018 Aug;17(4):28-32. PMID: 31043907; PMCID: PMC6469458.

3. Sikiric P, Seiwerth S, Rucman R, Kolenc D, Vuletic LB, Drmic D, Grgic T, Strbe S, Zukanovic G, Crvenkovic D, Madzarac G, Rukavina I, Sucic M, Baric M, Starcevic N, Krstonijevic Z, Bencic ML, Filipcic I, Rokotov DS, Vlainic J. Brain-gut Axis and Pentadecapeptide BPC 157: Theoretical and Practical Implications. Curr Neuropharmacol. 2016;14(8):857-865. doi: 10.2174/1570159x13666160502153022. PMID: 27138887; PMCID: PMC5333585.

4. Gwyer D, Wragg NM, Wilson SL. Gastric pentadecapeptide body protection compound BPC 157 and its role in accelerating musculoskeletal soft tissue healing. Cell Tissue Res. 2019 Aug;377(2):153-159. doi: 10.1007/s00441-019-03016-8. Epub 2019 Mar 27. PMID: 30915550.

5. Vukojevic J, Milavić M, Perović D, Ilić S, Čilić AZ, Đuran N, Štrbe S, Zoričić Z, Filipčić I, Brečić P, Seiverth S, Sikirić P. Pentadecapeptide BPC 157 and the central nervous system. Neural Regen Res. 2022 Mar;17(3):482-487. doi: 10.4103/1673-5374.320969. PMID: 34380875; PMCID: PMC8504390.

6. Xu C, Sun L, Ren F, Huang P, Tian Z, Cui J, Zhang W, Wang S, Zhang K, He L, Zhang W, Zhang C, Hao Q, Zhang Y, Li M, Li W. Preclinical safety evaluation of body protective compound-157, a potential drug for treating various wounds. Regul Toxicol Pharmacol. 2020 Jul;114:104665. doi: 10.1016/j.yrtph.2020.104665. Epub 2020 Apr 22. PMID: 32334036.

7. Tudor M, Jandric I, Marovic A, Gjurasin M, Perovic D, Radic B, Blagaic AB, Kolenc D, Brcic L, Zarkovic K, Seiwerth S, Sikiric P. Traumatic brain injury in mice and pentadecapeptide BPC 157 effect. Regul Pept. 2010 Feb 25;160(1-3):26-32. doi: 10.1016/j.regpep.2009.11.012. Epub 2009 Nov 18. PMID: 19931318.

8. Boban Blagaic A, Blagaic V, Mirt M, Jelovac N, Dodig G, Rucman R, Petek M, Turkovic B, Anic T, Dubovecak M, Staresinic M, Seiwerth S, Sikiric P. Gastric pentadecapeptide BPC 157 effective against serotonin syndrome in rats. Eur J Pharmacol. 2005 Apr 11;512(2-3):173-9. doi: 10.1016/j.ejphar.2005.02.033. PMID: 15840402.

9. Jelovac N, Sikiric P, Rucman R, Petek M, Marovic A, Perovic D, Seiwerth S, Mise S, Turkovic B, Dodig G, Miklic P, Buljat G, Prkacin I. Pentadecapeptide BPC 157 attenuates disturbances induced by neuroleptics: the effect on catalepsy and gastric ulcers in mice and rats. Eur J Pharmacol. 1999 Aug 20;379(1):19-31. doi: 10.1016/s0014-2999(99)00486-0. PMID: 10499368.

10. Boban-Blagaic A, Blagaic V, Romic Z, Jelovac N, Dodig G, Rucman R, Petek M, Turkovic B, Seiwerth S, Sikiric P. The influence of gastric pentadecapeptide BPC 157 on acute and chronic ethanol administration in mice. The effect of N(G)-nitro-L-arginine methyl ester and L-arginine. Med Sci Monit. 2006 Jan;12(1):BR36-45. Epub 2005 Dec 19. PMID: 16369461.

11. Jelovac N, Sikiric P, Rucman R, Petek M, Perovic D, Marovic A, Anic T, Seiwerth S, Mise S, Pigac B, Duplancie B, Turkovic B, Dodig G, Prkacin I, Stancic-Rokotov D, Zoricic I, Aralica G, Sebecic B, Ziger T, Slobodnjak Z. The effect of a novel pentadecapeptide BPC 157 on development of tolerance and physical dependence following repeated administration of diazepam. Chin J Physiol. 1999 Sep 30;42(3):171-9. PMID: 10707891.

12. Boban Blagaic A, Turcic P, Blagaic V, Dubovecak M, Jelovac N, Zemba M, Radic B, Becejac T, Stancic Rokotov D, Sikiric P. Gastric pentadecapeptide BPC 157 counteracts morphine-induced analgesia in mice. J Physiol Pharmacol. 2009 Dec;60 Suppl 7:177-81. PMID: 20388962.

13. Drmic D, Kolenc D, Ilic S, Bauk L, Sever M, Zenko Sever A, Luetic K, Suran J, Seiwerth S, Sikiric P. Celecoxib-induced gastrointestinal, liver and brain lesions in rats, counteraction by BPC 157 or L-arginine, aggravation by L-NAME. World J Gastroenterol. 2017 Aug 7;23(29):5304-5312. doi: 10.3748/wjg.v23.i29.5304. PMID: 28839430; PMCID: PMC5550779.

14. Chang CH, Tsai WC, Lin MS, Hsu YH, Pang JH. The promoting effect of pentadecapeptide BPC 157 on tendon healing involves tendon outgrowth, cell survival, and cell migration. J Appl Physiol (1985). 2011 Mar;110(3):774-80. doi: 10.1152/japplphysiol.00945.2010. Epub 2010 Oct 28. PMID: 21030672.

Advertising and Marketing by:

This content was marketed by Brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For queries reach out support@brandingbyexperts.com

Disclaimer The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's sales as mentioned above as a source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

This article is sponsored content. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and it does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.



Supplements must be taken carefully and under expert guidance for maximum benefit. Please consult your doctor before starting any supplements to weigh the pros and cons and side effects if any, and especially if you have any pre-existing health condition.