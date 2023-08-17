Biotics 8 Review | The Probiotic Supplement To Change Your Life [Editor's Choice 2023]

The word "bacteria" brings no good connotations to mind.

Nevertheless, this is not true.

The living bacteria living inside the intestine are essential for the smooth digestive function of the organism, balancing the intestinal microflora and being beneficial for the general good health of the person.

Probiotic "good" bacteria are completely "useful" bacteria for the smooth functioning of the organism on many levels.

Probiotics may be received through nutrition (from foods like yogurt, kefir, pickles, soft cheeses), however, that would require a large consumption of these foods (practically impossible).

For this reason, the nutritional supplement industry developed probiotic supplements, to make it easier for every modern person to fully receive the good bacteria needed by their organism every day.

Probiotics restore the normal balance between good and bad bacteria in the gut, preventing serious diseases and disorders of the organism's proper functioning.

In this article/review, we look in detail at such a probiotic supplement receiving positive reviews from its users, showing from its rating, it really works.

Biotics 8 is a natural probiotic supplement claiming immediate benefits for your digestive health and more.

Biotics 8 - Brief Description

Product name: Biotics 8

Manufacturer: WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED

Company Data - Communication

12 Payne Street

Glasgow

G4 0LF

United Kingdom

Contact Phone: +44 203 476 4892

Email: support@biotics8.com

Product Category: Probiotic digestive health supplement for men ONLY

Supplement Form: Capsules

Active bacteria and other ingredients:

● Saccharomyces Boulardii

● Lactobacillus casei

● Lactobacillus rhamnosus

● Lactobacillus plantarum

● Lactobacillus acidophilus

● Lactobacillus paracasei

● Lactobacillus fermentum

● Bifidobacterium longum

● Bifidobacterium breve

● Bifidobacterium bifidum

● Digestive Enzymes

● Chicory root fiber

● Vitamin D

Biotics 8 - Important information:

● All-natural

● Vegetarian-friendly HPMC capsules (much stronger than gelatin capsules)

● Dairy-free

● Soy-free

● Gluten-free

● GMP certified

● Scientifically supported bacterial strains

● Twenty-eight billion (28 000 000) CFUs

● Contains prebiotic elements for the nutrition and survival of the "good" bacteria in the gut

● Made in the United States

● Contains no preservatives

● No storage in the refrigerator is necessary

● Free shipping on all orders

● Cost less than one dollar and thirty cents (1.30) per day

● Economical offer packages for maximum savings

Biotics 8 - Key benefits:

● Strengthens digestive health

● Fights the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

● Increases natural testosterone levels in men

● Enhances mood and psychology

● Improves mental performance



Biotics 8 - Purchase and Price:

● One (1) pack costs USD 64.99

● Three (3) packs cost USD 129.99

● Five (5) packs cost USD 194.99

Money-back guarantee: 60 days

Recommended Dosage: 3 capsules daily

Side effects: Not reported

Official website:biotics8.com

"Probiotic for Men" - What it means

Biotics 8 is a probiotic supplement created by the world-renowned leading company WOLFSON BRANDS to effectively strengthen and improve the digestive health of the modern man.

The natural probiotic supplement Biotics 8 is a daily nutritional supplement supplying the organism with all the necessary probiotic elements needed for its proper digestive function and its general health and function.

By systematically using Biotics 8 anyone (regardless of age) can stimulate the microbiome population and enhance the natural prevention of various serious digestive system problems.

Nevertheless, why is Biotics 8 strictly for men?

Digestive problems are quite common in men, especially as they get older.

A digestive system working smoothly also constitutes a generally healthy and functional organism.

In terms of fitness.

At the level of body weight.

In terms of general health.

At the level of immunity.

On a spiritual level.

Even on a psychological level.

Therefore, supporting the digestive system implies supporting the general health of the man's organism, even on a sexual level.

It is true indeed.

Besides, all this is ensured by Biotics 8 with its specially formulated composition.

With herbs and valuable vitamins, Biotics 8 contributes to the general stimulation of the male organism (certainly, apart from the immediate improvement of its digestive function), while at the same time promoting the natural production of testosterone.

Biotics 8 - Overview

Biotics 8 is a product created by leading company WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED.

This in itself is one of the biggest and strongest guarantees of quality you can have for a nutritional supplement.

Biotics 8 supplement is made with the highest quality ingredients, creating a science-backed ingredient formula delivering real digestive health benefits, even manufactured by experienced staff in FDA-approved facilities in the United States and under GMP regulations.

Biotics 8 ingredient formula contains 10 powerful strains of gut-friendly bacteria, delivering 20 000 000 CFU.

This digestive supplement can provide your organism with the probiotic elements that - unfortunately - you don't get through your diet, and help you "overcome" the digestive disorders plaguing you every day.

In addition, with specially selected ingredients, it also contributes to the support of testosterone levels (which is of the utmost importance... especially as the man gets older).

Finally, it promotes a good gut-brain connection and strengthens the immune system.

Biotics 8, in addition to the valuable live bacteria, also contains vitamin D, beneficial digestive enzymes, and prebiotic fiber from chicory root (so the live bacteria can feed, survive and colonize the gut).

The capsules are made of HPMC (which is much stronger than silicone so the bacteria reach the gut alive and not destroyed by stomach acids) and it is vegetarian friendly.

Something also worth noting about the digestive health supplement for men of all ages, is that it contains only natural, clinically supported ingredients and a high-performance nutritional formula/ holistically free from all kinds of preservatives, artificial flavor enhancers, dairy, gluten, soy and other allergens.

According to the majority of its users, Biotics 8 ensures significant benefits already within the first 48 hours of consumption.

Biotics 8: Active Ingredients

Biotics 8's proprietary blend of the powerful probiotic supplement includes a dynamic combination of 10 live bacterial strains in biotics, along with digestive enzymes, prebiotic fiber and vitamin D.

It supports digestive health and the organism's immunity, promotes good psychology and a healthy body weight, enhances the production of the male hormone testosterone and improves the cognitive functions of the brain.

With more than 20 000 000 CFUs in each daily dose (3 capsules), Biotics 8 is undoubtedly a top selection for every modern man wishing to improve his health as well as his physical condition and look.

Nevertheless, let's look in detail at the ingredients of the supplement [all natural, top quality and clinically supported].

Vitamin D3

By adding vitamin D3 to Biotics 8, the company also aims to effectively improve bone health, as well as immediately boost immunity.

Vitamin D3 while seemingly unrelated to digestive health, is actually indirectly related to it, more specifically as it supports the digestion of some nutrients.

It also fights stress and promotes optimal mood, which (again indirectly) leads to improved digestive function of the organism.

Finally, vitamin D3 supports the natural production of testosterone and works anti-ageing in the male organism.

Ten (10) powerful strains of bacteria

The Biotics 8 formula combines ten (10) powerful and highly effective strains of bacteria, supporting a healthy intestine and smooth digestive function in the most organism-friendly way.

In addition, these powerful bacterial strains fight inflammatory bowel disease and other digestive system disorders.

They act as a natural treatment for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and prevent unnecessary fat accumulation in the intestine.

These live "good" bacteria strengthen the immune system and promote good physical/mental/spiritual health of the person.

They improve his physical condition, enhance wellness, and promote a healthy body weight (with enhanced muscle mass and reduced body fat).

The 10 strains of bacteria included in the Biotics 8 formula are:

● Saccharomyces Boulardii

● Lactobacillus casei

● Lactobacillus rhamnosus

● Lactobacillus plantarum

● Lactobacillus acidophilus

● Lactobacillus paracasei

● Lactobacillus fermentum

● Bifidobacterium longum

● Bifidobacterium breve

● Bifidobacterium bifidum

Prebiotics

Prebiotics are often confused with probiotics.

However, it is something completely different.

Prebiotics - in essence - are the "food" of the probiotics (the live good bacteria).

A quality digestive health supplement combines probiotics with prebiotics in its formula to ensure their survival and healthy growth in the intestinal tract.

The manufacturer of Biotics 8 obtains the necessary prebiotic fibers from chicory roots (Chicory root fiber).

Prebiotics work effectively synergistically with probiotics.

Fructooligosaccharides

Fructooligosaccharides are a class of carbohydrates belonging to the so-called oligosaccharides.

Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) are extracted from various plants and offer many important health benefits.

Their prebiotic quality (due to their abundant fiber) - initially - takes care of feeding the good bacteria to survive and build a healthy settlement in the intestine.

In addition, they effectively fight bad bacteria and promote the balance of the intestinal microflora.

Inulin

You may have noticed in recent years an ingredient added to many foods and that is inulin.

However, have you ever wondered why?

Inulin is an amazing prebiotic fiber (also found as an addition to the Biotics 8 probiotic supplement).

This prebiotic fiber effectively contributes to improving bowel movements, which means immediate relief from constipation, painless and more regular bowel movements, and (certainly) improved digestive health as a whole.

It also helps in weight loss and promotes a healthy lean body.

Biotics 8 uses inulin as it promotes improved calcium absorption and thus healthier bones.

Digestive enzymes

Biotics 8 men's Probiotic Supplement contains three (3) beneficial digestive enzymes supporting intestine health.

They promote the health of the microbiome and help rapidly balance the intestinal microflora.

They fight digestive disorders and help relieve the symptoms of IBS.

These are:

● the lipase

● the amylase

● and protease

The role of these enzymes includes the entire process of food from its consumption to its elimination through the intestinal tract.

Therefore, for probiotics to be truly beneficial and effective, they need the simultaneous consumption of digestive enzymes.

Digestive enzymes are not live like probiotics (which are live bacteria).

They are molecules produced by the digestive tract.

Their action is based on the breakdown of proteins, carbohydrates and fats received from the food consumed, promoting the absorption of nutrients and the elimination of "waste" substances.

Therefore, the organism remains healthy and functional.

Digestive enzymes promote this function of breaking down food in a unique way and extremely quickly.

They help alleviate food intolerances, as well as various food allergies and sensitivities.

They are also used as a treatment to manage some serious conditions such as celiac disease and cystic fibrosis.

Biotics 8 - Why should a man select/prefer it?

The probiotic supplement Biotics 8 is everything the male organism needs to stay healthy and function properly daily, despite the stress and "poor" nutrition.

Besides, it is one of the few supplements with such an enhanced ingredient formula, with ten (10) different bacterial strains yielding twenty billion (20 000 000) CFUs (Colony Forming Units) per daily dosage, an undoubtedly reliable selection for every man today.

WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED know very well how difficult it is to be a busy man, with endless stress to deal with every day and at the same time having to take care of your diet for a healthy organism and a lean/muscular body.

That's why he created Biotics 8.

Biotics 8 - How do the 10 bacterial strains work?

L.Acidophilus: Fights the symptoms of IBS, infections and digestive disorders of all kinds.

L. Casei: Prevents diarrhea, constipation and various infectious digestive disorders.

L-Paracasei: Improves bowel movements.

L.Rhamnosus: Protects the digestive system from IBS.

L.Plantarum: Improves digestion.

L-Fermentum: Prevents gas and fights bloating.

B-Longum: Maintains the balance of microflora in the intestines.

B. Bifidum: Strengthens the body's immunity & prevents infectious digestive diseases.

B.Breve: Works against obesity by helping the immediate immune response. Promotes a healthy body weight.

S.Boulardii: Prevents diarrhea.

Biotics 8 - The most important benefits for a man

The results of Biotics 8 are obvious, a fact attested by its hundreds of users around the world.

Nevertheless, let's see just some of the most important benefits gained by using it.

Improved Digestive Function

Probiotics balance the intestine microflora, creating healthy colonies of good bacteria that can fight infection and benefit the digestive process.

Improved Mood

Probiotics (like in the case of Biotics 8) tend to use ingredients that help improve a person's mood, boost their psychology and fight stress (which is one of the biggest enemies of digestive health).

The so-called "hormone of joy" (serotonin) is mostly produced in the intestine.

The increased levels of serotonin - in addition to improved mood - offer significant benefits for improving sexual drive/quality and quantity of sleep/ and certainly the person's daily life.

Improved sleep quality

As mentioned earlier, the probiotics of Biotics 8 contribute (among other things) to the improvement of the person's sleep.

Actively fighting the anxiety and stress experienced by a person in his daily life, they promote a healthier & restful sleep that will allow universal rejuvenation of the organism (body and spirit).

Healthier Prostate

Prostate health deteriorates as the years go by, with problems becoming much more frequent and severe, especially as men pass their fifties (50s).

According to research, taking probiotics is also beneficial for prostate health.

It helps him stay healthy and functional, even in old age.

Biotics 8 (a probiotic specially designed for men) actually prevents benign prostatic hyperplasia by enhancing the natural production of testosterone.

It also contributes to the drastic reduction of estrogen and delays the signs of male menopause (andropause).

Healthy testosterone levels

Biotics 8 in particular - a probiotic supplement created specifically for men - promotes the organism's own natural testosterone production and drastically delays the signs of ageing.

It also increases libido, enhances sexual performance and fights sexual dysfunctions.

Enhanced fertility

Restoring intestine health offers multiple health benefits and not just digestive health.

It promotes the restoration of fertility hormone levels (such as testosterone) and affects male sperm morphology, motility and fertilizing ability.

Healthy body weight and more effective weight loss

Biotics 8 is a multipurpose probiotic health supplement encourages the organism's metabolic stimulation, improved digestive function and weight loss.

In addition, Biotics 8, by boosting testosterone production, promotes muscle rebuilding in the body and increases body fat burning.

Improved cognitive brain function

Biotics 8 - with enhanced serotonin levels - also aims to improve cognitive functions of the brain and prevent serious diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

It promotes a stress-free life. A more efficient brain functions every day.

Enhanced Immunity

Optimal intestine health also leads to a boost to the immune system.

Biotics 8 can help prevent disease and protect the body from "threats".

Biotics 8 - Purchase - Price

The Biotics 8 supplement can only be purchased through its official website and you will not find it in retail or other online stores.

The supplement is available in the following 3 purchase packages:

● One (1) pack for USD 59.99 with free shipping.

● Two (2) packs + 1 FREE pack for USD 119.99 and free shipping

● Three (3) packs + two (2) FREE packs for USD 179.99 and free shipping

Purchases are backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not satisfied with the product within 60 days, contact the company and you will get your money back (full refund, no questions asked).

Biotics 8 - Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How soon will I notice the benefits?

A: The speed of action of a supplement as well as the ultimate benefits varies among persons.

However - the majority of users of the probiotic Biotics 8 - have noticed positive results for their digestive and general health in just 2 weeks of systemic treatment.

Some people have reported an improvement in their bowel movements even after the first week of use.

If the use of the supplement is combined with a healthy diet, exercise and good sleep, the results are accelerated.

However, to see the positive effect of the Biotics 8 supplement in its full range, systematic use is required for at least 2 months.

Q: Will the use of Biotics 8 cause me gas?

A: No. We know very well that many probiotic supplements create bloat and gas, causing them embarrassment and anxiety.

However, Biotics 8, with its specially designed formula, does not cause gas/creates no stomach discomfort or bloating /and will never embarrass you.

With additional digestive enzymes, it helps to improve digestive function without uncomfortable or annoying symptoms.

Q: Does it need to be stored in the refrigerator?

A: No. The live bacteria of Biotics 8 do not need to be stored in the refrigerator for keeping them alive.

The mixture is perfectly stable on the shelf of your house, in a shady and cool place.

This means you can take your bottle of Biotics 8 with you everywhere, at work, at the gym and even in your suitcase when you travel.

Q: Does Biotics 8 contain live strains of probiotics?

A: Yes, and in fact it is one of the most fortified formulas on the market.

With 10 different top-quality bacterial strains, backed by scientific research, Biotics 8 contributes drastically to improving a person's digestive health and immediately.

Q: How can I tell if the bacteria strains are still alive?

A: By opening a Biotics 8 capsule, you can see if it actually contains live bacteria.

Simply, pour the contents of one capsule into a bowl. Add about 1⁄4 cup whole milk and mix very well.

Then leave the bowl for 24 hours and wait.

If the milk has curdled and becomes like yogurt then be sure you have a supplement with real live, active strains of good bacteria boosting your intestine health.

Q: How do I know I need probiotics?

A: The main indication that your organism needs probiotics is digestive disorders. Irritable bowel, heartburn, bloating, constipation, diarrhea are signs that your digestive system needs support!

Nevertheless, still other symptoms, like sleep problems, bad mood, and even sexual dysfunction, often indicate that it might be a good time to take a good probiotic supplement.

Some more indications that you need probiotics are frequent allergy or asthma attacks, frequent mood disorders, the lowered function of your immune system, as well as the manifestation of various skin diseases (such as acne and psoriasis).

Biotics 8 - Summary

Biotics 8 seems to be one of the most popular probiotic supplements for men.

Especially men over 50 years of age testify many important benefits in their digestive health and not only that.

Biotics 8 supports healthy testosterone levels in the male organism, as the person grows older.

Thus, it effectively strengthens his immune system, his gastrointestinal system and his reproductive system.

In addition, it strengthens the intestine-brain axis and promotes optimal cognitive function.

