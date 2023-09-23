Best Weight Loss Drops To Lose Weight In A Week

Discover nature's secret with our curated list of best weight loss drops, designed to support your journey towards a healthier, slimmer you. Dive in for science-backed solutions!

The daring promotion of fast foods, the high cost of healthy foods, an unforgiving economy that has people working for tens of hours daily, have seen the rise of chronic obesity among Americans in recent years.

It is so rampant that the traditional methods of losing weight are no longer viable. Thankfully, the health and nutrition industries have been working hard to give American's the best weight loss supplements, and diet drops top the list of favorites.

Using natural diet drops for weight loss , it is possible to lose weight fast, and keep it lost for a long time.

Importance of choosing the right diet drops

Medication weight loss supplements can cause side effects such as nausea, constipation, migraines, diarrhea and dizziness. However, in most cases, the side effects are short-lived.

On the other hand, some of the largely uncontrolled over-the-counter weight loss drops can cause serious side effects. This is why you must choose the right diet drops. To help you, look for weight loss drops that:

Are made by a company that spends on Research & Development

Have been put together by a team of nutritionists and medical experts

Have been tested and proven to work without side effects

Are made with ingredients that help with important factors like weight, circulation, pressure regulation, and hormone regulation

Address the core weight gain causes such as hormones, slow metabolism, and others

Help users lose weight healthily and without side effects

Give long-lasting results

Help in energy release

Before you choose the weight loss drops …

Before you order the weight loss drops of your choice, it is very important that you read this write-up to the end.

Not only do we bring you the top five, carefully chosen drops for weight loss, but we have also done serious research into this, have several members of our team use at least one product each, and that is how we have come up with these five, as the best among many.

Here, we bring you up-to-date information on the diet drops. We also bring you supplements that have been formulated using the latest, and safest technologies. The products recommended here contain no fillers, or preservatives, are made from natural sources, and they are cruelty-free.

You will get the most up-to-date information, the most robustly tested and proven supplements.

Top 5 weight loss drops in 2023

With hundreds of drops for weight loss in the market, it took quite some work to narrow them to the best five, which are:

These diet drops are efficient, and they all recommend using a very low calorie diet. This is a dieting protocol that has been developed from the Dr. Albert Theodore William Simeons' 1954 weight loss plan, which was based on the hCG – human Chorionic Gonadotropin hormone.

By arresting the appetite and minimizing the daily caloric intake, your body is activated to raid its fat reserves for metabolism and energy production. But for this to happen, a diet drop such as the Nutravit Diet Drops enhance the secretion of hCG hormone. It enhances fat burn and transfer.

The drops also contain ingredients that prevent the formation of the new fat deposits.

1. Nutravit Diet Drops – Best liquid weight loss in the market

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

The company that makes the Nutravit Diet Drops – Nutravit Labs, has been making different types of health supplements for decades. After the runaway success of their flagship products – the diet drops, they scaled higher to fill a glaring gap in the market, by producing a high quality energy booster supplement called Nutravit Energy.

These drops come with a carefully researched very low calorie diet protocol, that a user must follow keenly to lose weight. It will limit you to consuming 500, 800, or 1200 calories in 24 hours.

The main work of these drops is to suppress the appetite, enhance energy production in the cells and prevent the onset of nausea, dizziness, migraines and other side effects of a VLCD.

The very low calorie diet that restricts you to 500 calories only in 24 hours then creates a high caloric deficit, that the body must fill by burning fat.

Nutravit Diet Drops ingredients

There are more than 20 ingredients in this sublingual weight loss supplement. The most outstanding of them are:

L-Carnitine – It is the amino acid that is largely responsible for increasing the rate of metabolism, so the body can burn fat fast to produce energy.

L-Arginine – This too raises the metabolic rate and enhances the production of Nitric Acid, which helps the blood vessels to relax, lessening the pressure on the heart and the veins.

L-Glutamine – It boosts insulin sensitivity, so there are no spikes that cause havoc to your glucose levels.

Beta-Alanine – Increases the rate at which cells use oxygen. This enhances the rate of cellular metabolism, leading to faster fat burning.

L-Tryptophan - It is a serotonin hormone precursor, improves mood and suppresses hunger pangs.

Panax Ginseng – This prevents fat absorption from the food that you eat, as well as the formation of new fat deposits. It also calms you down.

Garcinia Cambogia – This herbal extract balances out the functions of the body, so that you can operate well even with minimal caloric intake.

Grape seed extract – This is going to stop your body from making new fat deposits. It can also prevent the absorption of fat from the food that you eat.

Rhodiola Rosea – It activates lipase, an enzyme that helps the body to burn fat at a faster rate.

Gymnema Sylvestre leaf extract – This plays the very important role of blocking the sugar receptors. You get less urge to eat during the day.

Grapefruit extract – In addition to regulating the level of hormones in your system, this herbal ingredient helps the body to flush out the free radicals. It has also been shown to help with weight management.

Other ingredients include Fucoxanthin extract, African Mango extract, Green Tea Extract, Raspberry ketone, Coleus Forskohlii root, capsicum annuum extract, L-Ornithine, and Chromium picolinate.

Pros Cons Vegan-friendly, cruelty-free and free of side effects Requires strict adherence to the VLCD Developed after serious clinical studies Comes with recommended diet protocols and recipes 90-day money-back guarantee

Where to buy and price

You can only buy this product on the Nutravit Labs official website . This is a good thing because there are no risks of getting a counterfeit. The price of one bottle is $59.00, but they offer fantastic bonuses. For instance, if you order two bottles, you get a third one free of charge. If you order three bottles, you get two free of charge.

User reviews and ratings

I came across your supplement when the HCG diet drops I was using were pulled off the market. I am so pleased with your diet drops because they work better than the ones I was using in the past. Angela. Edmond, Oklahoma.

I am recommending these weight loss drops to my family. I want them to enjoy the same benefits I have reaped from it. I am 10KG down now! Maureen. Boise, Idaho.

I love my Nutravit Diet Drops. My only regret is that I didn't find them earlier, considering how long I have struggled with weight. Andy H. NYC, New York.

Final thoughts

Nutravit Diet Drops is a tested and proven weight loss supplement that is absorbed fast, raises the metabolic rate, and boosts energy. You have to use it with the Nutravit very low calorie diet program. You can also take it with the Nutravit Energy Boost , to keep your energy levels high all the time.

2. Omni Drops – Best diet drops with HCG hormone

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Omni Drops are the brainchild of Omnitrition, a Nevada-based company that has been meeting the weight loss needs of its customers for decades. They have an array of phone numbers to use to contact them for various things, and this makes their customer support super friendly.

Omnitrition makes a long line of health products targeted at athletes, fitness freaks, the usual man or woman or even a mom who wants to whip her body back into shape after delivering.

One of their top sellers is the Omni Drops Diet Drops, which can help one lose weight, even when it is a matter of medical urgency.

However, please note that the price for one bottle of Omni Drops Diet Drops is too high. If you want far more effective and pocket-friendly drops, get the Nutravit Diet Drops .

Omni Drops Diet Drops ingredients

It contains the HCG hormone itself, in different strengths like 3, 6, 12, 30, and 60 times. If you have severe obesity, you might want to try the highest strength one. The HCG hormone kick-starts the release of fat cells and their transfer to the mitochondria for breakdown.

These diet drops also contain Vitamin B-12 in similar strengths to the HCG hormone. The Vitamin B-12 is very important for converting the food you take to glucose and other types of fuels that the body uses for energy.

Mag-Phos and Nat-Phos have also been included in the same strengths as the HCG hormone, that is, in 3, 6, 12, 30, and 60 times. Mag-Phos is very good for delaying fatigue, which is what you need when you are on a low calorie diet.

The Nat-Phos enhances the absorption of nutrients, and fat, from the food that you take.

Pros Cons Great customer support It is costly Comes with recipes and diet program Not much information about money-back guarantee Easy to use, and long shelf life It actually helps you lose weight fast

Where to buy and price

We recommend you get the Omni Drops Diet Drops from the official website, although it is also available on marketplaces such as Amazon. One bottle of 120ML costs $93.85. You can also get in different packages, although there is no information about discounts even if you order more bottles.

User reviews and ratings

I am very happy with these drops. I am on my 7th day and I have already lost 5 pounds. I intend to use them and the diet plan until I attain my goal weight. Nelia, Alabama.

I have used these diet drops in the past, but this time around, the taste is different. I got them from Amazon, while the previous ones were from the company directly. I would give them a scale of three out of ten. Harry, New York.

I have experienced nausea and bloating the last few days, but it now seems to be subsiding. I think I will keep taking them, and stay on the diet protocol. Ally D, California.

Final thoughts

The best thing about Omnitrition is that they care about their customers so much. You can reach out to them if you need any assistance. These diet drops must be used with the very low calorie diet to start burning fat.

3. Anumed Diet Drops: Best homeopathic weight loss drops

The Anumed Diet Drops are formulated with real HCG hormone, and amino acid ingredients that give them the potency to burn fat, suppress the appetite, release smooth energy and boost your circulatory, mental and hormonal health.

These weight loss diet drops are made by Anufit, a nutritional company that is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Anumed diet drops are just one of their many products. They also manufacture stevia, skincare products and others.

Anumed Diet Drops ingredients

Homeopathic HCG – It is included in different strengths, so you could ask your doctor what strength you are best-suited to. The drops come with IntleHCG in 6, 12, 30, or 60 times. The benefit of supplementing this hormone is that it activates the release of fat from their deposit areas, raises metabolic rate, and does much more.

L-Arginine – This amino acid boosts the metabolic rate, and the rate of fat burn. It also boosts the presence of Nitric Acid, which relaxes the blood vessels for easier flow of nutrient and oxygen-rich blood.

L-Ornithine – It is going to boost your mental stamina, which is important because going on the very low calorie diet brings many sudden changes in the body.

Acetyl-L Carnitine – It has many benefits in the body, one of them being improved endurance when working out, boosts fat burning for energy production.

It also contains Stevia leaf, natural flavors and purified water for taste.

Pros Cons Preserves the muscle mass It is costly It enhances skin health Made in high quality facilities in the USA It detoxifies the body

Where to buy and the price

Order a bottle of Anumed Diet Drops from the official Anufit website for $82.16. There is free shipping for all orders above $50.

User reviews and ratings

I love the fruity flavor of this product and yes, I have already lost 4 pounds, and I am just on my third day of taking it. I am on their low calorie diet too, where I have restricted myself to 500 calories a day. Cynthia L, Seattle.

I feel this Anumed supplement for weight loss is too overpriced, as there are cheaper options out there. But I like its results, so I would give it three stars out of five. Shish, Los Angeles.

I loved this weight loss supplement. My sister was so impressed and now, she is on her second bottle. Would buy this again! Chris H. Reno.

The verdict

The Anumed Diet Drops have won the hearts of many people due to their effectiveness and flavor. However, they seem a bit overpriced, as compared to Nutravit Diet Drops and Nutravit Energy Boost , which cost way less and give the same, if not better results.

4. Pounds and Inches Diet Drops: Natural weight loss formula

True to their name, the Pounds and Inches Diet Drops will help you shave off those extra pounds and cut inches from your waistline.

A company called Dirobi that is based in Orem, in Utah, makes these diet drops. As the owner – Dave Sherwain says in the introductory video on their website, Dirobi is committed to helping you stay healthy, at any age.

If you are obese, you want a product that can help you lose weight fast, yet healthily and safely. That is why you need to try the Pounds and Inches Diet Drops by Dirobi.

Ingredients

These diet drops have been formulated with high quality ingredients from natural sources. These include:

Chromium GTF, which works together with insulin to break down carbohydrates. It also controls the blood sugar levels.

L-Carnitine has the overall benefit of boosting the rate at which the body breaks down lipids to produce energy and reduce the fat deposits in your body.

L-Glutamine works by suppressing hunger pangs because it makes you feel fuller for longer. It helps to reduce cravings for foods.

Other ingredients include L-Ornithine, L-Arginine, and a few inactive ingredients.

Pros Cons It is very affordable Results delay for some people It is sold with a strict calorie diet Plenty of information on the website 100 percent money-back guarantee

Where to buy and price

It is available on Amazon.com, but it is best to order from the Dirobi website. One bottle of 60ML costs $32.77. You can also download the diet plan from their website.

User reviews and ratings

I cannot believe that in 30 days only, I have lost 17 pounds. I highly recommend this supplement for anyone dealing with chronic weight. Nicki J, Arizona.

The first two weeks of using this product saw me lose weight fast, but after that it slowed down some. I am grateful. Gerald L, Florida.

I used to crave sweet things too much, but not anymore after I started using the Pounds and Inches weight loss drops. Judy C, Wyoming.

The verdict

These are high quality diet drops for weight loss. However, unlike what we saw with Nutravit Diet Drops where every user lost between 1.0 and 2.0 pounds a day, the results for Pounds and Inches Diet Drops are not very consistent, so you might have to use it for a few months in a row. Make sure you use the diet plan that you can download on their website to help you lose weight fast.

5. Lipo Drops Diet Drops

Once you start using the Lipo Drops Diet Drops, you could easily put your weight problems behind you. This supplement boosts the metabolism, the fat melt rate, immunity, and circulatory health.

This weight loss formula is packaged by Dr. M.J Collier from Atlanta. Therefore, you can buy it with confidence, knowing that it has been put through the strictest clinical trials.

Lipo Drops ingredients

This supplement is packed with many natural ingredients. Together, they make a formidable force that attacks fat from all angles.

Here are some of them:

L-Methionine – It helps to regulate different functions in the body, including metabolism.

L-Carnitine – It boosts the release of energy from the cells, of course by boosting metabolism in the mitochondria. This helps to keep you full of energy all day long.

Inositol – It is very important for regulating the blood sugar levels and in return, it controls hunger pangs and cravings for sugars.

L- Ornithine – It can delay the onset of physical fatigue, boosts weight loss, and it helps you to sleep better at night.

Maca - Boosts the energy levels so that you can go on with your daily activities even though you will be on a very low calorie diet. It also boosts your sexual energy drive.

Rhodiola – It helps with anemia, relieves stress, anxiety, and depression. It also boosts your energy levels.

The other active ingredients include Choline, Pyegeum Africanum, Niacin, Chlorine chloride, GABA, and Vitamin B12.

Pros Cons It reactivates the metabolic rate The two-dropper dosage can be too much Some users enjoy fast weight loss results Has a bitter taste It prevents depression, stress, and anxiety Releases smooth energy through the day

Where to buy and the price

You can buy the Lipo Drops Diet Drops from Amazon.com, Walmart, or from the official website. One bottle of 60ML costs $59.99. They say they offer 100 percent money-back guarantee and when you subscribe to their mailing list, you will get a 10 percent discount from your first order.

User reviews and ratings

I am a mom and a teacher, so I have no time to work out at all, and I am so happy I found these weight loss drops. In 30 days, I lost 13 pounds. Barbara S, California.

I lost 10 pounds in the first week of using these diet drops and the diet plan. I have never felt so proud of myself, considering that I have struggled with weight since childhood, and now I am 41 years old. Aileen W, Arkansas.

I got my confidence to order my Lipo Drops Max when I learned that the person behind them is a doctor. Now on my second week, I am impressed, I don't feel hungry or dizzy, and the pounds are going down fast. Josh G, Texas.

The verdict

This product seems to work as advertised, for many people. However, there have been many complaints, especially on Amazon, about the quality of the dropper. It is likely to break, but even if it stays intact, it does not measure the correct dosage, and so on. Hopefully, this will be improved soon.

Understanding weight loss drops

The weight loss drops that we review in this article are pretty simple to understand. For instance, the Nutravit Diet Drops give your body a multipronged approach to weight loss.

Some of the ingredients in the supplement attack the fat deposits directly, effecting the transfer of fat to the cell mitochondria for breakdown.

These supplements also address the root causes of fat gain, such as a sluggish metabolism. By activating the hypothalamus gland that is largely responsible for controlling the circadian rhythms, your body can be on consistent fat burn mode. This ensures that no fat deposits are left intact.

These drops also help in the release of energy and curbing the appetite. You eat less, and at the same time, you will enjoy a smooth and consistent energy release so that you can continue working during the day.

Why weight loss drops are so popular in 2023

The main reason for the soaring popularity of the weight loss drops is their effectiveness at weight loss.

They work fast and if they are rightly administered, there are no side effects. Besides, you do not have to skip work or school because even as they suppress the appetite, they increase energy release in your body.

Here are some of the benefits of using sublingual weight loss drops:

They suppress hunger, so you eat less food during the day

They are sublingual, so they are absorbed fast into the bloodstream

Made of natural ingredients that help with other health issues like blood pressure, heart and liver health, and others

Address the core causes of weight gain

Are used with VLCD – very low calorie diets to brutally cut your caloric intake

They also help to balance the hormones

Users enjoy more energy

Conclusion and Recommendation

These five weight loss drops are the best among many in the market. As you have seen, we have chosen them based on the quality of ingredients, the ease of use and the pricing.

The best one, for anyone, is the Nutravit Diet Drops . Not only will they help you lose up to 2 pounds a day, but they will also help you clean up your eating act.

If you follow the strict diet protocol, you will never go back to unhealthy eating again, even after you are done with the dieting.

The diet drops, and the low calorie diet, are made for people who are too busy to work out. But if you would like to work out regularly, buy the Nutravit Energy and take it alongside the diet drops. You will get more energy to work out longer and harder, and lose weight faster.

