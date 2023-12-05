Partner Content

Introductory note

Synthetic urine kits seem to be increasingly in demand worldwide, and if you think they are only aimed at athletes who want to cheat the doping tests, then you are very wrong.

We all know very well how competitive and demanding the workplace is today.

The daily demands are (really) endless, and stress has become a daily routine.

Many employees (especially in multinationals) turn to the use of cannabinoids to manage their stress (which quite often leads to abuse, with negative effects on their performance).

Many employers now require regular urine testing of their employees to limit such situations.

For this reason, many pharmaceutical companies rushed in and created synthetic urine kits for their customers (to fool the bosses).

The Best 5 Synthetic Urine Tests for 2023

1. Test Clear Urinator - Best Synthetic Urine Test Overall

2. Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit

3. Quick Fix

4. Incognito Belt

5. Sub Solution

Cannabis & Stress

There are many studies today proving the positive effect of cannabidiol (CBD) in reducing anxiety and stress.

These properties of cannabis are linked to its ability to act directly on the brain's serotonin receptors and enhance its production.

Serotonin - also known as the "hormone of joy" - is a very important neurotransmitter regulating not only the individual's mood, but also his social behaviour.

People have been using cannabis for many years to beat stress, to fight their anxieties and phobias, to feel calm and well-being, to have a good and positive mood.

Although the use of cannabis is now legal in some countries (for medical use only), most countries (and certainly also the majority of employers) want "clean" citizens, to avoid extreme episodes and disorders.

As a result, many employees (and candidates for important and stressful jobs) use synthetic urine kits to pass drug tests by fooling lab controls.

Anxiety is undoubtedly the worst (and deadliest) "disease" of our time.

It affects our mood and psychology, but it also seriously affects our overall health (our immune system, cardiovascular system, digestive system, sleep, and cognitive functions).

Scientists sound the alarm: Daily stress is directly related to the occurrence of chronic diseases (with serious effects on the functioning of the organism, even death).

However, are there ways to fight our work stress?

Yes!, there are many natural methods of managing stress, but maybe in some cases they are not enough and we need a little more support.

The non-addictive component of cannabis - cannabidiol (CBD) - is such an extra boost of positive energy and effective stress management.

It helps to better support the mind and body in extremely adverse and stressful situations.

It has proven for a large number of people worldwide today to be the "suitable ally" for calmness and psychological/emotional well-being in difficult, demanding and tiring everyday life.

This is the reason why synthetic urine tests are increasingly in demand worldwide.

Nevertheless, how does stress affect our body?

Stress is part of modern life.

From the morning when we wake up until late at night when we fall back to sleep, it "runs" on us.

Financial obligations, family commitments, work obligations, and in general a bunch of obligations & problems requiring an immediate solution.

We all experience stress at some point in our lives. However, for some people, stress becomes a daily routine, and that's when serious health problems begin.

Chronic stress and anxiety is something completely different from the occasional stress that we will all face at some point in our lives.

It is a serious disease.

It negatively affects the quality of our daily life, depriving us of many calm and happy moments, but also causing serious effects on our health (physical and mental).

Cannabidiol (CBD) has been shown in scientific studies to be a very powerful anti-anxiety treatment.

It interacts with the CB1R cannabinoid receptor and the 5-HT1A serotonin receptor in the brain, thereby actively helping to regulate a person's fear and anxiety behaviors.

Although research from preclinical and clinical studies has proven that CBD is non-addictive and does not cause problems, however, abuse can have serious effects on the health and functionality of the person in their daily life.

This is the most important reason why the biggest companies (top multinationals) around the world force urine tests on their employees.

Various drug detection tests

The detection of drugs in a person's organism can be done in several ways.

Therefore, let's start by clarifying the main chemical in cannabis (known as Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC).

It is the main psychotropic substance of the cannabis plant, successfully isolated in the laboratory in 1964 by Raphael Mechoulam and Yechiel Gaoni at the Weizmann Institute in Israel.

From a chemical point of view, this substance of cannabis is classified as aromatic terpenoid compounds and its main role is to protect the plant from herbivores and pathogenic organisms.

The problem, however, for cannabis users is that this active substance (Tetrahydrocannabinol | THC) can be detected in various parts of the body after special laboratory tests.

In other words, THC is what makes the drug cannabis detectable, even after several days or even several weeks in some cases since the last use.

This prolonged presence of THC in the organism varies from person to person and is usually related to factors such as:

● User's body weight and body fat

● Quantity and frequency of cannabis use

● Drug test sensitivity

● Cannabis detection drug tests

The ways used to detect cannabis in the body include:

● Urine test

● Blood serum tests

● Follicle testing

● Saliva test

Nevertheless, while saliva tests can only detect cannabis use within a few hours of use, urine tests have a much longer detection time range and are therefore the most commonly used method.

Urine Test: The 2 Types of Examination

Today you can find 2 different types of urine tests:

- the immunoassay

- and gas chromatography/mass spectrometry

The urine immunoassay is an efficient method, also affordable, ensuring fast results.

However, there is also a negative side to this type of detection: It may in some cases give false positive results.

In such cases the urine test is rechecked through GC/MS drugs which is a much more accurate method in the results provided.

In any case, it takes longer for the results to come out.

Are there ways to cheat the urine drug test?

For cannabis users - cheating on drug tests - is a constant worry.

As drug testing is usually done by taking a urine sample, the use of fake synthetic urine samples has now become a new trend.

Below, we look in detail at 5 of the most talked about synthetic urine tests on the market.

Here are the factors that led us to select the following 5 products:

● Efficiency

● Reliability

● Ingredients

● Ease of use

● Lifetime

● Price

The Best 5 Synthetic Urine Tests to pass a Drug Test | Critics

#1. Test Clear Urinator

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Test Clear Urinator-Introduction

The market is now full of kits which, with the use of synthetic urine, aim to "cheat" the drug tests.

Therefore, before making a purchase, check the "potentials" of the product, its appeal to the public, and surely its effectiveness.

On the market - unfortunately - there are also many low-level products that can lead you to a resounding "failure" in the drug test.

Test Clear Urinator is a branded product in the category of synthetic urine tests that guarantees the result.

It uses high quality synthetic urine and - using advanced technology - there is no chance of "failing" the test.

This is a high-quality device for producing synthetic urine, extremely useful for any worker who uses cannabis and does not want to lose his job.

Test Clear Urinator is a fake urine maker with no complicated use and controversial results.

It is safe. Effective. Reliable.

Test Clear Urinator is the first choice of users.

Test Clear Urinator - Contents

● Powdered form of real urine obtained from a clear, pure and genuine donor.

● One 60 ml syringe

● 100 ml bag with double port that has attached liquid crystal thermometer with vinyl tubing and clamp

● Silicone heater

● Digital controller

● Blanket for thermal insulation

● Stainless steel rod with attached temperature sensor

● User manual

Test Clear Urinator - Instructions for use

● First open the package and check if all the above items are included.

● Take the powdered urine sample and mix it with warm water (75 to 85 ml).

● Mix very well and pour the mixture into the device.

● For best results try to remove as much air as you can from the device and close it again.

● Put the batteries in the silicone heater.

● Place the insulating blanket and fasten the velcro strap.

● To create the synthetic urine sample look like a real urine sample you should heat it to a temperature of 36 to 38 degrees Celsius (be careful with the temperature).

● Check the temperature of the synthetic urine sample using the stainless steel rod.

● Carefully open the lid of the bag and pour the synthetic urine solution into the laboratory container.

Test Clear Urinator - PROS

● Ensures reliable results.

● It is easy to use and without complex instructions.

● It can maintain the temperature of the urine sample for 4 hours (with only 1 set of batteries).

● Reusable (saves money).

● A rod (stainless steel) is provided to precisely control the temperature of the urine solution.

● Digital controller is available which is computerized for temperature regulation.

● The device is properly sealed/insulated to prevent electric shock.

● A special vinyl tube is provided to transport the synthetic urine.

● There is a special clip to control the flow of the urine sample during the test (so that it is realistic).

● An insulating blanket is provided to prevent the area from being burned by the special heater.

● The Test Clear Urinator is portable and can be worn very discreetly under clothing.

Test Clear Urinator - CONS

● It is somewhat expensive (at USD 189.95), however, unlike other synthetic urine tests it is reusable.

● Batteries must be Duracell only.

● Care must be taken in thermometry of the sample to avoid over dilution.

● Not suitable for emergency situations.

#2. Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit - Introduction

To be completely successful in a drug test, you should have the synthetic urine sample to be used completely similar to a real urine sample (in texture, temperature, smell, color, composition).

However, this is not always simple (as there are many poor-quality synthetic urine tests on the market).

The Urine Simulation With Powdered Urine Kit is a top quality product on the market, manufactured by Test Clear.

The synthetic urine product Urine Simulation With Powdered Urine Kit works to ensure successful urine results in drug tests by taking all precautions and including all relevant necessary ingredients (such as uric acid, bilirubin, etc.) so the synthetic urine sample to be identical to a real human urine sample.

Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit - Contents

● Vial containing real and pure human urine in powder form

● Plastic vial with blue cap for transporting 50 ml of solution

● Temperature measuring strip

● Heater

Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit - Preparation Instructions

● In the vial containing the powdered urine, add clean water up to the edge of the tube.

● Tighten the lid well and then mix the solution very well by shaking the container.

● Attach the temperature measuring strip to the tube.

● You attach the heater to the tube directly opposite the temperature measuring strip.

● Prior to submitting the synthetic urine sample, check that the temperature is between 32 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit - PROS

● Top choice synthetic urine for drug test cheating.

● Totally reliable company.

● Accuracy in results.

● Accurate temperature calculation with the special temperature measuring strip.

● Requires only 45 minutes of synthetic urine preparation for testing.

● The Urine simulation with powdered urine kit synthetic urine powder is made from real human urine free of toxins.

● Heaters are adjusted to achieve normal urine sample temperature without causing discomfort or burning.

Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit - CONS

● Urine Simulation With Powdered Urine Kit is suitable for drug testing.

● Discreet, easily hidden under clothing.

#3. Quick Fix

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Quick Fix - Introduction

Quick Fix is also an extremely popular choice of synthetic urine to pass a drug test (and not risk your job and financial security).

Especially if you have consumed some toxic substance (such as cannabis).

With a huge reputation, the Quick Fix brand of synthetic urine has helped countless people avoid trouble with their employer...or even getting fired!

Quick Fix is a top-quality/top-security/very affordable product (only USD 34.95 for the simple and USD 39.95 for the plus package).

It uses an artificially produced liquid imitating the chemical composition of real human urine with absolute precision.

It is often used in drug testing, medical research, and even to "cheat" employers.

Quick Fix is one of the most well-known brands on the market and has a very good reputation in user reviews.

Quick Fix - PROS

● Official and legal distributor.

● Shelf life of 2 years.

● Fast and reliable results.

● The Quick Fix synthetic urine test has a shelf life of 2 years, so you can always have a pack in your cupboard in case of need.

● It is much more economical than other options.

● Features high quality synthetic urine.

● Easy to use instructions.

● Safe heating in a microwave oven.

Quick Fix - CONS

● Some people reported that they could not heat the product properly and did not have an accurate temperature reading during the test.

#4. Incognito Belt

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Incognito Belt - Introduction

The Incognito Belt is the fourth synthetic urine test selected for you.

A reliable choice with top results (for both sexes).

It contains a case to which the synthetic urine is attached, and heat pads are additionally provided to achieve a physiological temperature in the fake sample.

The temperature strips found in the package are attached on the opposite side and ensure safe and accurate readings.

Incognito Belt synthetic urine is a faithful imitation of real urine and contains all the components of real urine (such as uric acid, urea and creatinine).

Urine is free of toxins and bacteria.

#5. Sub Solution

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Sub Solution - Introduction

This Sub Solution synthetic urine solution is our fifth choice for drug testing that will get you "clean".

It is manufactured by Clear Choice and has been on the market for more than 15 years, and is one of the most popular choices among the consumers.

Sub Solution's synthetic urine is prepared according to the most complex formula, and this is what makes this test stand out from any other on the market.

The complex synthetic urine formula it uses simulates real human urine samples most accurately.

Effective heat control devices are provided in the package for the correct temperature of the sample.

Sub Solution - PROS

● Does not require complicated heating methods.

● It has a complex formula ensuring an accurate imitation of real urine.

● Heat activation powder is provided (simple to use).

● Untraceable and completely reliable.

● More than 15 years in business and with excellent user reviews.

Sub Solution - CONS

● The shelf life is shorter than other tests.

● Short sample submission time (15 minutes) from the preparation of the synthetic urine.

Best synthetic urine tests - Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What types of synthetic urine are available on the market?

A: There are 2 types of synthetic urine available on the market:

● synthetic urine in powder form

● and synthetic urine in liquid form

Q: Should I select liquid synthetic urine or powder?

A: Powdered urine is more popular for 2 very important reasons: It is easier and cleaner to handle during its preparation, and it also has a longer shelf life.

The disadvantage is that - as synthetic urine is in powder form - it requires preparation.

In other words, they have a somewhat more complex and time-consuming process than the corresponding synthetic urine tests in liquid form.

In the case of liquid urine, things are simpler and faster.

The negative of this option is the short life time, as well as the difficulty of hiding liquid urine.

Q: Can synthetic urine be detected in drug tests?

A: Yes and no.

It depends on the product selected by you.

The above 5 synthetic urine products are top-quality and extremely accurate in their results.

