Partner Content

Sleep deprivation among adults has become a severe problem in recent years. Lack of sleep can cause many health concerns, such as anxiety, depression, and obesity. It can also cause accidents and injuries.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, adults should get seven to nine hours of sleep per night. However, many people only get six hours or less. This is because of busy work schedules, family obligations, and other commitments.

There are a few things that people can do to get better sleep. They can create a bedtime routine, limit their caffeine intake, and exercise regularly or consume a health supplement.

A supplement that helps you achieve a long, peaceful sleep cycle might sound very new and exciting. Still, the health industry has dedicated a lot of attention and research to improving a person's sleep.

We looked for the best sleeping pills available over the counter and made a list. Here are the following:

Noocube Sleep Upgrade

DreamZzz Sleep Aid

Beam Dream

#1. Noocube Sleep Upgrade

NooCube's Sleep Upgrade is a natural sleep supplement that reduces stress and anxiety, improves sleep quality, and enhances mental clarity. The ingredients in Sleep Upgrade are solely made to help people achieve optimal sleep every day.

With 0 GMOs and free from chemical additives, the NooCube team has created a safe product for daily use. Natural ingredients such as lavender, essential vitamins, and lemon balm work together to promote relaxation and better sleep. In addition, the Sleep Upgrade formula acts as a nootropic, enhancing mental focus and clarity.

How does it work?

The combination of herbs, minerals, and vitamins is specifically formulated to relax the mind and body, increase natural melatonin production, and regulate circadian rhythm. This three-pronged approach helps ease the process of falling asleep and enhances the overall quality of sleep. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine has conducted studies supporting and opposing the use of melatonin supplements for sleep. However, even the studies in favor of its use caution against relying solely on it. Therefore, a supplement that can effectively induce good quality sleep without over-reliance on melatonin is likely preferred.

Ingredients

“NooCube Sleep Upgrade” is a supplement that combines five active ingredients.

Magnesium Citrate (300mg)

Calcium Carbonate (300mg)

Vita-Algae Vitamin D3 (10mcg/400 IU)

Lemon Balm (600mg)

Lavender 4:1 Extract (125mg; equivalent to 500mg)

Pros

NooCube Sleep Upgrade promises to provide a better sleeping experience by offering the following benefits: faster falling asleep, deeper sleep, reduced stress and anxiety, and improved overall health and energy.

Cons

Some potential side effects associated with NooCube Sleep Upgrade include drowsiness, sedation, headache, upset stomach and digestive symptoms, dizziness, wheezing, and skin irritation. This product is manufactured in GMP-certified and FDA-approved facilities and is suitable for vegans. However, the manufacturers do not provide any additional information regarding dietary or allergen considerations.

Where To Buy NooCube Sleep Upgrade

You can purchase NooCube Sleep Upgrade directly from the NooCube website. Each Bottle of NooCube Sleep Upgrade contains 30 servings (120 capsules). You have the option to buy a one-month supply at the standard price. Alternatively, you can purchase a two-month supply and receive an additional month for free or buy a three-month supply and receive two additional months for free.

Below are the NooCube Sleep Upgrade prices:

One Bottle – $64.99 ($2.17/serving)

Two Bottles (+ 1 Free) – $129.99 ($1.44/serving)

Three Bottles: (+ 2 Free) – $194.99 ($1.30/serving)

#2. DreamZzz Sleep Aid

BrickHouse Nutrition, a Texas-based supplement business, makes this supplement. They also offer several well-known wellness products created by doctors using natural ingredients. We have included this powerful supplement on our list because military personnel and first responders are eligible for a 15% discount on their DreamZzz orders. These groups often experience sleep deprivation and must maximize their limited downtime by getting good-quality sleep.

How does it work?

DreamZzz Sleep Aid is an all-natural supplement that helps users achieve a restful night's sleep. The unique blend of ingredients, including melatonin, valerian root, and chamomile, calm the mind and body, promoting relaxation and tranquility. Melatonin regulates sleep-wake cycles, while valerian root reduces anxiety. Chamomile is known for its soothing properties, which help reduce stress and promote sleep. Together, these ingredients provide a safe and effective way to promote healthy sleep patterns and help individuals wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Ingredients

DreamZzz Sleep Aid is made with 13 main ingredients:

Vitamin B6 (25mg)

Magnesium (40mg)

Zinc (25mg)

Chamomile Flower Extract 1% Apigenin (300mg)

GABA (200mg)

L-Theanine (200mg)

Hops Flower Extract 5:1 (150mg)

Lemon Balm Leaf Extract 4:1 (150mg)

Passion Flower Extract 3.5% vitexin (100mg)

Ziziphus Jujube Fruit Extract 20% Polysaccharides (50mg)

5-HTP (50mg)

Mucana Puririens Seed Extract 15%L-Dopa (50mg)

Melatonin (5mg)

Pros

DreamZzz is a sleep aid that can help you fall asleep faster. It is made with ingredients that promote the release of hormones and neurotransmitters responsible for inducing sleep. In addition, DreamZzz can help calm your body by working on the central nervous system and reducing tension. By lowering stress levels, DreamZzz can help improve the overall quality of your sleep. It may also help increase the duration of your sleep by supporting unbroken sleep, which is essential for good physical and mental health.

Cons

One potential drawback is that prolonged or excessive use of sleep aids like DreamZzz can lead to dependency or tolerance. This means that your body may become accustomed to the sleep aid, and it may require higher doses to produce the same effects.

Another thing to remember is the potential side effects of DreamZzz. While the specific side effects may vary based on the formulation and individual circumstances, common adverse effects of sleep aids include grogginess, daytime drowsiness, dizziness, headaches, dry mouth, and gastrointestinal disorders. To diminish the chances of experiencing side effects, it is crucial to carefully read and follow the directions, including any warnings or precautions mentioned on the product label.

Where To Buy DreamZzz Sleep Aid

DreamZzz is a highly effective sleep aid that can help you with trouble sleeping or staying asleep. To get a good night's rest, simply take two capsules about an hour before bedtime.

Based on numerous reviews, DreamZzz has been reported to help people fall asleep faster, maintain uninterrupted sleep throughout the night, and wake up feeling revitalized without any grogginess. In fact, one reviewer even claimed that this sleep aid was more effective than the prescription medication they were taking.

If you prefer supplement subscriptions, you can enjoy a DreamZzz subscription for $53.96 per month. This way, you won't have to remember to reorder your sleep aids, and you'll never have to go without them thanks to the free shipping within the US, locked-in savings, and out-of-stock protection included. For just $59.95, you can buy a month's worth of supplies in bulk.

#3. Beam Dream CBD

Beam Dream Night-time Powder is a product created to help you have a deep, restful sleep. It contains a distinctive blend of minerals, vitamins, and other natural ingredients, including nano hemp and reishi. When combined with hot water or warm milk, Beam Dream creates a calming ritual to help you unwind at the end of the day.

This sleep-promoting powder is endorsed by Mat Fraser, the 5-time fittest man on earth, and has garnered positive reviews from Maxim and Forbes as a popular choice among both pro and recreational athletes. However, it's important to note that Beam Dream is not just for athletes; it aims to help anyone achieve a better night's sleep./

How does it work?

Beam uses Nano hemp so that you can feel the benefits more effectively. Hemp supports the systems in your body that keep it in homeostasis so you can get better sleep and feel more rested when you wake up. Beam's products are non-addicting and all-natural.

Nano hemp is all about surface area. When you break hemp molecules down into tiny droplets, they expose more surface area. More surface area gives your body an increased ability to absorb it, which allows you to feel the beneficial effects faster and more effectively.

Ingredients

Beam Dream's formula has a short ingredient list, but quality is what matters most. The ingredients are:

Magnesium (from Magnesium Citrate)

Reishi Powder (Ganoderma Lucidum)

L-Theanine

Nano Hemp

Melatonin

Pros

Clinical studies show that 93% of people experience more restful sleep.

High-quality, third-party tested Nano Hemp

A decadent variety of flavors comes in regular and extra strength!

Dream Powder is vegan, gluten-free, and keto-friendly.

No artificial sugars

You can save 20% and never run out by subscribing!

Cons

Dream Powder is pricier than sleep supplements, but it's easily worth it once you see results for yourself.

As with other sleep aid supplements, the best results come when drunk 30-45 minutes before bed, so you have to plan around that.

Where To Buy Beam Dream

You can purchase Beam Dream, a product made by Beam Organics, on their official website. Each container contains 30 servings, where a serving is equal to one scoop. The cost for a single container is $95.00. However, if you subscribe to their monthly program, you can receive a 20% discount, costing $76.00 per container. It's important to note that this product can be pretty expensive, ranging from more than $2.50 to more than $3.00 per serving. You should weigh the advantages of this product and decide if it's worth the cost.

How We Shortlist Best Products

Ingredients

Substances like melatonin, valerian root, and chamomile are recognized for their sleep-inducing properties. So, we emphasize those sleeping supplements that contain such components known for their positive impact on regulating the sleep cycle.

Side Effects

We also think a lot about possible side effects. Considering the adverse reactions reported by users, dosage recommendations, and user testimonials, we suggest supplements with only a few or easily manageable side effects.

Product Quality

We prioritize offerings from reputable brands but recommend their products only after ensuring that the consumers receive reliable and safe solutions to support their sleep needs.

Drug Interactions

We focus on the best sleeping pills and alternative home remedies. We care about people with health issues, so we recommend only those supplements whose ingredients have minimal potential drug interaction.

Ease of Use

We all want things that fit easily into our daily routine. So, we suggest only those supplements that are easy to use or consume.

Overall Customer Experience

We want to suggest things that other people liked and found helpful. We look at feedback to give you a good idea of how the product works in different situations, what ingredients or products might cause issues with other medicines, etc.

How To Choose the Best Sleep Aid For You

Consult a Healthcare Professional

It's always best to follow a doctor's advice and use supplements tailored to your sleep needs and concerns.

Identify the Cause of Your Sleep Troubles

It is vital to go to the underlying causes of your sleep problems and seek treatment promptly.

Consider Natural Remedies and Lifestyle Changes

Consider adjusting your daily habits and trying natural remedies to promote better sleep.

Explore Over-the-counter (OTC) Options

Consider the variety of over-the-counter sleep aids available, but start using them only after understanding their benefits and limitations.

Explore Herbal and Natural Supplements

Regular sleeping pills that you can buy with or without a prescription contain antihistamines that can make you feel sleepy. That's why many seek the best sleeping tablets and alternative home remedies to over-the-counter sleeping pills due to concerns about side effects, dependency, or preference for natural treatments.

Assess Side Effects and Safety

Sometimes, the ingredients of any over-the-counter pills or even natural supplements might cause issues with other medicines, making them dangerous for people with different health problems. Moreover, using sleeping pills or supplements a lot might make your body depend on them, so it's important to talk to a doctor, though most supplements are non-habitat in nature.

Tips For Better Sleep

Stick to a Routine

Establishing a regular and consistent sleep routine as your top priority is crucial. A normal bedtime routine helps to regulate your body's natural sleep-wake cycle.

Review and Adjust

Regularly check your sleep plan and change it if needed based on your changing needs and experiences to sleep better and feel better.

Trial and Monitoring

Start your sleep aid journey with a trial period, closely monitoring how different interventions affect your sleep patterns.

Consider Cognitive-Behavioural Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I)

You can also try CBT-I, a therapeutic approach designed to address and cure persistent sleep difficulties. In the seasons, you'll learn about the fundamentals of sleep, like relaxation methods, a positive sleep environment, how much time you should sleep, or what posture you should follow during sleep to optimize sleep efficiency. Additionally, you'll discover what food or activities you should avoid to fall asleep quickly, etc.

Frequently Asked Questions

What natural sleeping pill is the most effective?

NooCube Sleep Upgrade is the most effective natural sleeping pill. Its formula contains potent vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients that upgrade your sleep quality without potentially risky hormones or stimulants.

Is it okay to take a sleep aid every night?

It would help if you did not take a sleep aid every night. Sleep aids are primarily for temporary sleep issues, like odd work hours, jet lag, or mild insomnia. If you have persistent sleep problems, you should talk to your doctor about finding the root cause and developing a treatment plan.

What else can help me fall asleep at night?

Besides taking natural sleep aids, you can fall asleep faster at night by following a strict sleep schedule, reducing caffeine intake, keeping your bedroom dark and quiet, avoiding electronics before bed, and refraining from naps during the day.

What is the most liked natural sleep aid?

Melatonin is one of the best sleep aids. Your body produces the hormone to signal that it's time to sleep, and melatonin supplements help induce sleep by increasing your body's melatonin levels.

When should I consider prescription sleeping pills?

You should consider asking your doctor about prescription sleeping pills if you have severe insomnia or are experiencing significant distress from lack of sleep. Prescription sleep drugs have potential side effects that could make them unsuitable for older adults, pregnant women, or people with certain health conditions.

Conclusion

Quality sleep is vital for health, but many struggle. Before medications, you can try these supplements besides adopting good habits like limiting caffeine and removing electronics before and during bedtime. Supplements work best with these practices.

You'll get these supplements online in various forms and start anytime. But remember to consider the potential side effects and drug Interactions. Feel free to contact us if you have any queries.

