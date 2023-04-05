Best Over The Counter Stress Relief Pills 2023

Best OTC Stress Relief Pills at a Glance:

Xanapril - light formula, suitable for everyone. Contains 5 natural ingredients exceptionally potent in reducing stress, while supporting other major key areas of brain health as well. Nooceptin - another high-quality and clean stress relief pill. It contains several ingredients which aren't that beneficial for stress reduction, but most of them are. All the nutrients inside its formula are in clinical doses, which makes us give it a thumbs up. Noocube - good for the brain and the immune system. Has a clean and natural formula. However, it contains several underdosed nutrients, therefore, it is not as potent as Xanapril or Nooceptin.

What Does Over The Counter Mean?

Over the counter supplements are dietary supplements that can be bought without a prescription. In other words, you don't need to have a permission from anybody to purchase the product.

While these products may not require a prescription from a doctor or healthcare provider, it is still important to talk to your healthcare provider before taking any over-the-counter supplement. This will ensure that you are aware of any potential risks or interactions with other medications you may be taking.

What Are Stress Relief Pills?

Stress relief pills, also called nootropics or brain supplements work by delivering essential nutrients into your system in order to reduce stress and support your long-term brain health.

The nootropics on our list are mainly beneficial to reduce stress and anxiety levels, but they also support other key areas of brain health such as memory retention, recall, focus, and energy. They are great alternatives to prescribed medication, due to their natural formula.

For the sake of comparison, classic medication pills usually contain chemicals that can be harmful when used consistently in the long run.

Do Stress Relief Pills (Nootropics) Work?

The three nootropics on our list definitely work, and soon you'll see the reasons why.

To determine whether a supplement is worth considering, you must investigate its ingredient formula. It must be free of any harmful fillers, it must be suitable for everyone, and it should have a completely natural formula with no proprietary blends.

Over the years of reviewing products, we came across many different nootropics that are marketed as “stress relief pills that work”, but the reality is completely different compared to the marketing claims of the manufacturer.

Supplements that don't work usually contain bogus ingredients, or use too high or too low dosages. They might also use proprietary blends, which is a major red flag when it comes to any product. A proprietary blends means that the each particular ingredient dosage is hidden, so you are unable to determine whether the ingredients inside are safe and effective or not.

The good news is, we've made the list of best stress relief pills that you can purchase in 2023. They are completely natural, contain only study-backed ingredients in clinical doses, and are supported by many doctors and professionals.

They will not just reduce stress levels, but also support other key areas of brain health that we mentioned above. They are also free of any harmful fillers or proprietary blends.

1. Xanapril - The Best Stress Relief Pill

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

The top nootropic on our list for lowering stress is Xanapril produced by the reputable company SAP Nutrition with excellent customer reviews. This nootropic is brand-new to the market and is made in the US. It comes in capsule form, and one jar contains 90 capsules, which is enough for one month's worth of supply.

Xanapril is marketed as the unique formula combating stress & anxiety. With our careful analysis, we can definitely say that these are not just marketing claims. Xanapril does work, and its whole formula is focused on exactly that; diminishing stress and anxiety.

In addition to providing relief from stress and anxiety, Xanapril also enhances sleep quality, memory, focus, mood, and happiness while protecting brain cells over the long run.

These are only a few of the advantages you should experience after using the product consistently for a while.

About the side effects, you shouldn't be concerned. All of the nutrients in Xanapril are 100% natural, and the dosages are verified by studies, giving you long-term maximum potency and safety.

But, before using this or any other supplement, make sure to speak with your doctor if you have a disease or are taking medication.

This item is over-the-counter, so you don't need a prescription or any other authorization to buy it. Considering the all-natural formula, it is a much safer alternative to prescribed medication that many decide to go for.

Even better, while being much safer, Xanapril will be much more effective than prescribed medication.

Ingredients in Xanapril

You'll soon see why we praise this product so much. In total, Xanapril contains 5 natural nutrients and those are GABA (500mg), Magnesium (16.5mg), Rhodiola Rosea Extract (200mg), Ashwagandha (500mg), and Korean Ginseng Extract (400mg).

It might not seem much, but these are extremely effective at diminishing anxiety and stress as well as improving sleep quality by promoting a calm state. They also provide some other benefits. Let's break down each ingredient so you can learn more about them.

GABA

GABA, or gamma-aminobutyric acid, is an important neurotransmitter that plays a key role in maintaining the balance of brain activity. It helps to reduce stress and anxiety, regulate mood, improve sleep quality and has been linked to improved cognitive performance. As such, it has become an increasingly popular ingredient among quality brain pills on the market.

Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that has been linked to a wide range of health benefits, including improved brain health. It plays a crucial role in the body's production of energy, and studies have found that it can help reduce stress and anxiety levels while improving focus and concentration. In addition, magnesium has been shown to have protective effects on the brain by reducing inflammation, which can lead to better overall mental performance.

Rhodiola Rosea Extract

Rhodiola Rosea Extract contains several active compounds with antioxidant properties that have been scientifically shown to boost brain function and improve mental clarity. In addition, Rhodiola Rosea Extract has been found to reduce stress levels and increase energy levels in those who take it regularly.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an ancient herb that has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years. It has many health benefits, including its ability to improve brain health. Studies have shown that Ashwagandha can help reduce anxiety, improve memory and concentration, and even protect the brain from degenerative diseases like Alzheimer's. This is one of the best nutrients to protect the brain and reduce stress to a significant extent.

Korean Ginseng Extract

Korean Ginseng Extract is a powerful herbal supplement that has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese and Korean medicine. It is known for its ability to improve physical and mental health, as well as boost cognitive function.

Recent studies have revealed that Korean Ginseng Extract has strong neuroprotective properties, which can help protect the brain from damage caused by aging and other diseases. In addition, it has been found to improve memory, focus, and concentration.

Xanapril Pricing

Xanapril can be purchased directly from the official site for the price of $77.00 for a one month worth of supply. It is very expensive, but considering the exceptional value it provides for the brain, it's absolutely worth it in our opinion.

Does Xanapril Have Side Effects?

Xanapril should not cause any side effects unless you have an extremely sensitive stomach. The whole formula is light, clean, and natural, making it suitable for everyone.

Conclusion on Xanapril

Xanapril shouldn't let you down if you're seeking for an all-natural stress relief pill while also improving memory and other aspects of brain health. With its mild but effective formula, it can be used by anyone without having to worry about negative effects. Xanapril deserves a thumbs up from us.

2. Nooceptin

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Another great nootropic for stress and anxiety as well as for other aspects of brain health is Nooceptin. This one contains seven natural ingredients in the correct doses.

With each serving of the supplement, there are 200 mg of citicoline, 200 mg of L-theanine, 400 mg of lion's mane extract, 150 mg of rhodiola rosea extract, 100 mg of ginkgo biloba extract, 150 mg of bacopa monnieri extract, and 200 mg of panax ginseng extract.

Nooceptin is very effective at lowering stress levels because it contains ingredients that are focused primarily on that; Panax Ginseng, L-Theanine, Lion's Mane, and Rhodiola Rosea Extract, all in clinically backed doses. Nooceptin is also widely considered the best nootropic overall in 2023.

If you have other brain problems like memory loss or disorders such as ADHD, the addition of other key nutrients in the formula makes Nooceptin effective for that too.

For those who are looking for a safe stress relief pill without a stimulant, Nooceptin is another promising choice alongside Xanapril.

Let's break down the new ingredients in the formula.

Citicoline

Citicoline is a natural supplement that has been used for decades to support brain health. It is a compound found in the body and is made up of choline and cytidine, two substances that are essential for the proper functioning of the brain.

Citicoline has been studied extensively and has been shown to have numerous benefits for mental health, including improving memory, concentration, focus, and providing protection from age-related cognitive decline.

Its ability to increase energy production in the brain also makes it an effective supplement for those suffering from fatigue or exhaustion.

L-Theanine

L-Theanine is an amino acid found naturally in green tea and certain mushrooms. It has been studied for its potential health benefits, especially its effects on brain health.

Studies have shown that L-Theanine can help improve cognitive performance, reduce stress and anxiety, promote relaxation, and even enhance mood. It has also been found to be beneficial for those suffering from Alzheimer's disease or other neurological disorders.

Lion's Mane Extract

Lion's Mane Extract is derived from a mushroom of the same name and is believed to have a range of cognitive benefits, from improved memory and concentration to enhanced creativity.

Studies suggest that Lion's Mane Extract can help protect brain cells from damage and even help repair them. It also may boost nerve growth factor, which helps support healthy communication between neurons in the brain.

Ginkgo Biloba Extract

Ginkgo Biloba Extract is a powerful herbal supplement that has been used for centuries to improve brain health and cognitive function. It is derived from the leaves of the Ginkgo tree, which is native to China.

The extract is believed to have a wide range of benefits, including improved memory, increased alertness and concentration, reduced anxiety and depression, improved blood flow to the brain, and protection against age-related cognitive decline.

Bacopa Monnieri Extract

Bacopa Monnieri Extract is a natural extract derived from the Bacopa Monnieri plant. It has been used in traditional medicine for centuries and is now gaining popularity for its potential brain health benefits.

Studies have shown that it can improve memory, focus, and cognitive performance. It also has anti-inflammatory properties which can help protect the brain from damage caused by free radicals. It can also diminish stress and anxiety.

Panax Ginseng Extract

This extract has been found to have a number of benefits related to brain health. Studies suggest that it can help improve memory and focus, reduce stress and anxiety, and even protect against age-related mental decline. It may also help boost energy levels and moods, as well as support healthy sleep patterns.

Nooceptin Pricing

Nooceptin can be purchased on the official site for $69.00 for a one-month supply jar.

Does Nooceptin Have Side Effects?

Nooceptin shouldn't cause any side effects unless you are extremely sensitive. Talk to your doctor if you're not sure whether this is the right product for you or not.

Conclusion on Nooceptin

We can only praise Nooceptin and its creators for creating a product with an entirely clean ingredient formula. It is obvious that a lot of time and effort was put into the product, therefore the high price is quite acceptable.

There are certain ingredients inside that aren't actually focused on reducing stress, but the majority of them are.

Overall, regular usage of Nooceptin should improve your long-term brain health and help you wind down.

3. Noocube

The third best stress relief pill on our list is NooCube, manufactured by reputable Wolfson Brands from the United Kingdom. This is another stim-free product, which is a major plus for most people. Noocube is made in the FDA-approved facilities and is claimed to provide you with the following benefits:

Better focus and attention

Quicker processing speed

Stress & anxiety reduction

Less brain fog and fatigue

Eye protection from “screen fatigue”

Improved problem solving skills

Enhanced memory

Most of the customer reviews online were positive. Unfortunately, we were able to find some complaints about the product, mostly on its effectiveness, but the majority of the reviews were positive.

Ingredients in Noocube

These are the ingredients in each serving of Noocube:

● Vitamin B1 - 1,1mg

● Vitamin B12 - 2,5mcg

● Vitamin B7 - 50mcg

● Bacopa Monnieri - 250 mg

● L-Tyrosine - 250 mg

● Cat's Claw Extract - 175 mg

● Oat Straw Extract - 150 mg

● L-Theanine - 100 mg

● Alpha GPC - 50mg

● Huperzia Serrata Extract - 20 mg

● Lutemax - 20 mg

● Resveratrol - 14,3mg

● Pterostilbene - 140mcg

As you can see, Noocube contains several important nutrients that we haven't seen in Xanapril or Nooceptin. Let's break them down!

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient that plays a vital role in keeping our brains healthy. It helps to protect our neurons from damage and supports the production of neurotransmitters which are responsible for carrying signals between nerve cells.

Vitamin B12 also helps to regulate mood, memory, concentration and overall cognitive performance. Studies have shown that deficiency in Vitamin B12 can lead to various neurological problems such as depression, anxiety and dementia.

Unfortunately, B12 is quite underdosed in Noocube. At 2,5mcg per serving, it won't be as effective.

L-Tyrosine

L-Tyrosine is an amino acid that plays a vital role in the production of neurotransmitters, hormones, and other important molecules in the body. It is also known to have a positive effect on brain health and can help improve memory, focus, and cognitive performance.

It can alleviate stress and anxiety, as well as boost mood by boosting the production of dopamine and norepinephrine. [studies]

Cat's Claw Extract

Cat's Claw Extract has been gaining popularity recently due to its potential brain health benefits. This extract is derived from the bark of a South American plant, Uncaria tomentosa, and has been used in traditional medicine for centuries.

It is believed that Cat's Claw Extract can help improve memory, focus, and concentration. Additionally, it may also be beneficial in treating certain neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

Furthermore, studies have shown that Cat's Claw Extract may reduce inflammation in the brain which can lead to improved cognitive function.

Oat Straw Extract

Oat Straw Extract contains a variety of bioactive compounds that have been linked to improved brain health and cognitive performance.

Research has shown that oat straw extract can help improve memory, focus, and concentration while reducing stress and improving mood. Furthermore, it may also help protect against neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Resveratrol

Resveratrol is a potent antioxidant that can reduce inflammation. It is typically found in the skin of black grapes, and is beneficial for overall brain health and immunity.

Pterostilbene

Pterostilbene, a natural compound found in blueberries, has been gaining attention for its potential to support brain health. It is believed to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can help protect the brain from oxidative damage. In addition, research suggests that it may also help improve memory and cognitive function.

Noocube Pricing

Noocube is currently available on the official site for the price of $59.99 for a one-month supply. This is the least expensive option on our list.

Does Noocube Have Side Effects?

Noocube could lead to some minor adverse reactions such as stomach upset if you're extremely sensitive. For most people, it should be completely safe.

Conclusion on Noocube

Noocube is a decent brain pill. It contains all-natural ingredients with no harmful fillers, and that's what makes it stand out from the crowd of many nootropics on the market.

However, there are some issues with the formula; mostly some underdosed nutrients like Vitamin B12 at only 2.5mcg per serving, and L-Theanine at 100mg per serving. That means that these won't be as effective.

Also, too many ingredients in the formula could upset the stomach in sensitive people. But overall, for most people Noocube is a safe stress reliever and a much better alternative than prescribed medication.

Conclusion on The Best Over The Counter Stress Relief Pills

That's it folks, this was our guide to the best OTC stress relief pills that you can purchase today. The winner is Xanapril, with the light formula that is suitable for everyone. At the same time, its formula is exceptionally potent for stress & anxiety reduction. All the ingredients inside are primarily focused on exactly that.

What's also good is that these ingredients will support other key areas of brain health too such as memory, focus, and problem solving skills.

Nooceptin takes place on the second spot. It is another clean & natural stress relief pill, but not all of its nutrients are focused on stress reduction.

Noocube delivers some great nutrients for the brain and for the immune system too. It has a clean and natural formula, making it stand out from the majority of brain supplements. However, due to some underdosed ingredients inside its formula, we had to put it on the third spot. It means it won't be as effective as Xanapril or Nooceptin.

Supplements must be taken carefully and under expert guidance for maximum benefit. Please consult your doctor before starting any supplements to weigh the pros and cons and side effects if any, and especially if you have any pre-existing health condition.