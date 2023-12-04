Partner Content

Best Nootropics At A Glance:

Nooceptin - overall best nootropic, natural ingredients all in clinical doses. The formula is combined with nutrients that cover every single area of brain health. It is used by professionals, athletes, businessmen, academics, and doctors, which speaks volumes about the product. Vyvamind - effective to a significant degree for overall brain health, but its ingredients are primarily focused on stress & anxiety reduction. It contains caffeine. Brain Pill - contains natural ingredients, most of them in optimal doses. However, it uses a filler titanium dioxide, which is classified as a potential carcinogen. The debate whether this one is safe or not is still actual. NooCube - good for overall brain function and contains several antioxidant nutrients that will support your immune system. Unfortunately, it has some underdosed ingredients, which means it won't be as effective as the previous supplements we mentioned.

What Are Nootropics?

Nootropics, also called brain supplements or smart pills, are substances that are intended to improve cognitive function, including memory and focus. They are widely used by students, entrepreneurs, athletes, and professionals. They can be found in a variety of forms, including powders, pills, or softgels. Nootropics have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their potential to enhance mental performance and reduce stress.

If you have spent any time shopping for memory enhancer pills, you have noticed dozens of products on the market. Each product is advertised to improve memory, concentration, and focus. However, choosing the right product can be confusing and often frustrating.

There are many nootropics on the market that are claimed to work, but the reality is different. Thankfully, we've done the work for you and have prepared a list of best natural nootropics that are currently available.

Why Should I Take Nootropics?

Why should you take nootropics? The simple answer is to help diminish brain fog, increase focus, and support overall long-term brain health. Many people nowadays choose to go for classic medication which you need to have a prescription for in order to purchase it.

Nootropics are different. They are over-the-counter, which means that you don't need a permission or prescription to purchase them.

Overall, why we think natural nootropics are worth it is because they are exceptionally safe compared to medication.

When you use prescribed medication for a long period of time (such as Adderall), there is a risk of serious adverse reactions. That does not surprise us, they are full of chemicals.

For the sake of comparison, nootropics that we have on this list are completely natural, contain only nutrients supported by studies all in clinical doses, and are free of any harmful filler ingredients. That makes them suitable for almost everyone.

What To Look For In A High-Quality Brain Supplement?

A high-quality nootropic should contain only premium, natural ingredients in optimal doses. Across the market, we came across many products that are marketed as a powerhouse for the brain, but they don't work at all. That is mostly because they use bogus ingredients, proprietary blends, or have improper ingredient doses.

If the supplement contains a proprietary blend, that is a huge red flag. By putting a proprietary blend in the formula, the manufacturer deprives you of information about the particular ingredient doses. Because of that, you won't have a clue on how effective and safe all the nutrients inside a blend are going to be.

So, a clean formula and natural ingredients in optimal doses should be the number one thing to look for in a quality nootropic. Some of the best ingredients for brain health are phosphatidylserine, rhodiola rosea, bacopa monnieri, panax ginseng, l-theanine, l-tyrosine, citicoline, vitamin B12, and caffeine.

Next, investigate the manufacturer. Is he reliable? Does he have good customer reviews? If so, that is a big plus.

All in all, before choosing the correct product, do your own research on the manufacturer's site to determine whether his claims are accurate.

The following four nootropics are completely natural, contain scientifically-backed ingredients in clinical doses, and are overall great alternatives to medication like Adderall. They offer a great bang for your buck, in our opinion.

Nooceptin - Best Nootropic Overall

The number one best nootropic in 2024 is Nooceptin, and you'll soon see the reasons why. Nooceptin is made by the well-respected manufacturer with excellent customer reviews on the internet, SAP Nutra. This is promoted as an “all-in-one cognitive enhancing product”, helping to support different key areas of brain health including:

Long-term and short-term memory

Neurogensis and neuroplasticity

Stress & anxiety reduction

Easier problem solving & faster mental processing speed

Long-term brain cell protection

Learning, focus, and alertness

While the company states the product will provide quick benefits, it is best to consume it consistently for up to 90 days in order to maximum results. Taking it for more than 90 days is safe too. In fact, if you take it for more than 90 days, Nooceptin should promote further cognitive enhancements.

You shouldn't take Nooceptin if you're under the age of 18.

Nooceptin is made in the USA, offers a fast worldwide shipping and great deals on the official website.

It has great customer reviews. Military personnel, athletes, businessmen, academics, doctors, and adults above the age of 55 are some types of people who experienced major improvement in their brain health with Nooceptin.

From what we've seen so far, it is clear that the manufacturer doesn't skimp on the quality of the product. Nooceptin is made with premium ingredients, with no harmful fillers inside the formula. Let's take a closer look at the ingredients.

Ingredient List

Each serving of Nooceptin (3 capsules) provides you with 200mg of L-Theanine, 200mg of Citicoline, 400mg of Lion's Mane Extract, 150mg of Rhodiola Rosea Extract, 100mg of Ginkgo Biloba Extract, 150mg of Bacopa Monnieri Extract, and 200mg of Panax Ginseng Extract.

In total, there are 7 natural nutrients inside Nooceptin's formula. They are all in clinical doses.

Let's break down each ingredient in the formula so you can see what these do for the brain.

L-Theanine

L-Theanine is an amino acid found in green tea that has been found to be beneficial for the brain. It has been shown to improve mental alertness, reduce stress and anxiety, and even improve cognitive performance. It is also known for its calming effects, which can help people relax and focus on tasks.

In addition, research suggests that L-Theanine may be helpful in treating certain neurological conditions such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. Overall, this is one of the most potent nutrients if you're looking to lower your stress and anxiety levels.

Citicoline

Citicoline is a naturally occurring compound that has been proven to be beneficial for the brain. It is a unique type of nutrient that helps to improve cognitive performance, memory, focus, and overall brain health.

Studies have shown that Citicoline can help boost mental energy and improve learning and recall ability. Additionally, it can also help protect the brain from age-related decline and reduce the risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases.

Lion's Mane Extract

This is another potent nutrient for the brain. This natural supplement is derived from a type of mushroom that has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries.

It contains bioactive compounds that have been shown to have neuroprotective and cognitive-enhancing effects. Studies have shown that Lion's Mane Extract can help improve memory, concentration, and focus while also reducing stress and anxiety levels. It may even help protect against neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Rhodiola Rosea Extract

Rhodiola Rosea Extract is an herbal supplement that has been used for centuries to promote mental and physical health. It is believed to have a range of benefits for the brain, including improving focus and concentration, reducing stress, and alleviating symptoms of depression.

Studies have also shown that Rhodiola Rosea Extract can help improve memory and cognitive function. However, it is primarily potent at reducing depression, anxiety, and stress.

Ginkgo Biloba Extract

Ginkgo Biloba Extract is a natural supplement derived from the leaves of the Ginkgo tree. It has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine to improve cognitive function and treat a variety of ailments.

Recently, it has gained popularity in western countries as an herbal remedy for conditions such as Alzheimer's disease and dementia. In addition to its potential therapeutic benefits, Ginkgo Biloba Extract also provides benefits for the brain by improving memory, concentration, focus and overall mental clarity.

Bacopa Monnieri Extract

Bacopa Monnieri Extract is a natural herb that has been used for centuries in traditional Ayurvedic medicine. It is known as a powerful brain tonic, providing various cognitive benefits such as improved memory, focus and concentration.

Additionally, Bacopa Monnieri Extract has been shown to have positive effects on mood and anxiety levels. We like the addition of this nutrient in Nooceptin. Bacopa is one of the best ingredients for brain health and function.

Panax Ginseng Extract

Panax Ginseng Extract has been shown to have numerous benefits for the brain, including improved cognitive performance, enhanced mental clarity, and increased alertness. This extract is also known to reduce stress and anxiety levels and improve overall mood. Additionally, it can help improve memory and concentration

So, Does Nooceptin Work?

Without a doubt, Nooceptin works and it will help to protect your brain long-term if you use it consistently. The mixture of premium nutrients and a clean formula is what makes this product stand out from the rest of nootropics on the market.

Does Nooceptin Have Side Effects?

Nooceptin shouldn't cause any side effects. However, if you're taking medication or if you're unsure whether this is the right product for you or not, talk to your doctor before starting to consume it.

How Should I Take Nooceptin?

The manufacturer recommends taking 3 Nooceptin capsules daily for the maximum results.

Cost

Nooceptin costs $69.00 for monthly supply on the official website. It can only be purchased directly from the manufacturer's site. While it is quite expensive for some people, it provides an overall best bang for your buck. The price is reasonable considering that the manufacturer put a lot of effort into formulating this product to be of a high quality and suitable for everyone.

Conclusion

For everyone who is forgetful, has bad focus, low energy levels, and other brain issues, Nooceptin is a powerhouse that won't leave anyone disappointed. Sure, it's not a magic pill that will work instantly, but with consistent usage, it will boost brain health to a substantial degree.

Most customers state that they experienced significant improvement in focus, memory, and processing speed within the first month of using Nooceptin.

After 3 months, most users experience drastic improvements in memory recall and retention. They also feel significantly less anxious and more focused.

Overall, due to a high-quality formula and great customer reviews, Nooceptin deserves a thumbs up from us.

Order Nooceptin Here

2. Vyvamind - Best for Energy and Lasting Focus

Another highly potent alternative to prescribed brain health medication is Vyvamind. Vyvamind's formula is primarily focused on diminishing stress, anxiety, and fatigue due to its calming ingredients. It is potent at other key areas of brain health too, but not like Nooceptin.

Unlike Nooceptin, Vyvamind comes with a stimulant caffeine, which some people might prefer.

The good news is, Vyvamind is made by the same manufacturer SAP Nutra. As we have previously seen, SAP Nutra ensures that each product they make is of a superior quality and suitable for everyone.

Just like Nooceptin, Vyvamind is made in the USA, offers a fast worldwide shipping, and has great deals on the official site. Vyvamind is also rated as a strong adderall alternative, aiding in lasting attention and energy when you need it most.

Let's take a look at the benefits. According to the manufacturer, Vyvamind should help you with:

Increased focus and clarity

Boosts motivation and mood

Boosts drive

Alleviates stress & anxiety

Burnout protection

Long-lasting effects

Let's take a look at the ingredients inside.

Ingredient List

With 1 capsule of Vyvamind, you get:

2.5mg of Vitamin B6

50mcg of Vitamin B12

300mg of L-Tyrosine

200mg of Citicoline

150mg of L-Theanine

75mg of Caffeine Anhydrous

As you can see, the formula is a bit different than in Nooceptin. There are less ingredients, and the ones that are inside are primarily focused on making you feel more focused and less stressed and anxious overall. Don't get us wrong; Vyvamind contains one of the best formulas we've seen so far in the nootropic industry.

Clinical ingredient doses, all-natural formula, no proprietary blends, and no harmful fillers are the reasons for that.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 is an essential vitamin for the human body, and its benefits for the brain are numerous. It helps to improve cognitive function, reduce stress, and improve mood. It also plays a role in the production of neurotransmitters, which are important for healthy brain functioning. Vitamin B6 is found in many foods such as meats, fish, eggs, legumes, nuts and seeds.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient to boost energy and combat fatigue, according to Examine.com. This powerful nutrient also helps to improve memory and concentration, as well as reduce the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Vitamin B12 is also important for the production of neurotransmitters, which are responsible for sending signals between nerve cells in the brain. In addition, it helps to protect against oxidative damage caused by free radicals, which can damage cells in the body.

L-Tyrosine

L-Tyrosine is an amino acid that plays a key role in the production of neurotransmitters, hormones and other important molecules in the body. It has been found to have numerous benefits for the brain, such as improving focus and concentration, reducing stress and anxiety, and improving overall cognitive function. Furthermore, it can also help to improve mood and reduce fatigue by boosting norepinephrine and dopamine. [studies]

Caffeine Anhydrous

Caffeine is naturally found in tea, coffee, and cocoa beans, but it can also be produced synthetically. It has been shown to improve alertness, focus, memory, and reaction time. Additionally, it can help reduce fatigue and improve mood. Be careful, this stimulant can cause sleep problems if used at nighttime.

Does Vyvamind Work?

Even though it uses a bit less ingredients than Nooceptin, Vyvamind is still very powerful at supporting long-term brain health due to a combination of different natural nutrients inside. In our opinion, it absolutely works when used consistently.

Does Vyvamind Suppress Appetite And Therefore Help With Weight Loss?

Yes, vyvamind can even help you lose weight through some of its ingredients. For example, L-Theanine can make you feel fuller for longer, while caffeine boosts your metabolism. Therefore, you'll automatically be burning more calories.

Does Vyvamind Cause Side Effects?

Vyvamind is extremely safe and shouldn't cause any side effects unless you have an extremely sensitive stomach. If you're not sure if this is the right product for you, talk to your healthcare provider.

How Should I Take Vyvamind?

You can take 1-2 capsules of Vyvamind per day, depending on your sensitivity levels.

Cost

Vyvamind costs $74.99 on the official website for a container with 60 capsules. If you decide to take 1 capsule a day, one jar should last you for exactly 2 months. That means that a one-month supply costs $37.50.

Conclusion

If you're looking for a safe nootropic with caffeine that will support your long-term brain health and function, and primarily help with focus, stress, and anxiety levels, Vyvamind deserves your attention.

The combination of different natural nutrients inside work magic when used consistently. We like that everything is perfectly clear in the formula; there are no proprietary blends and therefore you know exactly what you're paying for.

Vyvamind can also aid weight loss to some degree.

Order Vyvamind Here

3. Brain Pill Enhancement Complex

Brain Pill takes place on our third spot. It is marketed as “your unfair advantage” nootropic for mood, memory, concentration, and focus. The formula in this product is contained of several different nutrients that we have not seen in the previous two products.

Each package of Brain Pill contains 60 capsules. These should last you for exactly a month if you follow the recommended doses. Let's take a look at the ingredients inside.

Ingredient List

One serving (2 capsules) of Brain Pill delivers the following nutrients:

Vitamin B6 - 5mg

Folic Acid - 400mcg

Vitamin B12 - 50mcg

Pantothenic Acid - 30mg

Cognizin - 250mg

Synapsa - 320mg

L-Tyrosine - 175mg

Phosphatidylserine - 100mg

Ginkgo Biloba Extract - 100mg

Omega-3 Fish Oil Powder - 100mg

L-Theanine - 100mg

Huperzia Serrata Extract - 5mg

Vinpocetine - 5mg

As you can see, all the ingredients in Brain Pill are completely natural, most of them in optimal doses. Some nutrients like Huperzia Serrata Extract are underdosed.

For most people, Brain Pill should be extremely safe and potent at supporting long-term brain function including memory recall, retention, stress & anxiety reduction, and boosting energy levels.

There is one major issue. If you look at the “other ingredients” on the label, you can see that Brain Pill uses a filler called titanium dioxide. According to several studies, this is a potential carcinogen for humans, but the debate about whether it's safe or not still goes on.

Let's take a look at some of the most important nutrients here.

Cognizin

Cognizin is a patented form of citicoline, which we mentioned earlier. It is a naturally occurring compound found in the brain that supports healthy cognitive functions. It has been shown to improve memory and focus, while also boosting energy and mental clarity.

It is also known to help protect the brain from age-related decline and reduce symptoms of stress and fatigue. Cognizin helps keep your brain functioning optimally, so you can stay sharp and on top of your game.

Synapsa

Synapsa is a patented version of Bacopa Monnieri, a powerful Ayuverdic herb that we previously mentioned.

Phosphatidylserine

Phosphatidylserine (PS) is a naturally occurring phospholipid found in the human body, particularly in the brain. It plays an important role in maintaining brain health and cognitive function. Studies have shown that this supplement can improve mental clarity, focus, memory, and even reduce stress levels. Additionally, it has been found to be beneficial for people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

Omega-3 Fish Oil Powder

Omega-3 Fish Oil Powder been shown to have numerous benefits for the brain, ranging from improving cognitive function to helping reduce inflammation. It can even help protect the joints.

Does Brain Pill Cause Side Effects?

Brain Pill Enhancement Complex shouldn't cause any side effects unless you have an extremely sensitive stomach. It is advisable to talk to your doctor before taking any product for the first time.

How Should I Take Brain Pill?

Take 2 Brain Pill Enhancement Complex capsules daily for best results.

Cost

We have found Brain Pill Enhancement Complex to be available on Amazon for the price of $69.95 for a one-month supply.

Conclusion

In comparison to most brain supplements on the market, Brain Pill contains one of the most effective formulas. However, several underdosed nutrients, and a filler titanium dioxide are something we don't like. This would have been a far better product if it had these issues fixed. Overall, if you're looking for a nootropic that features omega-3, this one should work for you.

4. Noocube

The fourth best brain supplement on the list is Noocube, manufactured by Wolfson Brands from the U.K. This is another stim-free product. It is made in the FDA-inspected facilities.

According to the manufacturer, these are some of the benefits you should notice by taking Noocube:

Increased focus and attention span

Less mental stress

Memory boost

Faster processing speed

Reduced fatigue and brain fog

Eye protection from screen related fatigue

Problem solving skills improvement

From what we've seen online, Noocube mostly has positive customer reviews. Unlike Nooceptin and Vyvamind, we were able to find some complaints about the product's effectiveness, but 99% of the time we came across positive testimonials.

What If I Am Not Happy With Noocube?

If you're unhappy with Noocube, you can always return it. The manufacturer offers a 60-day money back program.

Let's take a look at the ingredients inside.

Ingredient List

Each serving of NooCube offers the following nutrients:

● Vitamin B1 - 1,1 mg

● Vitamin B12 - 2,5mcg

● Vitamin B7 - 50mcg

● Bacopa Monnieri - 250 mg

● L-Tyrosine - 250 mg

● Cat's Claw Extract - 175 mg

● Oat Straw Extract - 150 mg

● L-Theanine - 100 mg

● Alpha GPC - 50 mg

● Huperzia Serrata - 20 mg

● Lutemax - 20 mg

● Resveratrol - 14,3mg

● Pterostilbene - 140mcg

The formula in Noocube contains several nutrients that we haven't seen in the previous supplements on our list. These are beneficial for the immune system too.

For example, resveratrol is a potent antioxidant commonly found in the skin of black grapes. It has anti-inflammatory properties, and therefore, it is recommended for everyone in order to support their immune system and brain health.

Pterostilbene

Pterostilbene is a natural compound found in blueberries, grapes and other fruits. It has been studied for its potential to improve brain health and cognitive functioning.

Studies have shown that it can help protect the brain from age-related decline, reduce oxidative stress, and may even help treat some neurological disorders. In addition, it has been linked to improved memory, focus and concentration.

Lutemax

It contains a blend of essential vitamins and minerals that are known to support neurological development, memory, and concentration. Studies have shown that Lutemax can improve mood, reduce stress, and even help with depression.

Huperzia Serrata

Huperzia serrata is a rare plant that has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine. It is known to have a wide range of health benefits, including cognitive enhancement and improved brain health.

Recent studies have shown that this plant can help improve memory and focus, reduce anxiety and depression, and protect against age-related cognitive decline.

Alpha GPC

It is a choline supplement that helps to increase acetylcholine levels in the brain, which can improve cognitive function and memory. Alpha GPC also has antioxidant properties that may help protect the brain from oxidative damage caused by free radicals.

Oat Straw Extract

The extract is derived from the stems and leaves of the oats plant, which contains a variety of nutrients that can benefit the brain. Studies have shown that Oat Straw Extract can help increase concentration and focus while also reducing anxiety and promoting relaxation.

Cat's Claw Extract

Studies have found that Cat's Claw Extract may help improve cognitive functioning, reduce inflammation, and protect against age-related mental decline. It is also believed to support healthy brain aging by promoting the growth of new neurons and supporting nerve cell communication.

Are There Any Issues With The Formula?

Unfortunately, yes. Noocube would have been far better if it replaced some of the nutrients with more potent ones. For example, some of the B vitamins like B1 could have been replaced with phosphatidylserine or citicoline which are overall more potent for memory boost.

Another issue is the low dosage of Vitamin B12 and L-Theanine. With each serving, you get only 2.5mcg of Vitamin B12, which is a crucial vitamin for boosting energy levels.

For the sake of comparison, Vyvamind delivers 50mcg of the same exact ingredient, meaning it will be more effective at improving focus and energy levels.

L-Theanine is at only 100mg per serving, while Nooceptin offers the dosage of 200mg per serving.

Does NooCube Cause Side Effects?

No, with the ingredient and their doses provided, NooCube shouldn't cause any side effects, unless you have an extremely sensitive stomach.

How Should I Take NooCube?

The manufacturer recommends taking 2 capsules of NooCube every day with water, preferably when you wake up. You may take them with or without food.

Cost

NooCube can be purchased on the official website for the current price of $59.99 for a 30-day worth of supply.

Conclusion

Overall, NooCube is a good nootropic. It has a clean formula with natural ingredients, and that's what makes it stand out from most of the supplements on the market.

However, it would have been far more effective if it had higher concentrations of several important nutrients like Vitamin B12 and L-Theanine, as we previously mentioned.

The Final Verdict On The Best Nootropics 2024

That's it ladies and gents, that was our list of best nootropics in 2024.

The winner is Nooceptin, with a clean, safe and natural formula with 7 nutrients that cover all the key areas of brain health. It is not hard on the stomach, which makes it suitable for everyone that looks for a safe and effective way to support their brain health.

Then we have Vyvamind, whose ingredients are primarily focused on relieving stress, depression, and anxiety. Another highly-potent nootropic overall, but this one comes with a stimulant, caffeine. If you don't like stimulants, this one is not for you.

Brain Pill takes the place on our third spot. It contains excellent nutrients for brain health, but some of them are underdosed. It also contains a filler called titanium dioxide, and the debate whether it is safe for humans or not still goes on.

Finally, NooCube is the last nootropic on our list. It is potent to some degree at diminishing brain fog, reducing stress, and anxiety, and supporting overall brain function. However, because it contains some underdosed ingredients, that means it won't be as effective as Nooceptin for example.

If we had to pick which supplement we'd go for, we'd choose Nooceptin. It provides the best bang for your buck overall, and is exceptionally safe when consumed long-term.

We hope that we have helped you make your decision!

