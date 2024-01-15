Partner Content

About RediClinic's Fermented Mushroom Blend

Our diet comprises different things that facilitate the fulfillment of our nutritional needs. While people often resort to chicken, mutton, eggs, and other known food sources, one of them remains underrated. Here, we are talking about mushrooms.

Mushrooms sport one of the richest nutritional properties that can enhance a person's overall well-being by manifolds. However, getting the benefit of mushrooms becomes difficult at times with its selective purchase and cooking responsibilities. Rather, a mushroom powder would be better, right?

What if we tell you that we found one of the best mushroom blend available to make your life easier?

RediClinic brings their amazing Fermented mushroom blend that promises to offer all the goodness of mushrooms alongside other amazing vitamins and minerals. The best part is the product quality, as it contains not one but six different types of premium fermented mushrooms that get organically grown in their full-spectrum condition. In addition, the manufacturers of this unique mushroom blend sport a combination of polysaccharides coming from the mushrooms, modulating our immune system. Don't forget the endless list of vitamins and minerals that spike the effectiveness of these organic mushrooms.

Ingredients of the Product

This unique mushroom powder launched by RediClinic gained immense popularity among consumers due to its unmatched effectiveness. All the advantages come from the stalwart ingredients that go behind its making. Such ingredients genuinely project the soul of the product to ensure that the customers are aware of what they decide to consume. Let us have a look at them;

Vitamin C : Who doesn't know about the importance of Vitamin C? When Covid-19 was at its peak, people realized Vitamin C's relevance in boosting their immune system against the virus. RediClinic's fermented mushroom blend includes a lot of vitamin C to strengthen your immunity against illnesses.

Organic Prebiotic Fiber Blend : The prebiotic fibre blend in this fermented mushroom powder contains a unique combination of organic green tea extract, organic insulin, and organic fermented ginger root. Every component has its unique benefit. Green tea aids in reducing fat among individuals along with insulin, which reduces blood sugar levels drastically. All of these are joined by ginger root, which boosts immunity and is helpful for our body's organs. Together, they add necessary prebiotic fiber to our daily routine for increased mobility and functionality. Their organic source remains the most authentic aspect of this blend.

Organic Immune Blend : Here comes another important and unique organic blend to boost immunity levels in the human body. This unique blend contains (Mushroom Mycelial Biomass Blend and Cordyceps, also known as Cordyceps militaris. Mushroom mycelia biomass blend holds the amazing ability to trigger the functionality of immunity in cells.

This contains a high protein percentage of 40 to 49%, whose amino acid profile is a strong contender to any edible fungus. On the other hand, cordyceps are a part of ascomycete fungi, which enhance our energy and strength levels by manifolds. Besides supporting human immunities, it also betters kidneys' functioning and acts against problems like sexual dysfunction.

Reishi : Also known as Ganoderma Lucidum, reishi is a fungus that features an integral part of this amazing mushroom blend. Though it tastes bitter, it is a sweet addition to your immune system. It has effectiveness in treating Alzheimer's patients, besides normalizing cold issues. In addition, it can act as a defense mechanism against diabetes and cancer.

Himematsutake : Himematsuke is a component that gets heard of less than other components. For those confused, it has a common name called almond mushroom with scientific names like Royal Sun Agaricus and Agaricus Blazei. This "God's mushroom" helps lower appetite levels among humans besides offering emotional stability. This mushroom helps tackle issues like alopecia and weaknesses arising out of chemotherapy. Even for hepatitis and diabetic patients, this serves as a boon. Himematsutake also reverses a few allergic effects.

Shiitake : Here comes another unique mushroom with the scientific name Lentinula Edodes, which has gained popularity as a medicinal variant. The primary use of this mushroom is to reduce the cholesterol levels in an individual's blood, thus maintaining his heart health and keeping heart issues away.

Maitake : Commonly known by its scientific name, Grifola frondosa, Maitake is another unique mushroom variant famous in Asia. It helps treat hypertension among people, besides keeping their blood sugar levels under check.

Turkey Tails : Here comes another unique mushroom variant that derives its name from its appearance. It has a rich storehouse of antioxidants that raise a fortress in your body's immune system to keep away viruses and infections. In addition, Trametes versicolor lowers diabetes levels and propels performance levels amongst athletes by manifolds. Besides keeping bacterial infections at bay, it eliminates any chance of fatigue, thus keeping you energized throughout the day.

Acerola Cherry Extract : Acerola is a small tree or shrub that produces small fruits that resemble cherries and sport a red color upon ripening. This is a boon for people suffering from Vitamin C deficiency. It gives around 40 to 50 times Vitamin C than received from lemons and oranges. Diarrhoea and the common cold are also resolved in this cherry-like medicinal shrub.

Total Beta Glucan : Total beta-glucan is an important part of the organic immune blend mentioned above, which features an integral part of prebiotics. This supports the growth and functionality of the important intestinal bacteria, breaking the food particles and fighting against pathogens. It prevents inflammation and fights against any triggers of colon cancer. Its consumption allows people to get relief from any gastrointestinal problems.

Organic Cassava Maltodextrin: Organic Cassava Maltodextrin houses a rich quantity of potassium, calcium, iron, magnesium, etc. It is a favorable component among people for its low glycemic index and a great immunity booster. It is a great energy source to ensure the fruitful execution of tasks throughout the day. The organic inclusion of this ingredient ensures that there are no added harmful ingredients to rank its effectiveness.

Mechanism of Fermented Mushroom Blend

As one of the best mushroom powders in the market right now, RediClinic's fermented mushroom blend sports lower calories but higher nutrient delivery. This unique mushroom blend works by balancing the radicals in the body to ensure stronger combat against oxidative stress. The presence of beta-glucan polysaccharides targets the body's immunity levels and spikes by manifolds. In addition, the presence of prebiotic fibre in this fermented mushroom blend reaches the intestinal tract to increase the concentration of micro bacteria. Such bacteria are responsible for maintaining proper gut health and ensuring the elimination of pathogens. This keeps the tract safe from infections and inflammations, smoothing the digestive process.

The consumers will start feeling its benefits within a week or two of consumption, and their overall health and immunity system will improve. A meager dose of 2gm per day will allow the body to quickly adapt to this mushroom blend and squeeze out its benefits. The best part of the mechanism is its faster digestion process that allows the best mushroom powder to start its work sooner than expected.

Benefits of the Product

The mechanism of its working characterized by the amazing ingredients is a testimony to the benefits experienced after consuming this mushroom blend. Are you still confused about choosing the product? Well, the following benefits will erase any existing iota of doubt to make you understand the necessity of this product;

Mitigates the Chances of Cancer

One of the unique benefits of this mushroom blend is that it eliminates the chances of cancer or fights against any existing cancer. Seventeen cancer studies conducted between 1966 and 2020 revealed that daily consumption of 18 grams of blended best mushroom powder can reduce cancer risks by 45%. It includes an important component named ergothioneine, an important antioxidant or amino acid that deters or slows cell damage.

Reduces Sodium Intake

Sodium is one of the main reasons for spiking human blood pressure levels. Sodium triggers liquid retention in your blood, leading to increased blood pressure. This mushroom blend offers less sodium than your diet without compromising your daily sodium requirements. A proven reduction of 25% in daily sodium intake promotes better heart health and courtesy controlled blood pressure.

Reduces Body's Cholesterol Levels

Cholesterol is one of the major triggers that cause heart diseases and attacks. Here, this best mushroom powder appears beneficial by reducing the production of bad cholesterol in your body to promote better heart conditions. Thus, you find your key to a better life without worries.

Ensures Better Brain Health and Functioning

For those who do not know, MCI, or Mild Cognitive Impairment, is a major brain issue that triggers language and memory issues. This acts as a precursor to Alzheimer's disease. The consumption of this mushroom blend will prevent any risk of mild cognitive impairment. Studies support this claim that a cup of mushrooms every day reduces the chances of MCI by 50%.

A Natural Source of Vitamin D

There's no need to rely on supplements or sit under the sunlight for hours to make for the vitamin D deficit. RediClinic's unique mushroom blend offers the right dose of vitamin D daily, eliminating any chance of deficiency. This will add more strength to your muscles and bones.

Promotes Healthier Gut and Digestion

One of the stark benefits of consuming this best mushroom powder is to welcome better gut health. Your digestive system starts working better, and you can eliminate the worries of food choices. You can eat whatever you like without worrying about constipation, upset stomach, or indigestion. It promotes the birth of healthy gut bacteria that facilitate the easier breakdown of food consumed and smoother bowel movement.

A Better Immune System

The extensive presence of all the vitamins and minerals vouch for the strong immune system derived from its dedicated consumption. It contains vitamin D, B6, selenium, etc., increasing cell production and promoting better cell health. It also promotes the production of RBCs and WBCs to fight against bacteria, viruses, and inflammation. Increased endurance levels are a testimony to a better immune system.

Cons of Mushroom Powder

The side effects of such an amazing product appear only when an individual engages in unregulated consumption. People should consider seeking medical advice before using such products, as your medical profile might not allow their consumption. Nevertheless, excessive consumption can lead to such side effects;

Some people might experience a dry mouth or itchiness in their body.

For those allergic to mushrooms, this mushroom powder can lead to a distressing situation. Thus, it would be better to avoid it.

Excessive consumption of mushroom powder can do more harm than good to your gastrointestinal condition. Consumers might suffer from acidity, constipation, or diarrhea.

The manufacturers recommend against its consumption with blood thinners or blood pressure tablets. Mushrooms already lower the BP levels, and double concentration can be harmful.

Even for diabetes patients, people must not consume their medicines and this powder together.

Why Choose RediClinic As Your Partner?

While numerous brands have been launched over the years, RediClinic has held onto its name and image in this competitive market owing to its product's proven efficiency and authenticity. Hundreds of mushroom-blended powders are available in the market, but not all can prove their effectiveness and reliability. Here's where RediClinic proves to be different. It has been continuously living up to the industry standards since its inception, with thousands of happy customers across the states. Now, RediClinic is a common name in people's daily diet consumption routine.

RediClinic's mushroom powder sports one of the best advantages through its adaptogenic properties. The presence of cordyceps and reishi ensures that the human body easily adapts to the benefits of mushrooms and other antioxidants. It also helps the human body tackle issues concerning stressors, be it mental or physical. Another important part of RediClinic's mushroom powder manufacturing process is fermentation. Industry experts state that fermenting the mushrooms can propel the compound's bioavailability and concentration.

Lion Mane's mushroom is another integral part of this blended mushroom. It has immense popularity for its cognitive benefits that enhance neurogenerative and neuroprotective properties in the brain.

Besides upholding its product quality, RediClinic goes the extra mile to establish clear communication lines with its customers. The products of this premium brand arrive in an air-tight container, which gets sealed tight to ensure the product's quality and freshness. Moreover, the customers are not required to look for alternative containers to store the mushroom powder. The solid packaging ensures that simply keeping the lid closed while unused will make it sustainable for a long time.

RediClinic contributes to the environment by manufacturing environment-friendly packaging containers and products. Such containers can be recycled and will not add to the existing pollution.

Though the market competition is on the rise, RediClinic finds no difficulty in keeping their ship afloat. Rather, it is steady and progressing handsomely. All the ingredients behind the mushroom powder's making are organic and thus pose no worries of side effects. Consequently, all the products come with a 15-day money-back guarantee, which states that unsatisfied customers can seek a return and refund. All returns initiated within 15 days of purchase will get a complete refund.

The USA is the manufacturing unit for all their products, where they undergo the procedure under strict watch. People do not need to make any extra payments as one-time payment is the option available for the products. This takes off the burden of any additional expenditure.

Testimonials

RediClinic is proud to sport some of the most enthralling testimonials;

Never thought consuming mushrooms could be so easy! RediClinic's mushroom powder is a partner in my daily life. Now, I feel more refreshed without any problem of brain fog.

Kudos to RediClinic's fermented mushroom blend! Now, I do not catch colds that easily. Rather, I find myself the only high-immunity individual among my friends, most of whom have caught cold.

RediClinic's mushroom makes me feel so strong! I can feel my strength increasing while problems of constipation and indigestion have completely vanished. Thank you RediClinic!

FAQs

Is the fermented mushroom powder vegan?

It contains no animal protein and is derived from natural organic sources. It is suitable for all vegans.

Is it safe to consume mushroom powders?

Yes, RediClinic has all the necessary documents and certificates to prove the safety of their product. All the products are safe for human use and free of side effects under controlled consumption.

Does RediClinic have a refund policy?

RediClinic offers a 15-day 100% money-back guarantee for all its products.

Conclusion

It's time that you give yourself the goodness of mushrooms! Consuming this unique mushroom powder will help you think and perform better! Say goodbye to all your immunity and gastric issues with RediClinic's mushroom blend as your partner!

