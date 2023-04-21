Best Mass Gainer For Skinny Guys - Top 4 Weight Gainer Options Explained!

If you're a skinny guy looking to build muscle mass, consider adding a mass gainer supplement to your diet. Mass gainers are typically high-calorie protein powders that can help you pack on muscle and weight when used with a healthy diet and exercise program. However, with so many mass gainers in the market, knowing which one to choose can take time and effort.

Before we dive into Mass Gainers for Skinny Guys, it's important to note that these supplements should never replace whole, nutritious food in your diet. Mass gainers can be a helpful addition to your eating plan, but they should be used with whole foods to ensure you get all the nutrients your body needs to build muscle. When selecting a mass gainer, there are several factors to consider, including:

Caloric Content : Mass gainers are high-calorie supplements, typically containing between 400 and 1,200 calories per serving. However, the exact number of calories varies widely between brands and products.

While fat is an important part of a healthy diet, you'll want to choose a mass gainer that is relatively low in fat. Look for products containing healthy fats, such as MCT or flaxseed, rather than trans fats or saturated fats. Flavor and texture: Let's face it, if you don't like the taste of your mass gainer, you're not going to use it. Look for products with various flavors and textures to find one that suits your taste preferences.

Overall, a mass gainer for skinny guys can be useful for those looking to build muscle mass. By considering factors such as calorie content, protein quality, and flavor, you can find a mass gainer to help you reach your muscle-building goals quickly.

4 Best Mass Gainer Supplements for Skinny Guys

CrazyNutrition Mass Gainer - Best Overall *Editor's Pick*

CrazyNutrition Mass Gainer is a high-calorie protein powder designed to help skinny guys pack on muscle mass. This supplement is designed to be used with a healthy diet and exercise program and can provide an easy way to increase your calorie intake and promote muscle growth.

How does it work?

CrazyNutrition Mass Gainer provides a high-calorie, high-protein supplement that can help increase muscle mass and promote weight gain. This supplement contains high-quality whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and casein protein. In addition to protein, CrazyNutrition Mass Gainer also contains a blend of complex carbohydrates, including sweet potato powder and oat flour, which provide the energy your body needs to power through tough workouts and support muscle growth.

Ingredients in Crazy Nutrition Mass Gainer

CrazyNutrition mass gainer for skinny guys contains various muscle growth and weight gain ingredients. Some of the key ingredients include:

Whey protein isolate: a high-quality source quickly absorbed by the body and provides essential amino acids to support muscle growth and recovery.

a high-quality source quickly absorbed by the body and provides essential amino acids to support muscle growth and recovery. Casein protein is a slow-digesting protein source that sustains amino acids for muscle recovery.

is a slow-digesting protein source that sustains amino acids for muscle recovery. Sweet potato powder : a complex carbohydrate source that provides sustained energy to fuel workouts and support muscle growth.

: a complex carbohydrate source that provides sustained energy to fuel workouts and support muscle growth. Oat flour: another complex carbohydrate source that provides sustained energy and supports growth.

another complex carbohydrate source that provides sustained energy and supports growth. MCT Oil: Coconuts are used to make MCT oil. It increases the body's calorie intake, which it uses as energy when moving heavy weights.

Coconuts are used to make MCT oil. It increases the body's calorie intake, which it uses as energy when moving heavy weights. A blend of Whey Protein: Whey protein extract and concentrate are combined to create the component. It contains many amino acids, promoting muscular growth and quick gains.

Whey protein extract and concentrate are combined to create the component. It contains many amino acids, promoting muscular growth and quick gains. DigeZyme Complex Enzyme: Five enzymes present in the components help with digestion and lessen gastrointestinal discomforts like bloating and flatulence. Amylase, cellulose, lactase, lipase, and protease are some enzymes.

Pros

With 1,250 calories per serving, CrazyNutrition Mass Gainer provides an easy way to increase calorie intake and support muscle growth.

With a mixture of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and casein protein, CrazyNutrition Mass Gainer provides a complete amino acid profile to add muscles to your lean body.

The sweet potato powder and oat flour in CrazyNutrition Mass Gainer provide sustained energy to fuel workouts.

Cons

With 18 grams of sugar per serving, CrazyNutrition Mass Gainer may not be the best choice for those sensitive to sugar or trying to limit their sugar intake.

At around $50 per container, CrazyNutrition Mass Gainer may be more expensive than some other mass gainers on the market.

Benefits

The main benefit of CrazyNutrition Mass Gainer is that it provides a convenient way to surge your calorie intake and promote muscle growth. By providing a high-calorie, high-protein supplement, CrazyNutrition Mass Gainer can help you to achieve your muscle-building goals more quickly and effectively than with diet and exercise alone.

Consumer Review

Consumers using CrazyNutrition Mass Gainer for the past few months are impressed with the results. Many find the taste good, and the high calorie and protein content has helped them pack on muscle mass.

Dosage and Price

The recommended dosage of CrazyNutrition Mass Gainer is two scoops (334g) mixed with 24-32 ounces of water or milk, taken once daily. Following the recommended dosage instructions is important to avoid overconsumption of calories and potential side effects.

As mentioned earlier, CrazyNutrition Mass Gainer is more expensive than other mass gainers, with an average price of around $50 per container. However, this supplement's high-quality ingredients and potential benefits may justify the higher cost for some users.

CrazyBulk Bulking Stack - Strongest Stack in the Market

CrazyBulk is well-known and esteemed in the fitness sector. There is a sizable CrazyBulk group, and these people adore these goods. The CrazyBulk Bulking Stack combines four supplements designed to help users build muscle mass, increase strength, and enhance athletic performance.

The CrazyBulk Bulking Stack is designed to help users achieve their bodybuilding goals more quickly and efficiently by providing a range of supplements that work together to support muscle growth and increase strength. However, it is significant to note that individual results may vary, as with any supplement.

How does it work?

The CrazyBulk Bulking Stack is a mass gainer for skinny guys that supports muscle mass and increases strength. It consists of four supplements: D-Bal, Testo-Max, DecaDuro, and Trenorol. These supplements increase protein synthesis, boost nitrogen retention, support natural testosterone production, and improve muscle recovery.

The CrazyBulk Bulking Stack is designed to help you build muscle and increase strength safely and effectively. Following dosage instructions and consulting with a healthcare professional before using the Stack is important.

Ingredients of Crazy Bulk Bulking stack

D-Bal: This supplement contains whey protein concentrate, isoleucine, valine, leucine, and tribulus terrestris. These ingredients increase protein synthesis and enhance athletic performance.

This supplement contains whey protein concentrate, isoleucine, valine, leucine, and tribulus terrestris. These ingredients increase protein synthesis and enhance athletic performance. Testo-Max: This supplement contains D-aspartic acid, magnesium, zinc, vitamin D3, nettle leaf extract, and ginseng red powder. These ingredients support natural testosterone production, improve athletic performance, and enhance muscle growth.

This supplement contains D-aspartic acid, magnesium, zinc, vitamin D3, nettle leaf extract, and ginseng red powder. These ingredients support natural testosterone production, improve athletic performance, and enhance muscle growth. DecaDuro: This supplement contains wild yam root, panax ginseng root, L-arginine alpha-ketoglutarate, acetyl L-carnitine, L-citrulline, and Tribulus Terrestris. These ingredients increase nitrogen retention, promote muscle recovery, and enhance athletic performance.

This supplement contains wild yam root, panax ginseng root, L-arginine alpha-ketoglutarate, acetyl L-carnitine, L-citrulline, and Tribulus Terrestris. These ingredients increase nitrogen retention, promote muscle recovery, and enhance athletic performance. Trenorol: This supplement contains beta-sitosterol, samento inner bark, nettle leaf extract, and pepsin. These ingredients increase nitrogen retention.

Pros

The Stack is specifically designed to support muscle growth, making it a good choice for those looking to bulk up and build lean muscle mass.

The Stack includes four different supplements, each with its unique blend of ingredients. This can provide a more comprehensive muscle-building approach than a single supplement.

The ingredients in the CrazyBulk Bulking Stack are all-natural, which may be appealing to those who prefer to use supplements with fewer artificial ingredients or potential side effects.

Unlike some anabolic steroids, the supplements in the CrazyBulk Bulking Stack do not require injections, which may make them a more accessible option for some people.

Cons

The price of the Stack may be prohibitive for some individuals, especially when compared to the cost of buying individual supplements.

Although the ingredients in the Stack are all-natural, there is still a potential for side effects, especially if the supplements are not used as directed.

To see results from the Stack, following the dosage instructions and maintaining a consistent workout routine is important. This may require a significant commitment of time and effort.

While the CrazyBulk Bulking Stack can support athletic performance, it is not a magic solution. Still, it requires a healthy diet, regular exercise, and dedication to see results.

Benefits

The CrazyBulk Bulking Stack may offer several potential benefits for building muscle and improving athletic performance. These benefits may include increased muscle mass, improved strength and endurance, faster recovery times between workouts, and improved overall physical performance.

Additionally, the all-natural ingredients in the supplements may provide a safer alternative to traditional anabolic steroids, which can carry a higher risk of side effects. However, it is vital to note that individual results may vary.

The Stack should be combined with a healthy diet and consistent exercise routine to achieve the best possible results.

Consumer review

Many users who have struggled to gain muscle mass were excited to try the CrazyBulk Bulking Stack and noticed a significant improvement in their strength and endurance during workouts. Some stated they saw increased muscle mass, especially in their arms and chest.

Reviews indicate that all-natural ingredients are a big selling point for many as they don't have to worry about harsh side effects or injections.

Some users feel the Stack is pricey and require a serious commitment to taking the supplements and following a strict workout routine. Many users have recommended the CrazyBulk Bulking Stack to anyone serious about building muscle and improving their physical performance. However, one must be prepared to invest time and money in the process.

Dosage and price

The price of the CrazyBulk Bulking Stack differs depending on the retailer and any promotions that may be available. On the official CrazyBulk website, the Stack is currently priced at $179.99. It is important to note that this price may be subject to change and may be different on other retail websites.

As for dosage, taking each supplement in the Stack is recommended according to the specific dosage instructions provided on the packaging.

For D-Bal, the recommended serving size is three capsules per day, to be taken with water approximately 45 minutes after a workout.

For Testo-Max, the recommended serving size is four capsules per day, taken approximately 20 minutes before breakfast.

For DecaDuro, the recommended serving size is three capsules daily, taken approximately 45 minutes before a workout.

Finally, for Trenorol, the recommended serving size is three capsules per day, taken approximately 45 minutes before a workout.

Following these dosage instructions carefully ensures you use the Stack safely and effectively.

CrazyNutrition Tri-Protein - The Best Protein for weight and mass gain

Tri-Protein is a protein powder supplement for use after exercise that promotes muscle development, efficiency, fat reduction, and muscle repair. The recipe provides the precise quantity of protein your body requires to grow muscles. Six distinct protein sources from Tri-Protein are delivered in three stages. Proteins are broken down during each step to give you vitality, strength, and muscle-building ability.

Protein powder is crucial for athletes and lifters to retain lean muscle mass, increase power, and improve healing. Tri-Protein is supported by reliable athletes, exercise experts, and scientific studies. Tri-Protein can help decrease cravings and hunger by making you feel satisfied and full, which lowers calorie consumption.

The formula helps reduce weight by regulating and enhancing metabolic processes that consume fat. The three flavors of the sugary and delectable recipe are available. It is appropriate for vegans and devoid of GMO proteins and fillers. In an FDA-approved facility, all Tri-Protein ingredients are created and scientifically evaluated.

How does it work?

During workouts, the body utilizes nutrients, depleting glycogen stores in the muscles. To regenerate muscles and restore glycogen levels, protein is essential.

Tri-Protein is a powerful protein supplement containing six proteins released in three phases.

In phase one, the body absorbs whey protein isolate and hydrolysate, providing muscle-repair amino acids and fuel.

Phase two introduces whey protein concentrate, milk concentrate, and a blend of digestive enzymes to aid in building, repairing, and recovering muscles without causing digestive issues such as bloating and gas.

Finally, phase three features slower-release proteins, including micellar casein and calcium caseinate, to help reduce hunger and appetite.

Additionally, the digestive enzymes in Tri-Protein help ensure better absorption and digestion of nutrients in the body.

Whey protein also offers protection against muscle damage and injury during intense workouts, allowing for greater endurance and strength during resistance training.

Ingredients in CrazyNutrition Tri protein

Whey Protein Concentrate: It is another type of whey protein that is highly bioavailable, ensuring better absorption of nutrients in the body. It aids in building muscle mass and strength while keeping you feeling fuller for longer periods.

It is another type of whey protein that is highly bioavailable, ensuring better absorption of nutrients in the body. It aids in building muscle mass and strength while keeping you feeling fuller for longer periods. Micellar Casein: It is a slow-digesting protein that provides protein to the body for up to 12 hours. It helps reduce recovery time after an intense workout, preserves lean muscle mass, and makes you feel fuller for longer periods.

It is a slow-digesting protein that provides protein to the body for up to 12 hours. It helps reduce recovery time after an intense workout, preserves lean muscle mass, and makes you feel fuller for longer periods. Milk Protein Concentrate: This is derived from skim milk and is packed with essential nutrients. It stimulates protein synthesis and muscle growth, promotes satiety, and helps recover muscle.

This is derived from skim milk and is packed with essential nutrients. It stimulates protein synthesis and muscle growth, promotes satiety, and helps recover muscle. Calcium Caseinate : It provides the body with amino acids for longer periods, promotes satiety, and supports muscle growth, recovery, and weight loss.

: It provides the body with amino acids for longer periods, promotes satiety, and supports muscle growth, recovery, and weight loss. Whey Protein Hydrolysate: A fast-absorbing form of whey protein promotes faster recovery, muscle growth, and energy. It also helps in weight management by making you feel satiated.

Pros:

Uses digestive enzymes to improve absorption and reduce digestive issues.

Includes slow-release proteins to reduce hunger and appetite.

Helps protect muscles against damage and injury during intense workouts.

Contains no excess sugars, lactose, or fats.

Cons:

It may be more expensive than other protein supplements on the market.

Requires consistent use and a balanced diet to achieve optimal results.

Not suitable for vegans or those with dairy allergies.

Benefits

Tri-Protein is a powerful weight gainer for skinny guys, offering numerous benefits for muscle growth, metabolism, and weight management. Each scoop contains 21 grams of 6 whey proteins that promote protein synthesis for muscle growth and help preserve lean muscle mass during training.

Studies show that consuming proteins like those found in Tri-Protein can burn around 260 calories more than those who don't take proteins, improve metabolism, and suppress appetite.

The supplement supports a three-phase protein release, promotes muscle strength and energy, and helps reduce muscle soreness and fatigue. Additionally, it improves fat burning and promotes the feeling of fullness.

Consumer review

"I've been using Tri-Protein for a few weeks and already see some amazing results. I've always struggled to put on muscle mass and maintain my energy levels during workouts, but this product has made a difference. The three-phase protein release system ensures that my muscles get the right amount of protein at the right time, which has helped me build muscle and reduce soreness after workouts.

I've also noticed a significant reduction in my appetite and cravings, which has helped me control my snacking and stick to my diet plan. Tri-Protein proteins are easily digestible and don't cause bloating or gas, which is a huge plus. Overall, I'm happy with this product and endorse it to anyone looking to improve their muscle mass, energy levels, and appetite control."

Dosage and price

The recommended dosage for Tri-Protein is one scoop (35g) mixed with 300 ml of water or milk, taken daily. Each container of Tri-Protein contains 30 servings, equivalent to 900g of powder.

The price of Tri-Protein may vary depending on the retailer and location, but it typically ranges from $50 to $80 per container. While this may seem expensive, it's important to note that Tri-Protein is a premium product that contains six different types of proteins, digestive enzymes, and essential nutrients.

Tri-Protein is also cost-effective for those seeking an all-in-one supplement to support muscle growth, recovery, and weight management. Overall, the price of Tri-Protein is reasonable, considering the high-quality ingredients and benefits it offers.

Naked Mass

To understand the effectiveness of a weight gainer supplement like Naked Mass, it's important first to break down the mechanism behind weight loss and gain.

Everyone has a Total Daily Energy Expenditure (TDEE), which refers to the number of calories your body burns daily. You can easily calculate your TDEE using online calculators. Once you know your TDEE, you can determine how many calories you must consume daily to lose, gain, or maintain weight.

Consuming less than your TDEE will result in weight loss, while consuming more will lead to weight gain. With this in mind, let's delve into how Naked Mass can help you put on weight and build Mass.

How does it work?

Naked Mass is one of the most loved mass gainers for skinny guys if you want something to help you improve your lean looks. If gaining weight is the objective, you must shop for this product. Your daily caloric consumption will rise by 1250 calories if you add one serving of Naked Mass to your regimen. This is how weight growth occurs. Of course, you must ensure your daily energy expenditure exceeds it.

Ingredients of Naked Mass

Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavored: Two proteins are combined in Naked Mass, the first of which is their brand of whey protein. Whey protein is favored as a post-workout shake because it is absorbed more rapidly than other types of protein.

Two proteins are combined in Naked Mass, the first of which is their brand of whey protein. Whey protein is favored as a post-workout shake because it is absorbed more rapidly than other types of protein. Organic tapioca maltodextrin - This complex carbohydrate provides energy for the body. It is easily digested and helps to support muscle growth and recovery.

This complex carbohydrate provides energy for the body. It is easily digested and helps to support muscle growth and recovery. Organic coconut sugar - This natural sweetener is low in fructose and has a lower glycemic index than regular sugar. It provides a source of energy and helps improve the supplement's taste.

This natural sweetener is low in fructose and has a lower glycemic index than regular sugar. It provides a source of energy and helps improve the supplement's taste. Sunflower lecithin - This natural emulsifier helps improve the supplement's mixability. It is also a source of choline, which is important for brain health.

This natural emulsifier helps improve the supplement's mixability. It is also a source of choline, which is important for brain health. Vanilla flavor - This natural flavoring is added to improve the supplement's taste.

Pros:

Provides a high-calorie and nutrient-dense supplement for individuals who struggle to gain weight through food alone.

Contains a blend of various protein sources, including whey, casein, and egg white, which can promote muscle growth and repair.

Includes healthy fats from sources such as MCT oil and organic coconut sugar, which can provide sustained energy and support overall health.

It is free from artificial sweeteners, colors, and flavors, making it a healthier option than other weight gain supplements.

Offers a range of serving sizes and flavors to suit individual needs and preferences.

Cons:

It may not be appropriate for individuals with lactose intolerance or other dietary restrictions due to the presence of milk-based ingredients.

Some individuals may find the taste and texture of the supplement unappealing.

The high-calorie content of the supplement may lead to weight gain beyond the desired amount if not carefully monitored.

Compared to other weight gain supplements, Naked Mass may be relatively expensive.

It is significant to note that relying solely on supplements for weight gain without making dietary and lifestyle changes may not be effective in the long term.

Benefits

Naked Mass is a weight gainer supplement that offers several benefits for those looking to put on Mass and gain weight. With a blend of high-quality ingredients, including protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats, Naked Mass provides a comprehensive approach to weight gain.

One of the main benefits of Naked Mass is that it helps users meet their caloric needs, which is crucial for gaining weight. Additionally, the supplement is free from artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors, making it a healthier choice than other weight gain supplements on the market.

The protein in Naked Mass promotes muscle growth and recovery, while the carbohydrates provide energy to fuel workouts and replenish glycogen stores. Healthy fats, such as MCT oil, provide numerous health benefits, including improved cognitive function and increased energy. Overall you can consider that it is one of the most suitable products.

Consumer review

I have been using Naked Mass for weeks and am thrilled with the results. I've always struggled to gain weight and build muscle, but this supplement has made a significant difference.

I love that it's made with high-quality, natural ingredients and contains no unnecessary fillers or additives. The neutral flavor makes it easy to mix into my favorite smoothies or oatmeal.

I also appreciate that it's easy to digest and doesn't leave me feeling bloated or uncomfortable like other weight gainers I've tried. I highly recommend Naked Mass to anyone looking to pack some extra pounds and build lean muscle mass.

Dosage and price

The recommended serving size for Naked Mass is two scoops, which provide 1320 calories, 50 grams of protein, and 252 grams of carbohydrates. The serving should be mixed with 24-32 ounces of water or milk and taken in the morning or between meals to increase daily caloric intake.

The price of Naked Mass may vary depending on the retailer, but it typically costs around $70 for an 8-pound container, which provides 11 servings. This may seem expensive, but it's important to remember that Naked Mass offers a high-calorie, high-protein supplement that can replace multiple meals and provide essential nutrients to help you achieve your weight gain goals.

FAQs

What is a mass gainer, and how does it work?

A mass gainer is a supplement designed to help people gain muscle mass and weight. It typically contains a blend of protein, carbohydrates, fats, and other ingredients like vitamins and minerals. Mass gainers give your body extra calories and nutrients to support muscle growth and repair.

Who should use a mass gainer?

Mass gainers are typically used by people who struggle to gain weight or muscle mass, such as skinny guys or hard gainers. They can also be helpful for athletes and bodybuilders who need to consume a lot of calories to support their training and performance.

What is the most important thing to look for in a gainer?

When choosing a mass gainer, you should look for a product that balances protein, carbohydrates, and fats. It should also be high in calories and provide a good source of essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals. You may also want a mass gainer free from artificial additives and sweeteners.

How much mass gainer should I take?

The amount of mass gainer you should take will depend on your individual needs and goals. Generally, you can start with a smaller serving size (e.g., one scoop) and gradually increase as needed. You should also pay attention to the calorie content of your mass gainer and adjust your intake accordingly.

Has anyone ever felt major side effects?

While mass gainers are generally safe, some people may experience side effects like bloating, gas, and stomach discomfort. This can often be mitigated by starting with a smaller serving size and gradually increasing it as your body adjusts.

Conclusion

Mass gainers for skinny guys can be useful for skinny guys looking to gain weight and build muscle mass. They are designed to provide a high-calorie and high-protein intake essential for muscle growth. However, it's important to remember that mass gainers should not be used as a substitute for a well-balanced diet and regular exercise.

When choosing a mass gainer, it's essential to consider the macronutrient ratios, quality of ingredients, and potential side effects. Before starting any supplement regimen, consulting with a healthcare professional and registered dietitian is also recommended.

Supplements must be taken carefully and under expert guidance for maximum benefit. Please consult your doctor before starting any supplements to weigh the pros and cons and side effects if any, and especially if you have any pre-existing health condition.