Best Fat Burners In Canada | Top Fat Burning Weight Loss Pills In 2023

Do you enjoy food and find it difficult to have your diet in order?

Do you like unhealthy snacks and fast foods?

As you are on the run and under stress all day, very rarely there is a chance to have regular meals.

Instead, the use of fattening or sweet snacks on a constant basis, creates additional body fat.

Unfortunately, the pace of life today is the biggest "enemy" of health and body weight.

Most people today (men and women) are forced to follow an unstable and "poor" diet due to their demanding work schedule and the stress experienced in their daily lives.

It is no coincidence that the past century has seen a steep rise in obesity in the Western world.

However, fortunately, this raised awareness among the scientific public and led to solutions.

The world today is much more informed via the internet and is clearly interested in health and wellness, to compensate for the frenetic pace of life.

The nutritional supplement industry has evolved and created a huge range of fat burning and other weight loss products, to help people stay healthy, and at a healthy weight.

Today's article presents the four (4) most popular products on the market for 2023.

Best Fat Burners in Canada, with the best reviews (from men and women of all ages).

1. PhenQ | Top selection for targeted fat burning (ideal selection for everyone)

2. Capsiplex Burn | Top selection for five (5) times more enhanced fat burning even in the most difficult parts of the body

3. Trimtone | Top thermogenic fat burner targeting local fat

4. PrimeShred | Top selection of professional specifications, especially for athletes

Weight loss – An introduction

Do you know what happens to your body when you diet?

How does your body react and how does your mind react when you deprive it of food?

What does stress do to your appetite?

How does stress affect your hormones and how does this ultimately relate to your weight?

What is the role of sleeping in losing weight?

What does a top fat burner do in the body, and why (in some cases) is it necessary to get results?

Food is one of the greatest daily pleasures in our lives.

In the pace we live in - all day running and stress - a favourite meal is a huge pleasure and satisfaction.

This is also the most important reason why we gain weight, however, we cannot deny ourselves a "guilty" pleasure (usually high in calories and no nutrients) offering us joy and satisfaction...

Our minds often think of food, as a "gift", a "reward", or even as a "comfort".

Nevertheless, the point is this: Can one really control the desire for food?"

You know very well this is not a simple matter.

Controlling hunger, as well as the craving to snack, is not an easy task.

It requires tremendous discipline and self-control.

Losing weight is an extremely draining process, whether you're going to lose five (5), or even fifty (50) kilos.

Hormones are related - and in fact directly - to body weight, metabolic rate, appetite, and the body's tendency to store fat in specific fat depots of the body.

In any case, how can you fight this urge to eat and effectively lose weight (and fat from stubborn areas of the body)?

It could be my hormones making me fat?

This can be true.

According to experts, large deviations of hormones from normal levels have a negative effect on the body's metabolic environment.

This, therefore, can lead to unwanted weight gain, as well as an increase in localised body fat (eg. in the abdominal area).

A leading weight loss and fat burning supplement works in a way to effectively suppress appetite, promote accelerated metabolic function and enhance the body's fat burning (even in the inactive phase).

In light of all the above, we have created a list of the best four (4) weight loss supplements in Canada today (2023), the four (4) most powerful fat burners to shed fat and extra kilos.

Well, let's look at them in more detail.

The best four (4) fat burners to select the best for you

1. PhenQ | Top selection for targeted fat burning (ideal selection for everyone)

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

PhenQ – What it is

As mentioned above (and you've surely realized it yourself whenever you've tried to lose some kilos, sometimes it's not enough to just have discipline and perseverance to succeed in losing the extra kilos.

You also need "extra help".

Therefore, it is no coincidence that (of all nutritional supplements) weight loss supplements (fat burners and appetite suppressants) are the most "polarizing”, the most popular, those with the highest demand, regardless of age, gender or fitness.

In fact, PhenQ is the most popular weight loss and fat burning nutritional supplement in Canada today.

A product of the leading company WOLFSON BRANDS LIMITED, PhenQ is a worthy/reliable/effective selection for anyone feeling the need for help in the efforts to lose weight (less or more).

Its powerful formula of ingredients can help you maximize your progress and have more quickly and easily visible changes in your body.

The supplement's 100% natural formula - enriched with powerful thermogenic ingredients - has been created to imitate the action of pharmaceutical Phentermine (the most powerful chemical fat burner available - strictly only - by prescription).

PhenQ – How it works

PhenQ offers a five (5) way action, this being the main reason why the consumers prefer it.

It's not just a fat burner, but a total of five (5) weight loss pills in one (1).

It works against obesity using five (5) different approaches, not leaving room for failure.

Enhances metabolic function and promotes fat burning

Effectively suppresses appetite and overcomes cravings

Strengthens the organism's energy levels and fights the feeling of fatigue

Boosts mood and motivation

Effectively prevents the creation of new fat cells in the body and promotes a stable healthy body weight (no fluctuations).

PhenQ – Why should I trust it as the number one fat burner?

The manufacturer of PhenQ, WOLFSON BRANDS LIMITED, is a giant company, one of the leading names in the world.

A company with more than ten (10) years of know-how and experience, releasing some of the top products on the market.

The company has used some of the most powerful science-backed fat burning and appetite suppressant ingredients, to deliver the (all-natural) results of a chemical fat burning.

PhenQ is the only natural weight loss supplement matching (almost completely) the effects of prescription Phentermine.

It is the "longest-lasting" fat burner and now with a new (even more powerful) formula of ingredients.

PhenQ has thousands of fanatical followers around the world and earns (even after ten (10) plus years since its launch) the most positive reviews.

Company Data – Communication

WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED

12 Payne Street

Glasgow

G4 0LF

United Kingdom

Company number SC638930

PhenQ Ingredients List

PhenQ - Ingredients

Calcium (as Calcium Carbonate) 625 mg

Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate) 80 mcg

α-Lacys Reset (a synergistic combination of alpha-lipoic acid and L-cysteine) 25 mg

L-Carnitine Furmarate 142.5 mg

Caffeine Anhydrous 150 mg

Nopal Cactus fiber 20 mg

Magnesium Stearate 10 mg

Capsicum Extract 8 mg

Sipernat 225 5 mg

Niacin Powder 4.5 mg

Piperine Extract 3 mg

Chromium Picolinate 80 mcg

PhenQ - Main Benefits (unique five (5)-way action)

1. Burns excess fat

The main action of the PhenQ supplement is fat burning, a fact also confirmed by a quick look at its active ingredients.

With α-Lacys Reset combined with Capsimax powder, PhenQ aims to increase the internal temperature of the cells and the metabolic stimulation of the body.

This boost in metabolic rate ultimately leads to enhanced fat loss (even without any physical exercise).

With thermogenesis, body fat in the form of brown adipose tissue is released from the body's fat stores, and converted into useful energy.

Therefore, you don't feel the need to consume fattening carbohydrate snacks to boost your energy and fight fatigue.

2. It reduces the accumulation of fat cells

PhenQ, by adding Capsimax powder to its ingredient formula, "takes off" the organism's metabolic function and maximizes the body's fat loss.

Nevertheless, this is not the only profit you will notice happening.

Its active formula also helps to inhibit the organism's tendency to store fat cells and increase fat.

On the product's official website, you can see detailed scientific evidence confirming its action.

PhenQ can even completely stop the growth of new fat cells in the organism, helping the person to maintain a stable body weight over time.

For this reason, many users continue to use PhenQ also as an aid in maintaining ideal body weight.

3. Reduces cravings and suppresses appetite

For losing weight, it is very important, - to put your body in a "caloric deficit".

This means that the calories received from your daily meals as a whole, should be less than the calories needed by the body for its basic daily functions.

However, crash diets and dietary restrictions often backfire, increasing your appetite and cravings for fattening foods even more.

Nevertheless, with an active and intelligent combination of caffeine, chromium picolinate and nopal cactus, PhenQ manages to achieve results similar to the pharmaceutical Phentermine: immediate active suppression of appetite, feeling of fullness, balanced blood sugar levels and enhanced motivation.

4. Strengthens energy reserves

We already stated that PhenQ uses the body's brown fat to produce energy, making it extremely easier to reduce the calories consumed through meals.

Here is the reason.

The body creates a feeling of hunger to let you know it needs energy.

Carbohydrates are the food offering you immediate energy, unlike proteins requiring more time.

Nevertheless, having guaranteed energy from the burning of the body's fatty tissue, you don't feel such an intense feeling of hunger and cravings during the day.

5. Enhances good mood

One of the reasons most diets fail is "bad psychology" and lack of motivation.

PhenQ, with a natural amino acid (L-carnitine) - ensures calmness, wellness and cognitive support for the user.

PhenQ - Purchase

One (1) pack : USD 69.99 + free worldwide shipping | You save USD 10.00

Two (2) Packs + one (1) Pack free : USD 139.99 + Free Worldwide Shipping | You save USD 100.00

Three (3) Packs + two (2) Packs Free : USD 209.99 + Free Worldwide Shipping | You save USD 190.00

PhenQ – Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are PhenQ users saying?

A: PhenQ is the longest lasting fat burner on the market.

With more than ten (10) years of success, it has gained more than one hundred and ninety thousand (190,000) customers worldwide (men and women).

User reviews of the top fat burner are very positive and confirm what the company claims on its official website.

PhenQ is worth a try.

Q: Should I prefer PhenQ, or PhenQ PM?

A: Both are products of the same company; however, they ensure weight loss with a different "tactic".

Therefore, while PhenQ is designed to work during the day, PhenQ PM is designed to work at night when you sleep.

Thus, caffeine is a key ingredient in PhenQ promoting mental alertness and energy.

On the contrary, PhenQ PM promotes calmness and good restful sleep.

Q: How long can I take PhenQ?

Α: It is important that PhenQ is taken according to its manufacturer's instructions for use.

Overdose can lead to more or less serious side effects.

The duration of the supplement administration, however, varies according to the individual, the body and the final weight loss goal.

For best results it is recommended to take the product for a minimum period of sixty (60( to ninety (90) days.

2. Capsiplex | Top selection for five (5) times more enhanced fat burning even in the most difficult parts of the body

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Capsiplex Burn – What it is

Capsiplex Burn is another top fat burning product created for you by the number one (1) supplement company in the world, WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED.

Although it is a much "newer" supplement (compared to PhenQ's much earlier predecessor), Capsiplex Burn has managed to gain the trust of the consumers and become the "ultimate secret" to a lean, strong, muscular, and mostly healthy body.

With its advanced formulation, Capsiplex Burn promotes energy stimulation, enhanced fat burning and appetite suppression.

In addition, all this while promoting a fully "protected" muscle mass.

Capsiplex Burn is a fat burner extremely popular in gyms.

All lovers of good physical condition and wellness have found in Capsiplex Burn the "absolute ally".

It's a vegan formula designed to target the shedding of excess body fat, without compromising muscle mass.

This top fat burner uses eight (8) specially selected ingredients that (according to scientific evidence) boost the metabolic rate and promote faster weight loss (from body fat, not muscle tissue).

Capsiplex Burn is easy to use and has no side effects at all.

Its "friendly", while, at the same time very active ingredient formula does not contain soy, dairy or gluten.

This makes it suitable even for people with food intolerances.

Capsiplex Burn formula is manufactured to the highest quality and safety standards in an FDA-approved facility and is cGMP certified.

Capsiplex Burn – How it works

Capsiplex Burn is a powerful formula that works in multiple different ways to achieve the ultimate weight loss.

It can, with specially selected powerful ingredients from nature, help you lose weight and tone up your muscles.

This is how Capsiplex Burn works.

"Melts" the fat

When we refer to "fat burner" we mean the Capsiplex Burn.

Capsiplex Burn is a premium fat burner designed to release and burn even the most stubborn fat.

Abdomen, arms, back, buttocks, girth, thighs.

Now you can easily get the shapely body of your dreams.

No more excuses, Start Capsiplex Burn.

Activates metabolism

Metabolism plays a key role in weight loss.

As metabolism differs from person to person, so does each person's weight loss "journey".

With Capsiplex Burn you can "wake up" and "trigger" even the slowest metabolism.

In this way you can, much more simply, faster and more effectively, reach your ideal weight and get the body of your dreams.

Within just twelve (12) weeks (use as recommended by the company), you will notice a significant change in your body structure and weight.

Systemic fat burning will provide you with energy and a good mood.

Ensures energy "charging"

When you follow a diet, you often feel tired, physically and mentally.

With Capsiplex Burn you will not face such a problem.

Its enriched ingredient formula ensures your organism the necessary nutrients and vitamins to be "full" of energy, all day long, from morning until late at night.

Fights cravings

The most effective way to lose weight (and not gaining it back), is to control your cravings and fix your diet.

However, you know very well that this is not easy.

Nevertheless, with Capsiplex Burn it is more possible than ever.

Its formula of ingredients effectively suppresses the appetite and helps you to enter a healthier lifestyle and diet.

Without much effort and without feeling like you're missing out on pleasures.

Effectively protects muscle mass from damage

Capsiplex Burn is the ideal weight loss product for athletes.

It promotes an extreme fat loss in the body, while at the same time protecting the muscle mass from damage.

With this top fat burner, you ensure explosive workouts, full of energy, without putting your muscle mass at risk.

"Explosive" workouts

Losing weight is not a simple matter.

However, keeping your body weight stable within healthy limits, is an even more difficult and demanding process.

With the leading fat burner Capsiplex Burn, you will have much more explosive workouts from the first to the last minute.

You will be full of energy and strength, stamina and motivation.

Why should I select the leading fat burner Capsiplex Burn?

It is a 100% natural product of the highest quality

Uses scientifically backed ingredients of natural origin

It is easy to use

Effectively reduces cravings

Does not use GMOs

It is 100% safe (even for long term use)

Promotes the prevention of muscle damage

Encourages harder workouts

Fights fatigue and the feeling of (physical and mental) exhaustion

Promotes faster weight loss

Enhances motivation

For the first time you will see your abs lined up

Helps you overcome “plateaus”

You can achieve the metabolism of your twenty-five (25) years again

It is very affordable

Offers excellent shopping packages

Capsiplex Burn – Company Data – Communication

Capsiplex Burn - Ingredients

Vitamin B3 (as Niacinamide) 16 mg NE 100 % DV

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine from Pyridoxine HCl) 1.7 mg 100 % DV

Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin) 2.67 mcg 111 % DV

Iodine (from Potassium Iodide) 150 mcg 100% DV

Chromium (from Chromium Picolinate) 170 mcg 486 % DV

L-Tyrosine 800 mg

L-Arginine HCl 500 mg

InnoSlim (standardized to 2.5 % Saponins) (Astragalus membranaceus (root) and Panax notoginseng (root)) 250 mg

Caffeine Anhydrous 200 mg

Capsicum Fruit Extract 10:1 (Camellia sinensis O. Ktze) (equivalent to 760 mg Green Tea Powder) 76 mg

Black pepper Fruit Extract (Piper nigrum) 20 mg

Green Coffee Bean Extract 40:1 (Coffea Arabica L.)(equivalent to 180 mg Green Coffee Powder) 4.5 mg

Capsiplex Burn – Main benefits

“Attacks” even the most stubborn body fat (regardless of the person's total body weight).

Prevents cravings and bouts of overeating.

Boosts the organism's energy levels and fights exhaustion.

Protects lean muscle mass from damage.

Allows for more frequent and more “explosive” workouts.

Stimulates motivation.

Capsiplex Burn - Purchase

One (1) pack : USD 64.99 + free worldwide shipping + sixty (60) day warranty | Starting at USD 74.99

Two (2) Packs + One (1) Pack Free : USD 129.99 + Free worldwide shipping + sixty (60) Day Warranty | From an original price of USD 224.94

Three (3) Packs + Two (2) Packs Free : USD 194.99 + Free Worldwide Shipping + sixty (60) Day Warranty | From a starting price of USD 374.95

Capsiplex Burn - Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I need to change my lifestyle for the leading fat burner Capsiplex Burn to work?

A: No. Capsiplex Burn can deliver results, even without any changes to your lifestyle or diet.

However, in order to have even better results, it would be good to combine it with a muscle strengthening program, as well as with a specially structured diet with increased protein intake.

It is important that your diet leads to a caloric deficit, to force your organism to burn fat for energy production.

Q: What is the Innoslim found in the Capsiplex Burn formula?

A: Innoslim is a proprietary blend of ginseng and astragalus, created to promote the enhancement of adiponectin, an organism hormone promoting fat breakdown in the body.

However, this is not the only reason why Innoslim was selected for the formula of the leading fat burner Capsiplex Burn.

It is a caloric substance that minimizes the organism's need for glucose intake and reduces the absorption of calories.

Innoslim also promotes muscle building and a lean but muscular body full of health and strength.

Q: Is Capsiplex Burn suitable for women too?

A: Certainly, yes.

Capsiplex Burn's premium fat burner formula is suitable (and equally effective) for use by men and women, of all ages and all body weights.

Nevertheless, be careful.

Its use by women during pregnancy or breastfeeding is contraindicated.

3. Trimtone | Top thermogenic fat burner - Targets local fat

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Trimtone – What it is

Trimtone is another top selling fat burner in Canada with very positive customer reviews.

It is a very powerful thermogenic fat burner of the new generation, specially designed for women who find it difficult to lose weight and eliminate the stubborn fat.

Trimtone works effectively and safely, using a scientifically proven blend of ingredients, all one-to-one selected from nature and added in ideal (safe) dosages.

What we really like about Trimtone is that it is a fat burner created by experts and scientists, with the highest safety standards, in an FDA-approved facility and under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) guidelines.

The active ingredients of the leading fat burner have been specially selected to help women balance their hormones and effectively control their appetite.

In addition, they activate their metabolism and turn their body into a "furnace" burning fat non-stop, night and day twenty-four hours over seven days (24/7).

The powerful substances contained in Trimtone are all of natural origin and have been dosed to work perfectly synergistically and deliver maximum slimming benefits, without the risk of side effects.

Trimtone – How it works

Trimtone is a leading new generation fat burning product, consisting of specially selected scientifically supported natural ingredients that support weight loss in a variety of ways.

They suppress the appetite

Trimtone uses the most powerful natural appetite suppressant ingredient, glucomannan.

In this way, it helps to immediately curb appetite and suppress cravings for unhealthy foods.

It therefore helps each woman to adapt much more easily to the diet program selected and to remain consistent with it, with an elevated mood and enhanced motivation.

They activate thermogenesis

The specially selected ingredients of the Trimtone formula promote the organism's natural function of thermogenesis.

In other words, they raise the internal temperature of the cells and "set fire" to the metabolism.

Trimtone's powerful thermogenic ingredients are responsible for generating energy (in the form of heat).

This energy comes from burning excess body fat.

They enhance resting metabolism

Metabolic rate varies from person to person.

It's no coincidence that people of the same body weight following the same diet and exercise program, end up losing weight at a different rate.

Metabolic rate indicates the number of calories burned when the body is at rest.

The higher a person's basal metabolic rate, the more enhanced body fat burning experienced and therefore the greater and faster the weight loss.

Trimtone - Why should I select Trimtone premium fat burner?

It is specially designed for women (of all body weights)

Rated with five (5) stars in over seven hundred (700) user reviews

It is the most powerful female fat burner on the market

The first fat burner on women's list of choice in Canada

Helps balance hormones leading to overeating and cravings

Instantly suppresses appetite

Targets stubborn localized thickness

Boosts energy levels

Fights mental and physical fatigue

Boosts self-confidence

It does not cause any side effects

Company Data – Communication

Trimtone - Ingredients

Caffeine Anhydrous (120 mg)

Green Coffee Extract from Coffea Arabica Bean (100 mg)

Green Tea from Camellia Sinensis Leaf standardized to 50 % Polyphenols (100 mg)

Glucomannan 90 % Fiber from Amorphophallus Konjac Root (100 mg)

Grains of Paradise Seed from Aframomum Meleguata standardized to 12.5 % 6-Paradol (40 mg)

Trimtone - Purchase

One (1) pack : USD 49.99 + free worldwide shipping | Starting at USD 59.95

Two (2) Packs + One (1) Pack Free : USD 99.99 + Free Worldwide Shipping | From an original price of USD 179.85

Three (3) Packs + Two (2) Packs Free : USD 149.99 + Free Worldwide Shipping | From a starting price of USD 299.75

Trimtone – Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Should I combine Trimtone with diet and exercise?

A: It is not necessary, however, clearly, this will enhance and speed up the final results.

Trimtone is not a miracle pill, not some chemical fat burner.

It is a 100% natural nutritional supplement promoting the optimal metabolic function of your organism, so you can (ideally)enjoy a healthier lifestyle and diet.

In fact, Trimtone (as it also contains caffeine) works ideally as a pre-workout supplement.

Q: Is Trimtone suitable for vegans and vegetarians?

A: No. The composition with which the product is marketed to date, is not suitable for vegan diet, as the gelatin capsules used are made from animals.

4. PrimeShred | Top selection of professional specifications, especially for athletes

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

PrimeShred – What it is

PrimeShred is a leading fat-burning supplement for rapid and targeted weight loss, extremely popular among professional athletes and amateur wellness enthusiasts.

The leading fat burner PrimeShred is undoubtedly one of the favorite selections in gyms in Canada.

Men and women select this specific fat burner as it ensures professional results (almost equivalent to an anabolic steroid) completely natural and without side effects.

PrimeShred aims for a stronger metabolism, greater appetite control, and certainlya super-energized body.

Health Nutrition Ltd. (formerly Muscle Club Limited Company) manufactures the supplement produced in a US-based, FDA-approved and GMP certified facility.

PrimeShred – How it works

PrimeShred is a weight loss supplement designed to deliver extreme weight loss benefits in a completely natural (non-chemical) way, by activating hormones, burning fat and "controlling" appetite.

The PrimeShred supplement is designed to work in three (3) main stages:

activates fat burning

enhances the metabolic rate

improves concentration and energy levels

PrimeShred – Why should I trust it?

Made in the United States

Manufactured in FDA-certified facilities

Does not contain GMOs

Does not contain soy

Does not contain gluten

Does not contain dairy

Does not contain any chemical additives

Company Data - Communication

PrimeShred - Ingredients

Vitamin B3 as Niacin (15 mg) 94 % of RDD (Recommended Daily Dose)

Vitamin B6 as Pyridoxine-HCl (1.3 mg) 76 % of RDD

Vitamin B12 as Methylcobalamin (24 mcg) 1000 % of RDD

Vitamin D3 vegan as Cholecalciferol (45 mcg / 1800 IU) 225 % of RDD

Green Tea Extract leaf from Camellia Sinensis standardized to contain 50 % Polyphenols (500 mg)

L-Tyrosine (300 mg)

Rhodiola Rosea sp. root standardized to contain 3 % Salidrosides (250 mg)

L-Theanine (250 mg)

Caffeine Anhydrous (225 mg)

Cayenne Pepper fruit from Capsicum Annum 10:1 Extract (200 mg)

DiMethylAminoEthanol as DMAE Bitartrate (150 mg)

Green Coffee Bean Extract 4:1 from Coffea Arabica (100 mg)

BioPerine® Black Pepper fruit from Piper Nigrum standardized to contain 95 % Piperine (5 mg)

PrimeShred -Main benefits

Activates thermogenesis

Supports a healthy metabolism

Improves energy and focus

Suppresses appetite levels

Improves alertness

Fights stress

PrimeShred - Purchase

One (1) pack : USD 49.99 + USD 3.95 shipping | You save USD 79.01

Two (2) Packs + one (1) Pack Free : USD 99.99 + Free Worldwide Shipping | You save USD 149.94

Three (3) Packs + two (2) Packs Free : USD 149.99 + Free Worldwide Shipping | You save USD 219.92

PrimeShred – Frequently asked questions

Q: How do I take PrimeShred?

A: The administration of PrimeShred Prime Fat Burner is extremely simple.

You simply take three (3) PrimeShred capsules about twenty (20) minutes before the morning meal, every day, on training and non-training days.

Q: How fast will I see results with the leading fat burner PrimeShred?

A: Results may vary from person to person.

Generally, people notice progress within a few weeks of taking the supplement.

Q: Does PrimeShred cause side effects?

A: One of the main reasons why many people select PrimeShred is that it achieves truly extreme benefits … without causing any side effects.

The supplement consists entirely of natural ingredients, scientifically supported and in clinically tested dosages.

The PrimeShred formula is not charged by the presence of harmful chemicals or other dangerous additives.

Best fat burners in Canada - Summary

Following extensive research and personal testing of many of the popular fat burners on the market today (2023), our team concluded that PhenQ is the best fat burner and the most popular weight loss product in Canada (for men and women).

It effectively helps in reshaping the body, enhancing overall health and fitness as well as improving the lifestyle of the users in the long run.

The exclusive α-Lacys Reset® formula in this leading fat burner has been proven in relevant research to be quite effective in triggering thermogenesis and boosting metabolism... which ultimately leads to significant weight loss (from excess fat).

Supplements must be taken carefully and under expert guidance for maximum benefit. Please consult your doctor before starting any supplements to weigh the pros and cons and side effects if any, and especially if you have any pre-existing health condition.