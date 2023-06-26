Best Anti-Snoring Devices In 2023: 4 Top Products To Give You A 'Calm' Sleep

You may think snoring is something annoying but harmless, however, things are not exactly like that.

Snoring can actually be a sign of a more serious health problem, such as a polyp, allergies, sleep apnea, obesity, and many more serious conditions (as cardiovascular disease, hypertension, chronic sinusitis, diabetes and sexual disorders).

It is therefore, extremely important to investigate the causes of your snoring, especially if it has appeared suddenly and persists.

In this article, we look at 4 very popular anti-snoring devices taking the world market by storm and delivering real results.

Air Snore (Editor's Choice: Fights the causes of snoring)

Good Morning Snore Solution (Premier direct acting tongue stabilising device)

Sleep MD (Enhances sleep quality and fights snoring)

AVEO TSD (Device for simple stabilization of tongue with real results)

Best anti-snoring devices - Introductory note

If you have been dealing with a snoring problem for many years, then you know very well that the problem is not simple.

It is not just an annoying condition, but also a problem affecting many areas of your life and your health.

Initially (as expected) snoring is likely to annoy your partner, affecting your relationship.

Nevertheless, snoring also negatively affects the quality of your sleep.

Essentially it makes it difficult for your body to get enough rest (physically and mentally), resulting in feeling tired all the time and non-functional.

Finally, as already mentioned at the beginning of the article, snoring can also be linked to other health conditions, necessary to be investigated in time by a doctor.

This review we have prepared for you aims to show you the top 4 and most effective anti-snoring devices found in the year 2023.

Our research included dozens of products, including throat expanders, tongue stabilisers and special armpits and finally ended up with the 4 products presented in detail below.

All 4 devices selected for you are clinically tested devices REALLY and IMMEDIATELY reducing snoring giving you more quality & restful sleep.

According to an article published on snoring in Principles and Practice of Sleep Medicine (Fifth Edition), approximately 40% of the adult population presents a snoring problem.

Janet Hilbert, MD (Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine's Centre for Sleep Medicine) provides one more important piece of information about snoring, explaining its relationship to weight gain, alcohol intake, or your usual sleeping position.

She also talks about other health conditions related to snoring, such as nasal congestion, allergic rhinitis, sinusitis, or even sleep apnea (PDF).

Sleep apnea, a problem manifested by airway obstruction/narrowing during sleep - can lead to poor sleep and chronic fatigue, but also high blood pressure, persistent memory problems, serious cardiovascular problems and more, to very serious health problems.

“You can die from snoring!” notes Erica Carleton, then assistant professor of human resources and organizational behavior at the University of Saskatchewan.

Especially in cases where snoring is not temporary but a chronic condition, then a greater investigation is needed as to why it happens.

Something also worth mentioning is that snoring is not something concerning men only.

On the contrary, a large percentage of women seem to have this problem of persistent and chronic snoring.

Certainly, as a classic study on the prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea in adults (men and women) between the ages of 30 and 60 showed, habitual snoring occurred in about 28% of women and 44% of men.

Of these, only 19% of the female snorers had sleep apnea, while 34% of male snorers actually had sleep apnea.

What should I look for in a top snoring device?

Anti-snoring devices are now quite popular for both men and women.

However, how can I ensure a truly worthwhile and quality purchase?

Let's look together at an informative "buyer's guide" for persistent snorers.

Comfort and Utility

The first parameter someone will look for before buying an anti-snoring device is its simple use (not complicated) and convenient (so it does not disturb during sleep).

A device making you feeling uncomfortable is definitely not a device you should invest your money in.

It is therefore important, at this stage, to pay particular attention to the user reviews of the various devices, BEFORE you make your own purchase.

To be able to properly evaluate the comfort and usability of a device, you should also take into account its size, shape, application and (very importantly) the material from which it is made.

Some devices (not all) provide custom fit for greater comfort.

Easy application

Some anti-snoring devices are so complicated to use, that this in itself is a deterrent in the first place.

Difficult assembly, demanding application, complex operation, etc.

A device is not easy to apply, giving you a hard time every time you try to apply it (to apply it properly), maybe not the best selection you can make.

Effectiveness

Efficiency is everything.

Again - and in this case - user reviews can be extremely useful and informative.

It is also beneficial to look for relevant clinical studies on the effectiveness of a product, BEFORE you buy it.

The fact that there are so many different anti-snoring devices (such as earmuffs & mouthpieces or nose clips) is why not all devices suit all people.

Quality of construction materials

Every device is different. Therefore, before you purchase a device found on the internet, take the time to find out about the materials it is made of and its usability.

Are they flexible (if needed)?

Are they safe?

Are they non-toxic?

Read user reviews and emphasize the negative reviews.

See if they mention problems with the durability of the materials or even with their long-term results.

Check the quality of materials over time and check if they meet safety and hygiene standards.

When using anti-snoring devices, you must strictly follow the manufacturer's instructions for use, as well as the device's maintenance and cleaning instructions.

Look for devices free of harmful materials (such as BPA and latex) and not creating unpleasant odors.

Noise Level

Electric anti-snoring devices usually make an annoying (to some) noise.

Therefore, before you select an anti-snoring device, consider the noise level it creates.

If you are bothered by the noise, then prefer a NON-electric device.

Portability

Another factor of concern is portability.

Especially if you travel often for work, if you travel a lot. You don't have a permanent residence.

In this case, it is important that the anti-snoring device selected is "convenient" in size and weight.

The smaller devices are perfect even for your hand luggage on the plane.

They are easy to transport and do not take up much space.

In fact, many companies have provided convenient carrying cases so that you can carry your device cleanly/easily/without weight when you travel.

The 4 Best Anti-Snoring Devices for 2023

#1. Air Snore(Editor's choice: Fights the causes of snoring)

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

⇨ Click here to Visit the Official Website

Air Snore – What it is

Air Snore is an advanced anti-snoring aid aiming at fighting - not snoring - but the root causes of it.

It is a non-electrical device consisting of a comfortable mouthpiece and some special drops (which soothe snoring and promote restful and quality sleep).

The AirSnore mouthpiece is made of high-quality materials ensuring an ergonomic design to fit comfortably in the mouth of each user and not disturb sleep.

AirSnore - Why should I select AirSnore?

Stops snoring.

Improves breathing during sleep.

It is comfortable and easy to use.

It is light.

Easy to transport.

It does not require special adaptation for its application.

Ensures 60 days money-back guarantee.

Comes with specially designed drops fighting the causes of snoring in a natural way.

It is a very economical solution.

Air Snore - Important information

The Air Snore anti-snoring device is our number one selection for top anti-snoring devices for 2023, as it's one of the highest-rated devices with the most positive user reviews.

It is manufactured by a leading company with a worldwide reputation, and a trusted name in the health industry.

The Air Snore device is manufactured from quality materials in FDA-approved facilities, always using the highest quality materials.

WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED

12 Payne Street

Glasgow

G4 0LF

United Kingdom

Phone: +1 (646) 568 9679

Air Snore - How it works

Something we really like about the AirSnore device is the extremely simple way to use it, no complicated assembly and adjustments of the device, no difficult application in the mouth, no difficulty in cleaning it.

Air Snore's specially designed mouthpiece fits easily (and effortlessly) inside the mouth and stops snoring, giving you and those around you a deep, restful and refreshing sleep.

The way Air Snore works is simple and relies on fighting the root causes commonly causing snoring.

Air Snore includes a mandibular advancement device (MAD) designed to help adjust its position during sleep.

In this way, the Air Snore device helps keep the airway open for optimal breathing during sleep (and to prevent sleep apnea).

In addition, it helps prevent the collapse of the soft tissues (tongue and throat), usually causing snoring.

Finally, it ensures increased air flow, preventing blockage of the airway to provide a comfortable and secure fit throughout the night for a restful sleep to calm body and mind.

Air Snore – Ingredients of drops

Air Snore is one of our favourite anti-snoring devices, as it provides 2 products in 1.mean?

This means that in addition to the specially designed mouthpiece (MAD), Air Snore also offers (included in the price) a complementary product in the form of drops (Air Snore Drops).

It is a 100% natural product - a blend of essential oils - designed to ensure a quality sleep, and an improved respiratory function.

Below you see the ingredients of Air Snore Drops:

Helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed oil (sunflower):

It is an ingredient rich in vitamin E that is easily absorbed by the skin, has a soothing effect and prepares the body to accept the remaining active oils of Air Snore Drops.

Eucalyptus globulus (eucalyptus) leaf oil (eucalyptus):

Eucalyptus is one of the most essential oils used in Air Snore Drops to ensure cool, clear and unobstructed breath.

The refreshing, decongestant effect of eucalyptus helps to relax the breath, but also to clear it of mucus and relieve cough. Eucalyptus has vasodilating properties, thus allowing more oxygen to pass to the lungs and smoother breathing.

Lavendula angustifolia (lavender) flower oil (lavender):

Another very useful ingredient - and extremely popular - is lavender oil.

Lavender is the best-known essential oil for relaxation and restful sleep.

It has now been proven after numerous clinical studies that it significantly improves sleep (quality & quantity), while it is also widely used as a natural treatment against insomnia.

The antibacterial and stimulant properties of lavender are another important benefit as they help treat respiratory problems by relieving mucus congestion.

Mentha piperita (peppermint) leaf oil (peppermint):

The next ingredient in Air Snore Drops active oil is peppermint.

It works as a very powerful decongestant (undertaking the cleaning of the airways and achieving the blockage of the sinuses).

Something not many people know is that peppermint oil also has a pain-relieving and muscle-relaxing effect, thus helping the body to relieve pain, calm down and enjoy a more restful sleep.

Pinus sylvestris (Scots pine) leaf oil:

The last ingredient of Air Snore Drops is pine leaves (of a certain variety).

The oil extracted from the leaves of this pine effectively helps in immediate relaxation, but also in the removal of mucus and phlegm obstructing the respiratory function and causing snoring.

With natural pain-relieving properties, this oil even helps fight sore throats and severe coughs.

⇨ Click here to Visit the Official Website

#2. Good Morning Snore Solution(Premier immediate acting tongue stabilization device)

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

⇨ Click here to Visit the Official Website

Good Morning Snore Solution (GMSS) – What it is

Good Morning Snore Solution (GMSS) is a clinically proven snoring solution with thousands of happy users worldwide.

It is a scientifically designed anti-snoring device, very different from most mouthpieces or mouth guards found on the market, ensuring more immediate and effective results.

Here is the reason for this statement.

Taking a unique approach, the Good Morning Snore Solution aims to reduce snoring using soft, medical-grade silicone ensuring comfortable wear and immediate relief from snoring and apnea problems.

GMSS – How it works

The Good Morning Snore Solution (GMSS) device bases its operation on a unique and innovative tongue stabilization technique.

It is a device of a completely different logic than the Air Snore discussed above.

Unlike most anti-snoring devices seen on the market (relying on mandibular repositioning: MAD), the Good Morning Snore Solution (GMSS) focuses on tongue stabilization.

Maybe it sounds painful or annoying, however, this device is very comfortable and convenient, and it brings real results in dealing with snoring.

In more detail, let's see how the Good Morning Snore Solution (GMSS) device is applied and works...

Stabilizes the tongue: First of all, the GMSS, with its ergonomic construction, undertakes to stabilize the tongue inside the mouth during sleep.

With a very small mouthpiece (not annoying at all) placed between the lips and teeth, it gently holds the tongue forward.

The flexible material of the mouthpiece does not create discomfort and does not prevent breathing during sleep.

Therefore, by stabilizing the tongue - the Good Morning Snore Solution (GMSS) - prevents the blockage of the airway, which is usually the cause of snoring.

Blocks the Airway: The most important reason for using Good Morning Snore Solution (GMSS) is to stabilize your tongue from its backward movement blocking the airway during sleep and causing snoring.

The special GMSS mouthpiece helps keep the airway open throughout the night and breathing unobstructed, reducing or even completely fighting snoring.

Increases muscle tone: What this means

The Good Morning Snore Solution (GMSS) is a practical anti-snoring device encouraging increased muscle tone in the tongue and surrounding muscles.

By keeping the tongue firmly forward with the special mouthpiece, the Good Morning Snore Solution (GMSS), strengthens its muscle strength and prevents it from collapsing backwards, and consequently prevents airway obstruction and snoring.

Improves breathing: With the tongue stabilized and the airway unobstructed, GMSS promotes improved airflow, fights sleep apnea and strengthens respiratory function.

This means significantly less vibration associated with airway narrowing, which ultimately leads to snoring.

GMSS - Health benefits offered

Good Morning Snore Solution (GMSS) offers significant benefits to people suffering from snoring.

Here are the most basic of them:

Reduction of snoring

Unhindered breathing

Non-invasive solution for snoring

More restful and refreshing sleep

Improved mood

Increased energy levels

Overall wellness (physical, mental and psychological)

GMSS - Components

The Good Morning Snore Solution (GMSS) is a device - a custom-made mouthpiece - aimed at tongue stabilization (TSD).

The goal is unobstructed breathing by the collapse of the tongue back during the sleep phase.

The device consists of a single mouthpiece, meaning it does not need complex assemblies and adjustments to make it difficult for you to use it.

The mouthpiece is made of high-quality medical silicone, flexible and soft, not obstructing and not disturbing during sleep.

The mouthpiece is one of the smallest in size found on the market and does not cause discomfort (even to the most "difficult" and demanding user).

The safe hypoallergenic material of GMSS is a guarantee.

#3. Sleep MD(Enhances sleep quality and fights snoring)

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Sleep MD – What it is

Sleep MD is the next anti-snoring device we singled out for its many positive user reviews.

This is also a snoring mouthpiece designed in such a way that when applied it helps to reduce/fight snoring.

The aim is to improve the quality of sleep so you have more energy and you are more functional in your duties during the day (physical and mental).

It is a device applied to the mouth and adjusted according to the person ensuring a precise fit and comfort.

Sleep MD – How it works

Relaxation and tranquillity: One reason we selected Sleep MD among dozens of sleep aids is that it combines a practical mouthpiece with a powerful blend of natural ingredients promoting relaxation, fighting anxiety and stress, and achieving quality sleep that will rejuvenate your body.

With herbal extracts - such as valerian root – Sleep MD aims for a clear mind and rested body.

Enhancement of GABA activity: Sleep MD with the herbal blend created is applied together with the special mouthpiece, enhances gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA).

It is a neurotransmitter inhibiting brain activity, fighting stress, and allowing the brain to relax and sleep peacefully.

Regulation of melatonin: As you know, melatonin is an important hormone of the body, responsible for a person's sleep cycle.

Sleep MD - including melatonin in its formula - supports a healthy and restorative sleep cycle to improve cognitive function, boost mood, promote a healthy body weight and boost your energy levels throughout the day.

Fight against stress: Stress is one of the most basic "enemies" of peaceful sleep nowadays.

The endless commitments and problems of everyday life are very likely to affect sleep.

Sleep MD with an advanced formula with science-backed natural ingredients reducing stress levels, promotes sleep and fights annoying snoring.

Muscle relaxation: With active ingredients, it promotes muscle relaxation of the body and the reduction of physical discomfort and pain.

In this way, it leads to an effective and immediate improvement in the quality of sleep (from the very first days of use).

Sleep MD - Most important benefits

Improved sleep quality

Fighting snoring

Muscle relaxation of the body

Reducing stress levels

Facilitating a deeper sleep that rests the mind

Relaxation and feeling of wellness

Reduced wake-to-sleep transition time

Sleep MD - Ingredients of herbal blend

Valerian Root Extract: Valerian root works as a natural sedative and helps fight stress, anxiety and sleep disorders.

Lemon Balm Extract: Lemon balm is also used to reduce stress and achieve a feeling of relaxation and wellness.

It offers a calming effect and actively helps to improve the quality of sleep.

Passionflower Extract: Passionflower is another extract widely used as a natural treatment for insomnia and anxiety.

Hops Extract: Hops are another very clever ingredient added to the Sleep MD formula.

Its flowers have been used for centuries as a natural remedy for sleep disorders.

They aim at relaxing the mind and body so the person can have a more quality and restful sleep, without distractions.

Chamomile Flower Extract: Chamomile is one of the most well-known herbs for treating insomnia and relaxation.

Melatonin: Melatonin is clearly the body's hormone determining a person's sleep/wake cycle.

It contributes to the treatment of sleep disorders and the fight against stress.

#4. AVEO TSD(Device for simple stabilization of the tongue with real results)

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

AVEO TSD – What it is

AVEO TSD is like the Good Morning Snore Solution (GMSS) , a tongue stabilising device.

It's an easy-to-use mouthpiece focusing on keeping the tongue stable forward and preventing it from collapsing into the airway.

In this way it allows optimal air flow and unhindered breathing during sleep.

This means an immediate reduction in snoring and improved sleep quality.

AVEO TSD – How it works

Its operating mechanism is as follows:

Stabilization of the tongue: AVEO TSD is a mouthpiece designed to stabilize the tongue and allow unobstructed breathing during sleep.

The device has a special suction bulb, adapting to the tip of the tongue to create a gentle suction, thus stabilizing the tongue in its forward position and preventing its collapse.

Open Airway & Unobstructed Breathing: By holding the tongue forward with the gentle suction method, the AVEO TSD helps keep the airway open during sleep and allows for optimal respiratory function.

This practically means promoting a continuous flow of air and therefore a reduced chance of snoring.

Effortless inhalation and exhalation, peaceful sleep, mind and body rest, wellness and relaxation.

Reduced Airway Resistance: AVEO TSD stabilizes the tongue and prevents its collapse, helping to minimize airway resistance and promote smoother airflow during sleep.

Reduced snoring: Snoring is most often the result of airway obstruction for various reasons (such as the tongue collapsing backwards during sleep).

AVEO TSD - by maintaining a clear air passage - helps fight snoring (especially if it is related to airway obstruction and not another health condition).

AVEO TSD - Main positive features

The AVEO TSD - as already mentioned - is a tongue stabilization device, ideal for people who snore or have mild sleep apnea.

Below, we see some of its most important features:

NON-INVASIVE solution: AVEO TSD offers a non-invasive proposal to effectively fight snoring and offer a more restful sleep.

It does not require special knowledge, skill and difficult application.

It simply and comfortably offers tongue stabilization, making it an excellent (and very affordable) non-invasive option.

Friendly use: AVEO TSD is simple to use and (most importantly) does not disturb during sleep.

The reason it was selected is the positive user reviews reporting a very comfortable and light one-piece device, made of soft silicone (excellent medical grade), easy to wear and very light and comfortable.

Denture-friendly: AVEO TSD can be used even by people with artificial dentures without any problem in application.

In addition, the design of this appliance - as it does not rely on tooth alignment or bite adjustment - makes it much more accessible to a wider range of users.

AVEO TSD – System components

AVEO TSD is an anti-snoring system, a device to stabilize the tongue (special mouthpiece), a non-chemical device made of medical grade silicone not causing allergies or toxicity.

The AVEO TSD uses a suction bulb to hold the tongue in place and prevent airway obstruction and snoring.

The silicone of the device offers durability, comfort and ease of cleaning.

Best Anti-Snoring Devices – Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is snoring dangerous?

A: Snoring can be due to many different causes, which is why it is recommended to visit a specialist doctor (especially if it is persistent for long periods).

A snore can be intermittent or continuous.

It can occur rarely or it can be frequent … almost daily.

Sometimes it's intense and strong ... and sometimes it's subtle.

Sometimes it is due to abuses (such as alcohol and food) ... while other times it has unexplained causes.

All this determines if a snoring is (or not) dangerous and if "hides" some other serious health condition.

Q: Do these devices really help in the fight against snoring?

A: Yes. There are many different types of anti-snoring devices ensuring real results and facilitating a restful quality sleep.

Certainly, it is good - first of all - to clarify that the causes of snoring are not related to any more serious condition.

However - and according to research - top devices can reduce snoring by up to 70%.

Q: What different types of anti-snoring devices are there?

A: Anti-snoring devices on the market vary in construction and application, consisting of one piece while others require assembly.

Some herbal relaxation formulas and others simply a device.

A number of them includes chin straps and tongue restraints,

and others are simply handy mouthpieces.

To find the device that is ideal for you, consult a doctor before purchasing.

Q: Are there side effects from using anti-snoring devices?

A: No. Especially when we are talking about top products - like the 4 mentioned above - there are no side effects.

These are devices from big name companies in the field, created from the highest quality medically approved materials for safe, comfortable and easy use.

Best Anti-Snoring Devices - Summary

The best 4 devices selected for you in this article (among dozens of products on the market) are reliable, efficient, easy to use and very affordable.

Read More: 4 Best Snoring Mouthpieces and Mouthguards for 2023 - Top Anti-Snoring Devices

Advertising and Marketing by:

This content was marketed by Brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For queries reach out support@brandingbyexperts.com

Disclaimer The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's sales as mentioned above as a source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

This article is sponsored content. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and it does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.



Supplements must be taken carefully and under expert guidance for maximum benefit. Please consult your doctor before starting any supplements to weigh the pros and cons and side effects if any, and especially if you have any pre-existing health condition.