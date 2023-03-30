Alpilean *ICE HACK* Secret for Weight Loss | Customer Reviews, Ingredients and Side Effects

Alpilean promotes a healthy body weight and boosts metabolism

Find out all the truth about the Alpilean supplement causing controversy on the internet.

Introductory note

It's not so long ago since its launch in the market (just a few months) and has already attracted a huge amount of positive comments, along with reactions and many controversies.

The question is: Does it work or not?

All reviews on the Alpilean ice hack weight loss supplement presented below are based on real user testimonials and scientific evidence.

The weight loss results of this "special" and different formula discussed in the following lines are objective and the outcome stem of extensive research.

Alpilean Ice Hack | A presentation in brief

Product Name: Alpilean

Type: Dietary supplement

Type of dietary supplement: Weight Loss Supplement

Manufacturing Company: Clickbank

Alpilean - Benefits

Promotes the loss of extra kilos.

Promotes a healthy body weight.

Boosts metabolism.

Increases the body's internal temperature.

Stimulates fat burning

Stimulates the cognitive functions of the brain.

Promotes the organism's immunity.

Supports a good digestive function.

Supports heart health and smooth blood circulation.

Fights oxidative stress.

Alpilean – Side effects

No side effects have been reported

Alpilean - Important information

It is a very new product. It's only been a few months since its release.

Does not contain GMOs.

It is extremely easy to swallow.

The supplement formula contains scientifically backed natural ingredients.

Contains only botanical ingredients.

Does not contain stimulants.

It does not create addiction.

Has GMP certification.

Manufactured in FDA-certified facilities.

Made in the United States.

Contains only the highest quality ingredients.

Dosage: 2 capsules daily

Contents/packaging: 30 capsules (1 month treatment)

Price: USD 59.00/pack (Discounted prices are available for multi-purchases through the official website)

Money-back guarantee: 60 days

Alpilean Ice Hack – What it is



Alpilean is a “different” diet mix released in the last week of October 2022 and soon becoming the talk of the town.

The reason was simply that the manufacturer was claiming that this new weight loss supplement was created based on an ancient weight management treatment, the “Alpine Ice Hack” treatment (a treatment originating from the peaks of the Himalayas that targets persistent fat).

Although Alpilean has only been around for a few months, seems to be showing a lot of demand and increased popularity, while on the contrary increased controversy has developed attempting to overshadow this early success and referring to it as fraud.

According to the official website, the natural (plant-based) weight loss supplement Galilean manages to effectively improve and regulate the body's internal temperature.

Once the body's internal temperature is regulated - also known as "core body temperature" - it significantly enhances the metabolic function of the organism and improves the burning of stored body fat taking place in the body (even in a stationary phase).

In a very short time - it is a fact - the Alpilean with a great publicity campaign managed to attract the attention of the world and turn all eyes on it.

The truth is that so far, it seems to have (already) thousands of positive user reviews, while it have caused a backlash from a group of people and the release of several publications referring to the product as a fraud.

Those who have already tried it - as seen from real user testimonials – talk about an innovative product working, and they strongly recommend it to other users with a problem with accumulated stubborn body fat.

Below we present in detail all the useful basic information about the product with the brand name “Alpilean” [such as the ingredients and their active ability, the appropriate use and dosage, the target-group, the initial prices and current offers, and certainly the real testimonials of its users].

How did the Alpilean Formula come about?

Alpilean is a new product with only some months since its official launch.

The reason that - in a short period - it has already met such a great response from the world is that it proposes a completely new and innovative solution to the problem of weight loss and fat burning.

Alpilean is a product based on years of research and the rapid development of the nutritional supplement industry in recent decades.

This is how we arrive at today (2023) - following nearly 170 years of research and clinical trials - where a research team from the Stanford University School of Medicine managed to discover the "secret" to fight obesity.

This is none other than the body's internal temperature.

How does internal body temperature determine body weight?

According to research becoming more thorough and targeted after this discovery, everyone (men and women) has one common point, their internal body temperature.

This means that people with a high core body temperature seem to have a much healthier metabolism and a more normal body weight.

Alpilean's formula was based on this finding.

With a different selection of ingredients, the Alpilean herbal supplement aims to enhance the body's internal temperature (a natural process called thermogenesis) and accelerate the body's metabolic rate (even in a state of complete immobility).

We are talking about a combination of premium botanical ingredients, clearly targeting "stubborn fat".

Nevertheless, what is the internal temperature of the body?

When do we talk about "normal" body temperature and what does this mean for the general health of the person?

Body temperature is one of the most important indicators of health.

By measuring the body temperature, we find out any malaise or disease of the body.

In normal conditions, the human body, with a "thermo-regulatory center" in the pituitary gland of the brain, takes care of maintaining the body temperature stable at normal levels, regardless of the ambient temperature.

This thermoregulatory center for controlling the body's internal temperature is more specifically located in the hypothalamus of the brain, where important body processes take place.

However, let's see in a little more detail what exactly the hypothalamus does and how it affects the body weight.

As already mentioned earlier, the thermoregulatory center of the body is located in the hypothalamus of the brain, in a unique and complex organ responsible for managing the stimuli coming from the senses.

The hypothalamus determines a broad range of body functions, such as the state of our feelings, our desires, motivations, even body weight.

The smooth functioning of the hypothalamus is a basic condition for the body to remain healthy and functional.

It regulates the feeling of hunger and determines the rate at which the body metabolizes fat.

In short, it regulates the final body weight of the individual.

According to a valid study published in the journal "Chronobiology International", people with an increased BMI (Body Mass Index) usually have a lower average body temperature during the day.

According to this study, we find that there is a direct relationship between internal body temperature, BMI and ultimately body weight.

When the body's internal temperature drops to low levels, the metabolism slows down and the body has difficulty in burning body fat.

This phenomenon called "thermogenic handicap" has been scientifically proven and is a major cause of weight gain for many people.

Alpilean - Composition

Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin) 35 mcg (417% daily value)

Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate) 10 mcg (100% daily value)

Formula Blend 800 mg per serving:

Turmeric Rhizome (Curcuma Longa)

African Mango Seed (Irvingia Gabonensis)

Ginger Rhizome (Zingiber Officinale)

Moringa Leaf (moringa oleifera)

Citrus Bioflavonoids extract (from Citrus aurantium fruit)

Fucoxanthin (from golden algae seaweed) 10%

Alpilean - The 6 natural Ingredients and their action



1. Golden Algae

The first (and very important) ingredient found in Alpilean is a class of freshwater algae, the so-called "golden algae", pure gold for the organism.

With the active substance fucoxanthin, golden algae offer a wide range of important health benefits to the user.

Besides, we're not just talking about benefits related to body weight, but real benefits for the whole organism.

In recent years, various types of algae are found in several nutritional health supplements.

In particular, golden algae - extremely rich in the allenic carotenoid fucoxanthin - promote the fight against (and prevention of) serious diseases.

As an example, first of all obesity and also cancer, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, cognitive decline of the brain, and strokes.

A key reason for adding this ingredient to the Alpilean supplement is the powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action offered.

In addition, according to experts it protects the liver and can be used as a natural treatment for various chronic diseases.

However, fucoxanthin is also an amazing weight loss "secret".

It promotes the release of fat cells from the body's fat stores and their conversion into useful energy and heat.

This process of heat production (called thermogenesis) leads the body to an enhanced metabolic function and therefore to extreme fat loss.

2. Dika Nut

The public might not as well know Dika Nut, but you've definitely heard of African Mango.

Well, the Dika Nut is the seed of this fruit.

In recent years, this exotic fruit has become particularly popular (as we find it in many diet pills) and is in huge demand.

Dika Nut fights obesity in a natural way as well as the diseases related to it (such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, etc.).

It is one of the most well known and effective natural treatments for obesity, mainly because it effectively controls appetite and prevents the formation of new fat cells in the body.

It is extremely beneficial especially for people with overeating tendencies who find it difficult to control their diet and follow a careful nutritional plan.

It powerfully helps to enhance fat breakdown in the body, produce beneficial energy and fight the physical and mental/spiritual exhaustion coming with a weight loss program.

In addition, it reduces cholesterol levels and promotes the production of the hormone leptin in the body, (a hormone related to the regulation of metabolism and appetite).

Dika Nut is a superfood promoting a "fast" metabolism and a healthy body weight (regardless of age or gender).

3. Drumstick Tree Leaf

Drumstick Tree Leaf is another ingredient that (at least at first) may seem unfamiliar to you.

However, you have surely heard of it.

These are the leaves of the Moringa tree (moringa oleifera), another ingredient found in the formula of many weight loss supplements.

Drumstick Tree Leaf is an Ayurvedic ingredient with centuries-old history and multiple health benefits.

It offers strong antioxidant properties and effectively helps to increase the body's internal temperature and accelerate the "sleeping" metabolism.

Besides, with its many vitamins [A, C, B1 (thiamine), B2 (riboflavin), B3 (niacin), B6 and folic acid] and with its abundant precious minerals (such as magnesium, iron, calcium, phosphorus and zinc) promotes the body's immunity and essentially boosts a person's health at every level.

4. Bigarade Orange

Bigarade Orange (also very well known as Bitter Orange) is the next Alpilean ingredient selected for its significant health benefits.

With powerful bioflavonoids it clearly aims to stimulate the body's internal temperature and promote healthy fat burning to produce useful energy.

These bioflavonoids also support the immune system, promote the general health of the individual, ensure a sense of wellness, and fight oxidative stress and premature aging of the organism and its functions.

It contributes in a unique way to the effective management of body weight and the prevention/fight of obesity.

It is considered a powerful natural thermogenic ingredient promoting the maintenance of the body's internal temperature at normal levels.

5. Ginger Rhizome

Ginger Rhizome is an herb used for centuries in traditional Korean and Chinese medicine and other alternative healing methods.

It helps to support the immune system and achieve an overall good health and wellness of the organism.

Zach Miller was the one who suggested adding it to the Alpilean supplement and he did very well.

The benefits it offers to the organism in general and especially in terms of weight loss, is truly unbelievable.

It is a naturally thermogenic ingredient aiming at achieving an enhanced internal temperature and therefore a very fast metabolism.

This means much easier and drastic weight loss.

Ginger Rhizome also fights pain and inflammation, and prevents/treats gastrointestinal disorders.

Its abundant potent bioactive components help lower lipids and offer ant diabetic, anti-inflammatory, cardio protective and anticancer properties.

Its powerful antioxidants promote the organism's protection against oxidative stress and premature aging.

6. Turmeric Rhizome

Turmeric Rhizome (the root of turmeric) is the last ingredient of Alpilean, however, by no means the least important.

It is now officially considered a superfood, i.e. a unique natural superfood that can only provide benefits to the health and functioning of the organism.

Curcumin (the active chemical in turmeric) offers powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant action, stimulation, protection and natural rejuvenation.

Turmeric is the key ingredient in Alpilean's exclusive formula, and the ingredient found in the highest dosage of any other ingredient on the supplement's ingredient list.

Although turmeric is one of the natural ingredients used to lower the body's internal temperature, Zach Miller and the team at Alpilean have selected to add it to the supplement aiming to increase the internal temperature.

Why?

The answer is that Turmeric in Alpilean seems to be able to heat up the body, leading to extensive fat burning.

Alpilean – How its ingredient formula works



As you know, obesity is a serious (and even fatal) disease leading to many more dysfunctions in the organism or to other fatal diseases (such as cardiovascular diseases, high cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, movement problems, musculoskeletal problems, diabetes and cancer).

As stated at the beginning of this review, the Alpilean weight loss supplement is based on a health secret, the "Alpine Secret".

This is a proven "secret" to healthy weight loss.

According to this research conducted by a group of Stanford scientists, the main reason behind the slowing of metabolism and undue weight gain is often low internal body temperature.

With the use of Alpilean this is corrected.

Just like that.

Alpilean's active formula contains powerful thermogenic ingredients, each individually promoting maximum body fat burning, improved digestive function, optimal brain cognitive function, enhanced mood, and better joint and bone health for the user.

Alpilean - User reviews

The innovative weight loss supplement Alpilean - despite the short time since its launch - has already earned over 92,000 positive user reviews on its official website.

Users of the supplement - generally speaking - only have positive things to say about their experience with this particular supplement.

Some even do not hesitate to admit that Alpilean changed their lives.

It made them feel good again about their image and themselves.

It improved their psychology and boosted their low self-confidence again.

In conclusion, it beautified their everyday life and helped them to really love their bodies and feel good again.

Some may say that it is "too early" to arrive at conclusions about Alpilean, since it has only been released for a few months.

In fact, Its time on the market is quite short.

Nevertheless, the reviews won in this short period are many and spectacularly positive to ignore.

Therefore, the only thing certain - and having primarily studied the formula of the supplement's ingredients - is that the product has many positives to offer to the user's organism, valuable nutrients and vitamins enhancing the overall health.

It is a premium natural product made from 6 top quality herbal ingredients, scientifically backed and manufactured to the highest quality standards.

Will I have any side Effects from the use of Alpilean?

No. There is no chance of experiencing adverse effects when using Alpilean.

All six (6) ingredients that make up its active formula are very carefully selected by health experts and given in studied dosages not posing any health risks.

However, attention. The company's instructions for use and rules of safe use should be followed to the letter.

If the product is used incorrectly, it is very possible to cause side effects, more or less serious.

In addition, in the composition of Alpilean, you will not find any genetically modified organisms (GMOs), toxins, fillers, addictive or other carcinogenic substances.

It is a completely safe formula, which can be used without fear and without a medical prescription.

Alpilean - Purchase

You will not find the original Alpilean supplement either in retail stores or in other online stores, except through its official website.

You may find many cheap imitations of the supplement on the market.

Its huge demand - unfortunately - has given rise to many people who try to deceive the consumers.



Do not trust products sold by third party sellers.

Make sure you ALWAYS purchase it from the official website.

There you may find:

- the original products (and not dangerous cheap imitations)

- the lowest prices and the most advantageous offers

- the guarantee offered by the company for a refund

- customer support capability

- extra gifts

Below you find the purchase packages offered by the company:

- 1 bottle for a 30 day supply at USD 59 per bottle.

- 3 bottles for a 90 day supply at USD 49 per bottle.

- 6 bottles for a 180 day supply at USD 39 per bottle + free shipping

Purchasing the package the 6 packages offer in one order is the economic, selling more than all the others.

Alpilean's – The “Gifts" (2 free ebooks)

With the purchase of the Alpilean 3-pack or 6-pack you receive 2 more very important (and very expensive) GIFTS from the company.

These are the 2 free bonus ebooks delivered instantly to your email inbox.

They are two e-books that are specially designed to guide you and ultimately to enhance your Alpilean results.

You can follow the well-structured classes and greatly improve the final weight loss benefits.

Here are the 2 e-books in detail :

GIFT 1. 1 Day Kickstart Detox

This is a 29 page e-book to help you detox and maximize the weight loss achieved with the Alpilean supplement.

How?

In this ebook, you will find a large collection of recipes for various detox teas and other detox and health drinks that help the successful outcome of a diet.

However, that's not all.

These tea recipes are also extremely beneficial for general health.

They will help you gain the desired body weight, nevertheless, most of all they help you maintain it (which is also the most difficult stage).

They help you daily cleanse your body of all the harmful toxins, ultimately leading to weight gain and premature aging of your body.

In the 29 pages, you will discover the most "precious" health and weight loss secrets.

GIFT 2. Renew Yourself

The second ebook offered by the company to its customers is a collection of smart "strategies" for physical and mental renewal.

With these tricks, you will be able to claim and win a better version of yourself, much healthier and much more beautiful.

Alpilean - Frequently Asked Questions about Alpilean supplement

Q: Is there a money-back guarantee for Alpilean if I am not satisfied?

A: A refund policy gives the customer the reassurance and financial security needed, especially if they are trying the product for the first time.

You need that sense of security, that the money you invest in the product is not going to be lost and his company knows this very well.

That's why it offers its customers a 60-day money-back guarantee.

In other words, it offers 2 months of trial without the fear that your money will go wasted

However, BEWARE. The warranty only applies to purchases made through the product's official website.

In any case, if there is product disappointment, you can contact the Alpilean customer support team and claim your money back 100% - no questions asked.

Q: Is Alpilean available on Amazon?

A: Yes. You may find the Alpilean supplement for sale on Amazon as well.

There is indeed a chance that this is the original product, however, there is also a high chance that it is just some imitation not containing the real active ingredients and not being able to offer you any benefits at all.

Alpilean's company has not selected any person or group as an official representative for its supplement, and therefore there is absolutely no warranty for the products distributed in this way.

Q: Is Alpilean a fraud after all?

A: There is no way that this product is a fraud.

Its ingredient formula consists of 6 very carefully selected natural superfoods delivered in clinically tested dosages.

In addition, Alpilean, within a very short period, has gained a huge number of happy & results-satisfied users, who unquestioningly support the tangible benefits of the supplement.

Alpilean is a legal product manufactured in accordance with all safety regulations set by law.

Summary: Is Alpilean worth a try?

Taking into account all the information above, as well as all the facts found about Alpilean diet pills on their official website, we have reached the conclusion that this is a decent product, definitely worth a try.

The price of the product and the reviews received seem to be worthy of the results it actually delivers.



