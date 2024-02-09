Partner Content

You might wanna improve your athletic performance. You might be looking towards something for burning fat. Or, like most of us, you're looking to improve the uncoupling of proteins into amino acids and the rebuilding of those into myosin and actin... Increased muscle protein synthesis. Whatever your needs are, we have it all! The best SARMs for Bulking, the best SARMs for a cutting cycle, just about anything you need.

We don't have SARMs for your body dysmorphia tho, for that, we recommend therapy. Or deadlifts.

Jokes aside, stacking SARMs is common to improve workout performance or the anabolic effects of the SARMs in general. So, which SARMs stacks work for fat loss, building muscle, and even women? Stick around and find out.

Key Takeaways

Stacking SARMs does have more benefits, but also doubles down on side effects, so, be careful

The best SARM stacks will almost always include MK677, as this is a SARM that doesn't have a ton of side effects but has a lot of benefits for lean muscle mass and fat loss

Stacking SARMs does improve your ability to build muscle mass and can also improve growth hormone release

What is a 'SARMs Stack'?

Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs) are a class of compounds that selectively target androgen receptors in the body, affecting muscle and bone tissue without significantly affecting other tissues. They were originally developed in the 1990s by pharmaceutical companies as a potential treatment for conditions such as muscle wasting, osteoporosis, and andropause.

SARMs are similar to anabolic steroids in their ability to increase muscle mass and strength, but they are designed to be more selective in their actions, hence the name "selective androgen receptor modulators." This selectivity is intended to reduce the unwanted side effects associated with traditional anabolic steroids, such as prostate enlargement, hair loss, and virilization in women.

The idea of a SARMs stack comes from using multiple compounds at the same time to achieve a goal, or possibly more than one goal at a time. This is quite common in the bodybuilding community as bodybuilders will stack anabolic steroids in preparation for a show or even in the off-season.

So, you will be using two or more SARMs in conjunction with one another to allow for optimal results.

Best SARMs Stack for Cutting: MK-2866 and GW-501516

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

First on the list, CUTTING! What goes into a cutting cycle? Well, you need to have something that'll enhance fat loss, and perhaps something that'll help to preserve muscle mass.

Ostarine (MK 2866), also known as enobosarm, is a nonsteroidal Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) developed by Gtx, Inc. in the late 1990s primarily for the treatment of muscle wasting conditions such as muscle deficits seen with stress urinary incontinence, breast cancer, non–small-cell lung cancer, and cancer-related cachexia. It has undergone extensive clinical trials, making it one of the best clinically characterized SARMs to date.

Ostarine is one of the SARMs that can promotes muscle growth while also helping you lose body fat. This makes it rather unique amongst SARMs, and makes it perfect for those looking to cut down while improving their muscle-building qualities.

Combined with this would be GW-501516 or Cardarine. Cardarine is a peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor-δ (PPARδ) agonist that enhances running endurance in mice by promoting fatty acid oxidation. It works by activating PPARδ, a nuclear transcription factor important for metabolic homeostasis. Cardarine increases running performance and the proportion of succinate dehydrogenase-positive muscle fibers, improving endurance. It shifts metabolism toward fatty acids as the preferred energy source, reducing glucose utilization and lactate formation. Cardarine has been studied for its potential in treating metabolic diseases and improving exercise tolerance.

GW501516 offers several benefits related to fat loss, cardiovascular health, and athletic performance. It enhances lipid metabolization, accelerating the conversion of stored body fat into energy, making it popular among bodybuilders during contest preparation phases. While scientific studies on fat loss are limited, users report substantial fat loss effects. Additionally, Cardarine has been shown to lower harmful LDL cholesterol and increase healthy HDL cholesterol, potentially reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Notably, Cardarine also boosts energy levels, aiding athletes during calorie-restricted periods and intense workouts, making it a sought-after supplement for enhancing athletic performance and promoting overall cardiovascular well-being.

Pros:

Can aid in fat-burning endeavors

Might help you fight muscle loss

Cons:

Will have some side effects

Can lead to testosterone suppression

Best SARMs Stack for Bulking: RAD-140 and MK-677

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

RAD140, also known as Testolone, is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) designed to stimulate muscle and bone growth while minimizing unwanted androgenic side effects. It targets the androgen receptor (AR) to initiate various biological activities crucial for human sexual development and function. RAD140 has shown potential in preclinical models to selectively stimulate muscle over the prostate, unlike testosterone, and has promising oral activity in rats. Its development stemmed from a search for compounds with tissue-selective pharmacology, highlighting its potential as a therapeutic agent for muscle-wasting conditions.

Testolone primarily enhances lean muscle tissue by modulating the activity of androgen receptors, leading to increased protein synthesis and muscle growth. It also exhibits potential in enhancing training energy, endurance, and speed during workouts. Widely regarded as one of the most effective SARMs for muscle-building, Testolone has also demonstrated efficacy in promoting fat loss. Studies in primates have shown that Testolone administration resulted in a significant increase in body weight, while concurrently reducing adverse effects on the prostate and seminal vesicles when used alongside synthetic testosterone.

MK-677, a nonpeptide spiropiperidine, functions similarly to GHRP-6 as a growth hormone secretagogue. Active orally in animals, it surpasses the efficacy of GHRH in inducing growth hormone release in healthy men, with a peak GH concentration of 22.1 μg/L observed after a 25 mg oral dose. MK-677 aims to counteract the catabolic response induced by dietary energy restriction in healthy individuals by stimulating growth hormone secretion, potentially reversing the associated decrease in insulin-like growth factor-I (IGF-I) and nitrogen loss.

In practice, MK-677 will increase HGH levels in the body which can lead to strength gains, new muscle growth, and fat loss, all of this without testosterone suppression. If you were looking for a SARM that doesn't require post-cycle therapy, here it is.

Pros:

Will increase strength and muscle size

Might improve aggression for lifting as well

Cons:

Will have some side effects

Can lead to insulin resistance

Best SARMs Stack for Strength: Andarine (S4) and MK-677

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Andarine (GTx-007, S-4) is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) developed by GTX, Inc. for treating muscle wasting, osteoporosis, and benign prostatic hypertrophy (BPH). It acts as an orally active partial agonist of the androgen receptor (AR), reducing prostate weight while increasing levator ani muscle weight in intact male rats. Andarine competitively blocks dihydrotestosterone binding in the prostate but exhibits partial agonist actions, avoiding side effects associated with traditional antiandrogens for BPH. Despite completing phase 1 clinical trials for cachexia, its development was discontinued due to reported visual disturbances.

Andarine can be used in all phases, but it is rather common in those looking to build lean muscle mass and looking for strength gains. You could use this in a SARMs stack for cutting or in a SARMs stack for bulking, but is more welcome in a strength stack.

MK-677 also finds itself comfortable here since an increase in HGH production will increase muscle mass, bone density, and can even help with recovery!

Pros:

Won't gain too much water or bloat

Can help in increasing muscle mass

Can help in increase bone density

Cons:

Will have some side effects

Can lead to insulin resistance

High doses of Andarine can cause sight problems

Best SARMs Stack for Lean Muscle Mass: LGD-4 and MK-677

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

If we're looking at pure lean muscle growth, this is a pretty good combo. Ligandrol (VK5211, LGD-4033) is a selective androgen receptor modulator initially developed for treating muscle atrophy in hip fracture patients, with discontinued development for cachexia, hypogonadism, and osteoporosis. Preliminary clinical trials report dose-dependent improvements in lean body mass and muscle strength, but its medical use is pending approval. Administered orally, ligandrol's potential side effects include headache, dry mouth, adverse lipid changes, altered sex hormone concentrations, elevated liver enzymes, and liver toxicity. It acts as an androgen receptor agonist, demonstrating anabolic effects in muscle and bone while showing varied effects in the prostate gland. Though less studied, ligandrol is in phase 2 clinical trials for hip fracture treatment, developed initially by Ligand Pharmaceuticals and now by Viking Therapeutics.

Ligandrol won't do much to burn fat, however, it won't worsen body composition when on a bulking cycle either! Whereas many potent SARMs might make you bloated, it's unlikely that Ligandrol will do this at all. Not only will it aid in muscle gains, but it will certainly help with muscle recovery as well. And, of course, the addition of something that'll boost growth hormone will aid in more muscle mass and more amino acids and carbs being used as they should. With the correct diet this can lead to rapid muscle growth! Combined with some fat loss peptides and you can actually end up losing fat while gaining!

Pros:

Won't gain too much water or bloat

Can help in increasing muscle mass

Can help in increase bone density

Perfect for lean mass

Cons:

Will have some side effects

Can lead to insulin resistance

Best SARMs Stack for Women: MK-2866 and MK-677

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Last on the list is MK-2866. As mentioned, but worth repeating, Ostarine (MK 2866), also known as enobosarm, is a nonsteroidal Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) developed by Gtx, Inc. in the late 1990s primarily for the treatment of muscle wasting conditions such as muscle deficits seen with stress urinary incontinence, breast cancer, non–small-cell lung cancer, and cancer-related cachexia. It has undergone extensive clinical trials, making it one of the best clinically characterized SARMs to date.

Neither MK-677 nor Ostarine is hormonal, meaning women can use both freely to improve lean muscle mass and aid in fat loss as well. Your diet and training plan will determine whether you gain muscle mass or reduce body fat. Little tip: combine this with something like Semaglutide and you have the ultimate fat-burning stack!

Pros:

Won't gain too much water or bloat

Can help in increasing muscle mass

Can help with fat loss

Non-hormonal, meaning it is safe for women

Cons:

Will have some side effects

Can lead to insulin resistance

How to construct a SARMs Stack?

It's actually rather simple, you follow the following steps:

What are my Needs?

You simply look over what your needs are. Do you need more strength, recovery, energy expenditure, aggression, etc. From there you can decide which SARMs would potentially fit into your plan. You should also, contrary to popular belief, try and keep the number of SARMs in your SARM stack low, as more doesn't always mean better. Similarly to how a gentleman would order testosterone from a TRT clinic if his levels were low, you order what you need.

What are my Limitations?

When designing a SARMs cycle, you have to pay attention to your own limitations. Are you someone that easily suffers from bloating? Well, no SARMs that can cause bloating. If you easily go flat, well, don't use a ton of SARMs that help you lose weight. The best SARMs are only the best SARMs based off what they can do for you! You will also need to find a supplier that does stock everything that you need.

What is the most Potent SARMs Stack?

Oh, what a question. The most potent SARMs stack would have to be a gruesome combination of LGD-4033, RAD-140, YK-11, and MK-677. I'm not saying this is healthy or even smart, but I've seen some pro athletes using something in the lines of this with some proper effects when looking at muscle gain. You could call this the SARMs triple stack...You can, of course, increase the severity of this even more by adding in Peptides as well, but that's opening a whole nother can of worms.

Side Effects of a SARMs Stack

Here are three common side effects associated with Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs):

Hormonal Imbalance: SARMs can disrupt the body's natural hormone balance, leading to fluctuations in testosterone levels and potentially causing hormonal imbalances. Liver Toxicity: Some SARMs have been linked to liver toxicity, as indicated by elevated liver enzymes in blood tests, which can pose risks to liver health. Cardiovascular Effects: SARMs may have adverse effects on cardiovascular health, including changes in cholesterol levels and increased risk of blood clots.

It's important to note that SARMs can have varying side effects depending on factors such as dosage, duration of use, individual physiology, and the specific type of SARM being used. Always consult with a healthcare professional before using SARMs, and be aware of the potential risks involved.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the use of Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs) in stacking combinations offers potential benefits for athletes and bodybuilders seeking to enhance their performance and physique.

While SARMs like MK-2866, RAD-140, and LGD-4033 show promise in promoting muscle growth, fat loss, and strength gains, it's crucial to approach their usage with caution due to potential side effects such as hormonal imbalance, liver toxicity, and cardiovascular effects. Consulting with a healthcare professional before embarking on a SARMs stack is imperative to mitigate risks and ensure safety. Just be sure to purchase from a reputable source!

Ultimately, individual needs, limitations, and goals should dictate the selection and composition of a SARMs stack. You might also want to consider Peptides, as these might have a ton of benefits with even fewer side effects.

