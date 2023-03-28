4 Best OTC Appetite Suppressant Pills in 2023 | Top Natural Hunger Control Supplements

Appetite suppressants assist in controlling the user's appetite and improve diet

4 Top Natural Pills that ensure immediate Appetite Control and Enhanced Weight Loss (non-chemical/non-addictive/no side effects)

Food and weight loss can never match each other. It is a fact you know it very well.

The basic theory to achieve weight loss is to "brake" WHAT and HOW MUCH you eat.

Consume fewer calories needed by your organism in its daily life to function normally.

This is the beginning of basal metabolism (varying among persons)

However, how simple is it to control your appetite?

You already know the answer.

It is extremely difficult. Psychotic and disappointing.

Nevertheless, for being in a situation to lose weight, it is extremely important to be able to control the meals consumed.

By managing to reduce your daily calories to less than your organism's basal metabolic rate (BMI) you force your organism to use stored fat for energy.

Many people (men and women) experience overwhelming food cravings (especially for unhealthy fattening meals) throughout the day.

Quite often, these episodes of cravings have a psychological background.

Stress. Anxiety. Sadness. Boredom.

In any case, these cravings are the worst enemy for a diet and they can destroy it.

The Best Appetite Suppressant Pills are 100% natural (non-chemical, non-prescription) formulations that assist in controlling the user's appetite and promoting good dieting outcomes.

By reducing the desire for food and increasing (with specially selected thermogenic ingredients) the burning of already existing body fat, these pills achieve real weight loss occurring at a healthy rate and not threatening the user's health.

Many companies today have released their own appetite suppressants; however, not all of them are really effective.

In this article, we have identified the best 4 appetite suppressant pills, as selected by the consumers.

PhenQ | Editor's Choice - Best Hunger Control Supplement LeanBean | Top Over the counter Diet Pill for Women PhenGold | Appetite suppression and fat burning at maximum Phen24 | Ideal selection for twenty (24) -hour weight loss and fat burning

The Best 4 Appetite Suppressant Pills to Hunger Control are:

PhenQ | Editor's Choice - Best Natural Appetite Suppressant Pills on the Market

PhenQ is a high-quality dietary supplement for weight loss, the most powerful and effective alternative to the drug Phentermine.

A powerful appetite suppressant assists on the acceleration of the organism's metabolic function and massive body fat burning.

In addition, it works as an appetite suppressant and promotes weight loss at a steady rate.

Over one hundred and 190,000 people (men and women) to date have successfully used PhenQ weight loss supplement and managed to reach their goal and get the body of their dreams.

PhenQ is a 100% natural dietary supplement imitating the action of the most powerful prescription appetite suppressant (Phentermine).

It is the longest-lasting fat burner (with more than 10 years of success), and even with a new and enhanced formula of ingredients for even greater benefits.

PhenQ diet pills are manufactured in FDA-approved and GMP-certified facilities.

Each pill contains only natural ingredients [appetite suppressants and powerful thermogenic fat burners] helping the user burn body fat more easily.

All the ingredients of the supplement are of natural origin and of the highest quality and are supported by scientific research.

PhenQ supplement will become the “push” you need for an improved, healthier, more active life.

It is ideally combined with physical exercise, as its studied formula contains naturally stimulating ingredients that strengthen the organism's energy reserves and not leave you feeling weak and tired.

It can improve energy levels and mood. If you feel happy and energetic, you will be more motivated to exercise. The more you exercise, the faster you can lose weight.

PhenQ Formula – Overview

α-Lacys Reset ®

The most important ingredient in the PhenQ supplement is called α-Lacys Reset® and is patent certified.

It is a unique ingredient assisting in boosting metabolic function and activating the natural thermogenesis process, simply meaning higher and faster burning of body fat.

Capsimax Powder

This powder is a blend of very powerful fat-burning ingredients that - through thermogenesis - accelerate the fat-burning taking place in the organism and promote weight loss.

Niacin, piperine and hot pepper are the ingredients in the Capsimax blend assisting you to lose weight and maintaining it.

They prevent the formation of new fat cells and strengthen the organism's energy reserves.

Chromium Picolinate

Chromium is a natural component (mineral) that helps curb your cravings for sugar and carbohydrates.

With a chromium supplement, you will be able to stay more consistent with your diet and keep your cravings under control during the day (even if your stress and anxiety are ringing bells).

Eliminating some very high-calorie foods from your daily diet is the first and most important step for a successful diet and sure weight loss.

Caffeine

Caffeine is a natural stimulant and a natural (and indeed a very powerful) fat burner, as well.

It boosts the organism's energy levels and stimulates the brain's alertness and cognitive function.

In addition, it stimulates physical strength and athletic performance and endurance, contributing to a more active and healthy lifestyle.

Nopal

Nopal is a cactus.

Yet, a cactus can help lose weight.

Nopal cactus is rich in plant-based dietary fiber effectively suppressing appetite and helping you reduce your desire/need for food consumption.

It gives a feeling of fullness (as if you have just finished a rich and satisfying meal), which contributes - apart from suppressing appetite - to maintaining a positive psychology and increased motivation of the dieter.

L-Carnitine Fumarate

Carnitine fumarate - an energy and strength ingredient - plays a key role in the PhenQ supplement formula.

It significantly increases the absorption of dietary fat, turning it into fuel for the production of useful energy used by the organism for its physical and mental functions.

Facts you should know about PhenQ

It is a 100% vegetarian/vegan supplement of the highest quality.

Ensures a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Contains only natural ingredients, scientifically supported.

It is aimed at women and men.

Offers international free shipping.

It is the closest thing to the pharmaceutical Phentermine.

It is a legal and non-prescription product.

Non-addictive.

Offers generous discounts on multi-buy purchases.

Easy to use capsules/ high bioavailability.

It is ideal to use in combination with physical exercise.

PhenQ – Target group

PhenQ is aimed at everyone, men and women, who have a few or more extra kilos.

It is the number one appetite suppressant [100% natural composition] that can and does provide results equivalent to a chemical fat burner/appetite suppressant.

LeanBean | Top selection for women

LeanBean is a women's fat burner.

A diet pill – 100% natural formulation - targeting the specifics and "weaknesses" of the female organism to promote weight loss and fat burning. It is clearly the most effective appetite suppressant for women of all ages struggling with their diet and facing frequent binge eating episodes and intense cravings for high-calorie snacks.

LeanBean women's weight loss pill knows very well that women respond differently to men when it comes to food.

It is scientifically proven that women experience much more intense cravings than men do a fact largely due to their hormonal status.

They experience more intense hunger attacks and are more prone to them.

LeanBean's key ingredient is a powerful natural appetite suppressant assisting women to stay consistent with their healthy diet.

Other fat-burning ingredients, energy boosters, nutrients and female hormone regulators complete the LeanBean formula.

It contains a negligible amount of caffeine and other natural stimulants not causing overpowering and unwanted side effects.

LeanBean Formula – Overview

Glucomannan

Glucomannan is a water-soluble fiber coming from the root of a plant called Konjac.

Especially in recent years, it has become a hot trend in weight loss, as it "sleeps" the irresistible appetite and contributes to the effective control of body weight.

Glucomannan fiber has the ability to absorb a huge volume of water (about 200 times its weight).

Thus, the person achieves a leveling feeling of satiety and fullness and prevents overeating.

With 3,000 mg of this beneficial fiber, the LeanBean supplement is an irresistible appetite suppressant that truly delivers visible physical benefits.

In addition to suppressing appetite, glucomannan provides many other important health benefits such as fighting constipation, controlling bad cholesterol, controlling blood pressure, and preventing diabetes.

B vitamins (B6 and B12)

Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine) and vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) found in the LeanBean supplement belong to the B vitamins group and play a crucial role in health, wellness and energy.

They contribute to the smooth functioning of the CNS (Central Nervous System) and to the optimization of the dieter's psychology.

More specifically, vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine) is involved in many organic functions (some related to the immune system, some to the hormonal), including the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats and proteins.

In this way, it promotes fat burning in the organism and effective weight loss.

In addition, it nourishes the muscles considered an ideal nutritional supplement for those who exercise (especially in high-intensity training such as HIIT).

It enhances the feeling of energy and increases athletic endurance for even greater physical benefits in a shorter time.

It also targets accumulated body fat and reduces waist circumference.

It is worth saying at this point that B6 is a very important vitamin involved in over 100 enzyme functions in the organism and offers significant health benefits.

On the other hand, another member of the B vitamin complex found in LeanBean is B12

Cobalamin

It controls the increase in BMI (Body Mass Index), enhances good mood, increases physical and mental energy levels, increases endurance, promotes good nervous system health and helps in cell renewal.

In addition, it contributes to the good functioning of the cardiovascular system and ensures smooth digestive function.

Choline

Choline participates in the synthesis of acetylcholine (an important neurotransmitter).

This then contributes to the optimal functioning of many organic functions, controlled by the brain.

Nevertheless, it also promotes the metabolism of fats.

It helps drastically - proven by studies - to achieve a lower BMI and a lower concentration of body fat.

Chromium Picolinate

Chromium promotes the secretion of insulin and ultimately contributes in this way to the metabolism of fats, carbohydrates and proteins by the organism.

It helps control glucose, controls appetite levels and fights cravings.

It is no coincidence that chromium has also been used as an effective treatment for obesity.

According to studies carried out, it also works positively in severe cases of Binge Eating Disorder (BED).

Zinc

Finally, zinc is the next important LeanBean supplement ingredient examined.

It plays a key role in the synthesis of genetic material (DNA), in the growth and development of the organism, in gene expression, as well as in the synthesis of proteins.

It strengthens the digestive process to go smoothly and without problems, while at the same time it promotes the organism's metabolic function and fat burning.

Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne pepper is the ingredient found most often in fat-burning supplements.

The active substance capsaicin, promotes thermogenesis in the organism, i.e. the increase in the internal temperature of the cells, which ultimately leads to enhanced metabolic function and increased burning of body fat.

Turmeric

Another powerful fat-burning ingredient found in the LeanBean supplement is turmeric.

It also promotes thermogenesis in the organism with an active substance called curcumin, fighting inflammation as well as improving insulin sensitivity.

It increases energy expenditure and promotes weight loss, even without physical exercise.

Piperine

LeanBean's third thermogenic ingredient, piperine, comes from black pepper and promotes weight loss.

Facts you should know about LeanBean

Intended for women only.

Aims at hormonal balance, with the ultimate goal of more effective control of appetite and cravings.

Reduces cravings for junk food.

Boosts the body's energy levels.

Fights the feeling of fatigue and physical exhaustion.

Contains the most powerful appetite suppressant, glucomannan.

It is a 100% natural product with a scientifically supported ingredient formula.

It has FDA and GMP certifications for its production.

Has EFSA approval.

It is vegan-friendly.

Does not contain gluten.

Contains powerful antioxidants favoring the overall good health of the user.

LeanBean – Target group

It is addressed to all women, regardless of age and body weight.

It's vegan-friendly and gluten-free.

PhenGold | Appetite suppression and fat burning at maximum

PhenGold | Appetite suppression and fat burning at maximum

Its formula of ingredients - based on scientific research - boosts the metabolism and stimulates the body's fat burning.

However, its action to suppress the appetite is also very important, ensuring permanent weight loss.

Boosts energy and focus. It improves the mood and raises the self-confidence of the dieter.

PhenGold is a natural appetite suppressant and weight loss pill created by Swiss Research Labs with the primary goal of achieving health and wellness for the user.

PhenGold Formula - Overview

Green Tea Extract

Green tea extract is a health and wellness extract, extremely rich in antioxidant elements promoting the optimal functioning of the organism and anti-ageing.

It also contains caffeine, thus effectively boosting energy levels and increasing metabolism (which ultimately leads to targeted fat loss).

Green Coffee Extract

The green coffee extract comes from unroasted coffee beans that in this form retain a greater amount of chlorogenic acid.

This is a compound that actively contributes to the loss of body fat.

L-Theanine

L-Theanine is an adaptogenic amino acid assisting to effectively deal with oxidative stress, one of the organism's biggest enemies at every level.

Dealing with stress leads to less secretion of cortisol and therefore more effective control of appetite and body weight.

L-Tyrosine

L-Tyrosine is another amino acid of great importance for the organism and for the effective power of the PhenGold supplement.

It enhances the metabolism of adrenaline and dopamine and stimulates cognitive functions.

Gives mental clarity, improves memory and increases motivation.

DMAE

DMAE is an important innovation of the PhenGold supplement, a natural nootropic compound improving brain function while improving energy levels.

Cayenne Pepper Extract

Cayenne pepper extract - as we have seen above - is a powerful thermogenic ingredient (promoting fat burning) and a powerful appetite suppressant as well.

Facts you should know about PhenGold

Strengthens the metabolism to work at its maximum 24/7.

Suppresses junk food cravings.

Fights overeating attacks.

Controls appetite.

Eliminates stubborn body fat.

With no doctor's prescription.

Stimulates metabolic function (even when you are at rest).

Enhances cognitive function and improves mood.

Strengthens the dieter's motivation.

Boosts energy

Athletic endurance and strength.

Contains powerful nootropic ingredients contributing to optimal brain function.

Made in the United States.

It is vegan and vegetarian-friendly.

Has FDA and GMP certification.

Does not contain soy, gluten and dairy.

PhenGold – Target group

PhenGold is aimed at all those (men and women) with a significant problem in controlling their appetite and finding it difficult to eliminate their fat.

Phen24 | Ideal selection for 24-hour weight loss and lipolysis

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Phen24 is the only weight loss supplement using 2 different supplements/formulas (day and night) to maximize the ultimate benefits.

Wolfson Brands (UK) Ltd in collaboration with Angela MacRitchie (certified herbalist and nutritionist) created this supplement with the aim of the most effective weight loss, morning and night.

The Daytime pill and the Nighttime pill contain separate formulas of ingredients working according to the organism's needs in that particular twenty-four (24)-hour phase.

Nevertheless, Phen24 stands out for one more reason.

It aims to balance the hormones in the body to control the appetite and the fat-burning taking place in the organism.

This means more efficient weight loss.

The 2 - way formula of Phen24 is a guaranteed proposal for effective and 100% safe weight loss over 24/7.

Suppresses appetite and leads you to healthier body weight and greater self-confidence.

Phen24 Formula - Overview

* Daytime Formula *

L-Phenylalanine

The process of dieting and weight loss usually leads to a decrease in the neurotransmitter of "joy", i.e. dopamine.

However, with this amino acid, Phen24 supports the normal levels of dopamine and the good psychology of the dieter.

Guarana

According to research, it works positively in controlling body weight and can be used as a natural treatment for obesity.

Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne pepper and its active chemical capsaicin promote the burning of stubborn body fat, especially in people with a high BMI.

Caffeine

A powerful natural stimulant as proven by multiple scientific studies - raises metabolism, increases fat burning and boosts the organism's energy levels.

* Nighttime Formula *

Glucomannan

Glucomannan is an amazing natural dietary fiber that contributes to the most effective (and 100% natural) appetite control.

Griffonia

The seeds of this plant contain a structural element of the hormone serotonin, resulting in helping to improve the user's mood and therefore more effectively control their appetite.

As known, cravings largely have psychogenic causes.

Choline Bitartrate

Choline reduces the secretion of leptin, a hormone leading to an increase in the feeling of hunger.

Hops

Hops is another natural ingredient working as a natural remedy for obesity, also studied as a sleep aid with the ability to offset caffeine use during the day.

Facts you should know about Phen24

2 supplements in 1: Contains 2 separate formulas (Daytime and Nighttime).

Massive boost in metabolic function (even while you sleep).

The Nighttime formula does not contain caffeine, not cause nervousness or sleep disturbances.

It is one of the few supplements ensuring 24-hour action, without exaggeration.

24/7 action.

2 supplements for the price of 1

Vegetarian and vegan-friendly formula.

Phen24 – Target group

2 supplements (day and night) work for everyone, men and women.

Appetite Suppressant Pills and Hunger Control Supplements - FAQ

Q: What lifestyle changes will increase the effectiveness of appetite suppressant pills?

frequent physical exercise

healthy and balanced diet rich in protein and fiber

good and sufficient sleep

avoiding abuses (smoking, alcohol, medicines, drugs)

meditation

Q: Who needs natural appetite suppressant pills?

Appetite-suppressant pills of the natural formulation are non-prescription pills that can be used by anyone, male or female.

People struggling with unhealthy food cravings and finding it difficult to control their appetite will find significant help in these specially designed diet pills aiming (with specially selected ingredients) at controlling the dieter's appetite.

Q: Who should NOT use OTC Appetite Suppressant Pills?

minors

people with serious health problems

people with depression or other mental disorders

people taking any medication

people with food allergies

pregnant or lactating women

people who have undergone surgery

Supplements must be taken carefully and under expert guidance for maximum benefit. Please consult your doctor before starting any supplements to weigh the pros and cons and side effects if any, and especially if you have any pre-existing health condition.