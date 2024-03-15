Partner Content

Bhavesh Pawars three 6s helped turn around the innings for Tiigers Of Kolkata

New Delhi (India), March 15: ISPL Team Tiigers of Kolkata have just secured a spot in the semi-finals of the inaugural tournament in dramatic fashion, as their final partnership dragged back a game many thoughts were lost.

In the final few overs, batsmen Bhavesh Pawar and Fardeen Kazi pulled off the most dramatic of partnerships, scoring a combined 46 runs in 12 balls, with Fardeen Karzi scoring three 4s and two 6s. In a performance reminiscent of Yuvraj Singh, Bhavesh Pawar scored three back-to-back sixes, turning the innings around for Kolkata.

For ardent cricket fans, Yuvraj Singh's six 6s in a row will go down in history as one of Indian Cricket's most iconic moments, one that fans will remember fondly even decades from now. Bhavesh Pawar's three 6s that helped turn around the innings for Kolkata may well have that same effect on the fans of Kolkata as the Tiigers have now earned their place in the semi-final of the inaugural ISPL tournament. Another standout performer was captain Prathamesh Pawar, who, in full Shakkti Kka Swag, scored 36 runs off 23 balls, with three 4s and three 6s, as he opened the way to Kolkata's iconic run-chase.

This Tiigers of Kolkata match will undoubtedly go down in history as one of their best yet, with owner Aksha Kamboj and the fans on the edge of their seats as the team from Kolkata delivered one of the most thrilling matches of the tournament so far. Fans and cricket enthusiasts alike will be eager to see how the team performs in their upcoming semi-final match against Srinagar Ke Veer, and whether the Tiigers of Kolkata can pull off yet another dramatic victory to earn a spot in the ISPL final.

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.