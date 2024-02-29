Partner Content

I'd like to share an experience that I had recently with the online store AmericaRoids.com because I was pleasantly surprised with the outcome.

I wouldn't usually write a review, but due to the great service I figure that it was the least I could do.

It's not every day that a company impresses me, especially when it comes to online stores. So here is my feedback about shopping experience.

I started into bodybuilding about 6 years ago, and back when I first started it was a much harder process to get your hands on some of the stuff that is easily available online now.

It took a lot of digging to find places that had everything you were looking for, and often times you would have to get your gear from different places making it a much bigger pain to get everything arriving when you needed it.

Fast forward to the past couple of years and it seems like it's much easier to find places online that sell everything you need all in one site.

I had to take several things into consideration before I tested any new supplier: payment options, guarantees, online reviews, customer support and etc…

That's when I found Americaroids.com , which has been such a convenient way to get everything in the same shipment on time with credit card payments.

Recently I was ordering some ampoules of Winstrol , along with some Boldenone and Tamoxifen , Clomid , to get ready for my upcoming cycle.

I've made orders like this a lot of times in the past and they have always come on time and without any problems.

This time in particular though there was a slight issue.

When the order arrived, I noticed that the packing box that it came in looked like it had seen better days.

One of the corners on the box looked like it had been crushed.

Since it was sent by U.S. mail I'm sure it was probably just a case of it getting mistreated in transit as it's not the first time I've had packages delivered by them that look like they have been through the war.

So I unpacked everything to have a look and I noticed one of the boxes of Winstrol ampoules looked like it had leaked.

When I opened it up 2 of the ampoules had been snapped due to whatever mishandling had happened in the mail.

Knowing it wasn't the company's fault, I still decided to let them know about the incident just to see if there was anything that could be done.

They had me take a quick photo of the packing box, and the damaged ampoules and send it over to them.

As soon as they received the photos they told me that they would be replacing the box of Winstrol for me at no extra cost: “We understand that package mishandling during delivery is unacceptable, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. In light of this, we would like to offer you a partial refund for the damaged products or include new items with some free bonuses in your next order.”

When I asked if I should ship back the remaining ampoules to them they simply said that it wasn't necessary and that I could keep the remaining 8 ampoules as they would not be able to repackage them anyway.

They must have expedited the order because the replacement box came in 12 days later in perfect condition.

The process of speaking to them online took only a couple of minutes, so I really couldn't believe how easy and helpful they were about the entire situation. I used Whatsapp for chats.

This being the only problem that I've ever had with one of my orders with the site, I'm extremely happy with the way it was handled.

Not only was the problem not their fault in any way, but AmericaRoids went out of their way to fix it for me, which is something that not many companies would do.

I know chasing it up with the postal service would have taken a lot of time and energy, so this was a big relief.

If you're anything like me you can appreciate the idea that good customer service leads to customer retention and positive reviews, and in this case they have certainly retained a customer.

At the end of the day I would much rather give my business to a site that treats their customers well and takes good care of them, rather than giving it to a company that is only focused on the bottom line.

Hope everyone out there is having a great day, a great workout, and I hope this feedback can be helpful for someone looking to find the right place to get their gear.

Happy pumping!

