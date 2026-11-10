Wrestler Shot Dead While Bursting Diwali Firecrackers Outside Home In Punjab

A 27-year-old wrestler was allegedly shot dead while he was bursting firecrackers outside his home on Diwali in Punjab's Kapurthala.

The victim, identified as Mani, alias 'Pahalwan' (wrestler), a resident of Mohalla Mehtabgarh in Kapurthala, was allegedly killed by unidentified persons on Sunday evening.

He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

His father, Bagga, said that his son, who recently got married, didn't have a dispute with anyone.

The police said they received a call about a shooting around 7:30 pm and rushed to the spot.

He received a gunshot injury and died on the spot, a senior police officer told reporters.

A case has been registered, and multiple teams have been formed to arrest the accused, he said.

Mani is survived by four sisters.