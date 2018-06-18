Hi-Tech Cheating Racket Busted In UP, Spy Mics For Whispering Answers The police in Uttar Pradesh cracks down on cheating mafia, three arrested in Gorakhpur

Three arrested in Gorakhpur for running exam cheating racket Gorakhpur: A 'hi-tech' cheating racket was busted by the police at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Three people have been arrested in connection with the cheating racket said the police. Officers of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force caught the three, who took large sums of money for apparently 'solving' papers for candidates appearing in the UP police constable recruitment exam.



"The modus operandi was that one person sitting in the exam will immediately send pictures of the question paper to the solvers, who would then provide answers through a spy mic. Prima facie, solvers charged Rs 5 lakh per candidate, said senior police officer Nitin Tiwari.



The three arrested have been identified as Anil Giri, Anand Yadav and Amarnath Yadav. While Anil and Amarnath were tasked with negotiating with the candidates and keeping track of the cash; Anand, who has a law degree solved the papers. Anil has confessed to taking money from candidates said the police.

Spy mics found on exam cheating gang in Gorakhpur

Around Rs 4 lakh in cash and ID cards of nearly a dozen candidates have been found on them.



The police are conducting raids across many locations in the state to catch the ringleader of the cheating gang.



The Uttar Pradesh government, in a bid to crackdown on the cheating mafia, has directed officers to blacklist examination centres where mass copying takes place.



In March, the Rajasthan Police Constable Entrance Examination was cancelled following reports of



"Proxy examination solvers appeared on behalf of real candidates," the police had said. The entrance examination was the first leg of the process to recruit 5,290 constables in Rajasthan.



